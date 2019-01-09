 
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Timothy Geigner

Wed, Jan 9th 2019 7:32pm


Facebook Rejects GRIS Launch Trailer For Being Sexually Suggestive When It Clearly Is Not

from the this-is-stupid dept

It should be well understood at this point that attempts by internet platforms to automagically do away with sexualized content on their sites via algorithms are... imperfect, if we want to be kind. The more accurate description is to say that these filters are so laughably horrible at actually filtering out objectionable content that they seem farcical. When, for instance, Tumblr can't tell the difference between porn and pictures of Super Mario villains, and when Facebook can't do likewise between porn and bronze statues or educational breast cancer images consisting of stick figures...well, it's easy to see that there's a problem.

Notably, some of the examples above, and many others, are years old. You might have thought that in the intervening years, the most prominent sites would have gotten their shit together. You would be decidedly wrong, as evidenced by Facebook's refusal to allow Devolver Digital, the publishers of the forthcoming video game GRIS, to publish this launch trailer for the game, due to its sexual content.

Did you spot the sexual content? I know you probably think you did. Or, you at least you think you know what confused the filters, and you probably think it had something to do with the close up on the female character's face.

Well, ha ha, jokes on all of us, because it was this image for...reasons?


Yes, the outline image of a crumbling sculpture is what set off Facebook's puritanical alarms. Now, Devolver Digital appealed this with Facebook, but, amazingly, that appeal was rejected by Facebook, which argued for some reason that it "doesn't allow nudity." Except, of course, there is no damned nudity in the trailer. In fact, there isn't anything even remotely close to nudity. This is about as clean as it gets.

Let's go to the folks at Devolver Digital for a reaction to the failed appeal.

A Devolver representative tells Kotaku “this is stupid”.

I could try to add something to that, but why bother? Facebook filters: this is stupid.

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 9 Jan 2019 @ 5:50pm

    'Outline of a statue? Oh you better believe that's porn!'

    If that is something a person considers 'explicit' I can only say that they are one seriously pent-up puritanical pinhead, and need to be removed from any job involving a judgement call on what is and is not 'explicit'.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 9 Jan 2019 @ 6:02pm

    Underdeveloped

    The answer is so clear. They need artificial intelligence (or machine learning) to reconfigure their algorithms. Every time the algorithm screws up, some human goes in and tells the AI that it screwed up. Then, over time the machine will learn what the humans actually think is wrong which will improve its correct score. That is until the human is replace with someone secular, who is then replaced by someone fundamentalist, who is then replaced by someone with severe sexual phobias, and then a Neanderthal, and then a rhesus monkey.

    Look, it will work for music and videos and political commentary as well, whatever you want. Just give it enough data and it will sort out all we need to have sorted out. Just ask it.

    /s

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      ryuugami, 9 Jan 2019 @ 7:54pm

      Re: Underdeveloped

      That is until the human is replace with someone secular, who is then replaced by someone fundamentalist, who is then replaced by someone with severe sexual phobias, and then a Neanderthal, and then a rhesus monkey.

      Or maybe this has already happened, and we've already reached the "rhesus monkey" stage.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 10 Jan 2019 @ 12:11am

      Re: Underdeveloped

      "They need artificial intelligence (or machine learning) to reconfigure their algorithms."

      I see your sarcasm, but I'll bet the reason this came up is because they're doing exactly that, and some people have been trying to game the system by altering the colour scheme of the nudes they're posting to try and get through.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 9 Jan 2019 @ 7:32pm

    Underage

    Facebook realized this game hadn't been out for 18 years yet, so therefore the character was a minor and shouldn't be in an adult video!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    ryuugami, 9 Jan 2019 @ 7:52pm

    Hmm. Looking at that picture... maybe Facebook's filters have a tentacle-porn related PTSD, so they're overreacting. The algorithmic equivalent of "I've seen enough hentai to know where this is going" meme. Has anyone tested how many octopus and squid pictures get blocked?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2019 @ 7:58pm

    A little behind on this one...

    https://variety.com/2019/gaming/news/facebook-devolver-digital-gris-ad-follow-1203103067/

    (Stil l dumb, of course)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Phoenix84 (profile), 9 Jan 2019 @ 8:06pm

    Yeah, I can see it.
    If you look at the image very small (like in the thumbnail of the RSS feed), it looks like a women leaning forward while sitting on a toilet.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Rocky, 9 Jan 2019 @ 9:14pm

      Re:

      > If you look at the image very small (like in the thumbnail of the RSS feed), it looks like a women leaning forward while sitting on a toilet.

      You mean like almost any picture of Rhodin's The Thinker taken from the right angle looks like a guy taking a dump? Double standards again...

      In general, FB are run by a bunch of hypocritical assholes and it shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that they can't get their shit together as long as they can make a buck by exploiting their users info.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Vic, 9 Jan 2019 @ 9:14pm

    Facebook = porn!

    Did you notice that Facebook's presence is usually symbolized by the letter F? I have a very good idea what it stands for... Does anybody else?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2019 @ 9:38pm

    If you are still using facebook you haven't a clue, unless you are a corporate shill that is. twitter and facebook blocked on our machines.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 9 Jan 2019 @ 9:45pm

    Computer Says No

    Foolish mortals, haven’t you realized yet that resistance against your cyber-overlords is futile?

    (I can remember stories about the consequences of wrong decisions made by automated systems going back over 40 years ... back when it was considered science fiction.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Christenson, 9 Jan 2019 @ 10:24pm

    Wanna see how *impossible* it is to make good filters???

    OK, lets set up an image:

    (*) (*)

    Oooh, you dirty-minded prude, that is a pair of nipples!
    Whaddya mean those are footnote markers??

    Ya can't have a computer saying something *is* or *is not* explicit without *context*.. and that is before we get into discussing whether that explicitness *is* or *is not* appropriate!

    It just isn't gonna happen (looking at you, instagram) without more *human* involvement.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 10 Jan 2019 @ 12:18am

    "Facebook, which argued for some reason that it "doesn't allow nudity."

    "Facebook filters: this is stupid."

    Erm, Tim, you seem to think that a human being was involved at some point in the communication here. This seems to be the kind of thing that's automated until the second or third complaint. The first time a human being was made aware was probably when Kotaku picked up the story.

    On the flip side, this is a reverse Streisand effect situation. I wasn't aware of this game, now I am and I think it looks pretty cool. When it makes it to a platform I own, I'll definitely be interested in checking it out.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


