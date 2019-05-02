Canadian Billionaire Sues Twitter For Nasty Things Twitter Users Said About Him
from the threatening-free-speech-from-abroad dept
A wealthy Canadian businessman dragged into the ridiculous "pizzagate" conspiracy theory -- thanks to his ties to the Clinton Foundation -- is suing Twitter for harming his reputation. The lawsuit filed by Frank Giustra doesn't target the users posting these allegedly defamatory statements, but rather Twitter itself… as though Twitter were the publisher of the tweets, rather than just the platform carrying them.
Mr. Giustra’s civil claim argues that tweets that began around February, 2015, “vilified the plaintiff for political purposes in relation to the 2016 United States election,” attempting to discredit Mr. Giustra over his charitable work supporting the Clinton Foundation.
The five-page claim includes an appendix with the text of dozens of “false, defamatory, abusive and threatening tweets,” many of which, the claim reads, “Twitter has neglected or refused to remove.” Many tweets associate Mr. Giustra with the widely discredited “pizzagate” conspiracy theory that connected then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to a fictitious child-sex ring.
This sounds like the basis for some Canadian version of negligence, but a closer look at the claims shows Giustra is actually claiming Twitter itself is defaming and attacking him.
“The targeted attack on the plaintiff was part of an orchestrated campaign to discredit the plaintiff in part because of his charitable and philanthropic work in support of the Clinton Foundation,” the claim states. “Twitter began publishing a number of defamatory and malicious statements regarding the plaintiff.”
[...]
Twitter also published threatening posts, the court documents state, including one that specified Giustra should be killed with “2 bullets to the back of his head.”
From this, it's clear Giustra is trying to hold Twitter directly responsible for users' tweets. This is being done despite Twitter taking action to remove some of the tweets Giustra reported to Twitter. This legal attack gets everything backwards, but presumably it won't matter because it's been filed in Canada, rather than in the United States.
Thanks to the Equustek decision -- one that said Canadian court injunctions against American tech companies should be enforced worldwide -- social media companies are much more inviting targets for aggrieved Canadians. Giustra can claim Twitter published these statements because Canadian courts are more than willing to erase the line between third parties and the platforms hosting user-generated content. If a Canadian ruling applies everywhere, Section 230 immunity is simply ignored.
Giustra and his legal representation have admitted Twitter isn't the right target for this lawsuit -- just the most convenient one.
Taking action against the dozens of individual users, Mr. [Frank] Kozak said, would require “endless litigation,” and not address future defamatory tweets. As such, he said, Mr. Giustra decided to take action against Twitter itself.
Will the court side with a plaintiff taking shortcuts to justice? Who the fuck knows? According to the recently-signed but not-yet-ratified NAFTA replacement, the USMCA, Canada is required to provide Section 230-like safe harbors to internet sites, but is permitted to do so via "application of existing legal doctrines as applied through judicial decisions" rather than the creation of new laws — but whether that will sway the court, or if a finding of liability here will simply signal that Canada does need new laws to comply with the agreement, remains to be seen.
And it will put Twitter in the impossible position of policing content when it doesn't even know what exactly it's looking for. Giustra also wants a permanent injunction blocking any tweets containing potential defamation of him or his work. How Twitter is supposed to accomplish this is anyone's guess, but it won't be Giustra or the court burdened with the logistical details.
Giustra's lawyer claims this lawsuit isn't intended to "censor thoughts, ideas, or expressions." But it's hard to see how targeting Twitter for things users posted will result in anything else.
Filed Under: canada, defamation, frank giustra, intermediary liability, section 230, usmca
Companies: clinton foundation, twitter
Reader Comments
View by: Time | Thread
Twitter also published threatening posts, the court documents state, including one that specified Giustra should be killed with “2 bullets to the back of his head."
"Saying mean things..." A little more than that.
Of course, the pro-230 crowd would rather he not sue Twitter, and instead sue everyone who repeats it "in their own words," as many inevitably would, once they searched his name (and already didn't like him). This would make lawyers who defend defamation cases very wealthy of course since it would produce a parade of defendants for them to bankrupt with legal fees.
Section 230 makes searchable defamation a ticking time bomb for anyone who finds it and then repeats it in their own voice. By suing Twitter, he's actually protecting the people who are too stupid to realize they shouldn't believe what they read online.
Re: I think we all know the answer
How bro where’s at that evidence you were supposed to provide yesterday? Or are you gonna run away like a bitch again?
Re: Re: I think we all know the answer
You're a little obsessed with this site, it would seem. I have very clearly explained the fatal flaw in Section 230 and how it sets up innocent people to be sued.
Obviously you have something big at stake to react with such verbal violence.
Re: Re: Re: I think we all know the answer
You sound triggered bro. Better sit this one out before you threaten to start raping people again?
Re: Re: Re: Re: I think we all know the answer
Of course you aren't the triggered one....
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I think we all know the answer
“Re: Re: Re: Re:
Watch your step, motherfucker.”
Cite a case where your “explanation” was used to successfully sue someone, and we might give a damn.
Re:
WE? Voices in your head?
It's self-evident to those who don't wish to not understand it, or maybe your comprehension skills are lacking.
There are lawyers who run this scam a lot while pretending to be defending "free speech." Matter of time before one of their underlings flips on them.
Re: Re:
“Normally I wouldn't bother posting this, but since some would misconstrue my silence, I'm just posting that I'm not going to be posting after this, at least not here anyway. At some point I'll drop all the information I've accumulated and all the dots I've connected, but it won't be done here.
I'm sure the anonymous cowards will have fun continuing to give me a free corner office in their brain, or maybe someone will light the figurative match and start a figurative fire that will forever alter the internet landscape. Masnick is up to his ears in many not-so-nice things that are better expressed through the mainstream media, where "snark" doesn't cut it as a reply. The 4chan kiddies who post here don't do very well in that environment.
Cya. I won't be reading replies so don't act as if I did. I came here to accumulate evidence regarding a group of people who were responsible for repeated threats against my life, and who harmed several innocent people in the process. That evidence has now been accumulated. Some people seem to think it's funny to do that. I do not agree with them. So long.”
Re:
Still waiting on your imaginary evidence for this conspiracy theory.
Re: Re:
Well the nerve in you that was struck sure seems to support it.
It's not a conspiracy either, just the natural result of Section 230 due to human nature.
"Twitter has neglected or refused to remove."
Distributor liability for defamation kicks in once the intermediary is put on notice. Twitter should have removed the postings.
Re:
Can you cite a case where this has been established?
Re: Re:
Here's a search for the term. Section 230 was needed to eliminate distributor liability. The problem with Section 230 is that people find defamation online, repeat it in their own voice, and can be sued, basically because they didn't realize that the search engine was immune and they weren't. Huge flaw in the law.
https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&ei=81HLXPXRDqWIggeF6qXQBQ&q=distributor+liabili ty+libel&btnK=Google+Search&oq=distributor+liability+libel&gs_l=psy-ab.3..33i160l2.890.1 0337..10692...4.0..2.1087.8527.13j5j0j2j2j3j3j1......0....1..gws-wiz.....0..35i39j0j0i131j0i10j0i22i 30j0i22i10i30.4qE3b0BSlRw
Re: Re: Re:
So when everyone calls you an idiot and defames you, what you are really asking for is the right to be forgotten.
But you are verifiably a liar, fraud and scammer so you really don't have much standing to sue anyone.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
But you are verifiably a liar, fraud and scammer so you really don't have much standing to sue anyone.
This is the "can't slander an alias" loophole. Of course "Gary" doesn't believe this anyway. His tone shows just how nasty most people are though, a good lesson to remember when dealing with strangers offline.
As people here have pointed out, there is no RTBF in the US, so the only thing a defamed person can do is sue people who repeat the defamation in their own voice, which many inevitably will. When they do get sued, they get mad because they thought they could believe what was online, but they don't understand the nuances of Section 230.
Re: Small (impotent) penis rule
How long did you name it after you promised to leave forever? 40 minutes? A whole hour? Do tell Jhon boi.
Re: Re: Small (impotent) penis rule
I never PROMISED anything. God you're obsessed with me.
As I said, when I was accused six separate times of making posts after I had left that I had not made, the only way to refute that claim was to return. You're the one who screamed "Beetlejuice!"
You'll have to KILL me to get rid of me and you're too cowardly.
And you are the one who answered, Betelguise.
Re:
So odd that "Stephen T. Stone" has such a small internet footprint beyond this site.
Re: So many lies, so little time
And just yesterday you know who the real STS was.
But does he know the real Slim Shady?
Re: Re: Re: Small (impotent) penis rule
Poor Jhon. All you have are tired impotent lies. I don’t give a half piece of diarrhetic rat shit about you. I just like to make fun of old, self important, fuckwits.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Small (impotent) penis rule
You've got a problem with old people? I've got two words for you then:
JUST WAIT....
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Small (impotent) penis rule
Nope, Some folks just never make it to old, they like to live on the edge and enter (the wrong) Uber cars while texting.. we know how that ended.
Wisdom comes with age, not great wisdom but wisdom none the less.
Re: Re: Re:
"The problem with Section 230 is that people find defamation online, repeat it in their own voice, and can be sued, basically because they didn't realize that the search engine was immune and they weren't."
Why is that a problem?
Also, immune is not the most correct word to use in this case as the search engine was not the one who posted whatever it is you are complaining about.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
No, the search engine spread it, which is separate from publication. That's how distributor liability works.
Because of 230, however, those who search people by name stumble upon defamation, repeat it, and get sued.
This isn't difficult for anyone with even a moderate IQ to understand.
Please cite a single case where this has ever happened.
Re:
The case wouldn't have to "cite" it since it's only the repetition that they sue over. That repetition is an original publication.
There are cases where people have linked to defamatory content and lost 230 protections due to comments attached to the link.
Re: Dig up stupid
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
“This isn't difficult for anyone with even a moderate IQ to understand.”
And yet you STILL have no idea how it actually works.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"No, the search engine spread it, which is separate from publication. That's how distributor liability works."
"Because of 230, however, those who search people by name stumble upon defamation, repeat it, and get sued."
"This isn't difficult for anyone with even a moderate IQ to understand."
How to use Section 230 to get rich:
Start internet arguments under your own name
Wait to be defamed (won't be long)
Continue internet arguments
Wait for people to find defamation in search engines and repeat it in their own voice.
Sue the people dumb enough to fall for 4) because they wanted to believe "dirt" about you.
This flips the script on the people who were trying to ruin someone's life by spreading lies to third parties who then "make the words their own." Sometimes these people deliberately target those they know will sue so that the defense lawyers who paid to have them defamed can swoop in and make a fortune "defending free speech."
Re: Bring it on motherfucker
Do you think if you repeat that lie enough that it will magically become true bro?
Re: Re: Bring it on motherfucker
Sounds like you're talking to the mirror.
Re:
Why is it that you are the only one who conjures up the wild scams that you believe are productive money makers?
In fact, when I think about it, all you ever do is complain about how section 230 allows all these different kinds of scams.... defamation, revenge porn, email lists, e-books, etc...
It basically sounds to me like you just keep trying to come up with a new scam to hoodwink people into giving you money you don't deserve.
Re: Re:
Either that, or you are just butt-hurt because, using the Internet, it has become very easy to see through your scam ideas and you don't want that kind of information published online.
Re: BINGO!
Re: Re: Re:
Once again, they are taking advantage of the fact that an alias can't sue for defamation. They wouldn't dare post this and name anyone as they know what would happen.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You really do put the coward in anonymous coward jhon boi.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Masnick's the only coward. Such a pity his daughters have such flawed DNA.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
“Take your stalker-bait somewhere else.”
You really are the God Emperor of childish projection.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Masnick's daughters must be so proud of Daddy welcoming bullies on his site.
Please cite a case where anything like this has ever happened.
Re:
No need, since I showed how it happens.
Take your stalker-bait somewhere else.
No, you did not — because being able to cite a court case where it happened would show both that it happens at all and that it happens exactly as you say it does. If you cannot cite a court case that aligns with your fantasy of how you think Section 230/defamation law works, you are spouting nonsense.
Re:
The internet is full of people who do exactly what I noted, quoting defamation in their own words. That is actionable. Any LAWYERS here want to say otherwise??
You sound like you have a LOT invested in this...can't imagine why LOL
Re: Impotent threats are still threats
“I don't do police investigations.
As for the rest of the stuff, looks like it might be time to get that going. Getting REALLY sick of Masnick and his crew.
Every name that posts here is discoverable. Anyone who thinks they can harass me anonymously is making a very large bet on that.”
Still waiting bro...
Re: Re: Impotent threats are still threats
How are you being harassed?
Re: Re: Re: Impotent threats are still threats
They aren't, they're quoting the troll.
Re: Re: Re: Impotent threats are still threats
If it’s not obvious it’s a quote from jhon when he threw his last hissy fit.
Because myself and others called him out on his obvious lies?
Cite a single court case that proves your assertion.
Re: put up or shut up old man
Of course you got nothing bro. Just, tired, old, impotent, threats, and lies.
Re:
This is not how defamation law works and you can cite no case where this fact pattern has been shown, because it doesn't exist and would not work.
Re: Re:
Wrong....someone who speaks the lies on their own is the original publisher who may have agreed with the defamation, but they published it in their own words.
Cite a case where someone got immunity for independently speaking defamation without just linking to it then. It's self-evident that they'd be liable.
Praying your daughters didn't inherit too many of your genes.
Barrett v. Rosenthal seems to fit your bill.
Billionaire who?
I'm Canadian. Who is this guy? I guess the rich have some really thin skin and think they are more important than they are.
“Mr. Giustra’s aim is not in any way to censor thoughts or ideas or legitimate expression – but it does seek to prevent publication of statements which are unlawful for a variety of reasons,” Mr. Kozak said in an interview.
Wouldn't that mean a court would have to determine the legality of every statement? If having "joe average" moderators review every tweet made would be ridiculously expensive, imagine how much it would cost if they had to be judges. I'm willing bet Kozak is in the pocket of Big Judiciary.
A billionaire so hurt by this & he only goes after the platform not the people who said it, because it would be hard to hold the posters accountable.
We need to really mock the idea that suing whoever has the deepest pockets, hell perhaps a law to be added to the Federal Anti-Slapp law we need that when you sue someone for the actions of others you get that tossed & pay their court costs.
If I sued the billionaire directly because someone said something mean to me on property he owned, I'd get laughed out of court. But somehow we add 'on the internet' and common sense goes out with the baby in the bathwater.
Re:
Except distributor liability is well-established everywhere but in the US.
If someone is INJURED on his property, they could sue. He was injured on Twitter's property. Twitter could have just removed the postings but they were stubborn. Pride goeth before the fall.
Even if I grant that he was “injured” on Twitter’s “property”, the person(s) who “injured” him are still directly liable for his “injury”. He should not get to sue Twitter because it is the easier (and wealthier) target to find.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, he should sue Twitter for enabling further defamation. That's what "distributor liability" means.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
“Pride goeth before the fall.”
And that’s why you’re the king of projection Jhon.
Re: Re: Re:
You stalk an alias...can't get more unproductive than that.
What it is with piles of money turning people into toddlers...?
Giustra's lawyer claims this lawsuit isn't intended to "censor thoughts, ideas, or expressions."
In which case I suspect that his lawyer is either lying through his teeth, or has a seriously atrocious memory, such that he can't even remember what he's demanding in his own gorram lawsuit.
Giustra also wants a permanent injunction blocking any tweets containing potential defamation of him or his work.
If he wants anything that even might be defamatory blocked, permanently, he is absolutely intending to 'censor thought, ideas or expressions'.
Taking action against the dozens of individual users, Mr. [Frank] Kozak said, would require “endless litigation,” and not address future defamatory tweets. As such, he said, Mr. Giustra decided to take action against Twitter itself.
The fact that he flat out admits that he's going after Twitter simply because it's easier than going after the actual people he claims defamed him should, assuming the judge(s) involved have not recently suffered a severe head injury, get this case tossed quick and the lawyers told off for both being, and representing, such an idiot.
If the statements made about him are really such a problem then he can use his extensive wealth to go after those actually responsible; expecting another platform to act as his unpaid 'reputation protection' goons, to the detriment of anyone who might want to say anything about him shows a serious case of childish entitlement, someone who simply cannot stand the idea that people might be allowed to say not nice things about him.
Re: What it is with piles of money turning people into toddlers.
Twitter is the one enabling most of the harm. This is obvious to anyone with an IQ over 70.
...How does sueing twitter address future defamitory tweets? Defamation is rarely facially apparent, and even if it were is Giustra seeking a remedy that twitter manually review every tweet in existence to ensure it does not make a potentially defamitory refrence to Mr Giustra?
His lawyer is talking about proactive filters of any potentially defamitory tweet. That will certainly censor significant legal speech. May as well declare the internet illegal.
Re:
Defamation is rarely facially apparent, and even if it were is Giustra seeking a remedy that twitter manually review every tweet in existence to ensure it does not make a potentially defamitory refrence to Mr Giustra?
Pretty much. He's trying to force Twitter to act as unpaid reputation protection goons, squashing anything that even might be defamatory towards him. Honestly, the ego and sense of entitlement is almost impressive, if for all the wrong reasons.
Re: Re:
No, he's holding Twitter accountable as a distributor, which he can do in Canada or any country but the US.
Re: Re:
Like the MPAA, RIAA and the internet?
they want everyone else to pay to protect their IP, but not the person(s) who finacially benefit directly.
(I get paid for this but you have to pay to protect the fact that I get paid for this)
Re:
Because if Twitter doesn't remove it, others will repeat it.
Masnick has a big dog in this fight and he's losing, hence the tantrum article.
Until a court rules that someone can be successfully sued for defamation by merely repeating defamatory content, your assertion is best answered by two words: So what?
Re: It’s why they call you crybaby jhon
“Masnick has a big dog in this fight and he's losing, hence the tantrum article.”
He said as he continued to throw a tantrum because he couldn’t get anyone to believe to the stupid obvious lies he kept repeating.
Re: Re: It’s why they call you crybaby jhon
Aww I struck a nerve again...how cute.
Re: Re: Re: It’s why they call you crybaby jhon
“Re: Re: you’ve got me there.
Keep talking, motherfucker.”
Since you got nothing but sad insults, impotent threats and tired lies. I think I’m just going to start quoting you bro.
Re: Re: Re: Re: It’s why they call you crybaby jhon
While there certainly is some humor in throwing their own words in their face, it's bad enough when they post that crap, they don't need someone else re-posting it for them.
If someone finds something in Google, then repeats it on their own, by saying "This person ___," without attribution, without linking, etc., they are the original publisher of that statement and can easily be sued as such.
People do this all the time. Those who are asking for specific cases are baiting for personal info so they can engage in an ad-hominem attack. Section 230 protects those who host content, not those who REPEAT LIES on their own. If it did protect that, then anyone who is lied about, even once, could be defamed in perpetuity, and libel law does not work that way.
Sometimes, the original publisher cannot be sued, either because they are anonymous, in another country, judgment-proof (or it's too expensive to sue multiple people who gang up on someone), etc. In that case, the defamation sits there in search engines, and whenever someone finds it and repeats the lies on their own, they can be sued for defamation as an original publisher.
The billionaire's lawsuit shows why he needed to sue Twitter. Twitter may not have been the original publisher, but they are the ones causing the most harm. Had they removed the postings when asked, they wouldn't be facing a lawsuit right now.
People who weaponize Google by lying about someone are attempting to use innocent people as pawns. Those pawns search, find the defamation, and repeat it (especially if they already dislike the Plaintiff). In doing this, they risk liability and don't realize this until it's too late because they weren't well-versed in internet libel law in the first place.
I trust the intelligent "silent majority" on this site (the ones who don't post but read) to understand this. The swarm against me for posting this shows that I have truly struck a collective nerve. If section 230 is eliminated, many people will have a lot to lose, and that is why some are lashing out on here.
Re: poor crybaby jhon
“I trust the intelligent "silent majority" on this site (the ones who don't post but read) ”
Nah bro they are too busy laughing at you to type properly.
Re: liability
If I am looking for the answer 2+2 and I search for it online and find that the answer is 5 and I state "2+2=5" and someone else says no it's 4 am I liable for a wrong answer?
If I look up "Joe shit, the ragman" and it says Joe is dead, and I say to my friends online (no, i don't really have friends) "hey Joe shit the ragman is dead" Does that mean that I libled him because he was still alive?
I was not trying to spread false information, the information given me (in good faith) was wrong.
this is why 230 is important.
Please cite a single court case that supports this assertion.
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply