Welcome To The Prude Internet: No More Sex Talk Allowed
from the bringing-back-the-cda dept
While we talk about Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, we almost never talk about any other section of the law. And there's a good reason for that, a few years after it was put into law, every other part of the CDA was ruled unconstitutional. The original part of the CDA that is no longer law included criminalizing the knowing transmission of "obscene or indecent" messages to anyone under 18 or anything "that, in context, depicts or describes, in terms patently offensive as measured by contemporary community standards, sexual or excretory activities or organs." The Supreme Court, rightly, judged that this was a clear 1st Amendment violation.
However, with last year's passing of FOSTA beginning to eat away at CDA 230, we're actually moving back to a world described in the original CDA -- where plenty of "sexual" content is being barred, in part out of a fear of getting sued under FOSTA. Take for example, the writer Violet Blue, who we've linked to many times in the past. Last week, she revealed that Amazon has now cut off her Associates' account, which she had been using to support herself for years.
Amazon just terminated my Associates account and said it will not pay me any outstanding fees it owes me. The reason is "because the content [on @tinynibbes] promotes unsuitable activity." This affects ALL my books and book links everywhere, over a decade of linking. pic.twitter.com/ZaS9znYnhY
— Violet Blue® (@violetblue) March 28, 2019
Blue writes about sex. That's her beat and she does a great job writing about it, and all sorts of issues related to it (including, FWIW, writing about the impact of FOSTA on sex workers). And, because of that, basically every major internet company is now banning her:
Because I write about sex, I can't use:
Amazon Associates
PayPal/Square
MailChimp
Wordpress dot org
Google / Facebook ads
Most web hosts
Apple/Play
— Violet Blue® (@violetblue) March 28, 2019
It's not clear how much of this is directly related to FOSTA, though certainly some of it likely is. When there's risk of massive liability, the easiest move is just to ban anything that might trigger liability. And thus, we get censorship.
But it also means that the internet that we all get is a very prude one, where any discussion of sexual content is now suddenly not allowed. It is, in other words, returning us to the world of the original Communications Decency Act -- the very one the Supreme Court properly tossed out as unconstitutional, recognizing just how much important content would be barred from the internet.
And while some may argue "good riddance," that is both silly and closed-minded. Even leaving aside the question of "indecent" content, what Blue writes about is educational, not indecent or prurient. But, because it merely touches on sex, it gets banned. And that means that many people who might otherwise learn about important information cannot because it's considered too risky for the internet. The internet loses much of its usefulness when it's judged on the standards of the most prude and most uptight. And, tragically, that's where we're increasingly heading.
Filed Under: fosta, section 230
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
It's the demon you can see, or so they say
Careful Mike, you used the sex word and that might cause some companies heads to explode.
Isn't it fascinating that even without any kind of provable majority there is a movement toward reverting to Puritanism every so often? There doesn't seem to be any indication that a lack of Puritanism is actually harmful, except to those who think Puritanism is the bees knees. When they work in a subterranean fashion to foist their Puritanical views on others, simply because they want to 'protect' those that don't see things the way they do from coming across things they don't like. Protection that isn't necessarily wanted, or needed.
It is certainly possible that keeping information about sex from those who are becoming sexual is more harmful than giving them all the information they need. Biology came first. It created the need for procreation. Denying biology and withholding information is not going to stop the biological imperative from happening. Having society create unnatural rules for nature to follow is just folly. Society cannot control nature, try as they might.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It's the demon you can see, or so they say
"Careful Mike, you used the sex word and that might cause some companies heads to explode."
Um....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"criminalizing the knowing transmission of "obscene or indecent" messages to anyone under 18 or anything "that, in context, depicts or describes, in terms patently offensive as measured by contemporary community standards, sexual or excretory activities"
Oh shit!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The problem I have is with them keeping any earned money when they terminate the account. That money should be paid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ha Ha, and ya'll thought it would just be the Daily Stormer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Literally nobody thought FOSTA/SESTA would affect the Daily Stormer, Breitbart, or any other website in that vein. How you came to that conclusion is a leap of logic that can only be described with an allusion to the Grand Canyon.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Commenter Section 230 would be on Daily Stormer...
Yet more of your characteristic mis-take and mis-parphrase to twist plain words into a falsehood that you can attack.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
…says the guy who can’t even get the definition of “common law” correct.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Commenter Section 230 would be on Daily Stormer...
Nice trolling, but it falls flat to the fact that TD was concerned about their CDN dropping them and it's effect on the internet, even if Techdirt's writers disagreed with their opinions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ah, yes, America: a country where you can show someone’s head being sliced in half with a giant axe without people thinking twice about it, but you can barely show a glimpse of a woman’s bare breast in any context without “think of the children”-type calls for censorship.
Christ, this country is repressed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
This is to discourage breastfeeding and sell baby formula.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Repressed...
The confluence of old-school puritanism, sex-negative third wave feminism and the internet is truly a fearful place.
My hope is that eventually the number of people ostracized due to moral panic on the internet will reach a critical mass where it becomes commercially feasible to compete against Google/Paypal/etc. in serving that set of users while still remaining legal in the eyes of FOSTA/Article 13/17 and so on.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is this censorship
If the government says you can't say something, we call it censorship. But what do we call it when companies won't associate with someone who says something they don't like?
Does the company have the first amendment right not to support someone? Then what about the author's first amendment rights?
But in this case, no one is stopping her from writing her articles- she just can't make money off them as before. This segues into a discussion about how she should reading articles (on this very site!) about how to make money from free items. :)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes. The First Amendment protects the freedom of association.
Authors have the right to speak their mind; they do not, however, have the right to use someone else’s platform, force themselves upon an audience, and force that audience to support them in any way.
Which is a damn shame because she is a good writer for a subject that rarely gets its due in mainstream press. (When was the last time MSNBC devoted an hour to FOSTA/SESTA and its effects on sex workers?) It isn’t her only wheelhouse, sure, but the fact that all these companies are so afraid of having even the slightest association with sexual content of any kind to the point where they will blacklist her is at least worthy of ridicule and derision.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Is this censorship
Private censorship is legal, though it's still censorship.
The first amendment applies "in spirit" to everyone, as something Americans are supposed to cherish, but it is not law to anyone except the government or a "state actor."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Is this censorship
I think you misunderstand the purpose and scope of the First Amendment.
It was never intended to apply to private or public interactions, it was only ever meant to apply to government interference in citizen speech. And it applying "in spirit" includes owners/operators of social media platforms who have the freedom and right to decide what content they will or will not allow on their platform. That kind of decision making is also protected by the First Amendment.
Having the government come in and tell a platform what they can or can't host is unconstitutional and a violation of their First Amendment rights.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Is this censorship
I think the pertinent question here is, are these companies choosing not to associate with people saying these things because they're worried about legal liability? Because if that's the case, then there's a pretty good argument that this is a government restriction on speech, not a private one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Is this censorship
Are there viable lawsuits in progress on this? EFF is working on it but that was dismissed for lack of standing (and they're appealing it). Blue might actually have standing, especially if any of those companies said it related to FOSTA.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Is this censorship
I'm not aware of any, but lawsuits take time and money and it really hasn't been that long since FOSTA passed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is this the part where you tell us this was actually an April Fools joke a day late?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Section 230 Un-Constitutional TOO, just hasn't been the focus.
1) Section 230 is the Enabling Act for Censorship By Corporations. If let stand as Masnick wishes, then it means complete de facto control of all speech by corporations. By Masnick's, notions, you couldn't even buy a printer to print your own paper flyers IF a corporation knew your intent and didn't want to help you Publish.
2) Any statute which explicitly refers to over-riding Constitutional Rights is null and void. Legislators CANNOT empower even "private" entities for de facto violations.
3) Corporations seized on the part of otherwise Un-Constitutional statute which directly benefitted them with immunity and soon saw the possibility of profits by controlling ALL speech on teh internets by way of it.
4) Your long-term defense of it, especically recent referring to intent of its author, is now revealed by you to be cynically defending Un-Constitutional statute, just as I've stated.
5) After years of relying on Section 230 for immunity, another mania, of always defending indecency, seized you even more and out of the BLUE indeed pops this admission. You have no sense and rely on fanboys having no memory, so now blithely put out this HUGE CONTRADICTION.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You’re not supposed to just give away your identity like that, man. Remember your opsec training!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Violet BLUE or some other shade?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Section 230 Un-Constitutional TOO, just hasn't been the focu
Again, without section 230, you wouldn't be commenting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Section 230 Un-Constitutional TOO, just hasn't been the focu
Funny you should say that, because without it, corporations will censor even more in order to avoid potential liability.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What happened to your assertion that corps have this power?
"And, I think it's fairly important to state that these platforms have their own First Amendment rights, which allow them to deny service to anyone."
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20170825/01300738081/nazis-internet-policing-content -free-speech.shtml
You cannot NOW complain merely because corporations are censoring speech that you believe is okay.
EITHER corporations are be NEUTRAL HOSTS (for speech as defined within Common Law), OR this control over speech is perfectly okay.
You and Masnick cannot have it both ways at once.
And certainly not with Masnick's long-term defending corporations when "deplatforming" First Amendment political speech. This speech is NOT important in absolute terms, let alone compared to the corporate censoring of the very political speech that might limit their censoring!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We can believe that companies have the right to deny a platform for speech they do not want associated with those platforms and believe that the choice of speech they want booted from said platforms is short-sighted, prudish, and outright ridiculous. To believe only one of the two is to believe either platforms must be forced to host all legally-protected speech no matter what or platforms are above criticism for any decision. I would think even you can see the dangers inherent in either belief.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Please to let the class know how quickly the Adsense team sent you a letter demanding you remove this or have it demonetinized.
Congress has shown they have a VERY twitchy finger when it comes to pet issues & sending letters implying all sorts of horrible things will happen if they even think about talking to the pariah of the month.
Now we could hire 50,000 ESL reviewers in 3rd world nations who wouldn't know a meme from a death threat to check nothing violates the ever evolving list of 'YOU CAN'T DO THAT ON THE INTERNET!'... Or you look for a few keywords & just ban all them undesirable peoples. (And hey steal money from them because they are bad people so we no longer owe you).
See also: Every stupid move done to appease the walled garden of fruit phones to try and stop a female presenting nipple from showing up on their most advanced display ever! EX: Tumblr... market share crashed, value crashed, but hey they were able to keep their app in the app store even as they flag their own examples of whats allowed as violations of the policies.
Or we could hold individuals responsible for what they did, I know its not trendy these days, but we live in this delusion that nothing we do is our fault... I ate twinkies so I murdered him, leaps to mind, and people bought into it.
If you can't apply it in the real world, it will work even worse trying to do it online.
We don't (yet) allow people to sue car makers b/c someone got drunk and had a wreck. (But hey we let them sue the bar b/c they should know a randoms limit & track them to make sure they don't slip out and drive home).
A lot of this is the digital version of someone robbed a bank, well the guys who build the road have lots of money... make them pay for the crime.
They've been fucking things up for decades, what finally will snap them into reality or will we end up reduced to an internet with only licensed images of the 4 colors no one has a trademark on as the content we're allowed?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Burka - Coming to a Beach near you.
Won't be long till the naked (or mostly naked) beach bikini babes are gone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How long until ISPs, domain registrars and CDNs start cutting off porn? And how long after that before their extremely wealthy lobby gets the problem corrected?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply