 
<< Daily Deal: The Complete Raspberry Pi Course...
 tdicon 

Privacy

by Mike Masnick

Fri, Dec 21st 2018 10:44am


Filed Under:
data, integrations, journalism, openness, privacy, reporting, silos

Companies:
facebook



Both Things Are True: Press Freakouts Over Facebook's Practices Have Been Misleading & Facebook Has A Privacy Problem

from the facebook-derangement-syndrome dept

And so we're back with Facebook Derangement Syndrome. As we've noted a few times in the past, many of the freakouts about Facebook's privacy practices involve completely misunderstanding or exaggerating the nature of what Facebook did -- and presenting things not just in the worst possible light, but in an actively misleading way. This is especially true in the context of privacy questions, where many people seem to interpret Facebook's good decisions not to lock down YOUR OWN access to your own data as a bad thing and then pressure the company to lock up access to your own data, limiting what you can do with it.

Of course, there is some amount of inherent conflict between open systems and privacy. Indeed, going back eleven years, we had a post highlighting the potential privacy conflicts of Facebook's "open social graph." And, of course, at the time, Facebook was celebrated for being so open and not locking up everyone's data, but enabling it to be used more widely in other systems.

And that brings us to this week's big NY Times story on Facebook. As we already discussed, what it really highlighted is what a terrible job Facebook does in being open and transparent about how it uses data. But we were also left with some questions about some of the claims in the NYT report, especially regarding the claims that other companies had access to messages.

As more people have looked at it, it increasingly appears that the NY Times reporting on this was really, really bad and contributed to the hysteria, rather than improving understanding. The companies that had access to Facebook messages involved software integrations where those third party apps allowed you to directly access Facebook Messenger from those apps -- in the same way that if you want to use Facebook Messenger on your mobile phone, you have to give that phone access to your messages so that... you can use FB Messenger.

As Mathew Ingram notes in an article about this, early on, many people rightfully celebrated Facebook's open approach, which involved the opposite of locking down data, but purposefully exposing it to make the rest of the internet more useful. It was the kind of openness and open integration most people used to celebrate. It was the opposite of building a locked box silo of your data.

Will Oremus, over at Slate, further notes that the integrations Facebook is now being slammed for in the Times were ones that people were happy about in the past, though, perhaps naively.

The companies’ Facebook integrations simply allowed existing customers to log into their Facebook accounts from within the streaming app and use its messaging features without having to navigate to Facebook proper. It’s the sort of arrangement that looks foolhardy or even sinister today but that many internet users took for granted at the time.

I know that because I was one of them. I thought nothing of using Facebook to log into Spotify, because I naïvely trusted Facebook to guard my data, probably more so than I trusted Spotify. I even tested for a while a Mozilla Firefox feature that brought a Facebook feed directly into your browser, as a sidebar, so that you could see what your friends were up to even when you were on other websites. It eventually dawned on me that this was imprudent, and certainly there were some activists at the time who were sounding alarms, but it was hardly a scandal.

None of that is to say that Facebook doesn't have serious problems. As I wrote when the NY Times piece first came out, the company seems to trip over itself to be sneaky and combative in explaining all of this, and it has always done a terrible job of transparently explaining how the data is and can be used.

But we should be focusing on the real issues regarding our privacy online, rather than cooking up bogus issues to argue about. When we focus on the wrong things, inevitably, whatever "solution" is proposed will make things much, much worse.

And, again, there are real issues here. Facebook letting Amazon look at who you know to determine whether or not reviews are allowed... that's a problem. No one was told about that. And that wasn't just about creating integrations to help users do something. That was a questionable sharing of information with a corporate partner, without user permission.

So, we should be able to admit that Facebook has a real privacy problem (and perhaps an even bigger transparency/honesty problem), without immediately jumping on every conspiracy theory about Facebook, when many are not actually accurate.

11 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Annonymouse, 21 Dec 2018 @ 10:52am

    Makes one wonder if the NYT is really that incompetent or if there is an agenda to make things so much worse for us but oh so much better for someone else.

    Its not paranoia when they really are out to get you.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mason Wheeler (profile), 21 Dec 2018 @ 11:02am

    I don't have the actual date on hand, but it was more than 6 years ago that someone brought up Facebook's nascent privacy issues to Mark Zuckerberg. He sneered at the concept and said that "privacy means whatever I say it means" (paraphrased) and that real users don't actually care about privacy.

    That was the day I stopped using Facebook for any purpose where a real alternative exists.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      I am not Spock or Kirk, I am The Real McCoy, 21 Dec 2018 @ 11:05am

      Re: Zuckerberg said: "... they trust me, the dumb fucks".

      May not be verbatim, but seems nailed down that he said such. In any case, it's certainly been / being proven true.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    I am not Spock or Kirk, I am The Real McCoy, 21 Dec 2018 @ 11:02am

    Surveillance Capitalism (including esp GOOGLE) is THE PROBLEM.

    As I've said for... way too long here, I gotta get you monkeys off my back... soon as The Public learns what corporations are actually doing in monetizing privacy, there'll be a revolt.

    As to "the press" misleading: that's what anyone reasonable has known for decades now. Your little bit of misleading downplay / diversion is futile.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      I am not Spock or Kirk, I am The Real McCoy, 21 Dec 2018 @ 11:09am

      Re: Surveillance Capitalism (including esp GOOGLE) is THE PROBLE

      Oh, and of course, as already forgotten here, Facebook is one of the corporations along with GOOGLE that Snowden exposed as giving NSA "direct access".

      How can any of you who claim to be knowledgeable simply IGNORE the sweeping invasions of surveillance capitalism? -- And ignore too that Masnick is FOR it, always defends the corporations which are violating your privacy / embedded in the security states? It's a dazzling display of what can only be termed "double-think".

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Gary (profile), 21 Dec 2018 @ 11:18am

        Re: Re:Toll is THE PROBLE

        Why thank you for your paranoid rant about Google. It has been noted and the proper corporate authorities have been notified. Have a pleasant day, citizen.

        Your mother is also a corporation. /s

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Dec 2018 @ 11:04am

    "That was a questionable sharing of information with a corporate partner, without user permission."

    In addition, allowing said partner to clandestinely read, write and delete messages is beyond outrageous. What possible reason might one have for such an egregious offense.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 21 Dec 2018 @ 11:19am

      Re:

      In addition, allowing said partner to clandestinely read, write and delete messages is beyond outrageous. What possible reason might one have for such an egregious offense.

      Did you even read the post? It explains that that specific point was a misleading exaggeration, and the "reason" for that was not just entirely reasonable, but one that people embraced.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Killercool (profile), 21 Dec 2018 @ 11:23am

      Re:

      ...The sharing of information ("clandestine reading") was, indeed, an egregious offense, but I have not seen in any report that Amazon was allowed to write or delete any Facebook messages. I saw a report about them deleting an Amazon review based on their datamining, but that's not Facebook's fault. Not directly, anyways.

      Please, it's bad enough with making stuff up. It doesn't matter how valid your complaint is: if you lie to make it sound worse, it makes everyone take your original problem less seriously.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Close
Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Daily Deal: The Complete Raspberry Pi Course...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

10:44 Both Things Are True: Press Freakouts Over Facebook's Practices Have Been Misleading & Facebook Has A Privacy Problem (11)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Complete Raspberry Pi Course Bundle (0)
09:33 TSA Will No Longer Engage In Suspicionless, Cross-Country Surveillance Of Airplane Passengers (8)
06:13 AT&T Lets Users Avoid Broadband Caps...If They Use AT&T's Own Streaming Service (25)
03:14 Filters Suck Out Loud: Tumblr's Porn Filters Flag Tumblr's Examples Of Allowed Content (20)

Thursday

20:07 Games Workshop Likes A Guy's Warhammer Fanfilms So Much It Hires Him To Do An Official One (17)
15:10 Appeals Court Hands ReDigi Another Loss; Says Reselling Mp3s Violates Copyright Law (16)
12:15 Buzzfeed Wins Defamation Lawsuit Filed Against It Over Publication Of The Steele Dossier (6)
10:44 NY's Record $176 Million Settlement With Charter For Crap Broadband Highlights Cable's Growing Monopoly (14)
10:39 Daily Deal: Graphic Design Bundle (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.