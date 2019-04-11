EU Tells Internet Archive That Much Of Its Site Is 'Terrorist Content'
from the would-be-funny-if-it-weren't-so-dangerous dept
We've been trying to explain for the past few months just how absolutely insane the new EU Terrorist Content Regulation will be for the internet. Among many other bad provisions, the big one is that it would require content removal within one hour as long as any "competent authority" within the EU sends a notice of content being designated as "terrorist" content. The law is set for a vote in the EU Parliament just next week.
And as if they were attempting to show just how absolutely insane the law would be for the internet, multiple European agencies (we can debate if they're "competent") decided to send over 500 totally bogus takedown demands to the Internet Archive last week, claiming it was hosting terrorist propaganda content.
In the past week, the Internet Archive has received a series of email notices from Europol’s European Union Internet Referral Unit (EU IRU) falsely identifying hundreds of URLs on archive.org as “terrorist propaganda”. At least one of these mistaken URLs was also identified as terrorist content in a separate take down notice from the French government’s L’Office Central de Lutte contre la Criminalité liée aux Technologies de l’Information et de la Communication (OCLCTIC).
And just in case you think that maybe the requests are somehow legit, they are so obviously bogus that anyone with a browser would know they are bogus. Included in the list of takedown demands are a bunch of the Archive's "collection pages" including the entire Project Gutenberg page of public domain texts, it's collection of over 15 million freely downloadable texts, the famed Prelinger Archive of public domain films and the Archive's massive Grateful Dead collection. Oh yeah, also a page of CSPAN recordings. So much terrorist content!
And, as the Archive explains, there's simply no way that (1) the site could have complied with the Terrorist Content Regulation had it been law last week when they received the notices, and (2) that they should have blocked all that obviously non-terrorist content.
The Internet Archive has a few staff members that process takedown notices from law enforcement who operate in the Pacific time zone. Most of the falsely identified URLs mentioned here (including the report from the French government) were sent to us in the middle of the night – between midnight and 3am Pacific – and all of the reports were sent outside of the business hours of the Internet Archive.
The one-hour requirement essentially means that we would need to take reported URLs down automatically and do our best to review them after the fact.
It would be bad enough if the mistaken URLs in these examples were for a set of relatively obscure items on our site, but the EU IRU’s lists include some of the most visited pages on archive.org and materials that obviously have high scholarly and research value.
Those are the requests from Europol, who unfortunately likely qualify as a "competent" authority under the law. The Archive also points out the request from both Europol and the French computer crimes unit targeting a page providing commentary on the Quran as being terrorist content. The French agency told the Archive it needed to take down that content within 24 hours or the Archive may get blocked in France.
It's getting tiring to have to keep repeating this: if the law forces censorship on internet platforms, it's going to be abused widely. Lots of perfectly legitimate content is going to get censored. And, as the Europol demands regarding collection pages show, in ways where it's simply impossible to comply absent blocking basically the entire site in the EU.
Thus, we are left to ask – how can the proposed legislation realistically be said to honor freedom of speech if these are the types of reports that are currently coming from EU law enforcement and designated governmental reporting entities? It is not possible for us to process these reports using human review within a very limited timeframe like one hour. Are we to simply take what’s reported as “terrorism” at face value and risk the automatic removal of things like THE primary collection page for all books on archive.org?
One would hope that EU bureaucrats either at the EU Commission who brought forth this proposal, or in the EU Parliament who will vote on it next week, will be required to answer those questions before this monstrosity moves forward.
Filed Under: archives, eu, eu iru, europol, oclctic, terrorist content, terrorist content regulation
Companies: internet archive
Reader Comments
The First Word
I dunno. Given the request they submitted, they appear to quite clearly be incompetent. And given that all the Internet Archive staff appear to be on Pacific Time, and thus in North America, no authority appears to actually exist as they are outside of Europe's jurisdiction.
The only appropriate response to a request this insanely bad is an email detailing the above two points as firmly and insultingly as possible.
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
as long as the whole Internet is censored, with only content approved by certain powerful, rich, famous people and governments, it doesn't matter what else happens. remember, this shit started with the ridiculous 'Right to be forgotten' law introduced a while ago, not to protect the guy who brought the law to fruition but to protect those mentioned above and all the shenanigans they're up to on a daily basis. remember as well that while they are being protected, everyone else has to have their life stories on tap for them!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Goody
You want a secret internet? Cause this is how you get a secret internet! Maybe we need one, no stoopid politicians allowed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Goody
"No stupid politicians allowed "
So thats all of them then.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Grateful Deadly
Glad to see that someone is finally taking action against the Grateful Dead. Anybody who knows a deadhead knows the kind of threat these people pose. Just wait till the rightful authorities find out about La Dia de Muertes. People will start demanding to build a wall around Mexico's intertubz.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The Grateful Deadly
with the way it is going in the US regarding the legalization of pot, it looks like the deadheads have won.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The Grateful Deadly
Given the way Congress acts, I was thinking the same thing about CSPAN
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mike,
"One would hope that EU bureaucrats either at the EU Commission who brought forth this proposal, or in the EU Parliament who will vote on it next week, will be required to answer those questions before this monstrosity moves forward."
You must have been either delusional or high on optimism when you wrote you closing paragraph. Time after time we have seen the EU pass crazy laws aimed at the internet. One should just assume this will pass, but good news is that you will have some great material for future articles.
It does look like there is some silver lining in the law based on this snippet:
"The French agency told the Archive it needed to take down that content within 24 hours or the Archive may get blocked in France."
To me that sounds like there is a provision that will allow the offended country/authority the ability to block a given site. As long as there are no penalties that accompany that, then I say let them block, and block and block and block until they have completely cut themselves off from the internet.
My other proposal would be for the top 10 or so content hosts (Google, internet archive, amazon, etc...) to just completely geoblock the EU for 24 hours. That would for sure get people in the EU to open their eyes and perhaps vote in members that could look at these issues objectively.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
This!!!
A million times, this!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That is a fine thing to say when “them” are the “competent authorities” and they are the only ones who would be affected by the block. But that would be far from the case and I would hope you know that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
oh, I absolutely know that. I am sure that there are other fines and penalties that go along with when a 'competent authorities' has to take the drastic measure of blocking. It is just wishful thinking on my part that if you give them enough rope to hang themselves, that they look at the rope and decide that maybe their plan maybe isn't that great.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: in due time
Don’t worry man.
If the Chinese can get past the great firewall.
The Europeans can get past the 2nd Atlantic wall.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I have to wonder why the Internet Archive should give a rat's ass about whether the French can see their site. It's not like they make money off of French visitors. If they don't want to see the archive then fine, block to your heart's content.
This is like threatening to no longer talk to a neighbor you never speak to anyway. Who cares?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
As a follow-up, archive.org should proactively block France and then send back a letter saying "We've already blocked you. Thanks for your reports but don't bother sending any more; We'll only ignore them."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Because some people aren't complete assholes who feel the need to punish an entire population for the misguided actions of a few.
The Internet Archive is an online library. Librarians tend to be big supporters of free access to information.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To the politicians who don't want people to be able to see their past, the Internet Archive IS a terrorist site!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I believe this is intentional
EU regulators want the entire internet to be ephemeral, with vast swaths of it ceasing to be solely based upon their whims. Nothing could be more antithetical to that than a permanent archive of the internet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I believe this is intentional
Hollywood reads that as a challenge.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Time to Geofence the EU
Since the EU has proven it can't be trusted to submit valid requests, it has invalidated itself as a competent agency and thus can be ignored. To be safe though they should geofence all of the EU and return no results for anyone not using a VPN to obfuscate their origins.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Censorship and borders
Borders should continue to exist. If you don't like what's legal in my country (alcohol, etc. for US but not for Dubai) you get to block our "freedom" from your non-freedom, but we don't have to change what we do.
Europol, Interpol, and other pseudo LEOs (no worries, the US has lots of bogus LEOs making stupid claims of their own and I'm not defending those) have no claim on US territories nor should they ever.
US websites - keep doing what you're doing.
EU - if you don't like it, find the off switch and turn it off. Sorry if you can't Instagram your grandkids any longer. And by sorry I don't mean sorry.
Europol. It's like "Interpol" wasn't funny enough on 1980s VHS tape introductions they had to update it to make it even more scary/stupid.
E
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
From a literal standpoint...
...they're right.
Project Gutenberg is simply full of "terrorist" publications. Look at some of the authors - Kipling, Carroll, Byron, all their seditious and racist ideas and ideals, all put up where anyone can read them!
Bible, Koran, teachings of a hundred other frameworks of ethics...
Yup, can't be having with that!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cultural Fascism
In a world of choices, the internet archive is faced with a lot of bad ones. My recommendation is to either go dark, or let them block you. They'll need to fight this in the media as well as in the courts. So the best option is probably to let the French government block. As a non-profit, IA has a better chance to play the victim card than anything in FANG. Especially with all of the bogus URLs in the demand.
The underlying problem is that, no matter what you choose, they'll find a way to spin it as "big American company refuses to take action". The fact that they exploited the time zone difference and issued the demand first thing in the business day in France just emphasizes that point. And a lot of French people will believe that, sight unseen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: call the bluff
What are they going to do? Make websites turn themselves back on in Europe? Have police go rainbow six on every website owner in Europe who can’t meet the stupid expectations they have?
I hope they have euros left that are worth something once people go to court.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
European Parliament are democratically elected, not bureucrats
Given the current political climate, it's important to correct your total misunderstanding of how EU law is made. Laws are passed not by 'bureaucrats' but by the Council of the European Union who are the heads of state (Presidents and Prime Ministers) of the countries and the European Parliament, who you incorrectly identify as 'bureaucrats'.
The MEPS of the Parliament are elected, just like US Congressmen and British MPs, using a system of proportional representation that is in fact more democratic than the FPTP system used in the UK and the US. If the law-makers are burueacrats, so is Donald Trump and the whole of the US Congress.
It is correct that the European Commission drafts laws, but this is true of every Western democracy. Do you think US congressmen sit down and write their own laws? No, there are teams of lawyers, advisors and other bureaucrats who draft the laws on their behalf.
This law seems to be poor, but don't fall into an alt right, ultra-nationalist propaganda campaign to paint EU law-makers as bureaucrats rather than democratically elected politicians because it makes you look like you are political extremists who don't know what you're talking about and thus undermines your entire article, even the parts that are true.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: European Parliament are democratically elected, not bureucra
If they don't want to be called bureaucrats, they can stop acting like bureaucrats.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: European Parliament are democratically elected, not bure
If it walks like a bureaucrat, and it has its' head up its' ass like a bureaucrat...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: European Parliament are democratically elected, not bureucra
“Do you think congressmen sit down and write their own laws”
“Blunt” depends if they need the pay raise or if someone that pays them needs it. They just sometimes disagree on the amount of power. Just like the EU.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Does this mean the EU is now a terrorist organization?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That's exactly what they want.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"The French agency told the Archive it needed to take down that content within 24 hours or the Archive may get blocked in France."
Works for me. If the French government wants to hurt their own citizens like this, let them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Same procedure expected...
The answer would probably be that this negligence to act on reports from EU law reinforcement entities proves the regulation is necessary and that it's natural that platforms would otherwise hesitate to confirm their own inability to keep their platforms safe.
That the reports were in fact false would only be waved away as examples made to show how little platforms currently cares about EU officials' requests. And when a target platform eventually choose to react, maybe a week later as these examples show, the harm is already done.
I expect the recent procedure will occur again to ensure this will be voted accordingly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Those Who Live By The Ban...
"The French agency told the Archive it needed to take down that content within 24 hours or the Archive may get blocked in France."
Therein lies the solution. Any EU member nation that blocks the Archive deprives mainly its own citizens of the value and virtues of the scholarship available via the Archive. If those self-same citizens have the wit to recognize the magnitude of their loss, they will hale down the laws and drive the creators of those laws forth into the darkness of perpetual ignominy.
People - voters - nation-level-stakeholders - are often lazy when it comes to managing their own political interests. Once the results of their a priori lack of gumption proves intolerable, they wise up.
At some point, the loss of access to the Archive and other valuable online assets carelessly, casually, stupidly blocked will either rally a populace to revolt or doom themselves to perpetual ignorance. Live or die, they choose.
If citizens of an EU member state tolerate their loss of the Archive, more the fools they.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I dunno. Given the request they submitted, they appear to quite clearly be incompetent. And given that all the Internet Archive staff appear to be on Pacific Time, and thus in North America, no authority appears to actually exist as they are outside of Europe's jurisdiction.
The only appropriate response to a request this insanely bad is an email detailing the above two points as firmly and insultingly as possible.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The hypocrisy of takedown requests
What i don't understand is you can issue a takedown request using an 'automated process' because 'it is too much work to verify something is actually infringing', but then they expect the receiver to do it AND do it within an hour? Straight. Up. Hypocrisy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The hypocrisy of takedown requests
Or maybe the directive is written this way, so as to appear 'reasonable' while its intent is to enable complete removal of sites for non-compliance with 'reasonable' requests.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The hypocrisy of takedown requests
They don't expect the receiver to verify anything, they expect the receiver to use their own automated process to take it down
It's just that saying it that ways sounds a bit too much like censorship, so they obfuscate by suggesting that the receiver could verify it while ensuring that it is impossible for them to actually do so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Adieu O francais
The appropriate response, I think, would be "then block us", and then back up and take out of public view any French material. It is just as well: Fewer people would be able to read them, because French is being dropped as public school curriculum throughout the country due to cost and a growing sense of irrelevance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let them eat Copyright...
They were out of touch back then, and they are out of touch today...
Is there something in those powdered wigs that rots the brain?
Oh well, let them have their Copyright and eat it too...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Do they define and use any criteria for their designations of terrorist content or are they going to just wing it, shoot from the hip and claim that they know it when they see it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let's take these one at a time.
Project Gutenberg - public domain books that are NOT covered by Copyright and owned by one of our paymasters? Free books terrorize our paymasters, so it qualifies.
15 Million other texts that are not under "control"... again, terrorizing our paymasters. Out they go!
Prelinger archive of FREELY available movies? one more time, with feeling - that terrorizes our paymasters.
Grateful Dead? Obviously those infringe our paymasters copyrights, so take them down too.
CSPAN? Don't know about the rest of you, but what our congress does frequently scares the hell out of me - so OK.
All good to me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What we really need is a service for websites that will redirect whatever automated piece of garbage detecting this "terrorist content" so it only gets EU state websites back while it is crawling.
Once they have shut down their own sites, we will have a much better internet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Who reviews the requests for removal due to it being terrorist content?
Oh, you mean there was no review and there are no actual examples?
They simply said that it is too much data for them to have looked thru it all by now and therefore .... LOL this is ludicrous.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If I were the one reviewing 500 new requests for takedowns and found that the first 10 out of 10 were bogus I'd consider that a reasonable sample and decline the remaining 490.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
JEWSIH FILTH TRYING TO COVER THEIR TRACKS, FILTHY CENSORING BASTARDS, HIDING THEIR CRIMES, BUT WE ALREADY KNOW, SO SCREW YOU!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What is it about..
Retroactive laws??
In the USA have no standing. and it takes allot to enforce them, or even FORCe them to have affect.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No wonder things never improve, they can't figure out whats bad.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Internet Archive is not subject to EU laws, because their facilities and servers are in San Francisco, Calfifornia.
Therefore, they only have to obey U.S. laws.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply