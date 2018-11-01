 
<< Georgia Government Officials Celebrate...
 tdicon 

Failures

by Karl Bode

Thu, Nov 1st 2018 6:24am


Filed Under:
cord cutting, economics, mergers

Companies:
at&t, verizon



All The Mergers In The World Apparently Can't Save AT&T From Cord Cutting

from the old-school dept

Over the last five years AT&T and Verizon have been desperately trying to pivot from stodgy, protectionist old telcos -- to sexy new Millennial media juggernauts. And while this pivot effort has been notably expensive, the net result has been somewhat underwhelming. Verizon, for example, spent billions to gobble up AOL and Yahoo, but its lack of savvy in the space has so far culminated in a privacy scandal, a major hacking scandal, a quickly shuttered website where reporters couldn't write about controversial subjects, and a fairly shitty Millennial streaming service that even Verizon's own media partners have called a "dud."

Verizon's new CEO Hans Vestberg appears to have gotten the message (that stodgy old telcos kind of suck at disruption and innovation) and has been shifting Verizon back toward its core competency: running networks.

AT&T's efforts have been notably more expensive than Verizon's, but just as underwhelming. The company first decided to shell out $70 billion for a satellite TV provider (DirecTV) on the eve of the cord cutting revolution. And, after a lengthy DOJ lawsuit, shelled out another $89 billion for Time Warner in a quest to gain broader media and advertising relevance. That was paired with the launch of a new streaming service, DirecTV Now, which the company hoped would help it beat back the tide of cord cutting.

Despite hundreds of billions in acquisition costs and debt, it's not working. The company saw a another net loss of 297,000 TV customers last quarter as the company's traditional TV services (DirecTV and AT&T's IPTV service) lost 346,000 subscribers, and the company's shiny new DirecTV Now service only added 49,000 subscribers during the third quarter. To be fair, AT&T actually is more forward thinking than a lot of other cable operators in that it's embracing cheaper streaming alternatives fully. But the company still couldn't help itself when it came to quickly pushing price hikes, the primary reason for last quarter's dip:

"In July, AT&T raised DirecTV Now prices by $5 per month across the board in hopes of making the service profitable. More importantly, AT&T also stopped offering incredible device deals to new subscribers. Until this summer, new customers could get a free Roku Streaming Stick (regularly $50) with a month of $35 prepaid service, or a free Apple TV 4K (regularly $180) with three months of prepaid service at $105. There was nothing stopping customers from signing up, immediately canceling, and walking away with a new streaming device at far below retail prices."

On the plus side, AT&T's strategy of getting out ahead of the streaming revolution isn't entirely unsound. You'd rather be ahead of a trend and take some early hits, than be utterly blindsided while sticking to old habits (oh hi ESPN, didn't see you standing there). But AT&T being, well, AT&T, you just know it won't be able to help itself when it comes to nickel-and-diming its users, something that's going to be made immeasurably easier if it's successful at gutting both federal and state consumer protection authority.

12 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2018 @ 6:52am

    "What?! How are they 'cord cutting' us! It's Satellite! It's wireless! There's no cord to cut!" -AT&T exec

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2018 @ 6:57am

    They should stop trying to many things right and do one thing right .
    Just be a network service that sends info down your pipes

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      mcinsand, 1 Nov 2018 @ 7:23am

      Two things they do get right

      In my experience, there are two things that AT&T gets right: horrible customer service and buying politicians to prevent competition.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Michael, 1 Nov 2018 @ 7:48am

        Re: Two things they do get right

        To be fair, they only rent politicians.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2018 @ 8:13am

          Re: Re: Two things they do get right

          we voted them all in too.

          But no one wants to take the responsibility around here. Everyone has their fingers in their ears going la al ala lalaaaaaa once they have checked R or D at the ballot box.

          As long as we stopped that other asshole from getting elected... right?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            mcinsand, 1 Nov 2018 @ 8:25am

            No, not everyone

            We might actually have some agreement when it comes to US partisan 'logic,' but not everyone blindly votes by party. We didn't all vote these jokers in. Some of us are determined to see who is selling us out less with each election. Make no mistake, though. With the funding required to run for any of these offices, the deck is firmly stacked against anyone that is not going to sell votes and positions in advance.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2018 @ 7:23am

    " .. trying to pivot from stodgy, protectionist old telcos -- to sexy new Millennial media juggernauts.....
    Verizon, for example, spent billions to gobble up AOL and Yahoo"

    I wonder what made them think Millennials would want AOL and Yahoo.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      DinosaurBrain, 1 Nov 2018 @ 7:34am

      Re:

      Recall Dinosaur anatomy 101.
      The Brontosaurus was so large that it had to have multiple brains to control their body.

      Just like the extinct Brontosaurus, Verizon is so large that the time between the fore brain first saw or heard of AOL and Yahoo, and when the mid-brain grasped that they were popular, and told the hind-brain to purchase those companies, decades had passed.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2018 @ 7:47am

    To be fair to the dinosaurs (cable providers), they haven't quite grasped (even yet) that the model for delivery of entertainment has changed and so has the expectations of the public (regardless of age).

    The Internet made it possible to actually interact with the content provider in a way that was not previously possible. We (the public) can individually ask for what we would like (i.e. browse a list of available shows) and they (the content deliverer) can send it to us faster than we can view it.

    This is VASTLY different from the previous model that did not have the individual interaction or the bandwidth (think over-the-air broadcast of analog video) to operate in that manner.

    The dinosaurs are also faced with the problem that they are the middle-man and the ends are now able to talk to each-other directly. The content providers like Disney can set-up their own streaming service.

    Also, back in the early days of cable, the problem was signal reliability. Over the air broadcast has issues during bad weather or over great distances (and big receiving antennas are expensive). Cable offered a solution of reliably receiving the signal and getting signals that the consumer couldn't pick up. The Internet solves that same problem.

    Now we have people who are looking at the new realities with a different question. Why am I paying to get access to entertainment twice? First time by paying the delivery provider (Netflix or the cable company) directly and then again indirectly by having to sit through commercials (only from the cable company)? This doesn't make sense. Especially when we all know that the cable company has to pay the content provider a re-broadcast license fee.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    me, 1 Nov 2018 @ 8:21am

    people dont want bundles, they want ala carte

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2018 @ 8:21am

    My cable company (Cox what an appropriate name because they are in fact a bunch of dicks) can keep putting data caps, raising rates on internet to absurd levels, etc. I well never pay for cable again from them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Chris ODonnell (profile), 1 Nov 2018 @ 8:28am

    One thing I don't think the traditional content providers have come to grips with yet is the almost zero switching cost. Cancel account online, sign up with Sling or whoever, add app to Roku, and you are back with a new streaming TV provider in about 5 minutes.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Georgia Government Officials Celebrate...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

06:24 All The Mergers In The World Apparently Can't Save AT&T From Cord Cutting (12)
03:22 Georgia Government Officials Celebrate Halloween By Engaging In Pointless Hassling Of Sex Offenders (19)

Wednesday

20:05 Stupid Patent Of The Month: How 34 Patents Worth $1 Led To Hundreds Of Lawsuits (14)
15:36 Cop Sued For Bogus Arrest Of Man Who Broke Up The PD's Distracted Driving Sting (65)
13:36 Harvard Opens Up Its Massive Caselaw Access Project (15)
12:00 Feds Also Using 'Reverse Warrants' To Gather Location/Identifying Info On Thousands Of Non-Suspects (23)
10:44 Court Tells Cops Playing Hunch Roulette Is No Way To Run An Investigation (30)
10:39 Daily Deal: Scribd Subscriptions (0)
09:36 John Oliver Exposes The Sketchiness Of Political Grandstanding State Attorneys General (32)
06:26 The Foxconn Wisconsin Deal Has Devolved Into A Pile Of Shifting Promises, Buzzwords, And Hype (41)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.