That Was Quick: Thomas Goolnik Already Gets Google To Forget Our Latest Story About Thomas Goolnik Getting Google To Forget Stories About Thomas Goolnik

Too Much Free Time

from the thomas-goolnik-thomas-goolnik-thomas-goolnik dept

Thu, Apr 18th 2019 3:35amMike Masnick

Okay, let's start with this even higher up this time:

  1. Dear Google RTBF reviewer (who I'm sure will be reading this soon): Under the terms of the GDPR, you are only supposed to agree to a content removal if what we are publishing is "personal data" that is no longer necessary, and (importantly, please read this, guys) that is not "for exercising the right of freedom of expression and information" or "for archiving purposes in the public interest, scientific or historical research purposes...." This post, like the last few, are news stories that are in the public interest, specifically about how someone is abusing the GDPR's "right to erasure" process to delete news reports about his abuse of the GDPR "right to erasure" process. This story is not about anything earlier that Thomas Goolnik may or may not have done. It is about what he did within the last few days. It is not old. It is not no longer relevant. It is directly relevant, and this post should not be subject to any GDPR right to erasure claims.
  2. Dear Thomas Goolnik: Seriously dude? How much longer is this going to go on? It is legal for a news report to mention your name. We're not even talking about the original think you want forgotten. We're talking about what you've been up to the past few years trying to get everyone to forget the thing you want forgotten. Maybe let it go.
Right. So if the rest of you hadn't guessed by now, Thomas Goolnik has, once again, successfully convinced Google to "erase" our most recent article about Thomas Goolnik getting Google to delete a previous article about Thomas Goolnik getting Google to delete a previous article about Thomas Goolnik getting Google to delete a previous article from its search results on the name Thomas Goolnik in the EU.

Even if one were to agree that the original articles he wanted delisted from searches under his name (which began with a NY Times article from 2002, which we don't believe should have been delisted under the RTBF guidelines in the EU), the fact that Goolnik continues to get more modern articles about his abuse of the RTBF process delisted seems problematic. It seems like the sort of thing that is very much in the public interest to monitor and report on, seeing as many supporters of the GDPR insist that the RTBF process would not, in fact, be used to censor news stories. It is being used to do exactly that.

Reader Comments

  Anonymous Coward, 18 Apr 2019 @ 3:53am
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Apr 2019 @ 3:53am

    I think all of Techdirt should be forgotten, that would be good.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 18 Apr 2019 @ 4:17am

    Another entry for the personal glossary!

    Right to Be Forgotten — noun — the idea that search engines can and should erase links to information based only on whether the subject of that information does not want it easily found

    Alternative Name: Right of Erasure

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Apr 2019 @ 4:19am

    Wow, this guy sounds like a real goo(l)n!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Apr 2019 @ 4:41am

    Tommy...

    Thomas why are you acting like such a tool even by Europeean standards? I feel I have to tell others about it both offline and on thus eliminating the very purpose of your futile actions.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Comboman, 18 Apr 2019 @ 4:56am

    typo needs fixing

    Paragraph 2, "We're not even talking about the original think you want forgotten." should be "original THING you want forgotten". Don't want the Google reviewer to think you're sloppy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bobvious, 18 Apr 2019 @ 5:54am

    John Oliver has famous actors act out the information that

    Thomas Goolink is trying to hide.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Apr 2019 @ 6:03am

    Google is just a search engine and the offending material remains posted on the internet for anyone to see, but apparently this is ok I guess - not sure why - must not be all that important.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bobvious, 18 Apr 2019 @ 6:18am

    First rule of RTBF Club

    Did Google act on a request to take down
    Information about someone called Thomas Goolnik?
    Recent searches may have already been changed by the
    Effect that such a quick response
    Causes
    To the listing in a search engine.

    Because there may be multiple people by that name,
    I guess it's possible that some confusion may occur.
    Keeping on top of what to delist is a moving target that the
    European Union's everchanging laws exacerbate.
    Speedily complying with these laws is quite a challenge.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Apr 2019 @ 6:26am

    Has Thomas Goolnik done this enough to qualify for verbing his name? Example:

    Post: Barbara Streisand keeps getting Google to delist stories about her.
    Respnse: Wow, she’s really Thomas Goolniking it up, isn’t she?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Annonymouse, 18 Apr 2019 @ 6:37am

      Re:

      That is really awkward phrasing.

      May I suggest

      She pulled a Thomas Goolnik with that one.
      She just invoked a Thomas Goolnik.

      Goolnik has my spell checker suggesting Fool and Goon 🤔

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That Anonymous Coward (profile), 18 Apr 2019 @ 6:46am

      Re:

      nope, Nunes is currently waging a 1 moron campagin to replace Babs as the poster child.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Thad (profile), 18 Apr 2019 @ 8:00am

        Re: Re:

        I've said it before, but I don't think that's the case; I think Nunes is trying to call attention to those stories to feed a victim narrative.

        Streisand really wanted to hide information. Nunes is only pretending to.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Apr 2019 @ 7:31am

    Personally I hope Techdirt is Immortalized

    I think the comment stream here really speaks to the core value of Techdirt. For example, if you take the comments numbered in prime number positions, and then take a Fibonacci sequence of the letters, it spells “Left tit Propoganda”. Something like that anyway.

    Seriously, is there anyone here that is NOT a moron?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 18 Apr 2019 @ 7:54am

      Re: Personally I hope Techdirt is Immortalized

      Are you throwing in irrelevant terms like "Fibonacci sequence" to ensure that they get picked up in Google searches that wouldn't normally list TD in the results? If so, good job, keep up the ad word!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Apr 2019 @ 8:13am

      Re: Personally I hope Techdirt is Immortalized

      Seriously, is there anyone here that is NOT a moron?

      Oh, the irony.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 18 Apr 2019 @ 8:55am

      Re: Personally I hope Techdirt is Immortalized

      Seriously, is there anyone here that is NOT a moron?

      ...if you're here, and you can't think of anyone here who's not a moron, what does that tell you, champ?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 18 Apr 2019 @ 7:40am

    "Dear Google RTBF reviewer (who I'm sure will be reading this soon):"

    Apparently not.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bamboo Harvester (profile), 18 Apr 2019 @ 8:30am

    Bah, it's SIMPLE...

    ..."Thomas Goolnik" is the very first entry in the EU Upload Filter file...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    sumgai (profile), 18 Apr 2019 @ 8:39am

    Holy Jebus!

    You guys (Mike, et al) do know that T. Goolnik has paid Google the requisite amount to purchase a "Good Guy/White List/Give Him What He Wants" token, right? I mean, this wasn't a quick response to a request, this was automated. I'd lay money that the takedown was based solely on a few keywords like Techdirt, his name, article, past, etc.

    The only way to get beyond this stand-off* is to communicate directly to Alphabet's Legal Dept. that you intend to keep posting updates to T. G.'s latest shenigan, no matter how often it might become necessary. Hell, I can see it now: A top-of-the-page header, changed slightly every day (randomly by a server-side script) to state merely "Click Here for the latest on Thomas Goolnik". Call it your own personal "Lumin Database" of Goolnik failures. :)

    At which point I'd like to be T. G.'s personaly physician - think of all the money I'd make by prescribing every-increasing doses of blood pressure meds!

    sumgai

    • You already don't like lawsuits (and I don't blame you!), so it's not like you're gonna sue, or threaten to sue, what might be arguably the largest private legal staff in the civilized world.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    TDR, 18 Apr 2019 @ 9:06am

    "You fell victim to one of the classic blunders, the most famous of which is: 'Never sign a record deal with the RIAA.' But only slightly less well-known is this: 'Never go in against Thomas Goolnik when forgetting is on the line!' AHAHAHAHA! AHAHAHA—" (thwump)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


