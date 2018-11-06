Big Boost For Open Access As Wellcome And Bill... >>
Say That Again

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Nov 6th 2018 1:30pm


Techdirt Podcast Episode 188: Government, Activism & Silicon Valley

from the panel-discussion dept

In late September, Mike joined a panel at the Lincoln Network's Reboot conference to tackle the question "will rising activism limit government’s access to Silicon Valley?" along with Trae Stephens, Pablo E. Carrillo, with moderator Katie McAuliffe. For this week's episode, we've got the full audio from that panel plus an additional introduction from Mike with some thoughts after the fact. Enjoy!

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

