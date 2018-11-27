 
Say That Again

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Nov 27th 2018 1:30pm


Filed Under:
competition, panel discussion, podcast, regulation, technology



Techdirt Podcast Episode 190: Should We Break Up Big Tech?

from the pro-tech-anti-trust dept

A few weeks ago, we featured a panel discussion with Mike and others at the Lincoln Network's Reboot conference on the podcast. This week we're doing something a little different and featuring another panel discussion from that conference, but one in which Mike wasn't involved. Instead, it's an interesting — and at times contentious — debate about one big question: do the big tech firms need to be broken up?

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2018 @ 1:45pm

    Was it moral to drop an atomic bomb on JIA 731?

    view in chronology

  • identicon
    Adam, 27 Nov 2018 @ 2:15pm

    YES.

    Big is intrinsically bad. Can't be reformed, particularly in modern era where excess is the norm. Their only goal after success is total domination, just like all others who gain power. It's ridiculous that so much power without any real limits, is allowed in the hands of arrogant 30-year olds.

    Technology without morality is masnickism.

    view in chronology


