Like Clockwork After A Big Tragedy, People Rush In To Blame... Social Media
Apparently the new reality is that following any sort of attack, people will quickly rush in to blame the internet and social media. We've seen it in various forms in the past, but it really took off with the Christchurch shootings last month. And, with the horrific and tragic suicide bombings in Sri Lanka last week, it didn't take long for the same sort of thing to happen. Within hours after it happening, someone had jumped into a Twitter thread on content moderation to let me know that my views on content moderation were clearly invalid, given that the "failure" of social media companies to stop extremists in Sri Lanka was clearly to blame for the attacks. And, hours later, it was announced that the Sri Lankan government's response to the bombings was to cut off Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp (all owned by Facebook). There was some confusion about this, with some people claiming they could still access Whatsapp, while others could not, and others saying that YouTube was also blocked.
Either way, the government decided that social media was clearly part of the problem here. Sri Lanka has blocked these platforms in the past as well, claiming they were "spreading hate speeches and amplifying them" and last year there was a report that basically said Facebook had completely ignored how extremists used the platform in Sri Lanka. According to a NY Times report from last year:
Time and again, communal hatreds overrun the newsfeed—the primary portal for news and information for many users—unchecked as local media are displaced by Facebook and governments find themselves with little leverage over the company. Some users, energized by hate speech and misinformation, plot real-world attacks.
A reconstruction of Sri Lanka’s descent into violence, based on interviews with officials, victims and ordinary users caught up in online anger, found that Facebook’s newsfeed played a central role in nearly every step from rumor to killing. Facebook officials, they say, ignored repeated warnings of the potential for violence, resisting pressure to hire moderators or establish emergency points of contact.
So perhaps there's little surprise that the blame finger is quickly pointing to Facebook for these latest attacks. Famed tech reporter Kara Swisher, who has long been critical of how these companies behave, jumped into the pages of the NY Times to say that cutting off these services was the right call:
So when the Sri Lankan government temporarily shut down access to American social media services like Facebook and Google’s YouTube after the bombings there on Easter morning, my first thought was “good.”
Good, because it could save lives. Good, because the companies that run these platforms seem incapable of controlling the powerful global tools they have built. Good, because the toxic digital waste of misinformation that floods these platforms has overwhelmed what was once so very good about them. And indeed, by Sunday morning so many false reports about the carnage were already circulating online that the Sri Lankan government worried more violence would follow.
She notes that it pains her to say this as a journalist who was always supportive of the idea of connecting the world and allowing everyone to communicate via the internet, but she believes enough is enough. As she notes:
It is a problem, even if the manifestations of how these platforms get warped vary across the world. They are different in ways that make no difference and the same in one crucial way that does. Namely, social media has blown the lids off controls that have kept society in check. These platforms give voice to everyone, but some of those voices are false or, worse, malevolent, and the companies continue to struggle with how to deal with them.
I like and respect Swisher -- but this is an overreaction. It's blaming the messenger app, rather than the root causes of the violence. There were tragedies and massacres in the era before social media as well. And awful people have used new methods of communication for awful purposes, but historically we didn't rush to blame the communications tool. The radio, you may recall, was credited with helping Hitler's rise to power in Nazi Germany, but we didn't decide to ban the radio. Television has been blamed for "dividing" the US over the Vietnam war.
There's no doubt that new communication tools can be messy, and they can be abused by people with ill-intent. There's no surprise that some people can be led astray by lies and propaganda -- but, again, that's not new to the internet. While the internet may have more overall scale, it's not as if "scale" was what was necessary to get a small group of people to set off suicide-bombs in Sri Lanka. And, frankly, the government has said that it had lots of warnings that an attack was imminent -- in part because of intelligence gathered on the internet. The bigger question is why didn't the Sri Lankan government stop the attacks if it was warned they were coming and knew who was involved? And the answer appears to have nothing to do with Facebook, but plenty to do with politics:
Why the security agencies failed to act aggressively on the information before the bombings is now an enormous question. It has been further complicated by a feud between the president and prime minister, which left the prime minister ignorant of the information the security agencies possessed — leading to bitter recriminations that have created a new government crisis.
The history of bitter infighting between Sri Lanka’s leaders appears to have contributed to a spectacular security breakdown that led to one of the world’s deadliest terrorist attacks.
In other words, if there wasn't this political infighting within Sri Lanka, we wouldn't even be discussing Facebook. The fact is that bad stuff happens an awful lot in the world. And when multiple people are involved in the "bad stuff" they'll have communicated somehow. And, right now, pretty much the easiest way to communicate is via various internet-based tools, so they'll get used. But if it wasn't Facebook/WhatsApp, it would have been some other method of communications. It's not clear what good blocking these sites does, other than pointing the blame away from the government for a period of time.
Yes, there are real problems in people abusing social media platforms and often spreading propaganda and other such disinformation. But if your initial reaction is to "shut down" social media, rather than trying to look at the root causes of why this information is being spread, you're missing the point.
Old Media Death Throes?
It might be a bit conspiratorial but I suspect the whole "blame social media first" push is from old media pissed off at losing despite their monopolization due to their lack of quality and sheer greed.
Thus they ceaselessly blame social media for doing the exact same stuff they do. Given the other increasingly rabid hatred and attempt to fabricate a "techlash" and projection worthy "Google and Amazon are monopolies that need broken up" from all consuming media conglomerates .
Re: Old Media Death Throes?
I accidentally misread the title of this comment and thought it said “Thanos” instead of Throes. This happens way too often with me, whenever I read a string of text as a different set of words.
...alrighty then.
Re: Old Media Death Throes?
This is my expectation also. The monopoly on information has eroded and as result the gatekeepers use their declining pool of resources to target growth of alternatives.
An early example of this was media coverage of reddit during the Boston Marathon bombing. This event showcased how a social media platform could crowdsource coverage more accurately, faster, and quickly catch then highlight incorrect information in the media for on-the-fly fact-checking. Engaging in these conversations we saw the community self-police targeting those taking to crowdsourced doxing and banning them throughout the day, where those inclined were forced to go elsewhere to engage in that form of activity.
If you read the press afterward, it's all dirty, dirty smear merchants writing venom at the social media system producing superior content.
Today the dirty, dirty smear merchants have staffed up and perfected their game to send Twitter-organized harassment mobs after their competition.
leaves the video of police having to protect a random guy from a mob who they convinced themselves he was a terrorist
Social media is a lovely scapegoat for this incident, just like the claims it was payback fro Christschurch.
This happened because the adults refused to behave like adults, and their bullshit feud now has a bodycount. They want to blame everything else, because we never have to take responsibility for our actions, some evil outside force made you do it. (All the better if they have lots of money we can demand they give us).
We live in a world where politicians were so afraid they embraced anti-vaxxers & gave them free passes to be stupid. Now people are up in arms about fines for the unvaccinated going out in public. People are dying & somehow no one has suggested removing the stupid rules allowing anti-vaxxers to place their own children in harms way and the rest of society as well. Facebook had to be publicly humiliated for allowing anti-vaxxers to target their bullshit at people who were pregnant or thinking about getting pregnant before they stopped taking the money.
Sri Lanka cut off the internet to "stop the spread of misinformation'... and that sounds like a reasonable thing in a country where rumors on the street lead to people being attacked for nothing other than someone pointed at them and screamed witch, but perhaps its time to hold society responsible for its behavior & not try to get tech to solve it.
Someone posts claiming a person is part of the terrorist group & something bad happens to that target... you arrest the asshole who made the false accusation but you also remind the public that just because you saw it on the internet doesn't make it any truer than gossip whispered by the jealous. That mob rule has no place in society & if people have concerns or information you inform the authorities you don't try to create a facebook posse.
We blame all of the tools, but never the people operating them... its kinda sad.
The tools just sit there until someone uses them, how can they be the cause of all these bad things when they create nothing themselves?
People are capable of horrible things, pretending that if not for the tech they would have been good people is a cop out.
We spend so much time demanding the tech make sure we are never lied to, never upset, never offended... perhaps we should make people responsible for themselves.
If you don't like what is being said, share your view or stop listening. You aren't forced to hear all of the ideas, but pretending tech has to censor everything for you just makes it easier to pretend it can be done & someone should do it for you. If someone on FB is pissing you off... block them, don't start wars reporting both sides for all sorts of things to win.
But then we're stupid, but its not our fault we are... tech made us do it.
Re:
italic perhaps its time to hold society responsible for its behavior & not try to get tech to solve it.
Tech is the primary driver of society now, and that's why they're being blamed the way we blame street gangs for street violence.
Re: Re:
perhaps its time to hold society responsible for its behavior & not try to get tech to solve it.
Re: Re: Re:
How do you hold "society" responsible for "its" behavior? You get that it's not just one guy, right?
Re: Re:
A server doesn't tell you that chemtrails make frogs gay, some idiot has to put the information out there, and some other idiots have to believe it.
We blame tech for making it possible, ignoring that the person who posted it & the idiots who lap it up as gospel.
Street gangs aren't tech, the gang is a living thing that has to make the decisions tech is just their selection of tools/clothes. The tools/clothes don't make them rob little old ladies, they decide to rob little old ladies.
We like to make excuses for bad upbringing and hey didn't know better... and those should go over like lead balloons.
Unless someone held a gun to their head and forced them to do it, they knew it was wrong, they knew they were stealing, they knew society would take issue with them doing it, but they still did it.
My kids are fat, its mcdonalds fault because they put toys in the happy meals!! No you suck at being a parent for the hard things.
I'm addicted to shopping!! No you are shitty at managing money.
We let people excuse the little things and magically now we blame everything but the person who did it...
To go back to my I'm an immortal sociopath schtick, I can't wait until you hairless apes wipe yourselves out so I can see what nature tries to uplift next.
Re: Re:
You watch Faux News - right?
Radio jamming
Interestingly enough, the Nazis basically did: they jammed BBC and other non-Nazi stations. The Soviet Union did too, as North Korea still does (and it's illegal to own a radio that can tune out-of-country stations).
This does not put Swisher in good company.
Radio and television are highly regulated due to the intrusive nature of the media.
Re:
How is that any different than the internet?
Re:
Radio and TV are highly regulated because there is finite spectrum and the most reasonable way to apportion that spectrum is through government licensing.
Re: Re:
They are regulated well beyond licensing, required to do a number of things to keep that license. The internet is not very well regulated in that anyone can broadcast over it.
Re: Re: Re:
“Anyone one can broadcast over it”
And that’s what has brought people together. This allows the sharing of ideas and brings creativity and unites groups of people together to express themselves.
And now governments are taking that away because of their lust for power and wealth. Everything we know and love is being regulated and politicized. Controversies spring from innocent things. Violence keeps plundering once peaceful lands. And we keep being shoved into the shadows of corrupt leaders who probably need to wake up and see the truth.
And that is the conundrum of the 2010’s.
Re: Re: Re:
Yes. That's what a license is. It's an agreement to use something in exchange for adhering to a particular set of conditions.
That's because there is no finite spectrum to regulate.
Book publishers aren't subject to FCC broadcast regulations either. Neither are newspapers. (Did you know the New York Times put the word "fuck" on its front page the other day? It's true!) Neither are movies, unless they're running on broadcast TV.
Even TV isn't subject to FCC regulations if it's not broadcast over the public airwaves. I don't know if you've heard of this Game of Thrones thing? But it's got stuff on it that you can't show on NBC. George Carlin stopped doing his Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television routine after his first HBO special, because, having said all seven words on television, he reasonably decided that it no longer applied.
The content regulations placed on broadcast television and radio are inherent to the medium: if you're going to use the public airwaves, you're subject to a set of conditions placed on them by representatives of the public.
If you're not using the public airwaves, then you're not subject to those conditions.
What part of this aren't you getting?
Re:
In recent days everything’s being regulated. Everything’s becoming a heated controversial nightmare and common sense gets kicked out the window really fast.
With great regulation comes even greater stupidity. Clearly the stupidity of these regulations is stupider than stupidity itself.
Re: Re:
In recent days everything’s being regulated.
Have you been asleep?
Re:
No, it's because useful radio spectrum is a scarce resource with many mutually-incompatible uses, and there needs to be some scheme to keep incompatible users from butting heads on a given frequency, especially considering radio signals don't care about lines on maps, either...
Filed under: who pointed the woodpecker at Arecibo?
Guys guys guys, before we do anything to restrict the revenue--er, I mean rights, sorry--of social media companies, it's vitally important that we solve the root causes of the human capacity for evil FIRST.
It's not like that isn't something humanity has been working on since the dawn of our species. It's all so simple, really. After all, it would be ridiculous to insist that we solve a thousands-year-old problem before we even begin to think about regulating a modern industry. I mean, if that were the case, we'd have some sort of regulation of firearms on the books which we don't, right?
And after all, WHATABOUT the fact that, you know, misinformation and propaganda existed before social media? That prior existence conclusively proves that simply having greater amounts of misinformation and propaganda in no way increases the damaged caused by those things! It works the same way as things like arsenic or radiation -- a little bit is harmless, which of course means that vastly larger quantities of it are just as harmless, naturally.
Ok sure -- clearly social media will always be exploited by bad actors in order magnify the reach of the harm that they're able to cause, but... OMG LOOK OVER THEIR OKBYEBYE!
Re: yeah your never going to solve that problem So let’s start
Yeah guys why don’t we ban John the AC just because we can and...really who cares? He would do the same he’s a hypocrite it’s not like it matters anymore
Re:
You sir are a moron.
Re: Re:call bluff
And what would you do about it AC? Go to court and “demand” that you be let back on? Because of first amendment rights you don’t actually care about or support for anyone else?
Kinda scary when other people say who cares as well huh?
Step 1 to throwing rocks: Step OUT of your glass house first
These platforms give voice to everyone, but some of those voices are false or, worse, malevolent, and the companies continue to struggle with how to deal with them.
It's a good thing that the various news agencies/companies always thoroughly fact check everything they post, never reporting on what someone with power said without checking to see if it was true first, never just parroting the PR a company issues, or what some random nutjob says because it'll get attention...
It's a real good thing that they very carefully do none of that, because if they did it seems like that particular reporter just shot themselves in the back, providing the perfect justification to clamp down on non-digital 'news' like they are involved in, should someone say(purely hypothetically) blame them for spreading 'fake news' and claim that they are 'amplifying lies and/or spreading conspiracy theories'...
Re: Step 1 to throwing rocks: Step OUT of your glass house first
This takes me back to 9/11 and Hussein's weapons of mass destruction. If there had been society-wide social media back then, the violence in Iraq would have been blamed on it. Since there wasn't, the US government used CNN instead.
The issue with social media is that it gives anyone the same podium as entrenched political leaders, without the same checks and balances.
But the solution to that isn't to ban all new means of communication, it's to figure out how to adapt to the new landscape, and sadly, add in a few new checks and balances. Because just ignoring the shift, or deep-sixing any platform that's used inappropriately, isn't actually going to fix anything. There will always be new ways to communicate.
Re: Re: Step 1 to throwing rocks: Step OUT of your glass house f
"This takes me back to 9/11 and Hussein's weapons of mass destruction. If there had been society-wide social media back then, the violence in Iraq would have been blamed on it. Since there wasn't, the US government used CNN instead."
LOL - wut?
Maybe its time for a law any building or church that has more than 50 people in it should have security on the door,
Anyone carrying a large bag or backpack must be stopped and searched.
i think every small pub in america has security at the door just to stop people under 21 buying beer.
As well as providing security to the pubs clients.
Re:
Shops, malls, hotels, railway stations etc. are large buildings, and people carry large bags into them all of the time. Can you picture the chaos if everybody with a large bag was searched on entering such buildings? Besides which, a suicide bomber can kill door security on their way in.
Social Media ... the new video games
Guess they gave up on blaming video games for all of life's problems.
Re:
Those evil, child-corrupting, satan-worship-encouraging forms of pseudo-entertainment will have their day in politico-public non-court again!
/s just in case
Hmmm....
I'm entirely onside when it comes to TD's general assessment of the sheer hell of large-scale moderation issues.
I'm entirely in agreement with everyone here when it's suggested that old-media lobbying probably constitutes much of the incentive to blame FB and other platforms for Sri Lanka's problems...
...but...
...if - as suggested by the criticism - FB genuinely had fair and direct warning of specific, major moderation issues and has chosen to ignore those issues entirely, then I think some measure of blame really does fall on FB's own shoulders.
This, according to the account, is a situation where violence is brewing and erupting daily, in large part fuelled by bullshit spreading on FB.
Even if only as a matter of good PR, it would seem prudent to have put forward stronger moderation policies and more responsive points of contact for the authorities to try and keep a lid on things.
FB ignoring the problem, sticking its fingers in its ears and loudly singing the theme tune to the Banana Splits instead, was and is an open invitation for bad legislation.
They're not responsible for the violence, but they are at least partly responsible for the regulatory push that's followed it.
In a situation where so many people are dying, they could have and should have done better.
Re: Hmmm....
Telling a social media site that they have a moderation problem is not helpful, unless you expect them to use keyword based algorithms to heavily censor good, bad and indifferent conversations.
Hmmm but, but, we can't blame people
Unfortunately I've read 2 articles today saying that you can't blame social media or the internet for people using them to do bad things. This definitely sounds like the same argument that gun rights activists are using to say you can't blame the guns and need to blame the people. Interesting to see how the same argument can be embraced and completely disagreed with by some of the same people simultaneously.
