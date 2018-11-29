ESPN Has Lost 14 Million Viewers In 7 Years Thanks To Cord Cutting
ESPN has long personified the cable and broadcast industry's tone deafness to cord cutting and TV market evolution. Executives not only spent years downplaying the trend as something only poor people do, it sued companies that attempted to offer consumers greater flexibility in how video content was consumed. ESPN execs clearly believed cord cutting was little more than a fad that would simply stop once Millennials started procreating, and ignored surveys showing how 56% of consumers would ditch ESPN in a heartbeat if it meant saving the $8 per month subscribers pay for the channel.
The penalty for ESPN's failure to adapt has been severe. Disney's recent earnings revealed that ESPN lost another 2 million regular viewers this year. And while ESPN still has 86 million regular viewers, that's a 14 million regular viewer dip from the 100 million regular viewers it enjoyed in 2011. Those 14 million lost users generated around $1.44 billion per year for the "worldwide leader in sports," which is still saddled with the severe costs of set redesigns and sports licensing contracts the company struck while it was busy not seeing the massive locomotive of market change bearing down upon it.
While some of these wounds are inevitable due to shifting markets, many were self-inflicted. ESPN execs often tried to shoot the messengers instead of listening to the message. And once the damage was done, ESPN decided to fire hundreds of longstanding sports journalists and support personnel, but not the executives like John Skipper (since resigned for other reasons) whose myopia made ESPN's problems that much worse in the first place.
Ultimately, ESPN and Disney figured out that streaming was the future. In response, it launched a new direct-to consumer app dubbed ESPN+ that sort of provided users what they wanted, but not really. The $5 per month service basically took much of the fare available on ESPN's lesser-watched channels and offered it over the internet. But there were caveats; such as the service didn't really offer users what they really wanted (just a streaming version of ESPN's core channel) unless you subscribe to traditional cable, part of the "TV Everywhere" mindset cable execs can't seem to move past.
While ESPN's losses are the most notable, other Disney properties continue to see sharp viewership declines in the cord cutting era:
"Disney Channel has also seen its subscribers ebb to 89 million, down from 92 million in fiscal 2017. Freeform fell by 2 million to the 90 million mark. Disney Junior (69 million) and Disney XD (71 million) both lost 3 million subs. The numbers, attributed to Nielsen Media Research estimates, indicate that the growth of virtual MVPDs such as YouTube Live and Hulu’s package, are still not enough to offset a net decline in the subscribers from the traditional pay-TV world."
Again, many cable and broadcast industry executives are under the mistaken impression they get to choose when to adapt to the markets shifting around them. In reality they only have two choices. One, get out ahead of the shift toward streaming video by giving consumers what they actually want, even if that means losing some money in the short term. Or, refuse to adapt, double down on the belief that traditional cable TV is a cash cow that will never die, and watch as smaller, more flexible outfits continue to steal your massive subscriber base out from beneath your feet.
Re:
The point is that under the traditional setup, you were still paying even if you never tuned into the service. Once people found ways to ditch the traditional cable packages, they also found ways to stop ESPN getting free money. This may be people like yourself who wanted to watch but dislike the direction they're going, but it likely includes many more who never really wanted to be subscribing in the first place.
They may be able to regain the former, but the latter is a reality of cost cutting that will not be changing soon.
I'll get to my point, so have a little patience here. Have you seen those commercials on TV for "DAZN" (apparently pronounced Da Zone, because we're suddenly back in 1996 when that was just starting to not be cool anymore)? They're the ones with boxer Canelo Álvarez and the Let's get ready to rumble guy.
Anyways, they annoyed me just enough to see what the hell the actual product was, and essentially it's sports streaming. The deals they have in the US aren't very good right now, but if you see what you can get in Austria for the price they're charging... I'd probably sign up.
Well, who is the DAZN Chairman? That would be non other than John "Only poor miserable pricks who live in their parents basement and refuse to have kids" Skipper. Talk about a 180.
Moral of the story: ESPN can go away... I'd rather my $8 a month back.
Other cord cutting losses
Not only has ESPN lost viewers . . . but cable tv companies have no doubt lost subscribers because of ESPN being forced upon them.
Lost viewers or lost subscribers?
Devil's advocate position
The survey says that have 56% are ready to cut the cord tomorrow, but they have lost only 14% of viewers from the peak.
In very round numbers, that says that ESPN is still extracting rent from 50 million consumers that aren't interested in their product. I'm impressed, lol!
