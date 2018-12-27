Millions Upon Millions Of 'Takedown' Notices To Google... For Links That Aren't Even In Google
For years, the RIAA and MPAA have pointed to the millions upon millions of takedown notices sent to Google as "evidence" that the DMCA notice-and-takedown process doesn't work. You can find lots of examples of this, but here's an MPAA VP making this exact point:
“The large volume of removal requests cited in Google’s Transparency Report clearly illustrates the magnitude of the piracy problem and the ineffectiveness of the ‘notice and take down’ system,” said Chris Ortman, MPAA VP of corporate communications. “If this system were working, the numbers would be going down — not up.”
But here's the thing about that quote: it's almost entirely bullshit. First off, the numbers have started going down, but you don't suddenly hear Chris Ortman and the MPAA saying "look, the notice and takedown system is now working!" Because Ortman wasn't being honest when he made the original statement.
But, the larger point, is that takedown requests, by themselves, don't mean a damn thing about how much infringement there actually is. The requests may be bogus. Indeed, millions of the requests to Google turn out to... not even be in Google's index. Torrentfreak had a recent story pointing out that the top 3 copyright owners alone sent Google over a billion takedown requests. That article further shows just how top heavy the requests are, with the top 16 copyright owners reporting more than 50% of all the takedown requests to Google. In other words, a very small group of organizations very much have their fingers on the scales of how many takedown requests Google receives. So, for those very same organizations to whine that more takedown requests proves anything... is questionable, at best.
And back to that point about many requests not even being in Google's index. As Google's Transparency Report shows, many of those top removal requesters keep requesting links that Google doesn't even have. The 2nd largest requester, for example, is APDIF Mexico. It submitted over a quarter of a billion takedowns. But do those mean anything? Well, let's take a look at its most recent batch of requests:
So... look at that last column. A huge percentage of the URLs were not even in the index. Then look at the column to the left of that. Google removed none of the links requested. Obviously, it can't remove the non-indexed ones, but it appears that even when they were in Google's index, they were deemed non-infringing or, in some cases, duplicates to URLs that had already been received in earlier takedowns. In other words, counting up the number of requests is meaningless when organizations can and do submit URLs that aren't even in Google and when they simply repeat URLs that had already been requested. Anyone could simply re-request the same URL a billion times and it wouldn't say a damn thing about whether the notice-and-takedown system is working.
Or, if you think it's unfair to pick on APDIF Mexico -- an organization many of you have never heard of -- why not look at the RIAA? Of all of the latest requests from the RIAA, I noticed that, once again, it shows no removals by Google. Why? Because the RIAA is submitting duplicates of URLs already removed. This is literally the result of their latest request from earlier today according to Google:
If you can't see that, it shows that 99% of the URLs submitted are duplicates, and the other 1% is still "pending" meaning they might also be duplicates. When the RIAA is submitting links that have already been removed, it kinda makes you wonder if the RIAA and groups like it are simply padding their own numbers to later try to make a bullshit point about how many "takedown requests" Google receives. It certainly highlights the fact that the RIAA does not actually check to see if what they're submitting to Google is actually in Google.
Anyway, the next time you hear the likes of the RIAA or MPAA claiming that the DMCA notice-and-takedown safe harbors aren't working because of the number of takedowns, you can safely note that they are being dishonest.
And they're right. It doesn't work. It never has, and we ought to get rid of it and replace it with proper jurisprudence: innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Re:
And they're right. It doesn't work. It never has, and we ought to get rid of it and replace it with proper jurisprudence: innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
That's great in theory. The reality is that any opening up of the DMCA will create something much, much worse. Be careful what you wish for.
(Also, to be more pedantic about the legal situation: nothing in the DMCA says anyone is guilty before innocent, it just says that if a service provider wants any legal liability quickly dismissed it has to follow certain steps. And platforms have always had the option to remove whatever content they want for any reason -- including to avoid legal liability -- without it being any kind of admission of "guilt.")
Re: Re:
I don't want to "open up" the DMCA; I want to do away with it, and any other concept of extrajudicial takedown processes. I want to get rid of the insane notion we've got right now of copyright as a trump card that all other considerations must give way before.
Also, I don't believe that it would replace it with "something much, much worse." If publishing interests had to go to court to get things taken down, we would inevitably see three positive effects just from the nature of the judicial system:
That would be significantly better than the current regime.
Re: Re: Re:
In this case only blockbuster studios have the resources to deal with takedown requirements. Everyone else quickly goes broke trying.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
When the fundamental rules change, those who aren't able to adapt do tend to go out of business. That's the way it's always been.
Copyright was originally intended to be a tool for authors to keep abusive publishers in line. It's been perverted, mostly over the last 50 years or so, into a weapon for abusive publishers to wield against everyone else. But in a time when it's not just publishers who can make high-quality copies of a work, but literally any Joe Random Citizen at all, it's time to ask if the fundamental idea still makes any sense anymore. Techdirt has run plenty of articles over the years highlighting various different people and companies that have managed to find financial success in their creative endeavors without needing to rely on copyright.
I'm well aware that my proposal makes copyright enforcement at scale ruinously expensive. That is, as they say, "a feature, not a bug."
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The current system at least allows one offs and small businesses to stem small scale infringement of their products.
This needs to be in place somehow otherwise you will see big players in the US market put up 10 various business fronts to sell your book, game or whatever and game you into paying all the fees to bankrupt yourself.
Systems need to be built with trolls in mind.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
People will abuse any system you put in place. A pay to remove data system will be abused to put content creators out of business if they try to protect their original content. The example of trolling kickstarter is just that, someone puts up an idea and 10 firms copy it, the legal fights to shut down the copycats results in the original creator to go bankrupt.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Ideas are 10 a penny, and execution is everything. Josef Prussa for one has built a successful business while keeping all his hardware designs and software open source. His innovations means his machines are in advance of all the Chinese copies.
Also, many kickstarters fail because the people involved have no clue about project management, manufacturing, quality control or how to run a retail business.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Sharing a business plan with the world is the problem there.
Many small businesses also don't know that their tax returns are repackaged by their CPA firms and sold as business consulting to their much wealthier clients.
Every system can and will be gamed.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
1) An idea
2) A product, sufficiently tested to be viable.
3) A product in production
4) A market
5) A way to communicate with that market
6) Production
7) Distribution
8) A recycling of the above as the originator listens to the marketplace and continually improves their product. (Wait, that doesn't apply to the extant comment).
When someone puts their 'idea' on a kickstarter they leave the rest of the chain (and whatever I am missing) to the other side. The question then becomes, is this idea mature enough to be on a kickstarter? The answer to that is yes if it can overcome the remainder of the list, and no if it cannot. If the idea is put on a kickstarter and the answer to the above questions are no, then they deserve what they get.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
One could easily flip this script and say tha tcopyright infringement is the "Kryptonite" that puts automated search engines out of business. These debates seem to be boiling down to the rights of search engines to automate piracy (or defamation or spam or sex trafficking or whatever) against the rights of copyright holders to protect their work.
We could have an internet run by human-edited portals and link farms which would avoid much of these problems. This would spread the wealth and eliminate antitrust concerns which would help the economy. If Google wants to let a bot hoover up billions in ad revenue, paying for the cost of the inevitable infringement should be part of that equation.
Companies who DMCA-blitz to the point of negligence should also be held accountable because they harm those who have legitimate concerns about piracy. Many adult entertainers complain about the free porn tube sites and how they have to play whack-a-mole. Many have had to turn to prostitution to update their "business model." One outfit which used to make well into six figures a year was all but put out of business because its catalog was uploaded. Their work was much higher production quality than what replaced it. Now instead of actual films you get webcam garbage that promotes stuff that can't be pirated (like escorting).
Copyright law does not pass judgment on the quality or profitability of a work. It allows for statutory damages for a reason.
Perhaps the search engines need to change THEIR business model instead. The idea behind the DMCCA was to avoid forcing rightsholders to go to court and sue individual infringers, who probably would prefer a DMCA notice to a $225,000 judgement like that woman who said "bring it on" wound up getting.
Another idea is to treat these violations as ASCAP violations and limit damages to an ASCAP license (for music), and to set something similar up for the films and other works. Nominal damages is a well-established legal concept. Just ask Trump, who won $1 against the NFL in the USFL antitrust lawsuit, with damages trebled to $3, or the $2 won by Food Lion against ABC for the network's sending undercover journalists in (fraud) to expose something or other.
It's one thing to complain about abuse of the system, quite another to complain about the concept of copyright protection.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I remember the days when it was like that, and Gopher was the way of finding things. It took as long as library search to find anything, as one jumped from site to site in search of answers.
Also piracy is not the problem that you think it is, but rather an excuse used by those who fail as entrepreneurs. Having a good or idea, or a story told in a compelling way is not enough to make money, one also needs the business skill to sell, and to ignore distractions from the prime objective building a loyal fan/customer base. Complaining about pirates will not generate income.
Automated search engines, and large distribution services are the glue that make the Internet such a powerful human tool. Those who have figured out how to use the tools can make a living from their creativity, and many will tell you how they built their business, by putting in spare time over several years to build a support base that enabled them to go full time.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Piracy should never be acceptable, and it has put many producers of previously profitable products out of business.
Not "previously profitable" before the internet, but profitable until the pirates started redistributing their work.
By not protecting the indies from piracy you're protecting those supposedly evil corporations, while pretending to attack them. Very Kafkaesque.
What's baffling is how the legacy copyright industry couldn't control the courts in cases like Perfect 10 versus Visa.
One can prove a business model is flawed by simply avoiding the content. There is never any justification for stealing it, nor for allowing it to be stolen. Search engines should be liable for vicarious infringement.
Let's also not forget that the DMCA has a counter-notification provision that requires only that the accused state their legal name, give their contact info, and waive service in a lawsuit. If they're not doing anything wrong, they shouldn't have a problem with this.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
And you wonder why nobody trusts you.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I love the fact that you're holding up Perfect 10 as your shining example, as though that's supposed to help your argument. A company that demanded that everyone else do it's work for it(or even better, simply pay them to go away), only to lose case after case after case, and then try to dodge a court order to pay the other side's legal fees through sleazy(and blatantly obvious) tactics.
When you use an example like that you're not scraping the bottom of the barrel, you've gone even deeper and you're hitting dirt.
Piracy should never be acceptable, and it has put many producers of previously profitable products out of business. Not "previously profitable" before the internet, but profitable until the pirates started redistributing their work.
[Citation Needed]. Be specific.
One can prove a business model is flawed by simply avoiding the content. There is never any justification for stealing it, nor for allowing it to be stolen.
Good thing nothing's being stolen then, merely infringed upon.
Search engines should be liable for vicarious infringement.
As a wise man once said/printed on a coin, 'Not my circus, not my monkeys'. Or put another way, 'Your stuff being infringed upon is not my problem.'
Ford is not responsible for what people do with their trucks.
Walmart is not responsible for what people do with what they buy from there.
Comcast is not responsible for what people do with the internet service they provide.
Unless you want to start holding all of those companies responsible for what people do with their products/services, it's not only absurd to hold search engines for infringement that may show up in their searches, it's grossly hypocritical.
Let's also not forget that the DMCA has a counter-notification provision that requires only that the accused state their legal name, give their contact info, and waive service in a lawsuit. If they're not doing anything wrong, they shouldn't have a problem with this.
... Said the person posting anonymously.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You just said today that "no one is owed speculative money." What else are claims of "losses from piracy" but a company feeling owed speculative money?
Dammit, John. I actually thought you were learning.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
No it isn’t.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Yes, when the fundamental rules of taxi medallion ownership changed due to Lyft and Uber, cabdrivers who bought medallions began committing suicide due to their business model being made "obsolete" by what used to be called GYPSY CABS. People used to be aware of the dangers of gypsy cabs but not in the feel-good sharing economy."
Meanwhile other cab drivers ran around France setting cars on fire.
"One could easily flip this script and say tha tcopyright infringement is the "Kryptonite" that puts automated search engines out of business. These debates seem to be boiling down to the rights of search engines to automate piracy (or defamation or spam or sex trafficking or whatever) against the rights of copyright holders to protect their work."
What? Google telling me something is located somewhere does not add the file or folder to my computer. Try again.
"We could have an internet run by human-edited portals and link farms which would avoid much of these problems. This would spread the wealth and eliminate antitrust concerns which would help the economy. If Google wants to let a bot hoover up billions in ad revenue, paying for the cost of the inevitable infringement should be part of that equation."
Right, Jhonny. This utter brainwave of yours again. Have humans run the Internet when the copyright enforcers in your corner have been screaming about how it's so, so hard for humans to police copyright. What's next, have humans monitor world hunger and poverty?
"Companies who DMCA-blitz to the point of negligence should also be held accountable because they harm those who have legitimate concerns about piracy."
This would be a valid point you had if not for each and every time DMCA blitzes are pointed out, like in this case, you scream about how anomalous it is to the point where it should not only be permitted, but promoted. Because screw Google!
"Many adult entertainers complain about the free porn tube sites and how they have to play whack-a-mole. Many have had to turn to prostitution to update their "business model." One outfit which used to make well into six figures a year was all but put out of business because its catalog was uploaded. Their work was much higher production quality than what replaced it. Now instead of actual films you get webcam garbage that promotes stuff that can't be pirated (like escorting)."
Your reluctance for live performances is duly noted, although the usage of pornography as an analogy is amusing. You know, the thing that's so scandalous and taboo, your buddy out_of_the_blue gleefully celebrated its removal from tumblr? The thing that has earned Malibu Media the right to be not protected by copyright in Germany?
Pornography is increasingly difficult to police and protect. You can thank your copyright enforcement arm for that, namely Prenda Law for setting the precedents they never wanted.
"Copyright law does not pass judgment on the quality or profitability of a work. It allows for statutory damages for a reason."
You know what I like about this argument? It completely nullifies the arguments you have about art and quality. If quality or profitability doesn't matter then why piss and moan about the reduced quality of works over the years? Why use quality as a damning point in support of harsher penalties if the work produced gets your protection regardless? Sounds like someone is feeling a little threatened now that judges are looking out for business models that look suspiciously like "make a crappy movie and make millions from suing children".
"Perhaps the search engines need to change THEIR business model instead. The idea behind the DMCCA was to avoid forcing rightsholders to go to court and sue individual infringers, who probably would prefer a DMCA notice to a $225,000 judgement like that woman who said "bring it on" wound up getting."
The "going to court and following the law is too hard" excuse, really? You don't allow the grandparents you sue the benefit of doubt; what part of your snowflake is so special that you get a free pass?
"Another idea is to treat these violations as ASCAP violations and limit damages to an ASCAP license (for music), and to set something similar up for the films and other works. Nominal damages is a well-established legal concept. Just ask Trump, who won $1 against the NFL in the USFL antitrust lawsuit, with damages trebled to $3, or the $2 won by Food Lion against ABC for the network's sending undercover journalists in (fraud) to expose something or other."
Smaller penalties? Finally something we might agree on. It's just too bad so many of your buddies rely on threats and saber-rattling for their meal ticket so nobody is ever going to agree with this.
"It's one thing to complain about abuse of the system, quite another to complain about the concept of copyright protection."
You say that like a person can't do both. There are very few who would consider the concept of statutory damages to be reasonable. If it's "theft" as you say it is why not punish it like theft? Of course, we all know the answer - it's because this way your standards of evidence are lower and you get to squeeze more money out of the unsuspecting.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Those free servers have very limited storage and bandwidth. If you gain an audience, the bandwidth charges, and the need for a CDN solution start to add up to a fair chunk of change, and even more required if you you need mutiple servers, load balancers etc to meet demand.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I can put a Website up that I control 100% via AWS in a few hours. I can use torrent links to save bandwidth. I can use S3 and get CDN and load balancing out of the box. Now this is a simple HTML site, but my point was quantity not quality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Where the rights holder can quickly go out of business trying to block all the copies of his product.
You... have been reading the same TD I have been, right? The one that has noted time and time and time again that there are much better ways to compete with infringing alternatives that don't involve playing takedown whack-a-link?
If 'something has to be demonstrated as a violation, rather than merely asserted, before it can be taken down' is enough to crash certain groups then they were doomed from the get-go.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The best systems I've seen are more about future content creation. Where a number of existing works becomes your resume for people to hire you to build something new for them.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Sure. Nothing's perfect. This set of problems is significantly less bad than the current set, though. I find it a worthwhile tradeoff.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I never said it was smart to play whack-a-link. I am simply pointing out that the proposed alternative creates its own problems due to failing to accounting for trollish behavior.
If a company/individual wants to be stupid enough to kill off their own business by tilting at endless windmills, I say let 'em, no need to protect them from themselves. If the price for changing the system away from 'guilty unless the target wants to and can fight back' is that some people end up driving themselves into the dirt trying to accomplish the impossible that seems a more than fair trade-off.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Creative works are now a hobby under that scheme.
Many indies refuse to deal with big labels or publishers so they can control their work and while they don't make as much, others don't profit from their work.
The concern that is legitimately raised is that of the knockoff, made very easy online. A book's ideas as discussed until the entire book is out there anyway, then someone repackages it (knockoff). A musician hits it big with a new style and the copycats storm in almost immediately. That is more of a "too many chiefs not enough Indians" problem than a piracy problem.
Most famous musicians and particularly songwriters have become very wealthy from their works, their money obviously not stolen by those "evil" publishers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, they are not. Unless someone works on commission, any creative work created with monetization in mind is a work created with the hope that someone will pay money for a copy of it. Movies, books, music, video games—all created with that hope regardless of who made them, and absolutely none of them entitled to generate income merely by existing. Toby Fox was no more entitled to make money from Undertale than Nintendo was to make money from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate; everyone could have refused to buy both games and left the creators with nothing to show for their efforts but the game itself.
So what? Ideas and concepts enjoy no protections of exclusivity or distribution. If an idea in a book can be repackaged or explained in a different way without infringing on the original author’s copyright, what makes that such a bad thing?
So what? All creative fields see trends take over at one point or another. Hollywood went through an entire decade where it produced a shitload of Westerns. Music in the ’80s trended towards hair metal and synthpop (amongst other genres). If only one artist could use a style at a given time, the entire field in which they work would dry up.
Two things.
“Indians” is a term given to the indigenous peoples of what we know as the United States by a colonizing asshole who kickstarted the long-term genocide of those peoples. Be a little more personally considerate in the future; use “Native Americans” instead.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
That is more of a "too many chiefs not enough Indians" problem than a piracy problem.
Actually, the corporate buzzphrase you just listed is used in the context of too many bosses and not enough laborers/grunt workers to carry out their marching orders.
For goodness's sake, John Smith. You can't even analogy right.
Re: Re:
(Also, to be more pedantic about the legal situation: nothing in the DMCA says anyone is guilty before innocent, it just says that if a service provider wants any legal liability quickly dismissed it has to follow certain steps.
It may not say it explicitly, but given how utterly one-sided the penalties are it might as well have done so. When you only get legal protections by removing content the result is pretty clearly that if the claim is made that the content is infringing then it shall be assumed to be, and treated as, infringing, with refusal to do so allowing the site to be dragged into the fight as well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Re: Re:
Bot is looking for "Mary Poppins" on website Movies.com
Movies.com creates a URL for "Mary Poppins" because the bot requested the URL. The URL contains nothing but a stub.
Bot finds a response from movies.com that contains "Mary Poppins" and demands that it be taken down. Despite the fact that the bots search resulted in the URL in the first place.
This will only get worse as time goes on.
Re: Re:
Re:
Re:
Ladies and gentlemen this is copyrights best and brightest
"[Musicians] don't need to be paid for their art"
They're not. The publishers are, but they use a tuckfun of Hollywood accounting to assure that all but a tiny percentage of superstars are paid a pittance. Certainly not their fair share given they actually made the stuff.
These days musicians are better off putting their stuff up online, letting it get pirated and then living off the proceeds from tours and contracted work.
Come with me to Barbary
We'll ply there up and down
Not quite exactly
In the service of the Crown
Re:
Fuck musicians, they don’t need to be paid for their art
Can you point me to where I've ever said that? I've long supported musicians (and all sorts of content creators) getting paid for their art, which is why I've spent so much time highlighting business models and services that help them get paid. What I complain about is the abuse of copyright in ways that don't help anyone get paid, but which have significant negative consequences.
Why is it that you always show up here and lie about my position? What an odd infatuation you have with deliberately lying about me.
Re: Re: THERE ARE NO OTHER EFFECTIVE "MODELS" THAN DIRECTLY PAID
There, you just said it again! THERE ARE NO OTHER EFFECTIVE "MODELS" THAN DIRECTLY PAID. (Which can by "dinosaurs" or Spotify or Youtube collecting money indirectly through advertising: the key point is artists DIRECTLY paid.)
Promoting unrealistic unworkable academic notions is SAME as "Fuck musicians" -- that's why all the actual musicians have long since abandoned Techdirt.
Masnick, you have literally advocated that artists give away their product and sell T-shirts. Don't bother to claim you haven't or that can work too, as industry needs a NON-anomaly, NON-labor-intensive (not constantly "connecting with fans" to BEG) way of collecting and DIRECTLY paying artists.
There is NO other model that works than the ones that have been around since, oh, the 1930s: either advertising-supported radio or direct sales (of media in the past, files now).
What you've actually done for 20 years is assert that piracy is inevitable (tacitly, despite explicit denials, you've okayed it), and excuse yourself by repeating that "new business models" must be found, without ever showing any new. (I remind you that independents have existed for a hundred years and that Hank Williams "connected with fans" by selling records out of his Cadillac's trunk. That is therefore NOT a "new business model", just obvious.)
I'm sure you don't / won't see yourself as advocating piracy, but I think it's a fair charge when you've wrongly predicted court cases since Napster, explicitly said that there's no money in piracy, and supported, among others, Kim Dotcom's "business model" which relies on ILLEGALLY getting valuable products for free, and money directly for faster downloads besides indirectly from advertising.
SO, at this relective time of year, THINK on whether you might be misleading / evading / simply wrong / beating your head against reality / and far from reducing the grifting of middle-men, you're simply promoting a new herd of them in Kim Dotcom, Spotify, and Youtube!
[And just to show that I have thought on latter: the only non-violent way to deal with grifters getting too rich is steeply progressive income tax rates on all UNEARNED income.]
Remember when you promised to leave forever?
Re: THERE ARE NO OTHER EFFECTIVE "MODELS" THAN DIRECTLY PAID
No, AGAIN, I cleverly worded so that you FOOLS would take it that way. I just wrote that wouldn't darken the site. That does not imply leaving. And in fact, I enlighten the site -- at least in my view.
So, thanks again "AC" who's actually a regular if not re-writer / administrator, in any case, TOO CHICKEN to even put account name on this false attack for showing how STUPID you and site are -- on a point which no one but you insane regulars will even understand, let alone care.
Try stating some ON-TOPIC substance, "AC".
Re: Re:
You wouldn't know substance if it slapped you in the face.
As the good bard once said
“Me thinks you doth protest too much sir.”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: THERE ARE NO OTHER EFFECTIVE "MODELS&am
What's a lie there, snowflake?
YOU are lying by not admitting to being an account holder so that you spew some trivial ad hom.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: THERE ARE NO OTHER EFFECTIVE "MODEL
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: THERE ARE NO OTHER EFFECTIVE "MODEL
Re: It’s called projection
That’s pathetic even by your sorry assed standards.
Re: Re: Re: THERE ARE NO OTHER EFFECTIVE "MODELS" THAN DIRECTLY
There, you just said it again! THERE ARE NO OTHER EFFECTIVE "MODELS" THAN DIRECTLY PAID. (Which can by "dinosaurs" or Spotify or Youtube collecting money indirectly through advertising: the key point is artists DIRECTLY paid.)
The vast majority of the methods I advocate for is getting artists directly paid. Remember the whole "connect with fans/reason to buy" thing? That's about getting paid directly. It has nothing to do with copyright, of course.
Promoting unrealistic unworkable academic notions is SAME as "Fuck musicians" -- that's why all the actual musicians have long since abandoned Techdirt.
Unworkable? More musicians are making more money than ever before, much of it based on models I advocated for. I still talk to musicians all the time (had a long conversation with two super successful musicians just today). Not sure what you mean that they "abandoned" Techdirt. What does that even mean?
Masnick, you have literally advocated that artists give away their product and sell T-shirts. Don't bother to claim you haven't or that can work too, as industry needs a NON-anomaly, NON-labor-intensive (not constantly "connecting with fans" to BEG) way of collecting and DIRECTLY paying artists.
I have advocated for anything that works over the long run -- and that's by aligning interests, not attacking your biggest fans as pirates. ONE suggestion OF MANY was selling physical merchandise for some artists if (and only if) that made sense for that artist and that artist's fans. It is extraordinarily misleading to suggest I ever said that all artists should "just sell t-shirts." I specifically advocated for looking for multiple scarcities that artists can sell. T-shirts was merely one example -- and one that some artists have actually found to be quite successful (not to mention that t-shirt sales have been fairly profitable for us at Techdirt as well...).
There is NO other model that works than the ones that have been around since, oh, the 1930s: either advertising-supported radio or direct sales
Huh? I'm not even sure what you're saying here.
What you've actually done for 20 years is assert that piracy is inevitable (tacitly, despite explicit denials, you've okayed it), and excuse yourself by repeating that "new business models" must be found, without ever showing any new.
Yes, I have said that piracy is inevitable, because it is. No one has shown otherwise. My point is that if it's inevitable, why not find a business model that takes advantage of that inevitability. And many have done exactly that. And, it's bullshit to say I've never shown what that business model might be. I discussed crowdfunding before Kickstarter even existed. I discussed patronage before Patreon existed. I've talked about all sorts of other scarcities as well, many of which are now regularly used by artists -- including things like special live shows.
I remind you that independents have existed for a hundred years and that Hank Williams "connected with fans" by selling records out of his Cadillac's trunk. That is therefore NOT a "new business model", just obvious.)
Um. I'm not sure why you think this argument proves your side and not mine. Hank Williams connecting with fans is a great example. Again, your focus is on the wrong word. I never said that the business models themselves need to be wholly "new." I've said that they need to be different than what won't work in an age of widespread piracy. For some that's something "new" for others it's a reinvention of the old. But the key is connecting with fans. And tons of musicians now do that THANKS TO THE INTERNET.
I'm sure you don't / won't see yourself as advocating piracy, but I think it's a fair charge when you've wrongly predicted court cases since Napster, explicitly said that there's no money in piracy, and supported, among others, Kim Dotcom's "business model" which relies on ILLEGALLY getting valuable products for free, and money directly for faster downloads besides indirectly from advertising.
I've gotten many cases right and many cases wrong -- as have you. Copyright is a crapshoot in the courts -- which actually supports my position that copyright infringement is not nearly as "obvious" as some think it is. Including you. As for Kim Dotcom, remember that he actually had build a really great business model for musicians, in which he'd pay them to distribute their own works for free to users. But, you know, that got killed. Too bad. Could have been a real winner, which is why so many musicians were on his side and had signed up.
SO, at this relective time of year, THINK on whether you might be misleading / evading / simply wrong / beating your head against reality / and far from reducing the grifting of middle-men, you're simply promoting a new herd of them in Kim Dotcom, Spotify, and Youtube!
I'm always thinking about my views and carefully considering points in contrast. The problem is you are not arguing honestly here. You have spent many years on this site repeatedly lying about me and my positions and purposely misrepresenting them. If you hope that inspires me to rethink anything, you've got some self-exploration to do.
[And just to show that I have thought on latter: the only non-violent way to deal with grifters getting too rich is steeply progressive income tax rates on all UNEARNED income.]
And here's where we point out that your knowledge of economics is basically non-existent. But, hey, no surprise there.
Re: Re: Re:
And just to show that I have thought on latter: the only non-violent way to deal with grifters getting too rich is steeply progressive income tax rates on all UNEARNED income.
This would have made sense if not for the fact that Trump, your beloved President, has consistently advocated for reducing taxes on the rich. You know, the guy you keep vehemently defending in that overused Devin Nunes thread.
So close, but no cigar.
Re: Re:
Yet you continue to suggest that musicians aren’t paid this way- that the evil labels and publishers take all the money.
Which is, of course, a blatant and easily provable lie.
You also seem to enjoy ignoring how independent musicians are protected by copyright; gee, why is that?
You’re a monstrously silly person, and as long as you continue to attack artist’s rights, I will continue to mercilessly mock your bullshit.
Now, censor away, all you TD freeze peach advocates!
Re: Re: Re:Liars gonna lie?
Liar
Re: Re: Re:
You idiots can't even keep your own narratives straight.
How's that Paul Hansmeier defense fund coming along, by the way?
Re: Re: Re:
Actually, even at the height of the recording industry, concerts and other live performances was how musicians made their money. Those who remain in the business for 40 or more years are and were those who performed for an audiences.
Also, successful YouTubers sell their ability to create new content, and do not rest on their laurels hoping that the work they produced last year will keep food on the table, Copyright is not needed to sell an ability to create new works, just attribution on prior, or embedded branding to identify them as the creator of a work creations.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Turning producers of valuable work into laborers is not exactly consistent with copyright protection as it used to exist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
That you think your involvement in celebrity culture means that you're automatically owed a Beverly Hills lifestyle is pretty damn staggering.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Can you explain that? What is different now?
Those are the powers condoned to Congress. There is nothing there to say that anyone should make any kind of income or profit. Congress has the right to create copyright legislation, or patent or trademark. Nothing in the Constitution says that any creator has to have profit. I don't think that anything Congress has done says otherwise, even if they have been co-opted to increase the length of copyright in ways that appear to be solely beneficial to copyright holders (aka MAAFIA) rather than any creators.
If you want creators to be the beneficiaries of copyright, then tell your Congresscritter to enact legislation that makes creators, either the writers or the performers or however you like, but only creators, the sole beneficiaries, rather than the copyright holders.
Oh, and good luck with that.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The Beatles stopped playing live in 1966.
So where did all their wealth come from?
Copyright.
Seriously, just stop. You people look ridiculous spouting tropes that were blown up years ago. Maybe you think you’re helping Big Tech with all this nonsense? You’re not. Everybody hates Big Tech these days.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I personally don't listen to the Beatles. Pirated or otherwise. Me sending money to Yoko On is not going to incentivize Lennon's corpse to start composing. Get over yourself.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Strangely enough, you seem very keen on relying on "Big Tech" to infect everybody with Sony rootkits and surveillance malware so you can figure out who to sue over your new pornographic flick.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So what?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I see it is your first time here good sir. Might I recommend reading the article and then the comments posted after said article, before commenting. It will in future stop you from again looking like an enormous jackass. Especially after blue has been at the computer all day proving the inverse of your point.
My understanding of the DMCA, which can be flawed, is that the notices are supposed to be sent to the sites hosting the offending material.
Google hosts none of this content, merely indexes it, and yet are expected to deal with editing their index.
This doesn't remove the offending content & does nothing to "protect" their copyrights. This allows them to claim Google is at fault for all of this, that they should nerd harder to protect them. The government suffers from the delusion that Google is the internet & is the proper point for all demands & attacks.
The simple truth is that Google never fought back, because the **AA's are willing to burn millions of dollars on legal fights they have no hope of winning but will keep going until the earth is scorched and salted even if they lose in the end.
Google has to spent untold amounts of money & build system to deal with a barrage of a firehose of flawed computer generated notices that have nothing to do with them. The **AA's are happily paying companies to send these notices even if they are flawed because they don't care, they want to gain the ultimate in control and get everyone else to jump when they say so. Congress cares more about the **AA's saying we sent 2.5 billion notices & they didn't do enough, than Google saying of those notices only .0000001 billion were actually hosted on Google & we removed them.
They law pretends to hold both sides to the same standards yet you can send 10K bad notices & keep going... but if Google doesn't jump fast enough they will be forced to pay up. Penalty of perjury isn't a penalty when there is no enforcement of it.
We have courts ruling that these notices are proof of infringement & customers should be cut off on mere accusations & if not the ISP needs to pay the **AA's billions in damages. To view this another way, this is a bank being able to sue Ford because the bankrobbers drove a Ford. We can't find the bankrobbers but Ford needs to do something!! Of course the evidence they are 'bankrobbers' is a single frame of a video showing the accused were near the bank but not that they robbed it or did anything other than we saw them in a Ford.
We need to demand that facts actually win in this, not just paid for reports supporting conclusions that aren't real. Hell make them pay Google $1 for every notice they get that isn't hosted on Google servers & notice how quickly the notices will get better & stop flooding 3rd parties who aren't hosting the material, who are the ones the notices are supposed to target.
We have a flawed system and trying to fix it, given the track record, would make this an even larger clusterfuck. The problem is pretending the system isn't flawed & allowing the idea that a notice sent by someone with a financial interest in the result is impartial and correct.
There is an entire legal framework they could use, but it is easier to steamroll everyone else and make them bear the costs. I didn't remember that being part of the copyright act, that they get these rights (for a limited time HA!) & society needs to pay the costs to proactively protect them for them.
Re: There's an interesting concept
Can't good start putting on service and fees to be paid? Can only be like a nickle and dime. But if its good enough for normal consumers, should be good enough for the people too, right? I mean, even courts do it to poor defendants, sooooooo......
Re:
Visa processes payments for pirated pictures from Perfect 10 and is not liable even after being put on notice? The courts are not friendly to the rightsholders, that's for sure.
Artists will definitely have to adapt. Patronage and other alternatives (such as advertising and sponsorship_ are the main ones. A YouTube video is protected and marketed by Google, who takes 32 percent for doing so. It's not bad but it forces people to youTube. Instagram and other social media tend to work with people who have large followings and get corporate sponsorship for ongoing content that doesn't even have to be of high quality. We wind up with a cult of personality rather than a library of quality work, i.e., "cheap culture."
Whether or not this is bad or good is up for debate. There are those who will still put out quality work, loss of income be damned, and who won't be rewarded because of piracy. My personal view is that copyright holders should be the top consideration for any legal construct for dealing with piracy, which has no more of a right tobe treated as inevitable than say burglary or dining-and-dashing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
And it's irrelevant.
Google is voluntarily cooperating in a needed effort to reduce piracy. It's not Google which is complaining, but "vicarious or contributory" pirates / supporters TorrentFreak and Techdirt, worried that piracy will be reduced and trying to use computer checking a few extra links as the hook. There's no barb on this hook except what Pirate Mike imagines.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
And that should tell you something even you could understand: Google is not responsible for copyright infringement carried out by others just because its search engine indexes public web sites. Your hateboner for Google—and it’s a pretty hateful boner—has sucked enough blood out of your head that your brain seems more than willing to blame a tool instead of the person who uses it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Which copyright holders, though? Small-name artists will never be able to enforce their copyrights on the same level as media conglomerates such as Disney or Warner Bros. Any “consideration” for copyright holders would land at the feet of those corporations first and foremost, for they are the copyright holders that have the resources necessary to defend/enforce their copyrights where it matters the most: in a court of law.
As for the whole “it has no right to be treated as inevitable” thing: Of course copyright infringement has no rights; it is an abstract concept. But copyright infringement is inevitable, especially in re: digital works. The only way to protect a work against infringement is to never publish it.
I suppose these are just “million in a billion” anomalies, then.
Google's computers can check billions in a second.
Without any identifiable incremental costs.
Really. My computer could grind through a billion links and Google probably has literally a million servers by now, all much faster than mine.
Now, Google can come out ahead by checking the URL before indexing it. No processing time / no storage.
So the underlying premise that Google is burdened by this is false.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Google's computers can check billions in a second.
Thanks for showing Techdirt's true level of intelligence.
You've said a thousand times more and worse about the site there than I have in several years.
And yet you and Masnick wonder why everyone reasonable left.
Cosmetic re-do of the site ain't gonna fix your stupid fanboys, Masnick!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Yo panties are in a twist today bro
Any time, computing power, and other finite resources used in a fruitless search for links that are not in its search engine (or duplicate links that have already been taken down) is a burden. Granted, Google has enough money to shoulder that burden, so its overall effect is likely minimal.
Now imagine if a smaller search engine, without Google’s power and bank account, were to receive billions of takedown requests. That company would have a far rougher time doing what Google does with takedown requests. That would make competing with Google—which I think you would want—a far harder endeavour than you want to believe.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
First, you've not refuted that the incremental costs of checking all -- repeatedly -- are vanishingly low. Google is not complaining about the cost, is it? No.
You fanboys are only complaining that piracy may be reduced.
And a start-up that's going to compete with Google but can't handle the exampled vanishing small costs too is simply idiotic.
So, "now imagine if" you're reaching for least objection, trivially wrong, falsely here playing that you're reasonable, and that will correspond with reality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yet organizations like the FCC and police departments can't even get their stories straight for usage records and criminal databases.
And before you'd like to argue that Google has significantly more computing power, the scope of data you regularly demand that Google trawls through far outnumbers what the FCC and police departments have to hand over. But whoops, the FCC accidentally corrupted their data!
You're pathetic even for a threadbare excuse.
Money is not the only “cost” to consider, and Google can afford any such costs borne from dealing with all these takedown requests.
I said nothing of piracy, so maybe shove those words in someone else’s mouth.
No, what it would be is burdened with costs it may not be able to afford despite only trying to do the exact same base-level function as the Google search engine (indexing websites across the Internet). Start-ups generally have far fewer resources than Google has right now.
What does this pile of garbage you call a paragraph even mean?
Re:
What does this pile of garbage you call a paragraph even mean?
To hazard a guess, he probably thinks his "NO U" claim that people who disagree with him must be cherry-picking constitutes as a clever rebuttal.
Never mind that cherry-picking is a standard strategy of the RIAA playbook.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Re: Re:
I recall average_joe claiming that the lawsuits provided ammunition for copyright enforcement to use. Now not only is Perfect 10 half a shadow of its former self after its litigious abuses were discovered, courts now rightly regard righstholders with closer scrutiny. And average_joe has to resort to meager threats of shoving Masnick in a wood chipper to get his jollies off.
Karma works in strange ways, doesn't it?
