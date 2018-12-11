While Everyone's Busy, Hollywood & Record Labels Suggest Congress Bring Back SOPA
from the guys,-give-it-a-fucking-rest dept
There are a million different things going on these days when it comes to preventing the powers that be from destroying the internet that we know and love. There are dozens of mostly bad ideas for regulating the internet here in the US, and of course, over in Europe, they're doing their best to destroy everything with the poorly thought out GDPR, the new Copyright Directive and the upcoming Terrorist Regulation (more on that soon). With all of that keeping everyone trying to protect the internet busy, it appears that the MPAA and the RIAA have decided that now would be a good time to re-introduce SOPA. No joke.
Every year, the US government's "IP Enforcement Coordinator" -- or IP Czar -- takes comments for its "Joint Strategic Plan for Intellectual Property," which is supposed to lay out the federal government's yearly plan for protecting Hollywood's profits. As questionable as that is already, this year, the comment submissions seemed to go a bit further than usual. The RIAA's submission, the MPAA's submission and the (almost so extreme as to be a parody) Copyright Alliance's submission all seemed to push a pretty consistent theme. Despite the incredible abundance of content creation happening these days, despite the myriad new ways to distribute, to build a fan base, to create new works and to make money from those works... these legacy gatekeepers all insist that the internet is truly a horrible attack on creativity and must be stopped.
And how to stop it? Well, how about widespread censorship in the form of outright site blocking. In short, these legacy gatekeepers want to bring back SOPA, the law that they tried to ram through seven years ago, only to be embarrassed when the internet stood up and said "no fucking way."
Let's start with the RIAA submission, which admits that, hey, the music business is pretty good these days, and almost all of that is because of innovations in technology that the RIAA fought at every freaking step (well, they don't admit that last part), but, my god, there are still some people out there who don't pay every single time they hear a song, and that must be stopped. And thus, they request changes to the law, including this:
With respect to website blocking, as one 2018 article states, “[s]tudies show that blocking regimes that target these large scale piracy sites (not sites that accidentally host pirated material) are an effective tool in reducing piracy and increasing the consumption of legal content and services.” Given the increasing ease for rogue infringing actors to access U.S. audiences while keeping all of their infrastructure off-shore, such as through the use of non-U.S. cctlds for their domain and bullet proof ISPs to host their services, there is a pressing need for additional tools to deter and stop this type of piracy harming U.S. consumers and businesses. As website blocking has had a positive impact in other countries without significant unintended consequences, the U.S. should reconsider adding this to its anti-piracy tool box.
They also suggest making the DMCA even worse, killing off its safe harbors and ramping up the penalties, but let's focus on the above paragraph. Because that is specifically a suggestion to bring back SOPA, whose main provisions were about site blocking. The idea that this is an "effective tool in reducing piracy" is laughable. Multiple studies (including our own have shown no evidence that greater enforcement reduces piracy over the long term (there is a short, but fleeting impact). Instead, focusing on innovation and providing good services is what decreases piracy. Second, the idea that site blocking is "without significant unintended consequences" is fucking laughable.
Let's just remember that this is coming from the very same RIAA who supplied false claims of infringement concerning multiple websites, leading them to be seized and held for many years. In those cases, the RIAA told ICE that these blogs had been posting infringing music, and yet could never provide ICE with any evidence to support it. Of course, ICE still held onto those sites for nearly five years, just because. But the RIAA says there have been no unintended consequences?
Okay, how about the time that Australia, which has site blocking under law, tried to take down one site, but actually took down 250,000. Oops. Or when Homeland Security took down 84,000 sites. Do those "unintended consequences" not exist?
At this point, the RIAA cannot be seen as a credible voice on this particular issue.
How about the MPAA's filing? Well, it's more of the same. It notes, correctly, that we're in the "golden age" of movies and TV -- much of that being driven by technological developments that the MPAA (who, again, once called the VCR "the Boston Strangler") fought at every turn. Then it says something that is laughable: "Respect for Copyright Drives Innovation and Competition." Uh, what? That's... not even close to true, in part because almost no one -- least of all the MPAA -- actually "respects" copyright.
But, when we get to the MPAA's suggestions. It is not as blatant as the RIAA in directly calling for bringing back site blocking, but it does request that DHS and the DOJ get more aggressive about criminal procedures against foreign sites (a la Megaupload) to try to prevent piracy. Why Hollywood expects the federal government to use its law enforcement abilities to stop civil violations is left unsaid. And then, the MPAA demands that basically the entire internet ecosystem be shifted to stop any piracy from ever happening.
The IPEC could do much to promote greater collaboration aimed at reducing these harms by endorsing voluntary initiatives, as it has in the past. For example, more online intermediaries should adopt “trusted notifier” programs, under which they accept referrals from the content community about entities using the intermediaries’ services in the aid of piracy and, after doing their own due diligence, take remedial action. In particular:Domain name registrars and registry operators should agree to keep WHOIS data public, to the extent permitted by law; to suspend the domain names of referred sites; to freeze the domain name so it becomes unavailable to others; and to disclose the true name and address of pirate site operators, prevent that operator from re-registering, and agree not to challenge third-party application of court orders regarding domain name suspension in cases by rightsholders against pirate sites.
Hosting providers should filter using automated content recognition technology; forward DMCA notices to users, terminate repeat infringers after receipt of a reasonable number of notices, and prevent re-registration by terminated users; implement download bandwidth or frequency limitations to prevent high volume traffic for particular files; agree not to challenge third party application of court orders regarding suspension of hosting services in cases by rightsholders against pirate sites; remove files expeditiously; and block referral traffic from known piracy sites.
Reverse proxy servers should disclose the true hosting location of pirate sites upon referral; terminate identified pirate sites, and prevent these sites from re-registering; and agree not to challenge third party application of court orders regarding suspension of reverse proxy services in cases by rightsholders against pirate sites.
ISPs should forward Digital Millennium Copyright Act notices to users; terminate repeat infringers after receipt of a reasonable number of notices and prevent re-registration by infringers; expeditiously comply with document subpoenas for user information; and block sites subject to court order in the applicable jurisdiction.
Social media should remove ads, links, and pages dedicated to the promotion of piracy devices and terminate repeat infringers.
Got that? Basically every other company in the world should be required to police the internet for the MPAA so that a few stray infringements don't get through. Hilariously, the MPAA admits that some may be worried about the impact of such demands on free speech, but then proceeds to brush away such concerns as if combating infringement caused by the MPAA's own unwillingness to adapt its business model... is the same as stopping cybersecurity attacks.
Some argue there is tension between curbing illegal activity online and free expression. The argument is made far too broadly. Combating unlawful conduct like identity theft, unauthorized distribution of entire copyrighted works, cyberattacks, and illicit sale of opioids is no more a threat to free expression on the internet than it is in the physical world. In fact, curbing illegal activity promotes free expression by creating a safer environment where individuals feel comfortable to communicate and engage in commerce, and to create and lawfully access content
It is truly awe-inspiring how the MPAA turns its own industry's failures to adapt to innovation into a public crisis in which everyone else must change... while simultaneously raving about how it's a "golden age" for its own industry.
And, finally, we come to the Copyright Alliance's submission. This one focuses on supporting copyright trolling via a small claims copyright board, which is of questionable constitutionality, and which would clearly enable a massive increase in copyright shakedowns. But, then, of course, among the other suggestions there are a bunch focused on having intermediaries take down sites, including full site blocking:
“Over the last decade, at least 42 countries have either adopted and implemented, or are legally obligated to adopt and implement, measures to ensure that ISPs take steps to disable access to copyright infringing websites, including throughout the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, and South Korea.” Research shows such measures can have significant effect on shifting users toward legitimate services, with one study finding that “blocking 52 sites in 2014 caused treated users to increase their usage of legal subscription sites by 10% and legal ad-supported streaming sites by 11.5%.” In addition to learning what remedies are effective, much can be learned from other countries in ensuring such remedies are proportionate and do not result in overblocking or other unwanted consequences.
Again, we have already shown how widely site blocking DOES lead to overblocking and unwanted consequences. Furthermore, the evidence that site blocking increases the use of legitimate services is laughable, and not supported by the data at all.
In short, here are the major copyright industry representatives, knowing that everyone's busy off fighting other fires, making quiet inroads towards bringing back SOPA, despite the total clusterfuck it proved to be seven years ago. These guys will never stop in their quest to destroy the internet as we know it, and their push to turn the internet into a broadcast medium controlled by gatekeepers, rather than a communications medium for all of us.
Reader Comments
The First Word
...and here we are. This is what I've been saying for the last seven years: saying no to SOPA isn't enough, because the problem isn't SOPA. The problem is the precedent that SOPA is building on, set by the DMCA, that establishing intermediary liability and getting Internet companies to do your dirty work for you extralegally is a valid tactic.
When a weed grows in your garden, if you just cut it off, it will grow back as long as the roots remain intact. Which is exactly what we're seeing here. The only solution that's actually effective is to pull up the roots as well.
Until we repeal the DMCA, and return Internet law to the same standard of sanity we have everywhere else, where the accused is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, (although that incredibly-important standard is coming under fire in more and more areas as time goes by, which shows what a bad idea it was to ever let it get chipped away at in this one area in the first place!) we will continue to get crap like this trying to make it even worse.
Shutting down SOPA is not enough. We must push back.
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Won't go away until pirates are defeated.
The problem of thieves simply taking the work-product of the creative has been clear since 1789 when US Constitution written. It recognizes the Right of Authors and Inventors to EXCLUSIVELY control their works. Period.
Thieves, whether individuals or commercial-scale, get no notice from lawmakers precisely because they're outside of law, decide to TAKE instead of reward those who make.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Won't go away until pirates are defeated.
By the way, here's what ol' Gwiz actually believes about copyright:
https://www.techdirt.com/blog/casestudies/articles/20130116/09224321702/just-as-many-musicians-say- file-sharing-helps-them-as-those-who-say-it-hurts.shtml#c2063
"But not the natural rights to copy and distribute. Those existed prior to copyright law and exist with or without copyright. Copyright restricts those rights by law, that's all. Once a work is released beyond the original author, the natural rights of copying and distribution exist. Period. The only way to truly restrict those rights on a particular work is to lock that work in your bottom desk drawer and never let anyone else see it."
There can be no quarter given to those with THAT view (which is most of Techdirt readers).
Since the creators have all of the moral basis which is on bedrock Constitutional law, pirates are not going to win.
I've also long mentioned that gov't LOVES to use copyright infringement for its own purposes, so expect an effective. SOPA soon.
The productive part of society has given pirates every opportunity to show restraint, but there can no longer be doubt: NO ONE WILL PAY IF DON'T HAVE TO.
Once past the stealing threshold and don't get punished, thieves only keep making excuses for and justifying their thefts. As above.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Won't go away until pirates are defeated.
1. The success of streaming services, both music & video
2. The growing success of small bands touring, keeping in touch with fanbases via social media and able to sell CDs at their performances (caught 50th anniversary of Tannahill Weavers thanks to FB posts...)
3. The broad number of self-produced videos on YouTube/Vimeo/...
4. The success of small artists funding themselves by Patreon subscription.
Yup, I call bullshit.
Primarily this is impacting the execs who are finding their gatekeeper role being made irrelevant by the swarm of alternate distribution mechanisms the 'Net is providing. "and nothing of value was lost..."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What it does not recognize, however, are both the principles of Fair Use and the notion that works would eventually become so easy to duplicate and distribute that it can be done in mere seconds by an untold number of people around the world. Funny how a law made in 1789 might require an update to account for changes in society and technology, huh?
What, then, do you have to say about the infringers who take (read: make copies of) creative works but eventually go on to support the artists via monetary compensation?
“Sinners will be allowed no quarter—kill them all, let God sort them out!”
Aye, lemme have a wee chat with you, lad.
Absolutist statements such as “there can be no quarter given” do not change minds. They offer no convincing argument. All that they accomplish is making you look like a stubborn fool who thinks your view is the only “right” view of a given subject. Attempts to enforce your dogma upon others with absolutist statements such as yours—statements that imply the inherent wrongness of “heretical” beliefs that go against your dogma but offer no evidence for that wrongness—will do little to help your cause. If you are assured in your belief, make an actual argument for it instead of taking a childish “I’m right and you’re wrong so there” approach to discussing that belief.
FYI, that “Constitutional law” says copyright exists at the whims of Congress, not the Constitution itself. Congress could theoretically nullify copyright as a whole if a majority in both chambers wanted to do so.
“Effective”? Well, that’s a matter of perspective, really.
And yet, plenty of people pay for content that they could just as easily pirate so long as they have the technical know-how to do so.
You know, I have asked this question, and I have never gotten an answer that mentions something other than intangible concepts, but maybe this time will be different: What, pray tell, is “stolen” in an act of copyright infringement?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Won't go away until pirates are defeated.
No it doesn’t.
The Constitution doesn’t grant copyrights and doesn’t mandate that Congress enact copyright law. It merely empowers Congress to do so, should it wish. That authority is then sharply limited in several respects. Here’s what it says:
You’re misreading the “exclusive right” sub-clause. It doesn’t mean that they can “exclusively control” their works as though no one else can. An exclusive right is literally a right of exclusion. That is, the copyright holder (who may not be the author) can exclude other people from engaging in certain, limited, types of behavior with regard to the pertinent copyrighted works. It doesn’t mean that the copyright holder has control. It’s the difference between a shield and sword.
This is most clearly seen in the example of blocking patents. (In short, inventor 1 invents and patents an invention. Inventor 2 later invents and patents an improvement to the invention. Inventor 1 cannot use invention 2, and Inventor 2 cannot use Invention 1. Each one excludes the other unless they come to an agreement — or patent 1 ceases to exist, which frees up Inventor 2 to do as he likes.)
Another example would be a libelous book — the copyright holder can use the copyright to prevent other people from printing copies, and his copyright is never diminished in the least during the term, but he cannot himself print the book because it’s libelous.
Well, that’s basically all copyright scholars then. The Supreme Court too, which rejected your ideas almost 200 years ago in Wheaton v. Peters, 33 US 591 (1834), which was, ironically, about copyrighting Supreme Court opinions — they said no, it cannot be done, and found in favor of the guy accused of piracy.
There is no moral basis to copyright. It’s amoral, like an ordinance regulating what sort of fence your house can have.
Your grammatical error aside, there was never any doubt and there has never been any restraint. Publishers have always been nasty about piracy — often even when they themselves were pirates.
But there’s a far easier solution. If authors don’t think they’re getting a good deal, just stop creating and publishing works. Let’s see for once and for all of there are enough authors who care to have an effect or whether society can keep humming along without them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Won't go away until pirates are defeated.
If that was true, explain how both the interviewer and interviewee are making a living.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Won't go away until pirates are defeated.
Just lock them up. Enough is enough. Blogs like this are going to help make them happen. Someone's spent a little too much time in Big Tech's echo chamber.
Wait until the world learns where Masnice gets his money. Tons of things they don't know about him...for now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Won't go away until pirates are defeated.
Also...
GFY
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just LOCK TAHEM UP. Five years in club fed every time someone steals work. Doesn't have to be for financial gain either if one reads the law.
Enough of this crap. Thieves deserve no quarter, no mercy. People won don't like a work are free to not steal it or not purchase it. Metallica got it right: they don't need parasitic thieves for fans.
The blowback is going to wind up leading to this type of enforcement and law, and blogs like this are going to be cited as evidence of the intransigence of the pirates. Already is in fact. Congress reads this and sees there's no alternative.
A better approach would be lobbying for reduced damages for downloading (similar to ASCAP), and to differentiate it from plagiarism, but the pirates are showing no mercy, which is why Hollywood will do the same.
Put these losers in prison.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Got to be trolls, I can't understand how any real person could be that evil.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
No, not at all. I support the concept of copyright and I have no qualms about saying so. Many people here do too, though a number have become so exasperated about it that they’ve just given up on the whole idea.
I believe that a carefully crafted copyright law can be very beneficial to society. The key is only focusing on the overall public benefit and ignoring the interests of authors, save to the extent that their interests can be used to exploit them into willingly chosing to do what we want them to do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Lock up the pirates. Thieves belong in prison. They'll get the message soon enough. Lock up some of the intermediaries and they'll reall get the message. They want war? They'll lose.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How do you know this for a fact? Please provide proof of your claim and the necessary citations required for verifying your evidence.
What, exactly, is stolen in an act of copyright infringement?
You know who else will lose? All the artists who could have made a decent living—or a good amount of side money—from all the services that will inevitably go down as collateral damage in your precious, dogmatic, misguided “war” on copyright infringement. Go ahead: Kill Soundcloud and YouTube and DeviantArt and every other “stronghold” of copyright infringement. (Yeah, fan art is technically infringement, so DA would have to go, too.) I mean, test yourself to see how long you can go without anything at your fingertips but the mass-market media produced and distrubuted by major media publishers—no fan art, no fanfics, no independently-created music or books or videos or writings of any kind.
If you can live with that level of cultural destruction on your hands, wage your war, for all the good you think it will do. But you would do well to remember one simple axiom that holds true to this day:
In war, there are no winners.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"Johm Smith" and "tp" prove you wrong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
...and here we are. This is what I've been saying for the last seven years: saying no to SOPA isn't enough, because the problem isn't SOPA. The problem is the precedent that SOPA is building on, set by the DMCA, that establishing intermediary liability and getting Internet companies to do your dirty work for you extralegally is a valid tactic.
When a weed grows in your garden, if you just cut it off, it will grow back as long as the roots remain intact. Which is exactly what we're seeing here. The only solution that's actually effective is to pull up the roots as well.
Until we repeal the DMCA, and return Internet law to the same standard of sanity we have everywhere else, where the accused is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, (although that incredibly-important standard is coming under fire in more and more areas as time goes by, which shows what a bad idea it was to ever let it get chipped away at in this one area in the first place!) we will continue to get crap like this trying to make it even worse.
Shutting down SOPA is not enough. We must push back.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Don't fuck with Hollywood. They generate way too much money for this country. Pirates generate theft and noise and steal from those who create valuable works. Blogs like this make it clear that prison is the only effective deterrent. It's coming.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"Hollywood accounting" (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hollywood_accounting) is a known fallacy meant to centralize money to the studios involved.
The actual impact is somewhere behind minor farm crops...
Back up your claims or please STFU.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
After all, "studies show" that "intentional listening to free entertainment" is the leading cause of death among young adults, and is barely edged out by "browsing application accidents" among teenagers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The pirates want war and they will get it. They're leaving no alternative.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
What, pray tell, has been stolen when someone downloads a digital copy of Black Panther from The Pirate Bay?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And the politicians will be quite happy if that happens, as controlling the population is much easier by making it harder for them to get organized to oppose the politicians..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
all 3 cant be trusted.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Thank God for Midterms...
Just pay attention, however, because fuck these soulless and barbaric copyright fascists...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Thank God for Midterms...
We dont' need new laws. We need to lock up anyone who infringes. A message needs to be sent.
The FBI could do this tomorrow under existing laws. Thieves do not deserve freedom.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Thank God for Midterms...
Shouldn't law enforcement be after more important crimes like, say, terrorism, drugs, etc than worrying about somebody copying a freakin' CD?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How can you be certain that you will not be locked up while waging your war? How do you know, with the certainty of an omniscient deity, that you have never infringed upon someone else’s copyright even by accident (which would still be infringement all the same)? What makes you so sure of your own innocence, your own immunity from a war that would jail millions of people?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
These make-nothing economy-harming loser thieves you're talking about have names, you know. Here are some of them:
Prenda
Righthaven
IO Group
Copyright Enforcement Group (CEG-TEK)
Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd.
Liberty Media Group
Malibu Media
Getty Images
Blackbird Technologies
Njord Law
Venice PI
CryptoPeak Solutions
Rights Enforcement
Voltage Pictures
d/b/a Sharing Sound, LLC
U+C
TQP
Zambezia Film, LTD
CP Productions, Inc.
Wetro Lan, LLC
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
what do you expect from an industry that's owned by russia?
When you look at the policy actions you'll notice they're similar as well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You might have better success going the other way. Example news headline: "Route Infringement in Malaysian waters!" (Malaysian route infringers have occupied a cruise ship, stealing the lives of four crewmembers, and holding passengers for licensing fees. This is the fourth boat this week to have its route infringed in the region. Umpteen trillion dollars are lost annually to infringement activity.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Projecting hard enough to reach space
As I've noted before, the ultimate punchline to pushes like this is that the very people decrying those dastardly copyright infringers as 'entitled' show time and time again that no-one has a bigger sense of entitlement than them.
Constant and repeated demands that everyone else do their work for them, complete indifference towards what their demands would do to anyone else, always acting as though no one or nothing is more important to society and/or the economy than the drek they shovel out...
The projection they display on a regular basis is so significant you might as well have the AA's as the default definition/example for the term.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment