Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Mon, Nov 19th 2018 7:40pm


kentucky, kevin sumner, police, school resource officer



$337,000 Settlement Headed To Elementary School Students Handcuffed By School Resource Officers

from the insurance-premium-increases-will-also-be-paid-for-by-taxpayers dept

Putting cops in schools often turns routine disciplinary issues into police matters. That's a problem. Cops -- given the friendly-spin title of "school resource officers" -- have a limited tool set for handling discipline. It involves shows of authority, deployments of force, and, in this case, adult handcuffs clamped onto an 8-year-old's upper arms. Tiny wrists can't be secured by adult cuffs, so up the arm they go until they more resemble an instrument of torture than a restraint device.

This cuffing was performed by Deputy Kevin Sumner of the Kenton County (KY) Sheriff's Department. The Sheriff's Department claimed the deputy followed policy, but could not produce any policy relevant to the handcuffing of small children. Experts on force/restraint deployment said this cuffing didn't follow any protocol they were aware of. Sheriff Korzenborn insisted (without any evidence) this technique was proper and testified he did not order retraining of officers in child-restraint techniques following the incident.

Last year, a federal court declared this handcuffing to be excessive force. It pointed out the alleged "crime" did not justify the force deployed and, even if it had, the force used was far in excess of what was needed.

Applying the Graham factors, the severity of the “crime” committed by S.R. and L.G. — assault — weighs in their favor. While S.R. kicked a teacher and L.G. tried to and/or did hit a teacher, these are very young children, and their conduct does not call to mind the type of “assault” which would warrant criminal prosecution. Indeed, Sumner testified that “none of what they did was worthy of trying to file a criminal charge.”

The second factor, whether the children posed an immediate threat to themselves or others, weighs in S.R.’s favor. At the time he was handcuffed, S.R. had largely calmed down, Sumner had escorted him to the restroom without incident, and they had returned to the office. While Sumner testified that S.R. swung his elbow towards Sumner, such can hardly be considered a serious physical threat from an unarmed, 54-pound eight-year-old child.

A little over a year later, the two elementary school students will be receiving a payout from Kenton County taxpayers.

On Thursday, a sheriff’s office in Kentucky has agreed to pay more than $337,000 for the painful and unconstitutional handcuffing of elementary school students with disabilities. The two plaintiffs, both of whom were children of color and both of whom have disabilities, were so small that the deputy sheriff locked the handcuffs around the children’s biceps, forcing their hands behind their backs.

Despite the ruling and the settlement agreement, Sheriff Chuck Korzenborn remains unrepentant. He views this settlement as a cowardly capitulation by the company fronting the money for his deputy's misconduct.

In a statement released Nov. 5, Kenton County Sheriff Chuck Korzenborn said he "never signed off or agreed to settle."

"My understanding is that the insurance company viewed that it was less expensive to settle the case than to continue defending it," he said.

Korzenborn also noted that the settlement came without "any admission of liability" on behalf of the sheriff's office.

Handcuffing children and causing this sort of reaction is just good school policing, according to the sheriff.

After the handcuffings, both children had repeated nightmares, started bed-wetting, and would not let their mothers out of their sight. Both families left the school district, and moved to areas where their children could receive the treatment and accommodations they needed.

This is what the sheriff considers to be a worthwhile punishment for an 8-year-old student who tried to punch his deputy in the arm: a painful, unconstitutional handcuffing followed by a few years of nightmares and family upheaval. It will happen again because Korzenborn believes he -- not the law, not policies, and not the federal court -- is right. He's a law unto himself, and that makes things dangerous for students in the county's schools. And he's a walking advertisement for personal indemnification.

Reader Comments

    Pixelation, 19 Nov 2018 @ 8:11pm

    Free cash

    I'd like to be handcuffed too, please.

    Anonymous Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 8:12pm

    Fair is Fair

    Since the Sherrif sees no problems with people being in those positions, I think locking him up like that during his trial on human rights violations would be fair.

    Anonymous Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 8:22pm

    Cool tech story, bro.

      Toom1275 (profile), 19 Nov 2018 @ 9:36pm

      Re:

      Thank you for taking time out your busy schedule of complaining to the New York Times for publishing anything that isn't the current time in New York to leave that comment here.

        PaulT (profile), 20 Nov 2018 @ 1:29am

        Re: Re:

        Seems to be a trend. Not only here, but I've spotted a few times where people were whining about non-tech stories being written about on other sites I visit recently. A few of them from new accounts mysteriously making their very first ever comment, about how they will never read the site again because they're bored of non-tech stories (the lack of AC posting on some other sites ensuring they essentially have to announce they're lying)..

        I wonder if it's the same group of nut jobs who post here, or some weird trend of trying to distract people from talking about wider social issues on tech sites. If the latter, it's certainly not working.

    R1V37H34D (profile), 20 Nov 2018 @ 12:09am

    Judge Dredd

    Reminds me of Judge Dredd...I AM THE LAW...oh..is this what the USofA is heading to???...

    Anonymous Coward, 20 Nov 2018 @ 1:44am

    Yet another example of how 'MURICA is great.
    Settlement money fixes everything. No need to learn any lessons about life or something.
    They should at the least have the balls to apologize.

    Also, $150k for that?

    "Professional Entertainers" can be happy to get a hundred bucks extra for wearing an armbinder.

      Anonymous Coward, 20 Nov 2018 @ 4:15am

      Re:

      Also, $150k for that?

      "Professional Entertainers" can be happy to get a hundred bucks extra for wearing an armbinder.

      Well, "professional entertainers" aren't disabled 8-year-old children. There are some things that are slightly worse when done to kids.

    Anonymous Coward, 20 Nov 2018 @ 2:22am

    Wow. Add being a competent parent to being a police authority. Somethings are so hard to dome people.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

