All The Mergers In The World Apparently Can't Save AT&T From Cord Cutting
from the old-school dept
Over the last five years AT&T and Verizon have been desperately trying to pivot from stodgy, protectionist old telcos -- to sexy new Millennial media juggernauts. And while this pivot effort has been notably expensive, the net result has been somewhat underwhelming. Verizon, for example, spent billions to gobble up AOL and Yahoo, but its lack of savvy in the space has so far culminated in a privacy scandal, a major hacking scandal, a quickly shuttered website where reporters couldn't write about controversial subjects, and a fairly shitty Millennial streaming service that even Verizon's own media partners have called a "dud."
Verizon's new CEO Hans Vestberg appears to have gotten the message (that stodgy old telcos kind of suck at disruption and innovation) and has been shifting Verizon back toward its core competency: running networks.
AT&T's efforts have been notably more expensive than Verizon's, but just as underwhelming. The company first decided to shell out $70 billion for a satellite TV provider (DirecTV) on the eve of the cord cutting revolution. And, after a lengthy DOJ lawsuit, shelled out another $89 billion for Time Warner in a quest to gain broader media and advertising relevance. That was paired with the launch of a new streaming service, DirecTV Now, which the company hoped would help it beat back the tide of cord cutting.
Despite hundreds of billions in acquisition costs and debt, it's not working. The company saw a another net loss of 297,000 TV customers last quarter as the company's traditional TV services (DirecTV and AT&T's IPTV service) lost 346,000 subscribers, and the company's shiny new DirecTV Now service only added 49,000 subscribers during the third quarter. To be fair, AT&T actually is more forward thinking than a lot of other cable operators in that it's embracing cheaper streaming alternatives fully. But the company still couldn't help itself when it came to quickly pushing price hikes, the primary reason for last quarter's dip:
"In July, AT&T raised DirecTV Now prices by $5 per month across the board in hopes of making the service profitable. More importantly, AT&T also stopped offering incredible device deals to new subscribers. Until this summer, new customers could get a free Roku Streaming Stick (regularly $50) with a month of $35 prepaid service, or a free Apple TV 4K (regularly $180) with three months of prepaid service at $105. There was nothing stopping customers from signing up, immediately canceling, and walking away with a new streaming device at far below retail prices."
On the plus side, AT&T's strategy of getting out ahead of the streaming revolution isn't entirely unsound. You'd rather be ahead of a trend and take some early hits, than be utterly blindsided while sticking to old habits (oh hi ESPN, didn't see you standing there). But AT&T being, well, AT&T, you just know it won't be able to help itself when it comes to nickel-and-diming its users, something that's going to be made immeasurably easier if it's successful at gutting both federal and state consumer protection authority.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just be a network service that sends info down your pipes
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Two things they do get right
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Two things they do get right
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Two things they do get right
But no one wants to take the responsibility around here. Everyone has their fingers in their ears going la al ala lalaaaaaa once they have checked R or D at the ballot box.
As long as we stopped that other asshole from getting elected... right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, not everyone
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Verizon, for example, spent billions to gobble up AOL and Yahoo"
I wonder what made them think Millennials would want AOL and Yahoo.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The Brontosaurus was so large that it had to have multiple brains to control their body.
Just like the extinct Brontosaurus, Verizon is so large that the time between the fore brain first saw or heard of AOL and Yahoo, and when the mid-brain grasped that they were popular, and told the hind-brain to purchase those companies, decades had passed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Internet made it possible to actually interact with the content provider in a way that was not previously possible. We (the public) can individually ask for what we would like (i.e. browse a list of available shows) and they (the content deliverer) can send it to us faster than we can view it.
This is VASTLY different from the previous model that did not have the individual interaction or the bandwidth (think over-the-air broadcast of analog video) to operate in that manner.
The dinosaurs are also faced with the problem that they are the middle-man and the ends are now able to talk to each-other directly. The content providers like Disney can set-up their own streaming service.
Also, back in the early days of cable, the problem was signal reliability. Over the air broadcast has issues during bad weather or over great distances (and big receiving antennas are expensive). Cable offered a solution of reliably receiving the signal and getting signals that the consumer couldn't pick up. The Internet solves that same problem.
Now we have people who are looking at the new realities with a different question. Why am I paying to get access to entertainment twice? First time by paying the delivery provider (Netflix or the cable company) directly and then again indirectly by having to sit through commercials (only from the cable company)? This doesn't make sense. Especially when we all know that the cable company has to pay the content provider a re-broadcast license fee.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
people dont want bundles, they want ala carte
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment