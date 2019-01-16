Ajit Pai Refuses To Brief Congress On What He Plans To Do About Wireless Location Data Scandals
So last week yet another location data scandal emerged for the wireless industry, highlighting once again how carriers are collecting your location data, then selling it to a universe of sometimes shady partners with little to no oversight or accountability. Like the Securus and LocationSmart scandals before it, last week's Motherboard report highlighted how all manner of dubious dudebros (and law enforcement officers) have been abusing this data for years, and the Ajit Pai FCC has yet to so much as mention the problem, much less spend a single calorie addressing it in any meaningful way.
Shortly after the scandal broke last week, Frank Pallone, the Chair of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, asked Pai (pdf) to brief Congress on the steps the agency was taking to address the wireless sector's long-standing failure to adequately address location data abuse. Pai's response? Yeah, no thanks.
In a statement issued by Pallone, he says Pai's office claimed that since the location data scandal wasn't putting lives at risk, Pai could not attend such a briefing during the government shutdown:
"Today, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai refused to brief Energy and Commerce Committee staff on the real-time tracking of cell phone location, as reported by Motherboard last week. In a phone conversation today, his staff asserted that these egregious actions are not a threat to the safety of human life or property that the FCC will address during the Trump shutdown.
While the FCC's working on a skeleton crew right now due to the shut down, there's nothing actually stopping Pai from wandering down the road to answer a few questions, something Pallone was quick to highlight in his statement:
"There’s nothing in the law that should stop the Chairman personally from meeting about this serious threat that could allow criminals to track the location of police officers on patrol, victims of domestic abuse, or foreign adversaries to track military personnel on American soil. The Committee will continue to press the FCC to prioritize public safety, national security, and protecting consumers."
Granted Pai wasn't doing much about this problem when the government was open, either.
Academics and other privacy experts have told me this could easily be addressed using the FCC and FTC authority we already have (read: we don't even need a new privacy law), we've just chosen to kowtow to telecom lobbyists instead. In fact the FCC's privacy rules would have addressed the issue by giving consumers more control of how their location data is shared and sold, but sector lobbyists made quick work of those rules back in 2017. Even having Pai publicly state that this behavior is unacceptable might go a long way toward addressing the issue, though he's yet to do even that.
Pai has made it fairly clear by now that he sees government consumer protection oversight as largely unnecessary, and all criticism of his unpopular policies as entirely political in nature, therefore making it OK to ignore (the myopia of that belief system most obviously exemplified by his attacks on net neutrality). As a result, you should expect the FCC to continue to do little to nothing about location data scandals. At least until there's enough scandals of this type to push public outrage past the breaking point, finally making it clear that doing absolutely nothing is no longer an option. So, 2025 or so?
sing along
Secret Aji[n]t Pai[d]
He ducking Congressional Procedures
And breaking all the rules
Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
Why not? If someone has my location data, they'll learn that I spend most of my time at home or at work, and that I occasionally spend time at restaurants, going to movies, going to church, shopping, training at a local dojo, etc. They might uncover the rather salacious detail that I visit somebody in a town 30 miles away on a semi-regular basis... until a bit of digging reveals that that's my parents' house. Honestly there's nothing particularly ground-shaking there.
But if someone's spying on my conversations and online associations, things I do in the privacy of my own home, that's where my privacy is being invaded. If Facebook starts reporting to people on what sites I visit, what my interests are, who I associate with, etc, they can abuse that in ways that knowing my location would never make problematic.
The report did mention one class of people for which this is not true: apparently this location information is being used by bounty hunters to more efficiently track down fugitives. And, well... why exactly is that a bad thing, to take some of the uncertainty out of hunting down dangerous people, which (among other things) helps them to reduce the risk of anyone getting hurt in the process?
Re: Re: Re:
The difference is that you voluntarily feed info to FB, your location info is sold without you having a say.
> And, well... why exactly is that a bad thing, to take some of the uncertainty out of hunting down dangerous people, which (among other things) helps them to reduce the risk of anyone getting hurt in the process?
Anecdotal positive use of the info doesn't mean all uses of the info is positive. Criminals finding out that you are out of state can break in and clean out your property, stalkers can find out where you are etc etc. There are a multitude of uses of the information that can negatively impact you.
Re: Re: Re:
Seriously?
They're collecting data on EVERYONE. To justify that with "well, it catches some bad people" is on a par with jailing all black males under 30 because SOME of them are violent criminals.
We're already seeing that mindset - you need ID and a signature for SINUS MEDS because SOME people make methamphetamine using it.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
...huh? Is anyone actually doing that? Is anyone even advocating doing that?
As far as I know, the answer to both questions is "no." So why are you bringing it up in response to a discussion about things that are really happening?
Re: Re: Re:
This is fallacious reasoning. "If somebody spies on me, they're not going to learn anything interesting" is not an argument that spying on customers is acceptable.
It's perfectly reasonable to criticize Facebook's intrusive data-mining and reselling, but it's got a whiff of Whataboutism to it. Even if we assume that Facebook's data-gathering is worse (and that's debatable for a number of reasons), that doesn't mean that it's okay for your phone company to sell your location information to third parties.
Several reasons. One is that it violates due process. Another is that the cell companies claimed they weren't doing it.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
You do realize that that also means that means that you are also trackable in real time by anybody who wants to plug into that data, and maybe their intent is to rob your house while you are away visiting you mother, and they do not need to leave until you are a few miles away.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Real impressive reasoning.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
also categorized or identified by sticking your fingers in your ears and saying, "NAAA,NAAA,NAAA,NAAA,NAAA, I CAN'T HEAR YOU"
Obviously doesn't effect you at all...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
But the opportunity for misuse goes beyond sending you targeted ads.
Lets use a possible non-advertising example here. Your cell carrier sells your location tracking data to your car insurance carrier. Your 30-mile semi-regular trips are frequent enough to be considered routine or commuting according to their contract with you. This is beyond the scope of your original agreement and sufficiently increases the risk under your profile. So they automatically increase your insurance premiums.
Re:
Nice passive voice.
Who is constantly telling "us" that?
Re: Re:
The real question is...
... what excuse will he use to blow them off(again) once the government is actually up and running once more?
Re: The real question is...
Congress, senate, president...
'If they're not getting paid, neither are you. If they can be expected to work without pay and hope that they get back-pay after the fact, then so can you.'
Yeah, if that were a rule in place government shut-downs like the current one would be all but unknown, and any that did crop up would be over within a week.
Re: Congress, senate, president...
You actually think most of them care about a few months worth of their salary? Oh sure, some of may need that money now, but most of them don't have any urgent need for it, and many of them don't need it at all.
~207 of them have a net worth over $1 million (not including their primary residence), and another ~38 have assets worth over $1 million (though liabilities push their net worth down, also not including primary residence). The Senate actually has a majority of its members with net worth above $1 million, so there's little chance financial pressure will produce a veto proof majority there.
Trump, of course, is worth at least a couple billion.
Re: Re: Congress, senate, president...
...and he'll sue anyone who claims otherwise!
Re: Re: The real question is...
Not at all; this would only punish the honest representatives who derive all or most of their income from their government salaries. It wouldn't bother the ones who are making money from external sources.
What they should do isn't limit their pay, it's limit their job comforts -- reserved parking, things like that. It may sound like a minor thing, but I'm serious; introducing a constant series of inconveniences really is a good motivator.
This is misleading. The article should be captioned as:
"Verizon's Hand, Shoved So Far Up Ajit Pai's Ass, Refuses To Guide Him To Brief Congress"
That man doesn't say a word until Verizon tells him to.
Oooh, new business idea
I realize....
...this clown is so blatantly, obviously corrupt that it's exposing just how corrupt the federal "appointee" system is.
If there was ever anyone who NEEDED an FBI investigation, complete with a raft of forensic accountants...
Pai has made it fairly clear by now that he sees government consumer protection oversight as largely unnecessary
I've actually gotta disagree with this, or at least how it's phrased. I would say that Pai sees government consumer protection as being very necessary: if it wasn't so important to so many people, helping to destroy it wouldn't be earning him that big payday when he returns to the private sector. In other words, I don't think Pai's some sort of free market utopia true-believer with a warped perspective; he's just a run of the mill greedy sociopath who knows exactly what he's doing.
When 'dead' would be an improvement
Worse actually, if it was just dead it would't be doing anything good, but it also wouldn't be going around trying to constantly stab the public in the back either.
Lets Track Pai
He will have to leave his phone at home when he visits his young male prostitute lover.
