A Century Ago We Killed The Radio Commons; Don't Let The EU Do That To The Internet

As the EU gets set to vote on the EU Copyright Directive, it seemed like a good time for a little history lesson. Many people don't know this, but in the early days of radio, it was not just considered a broadcast media. It was considered an open commons for anyone to use. The airwaves were the public airwaves, and the public was free to use them:

It’s easy to forget that the broadcasting airwaves are—and once were treated as—a commons, owned by citizens, not powerful media companies. At the dawn of the broadcasting era, the free market prevailed. The government set no rules. The 1912 Radio Act authorized the federal Commerce and Labor Department to issue radio station licenses to U.S. citizens upon request. Which it did...

Admittedly, as that article notes, this created some amount of chaos, mainly because the spectrum got too crowded, and there was widespread interference between different signals that made the whole space a mess. Over time, laws were put in place to "regulate" the wild west, but what happened was we turned what had been an open commons into a locked up space where only giant media companies could prevail. The US, at the very least, decided that the way to deal with this wild west was to treat spectrum as a property right that could be "licensed." And in doing so it set things up such that large broadcasters could collect many licenses and dominate markets.

What had been the open spaces of the public to use for a variety of creative endeavors turned into a locked down space for giant corporations.

While there are some notable differences, the attempt by the EU to pass Article 13 is truly an attempt to replay this unfortunate scenario nearly a century later. There was a good rationale for radio regulations in the past -- dealing with all of the interference that made using radio difficult -- and as one 1927 academic so succinctly put it: "highly annoying and almost destructive."

But, of course, we lost something when we went from an open radio system for the public to use to one that was locked up among just a few corporations. And the wonderful thing about the internet was that we didn't have the same limitations. There is no "interference" like there is with more limited radio spectrum. And while there are reasonable questions about companies dominating parts of the internet, others are not completely locked out as they were in radio.

Unfortunately, the entire design of the EU Copyright Directive is an attempt to do the same sort of thing to the internet: to lock it down. The EU Copyright Directive -- in particular Articles 11 and 13 -- are designed to make the internet a bland corporate broadcast medium dominated by a few giant companies. This dismisses the roots of the internet as a commons-based communications medium that anyone can use.

The very structure of Article 13 makes this clear. The demand that everything must be "licensed" on internet platforms makes no sense. Do you "license" content in order to communicate with your friends? Do you license a song to sing? Do you license it when you quote from a book? Licensing is not necessary for communication -- it is only necessary for "broadcast." This is the core problem that the legacy gatekeepers have with the internet. It's a communications medium, and they come from the broadcast era. Their entire structure is built off of licensing to broadcasters. And rather than recognize that everything has changed, their only play is to try to shove the internet into a similar broadcast structure.

We killed off the open commons of radio nearly a hundred years ago. Hopefully the EU chooses not to do the same to the internet this year.

