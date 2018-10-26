EU 'Protecting Consumers' By Forcing Them To Pay More For Android?
This was widely predicted this summer in the wake of the EU's massive $5 billion antitrust fine on Google concerning its practices with Android. As we noted at the time, the EU's antitrust focus seems to be much more directed at harming US companies rather than protecting EU consumers. Indeed, it is leading to situations where the antitrust efforts seem to be harming EU consumers, rather than helping them.
The latest is that Google is no longer offering its app suite for free in Europe.
Google’s licensing terms are changing in Europe later this month on account of a European Commission ruling that barred the company from requiring phone manufacturers to bundle Chrome and search with the rest of its suite of apps. In public statements, Google has been cagey about exactly how the new licensing fees will be structured, but documents reveal the deal with EU manufacturers will be rated by country and pixel density.
EU countries are divided into three tiers, with the highest fees coming in the UK, Sweden, Germany, Norway, and the Netherlands. In those countries, a device with a pixel density higher than 500 ppi would have to pay a $40 fee to license Google’s suite of apps, according to pricing documents. 400 to 500ppi devices would pay a $20 fee, while devices under 400 ppi would pay only $10. In some countries, for lower-end phones, the fee can be as little as $2.50 per device.
What is not at all clear is how this helps... anyone (well, other than the EU Commission who wants its $5 billion). At best, I guess you can argue that this "opens up" some sort of market for third party apps -- though those are already available to users to download and install pretty easily.
While I recognize that -- as many Europeans are quick to tell me -- EU regulations are much less focused on consumer welfare as a metric (and much more focused on beating up on big companies), I'm curious as to how this makes for good public policy. It provides a more expensive and less useful consumer experience while doing little to encourage any actual competition. Why is that a good thing?
The commission doesn't give a damn
And this does not break any laws in either the US, or any EU country.
Circumventing region restrictions with a VPN or proxy does not break any US or EU laws.
When I go on road trips to Mexico, or Canada, I have my phone connect to the VPN on my home work, so I can still get IHeart. Using my home VPN to bypass region restrictions and make it look like I am coming from home computer, to get iHeart, Pandora, or the US Netflix library does not break any US, Canadian, or Mexican laws.
Re:
For you, I guess nothing should change (maybe the price for the phone will rise). If you install a custom ROM, Open GApps will still provide Google Apps for you. I'd expect no license fee.
Re:
How does that help you dodge the 40+$ added to the price of your phone by its manufacturer for the use of Google Apps?
Re:
Anti-circumvention of DRM is definitely illegal in the US, and I'd guess may be in Europe to.
And then there's the EULA/TOS for Android. Circumventing the fees to get stuff for free (and thus violating the EULA/TOS) would probably make it illegal in the US under CFAA because of how broadly it's written.
Re: Re:
Since I am logging into my own home network, which I own, and pay the Internet subscription for, I am in vioaltion any laws, either in the USA, or Mexico, by having my phone sign on to me, so I can get iHeart, Pandora, or any US-only while I am down there.
I like to listen to SiriusXM. Having my phone sign on my VPN while I am down there, so I an get SirusXM, or from my laptop, to access the US Netflix library does not break any law in either the United States, or Mexico
It is not a crime, either in Mexico, or the United Staets, to remotely log to my home network, on the Internet connection that I pay for, to get the likes of Pandora, Hulu, iHeart, of the US Netflix libary, while I am down in Mexico.
Desguising my IP address to make it look like I am coming from my home computer, does break either Mexican or American alws.
Re: Re:
Example, in Portugal you can break the DRM to make copies (backups) of your content (videos, games, whatever)... If you try to distribute or even worse, sell it, you are f*cked, but for your own use, it is perfectly legal
Re: Re: Re:
As long as you are you not doing it for financial gain, it is not a felony crime.
For example, back when music was only sold with DRM on it, recording the tracks onto cassette tapes to play in the car, when cars sill had tape players, did not violate DMCA becuase it was doing it my for my personal use and not doing for financial gain.
Plugging a tape recorder into the back of my computer, and recording the tracks onto a cassette tape was not a criminal offence because I was not doing it for financial gain.
Re: Re:
Just like before Puretracks, 10 years ago, finally changed their credit card processing system to only allow Canadian cards to be used, I could use a proxy server to bypass the region restrictions to legally purchase tracks at bargain basement prices when the Canadian was very weak againt the US dollar.
When I ran my online radio station, I did that to purchase tracks for about 40 cents, in US currency.
When I did that, that was not a felony because I was not doing it for any kind of financial gain. There is now in the US against saving money. Paying about 40 cents per tracks, compared to $1 from US sites, like Rhapsody or Napster, made good financial sense. Saving money is not a crime in America.
And since I was not using any illegally obtained passwords, I would not violating the CFAA in any way when I did that.
My guess
Not sure if this is going to work, but I have a kind of deja-vu with how Internet Explorer had to be unbundled from Windows and the browser-choice had to be made by the customer.
people could install firefox or chrome anyway.In theory someone might make a phone with stock android
so the consumer has a choice of using an os thats not
monitored by google in any way.
i can already install apps on my android phone by downloading an apk file without going thru the google play store .
First of all, the manufactures will negotiate that price with Google down to nothing. It is basically a Google Apps MSRP. So NOBODY will have to pay more for their phone.
Secondly, I read somewhere that Google does referral deals on search, so any manufacturer who wants the "payola style" kickback on search revenue will "pay" google to install the apps and include chrome and search.
The end result is nothing more than a few extra contract terms between Google and Samsung/LG/Huawei etc.
Re:
What gets me though is the nearsightedness of the body that created the fine. Just as with any other fine, or tax, it is the consumer that pays it, not the manufacturer. I would be highly pissed if I now had to pay 40 more for a phone because the EU commission wanted to punish me.
Re: Re:
The most likely scenario here is that they will drive sales of devices to US and Chinese sales channels and hurt their own telecom sector.
How is that different from zero rating?
So Android phone sellers aren't allowed to zero-rate Google services which are very readily available.
That's bad, but stopping ISPs from zero-rating (which provides actual cost savings that can be passed onto the consumer) is good?
What is the difference I am missing here?
Re: How is that different from zero rating?
Re: How is that different from zero rating?
Other than 'well I already have this app to do X, why would I bother with another one?', which is trivial to get around(simply go and get another app), what cost is Google imposing on other companies by being able to offer their stuff for free/preloaded?
Zero-rating when it comes to ISP's has a very real impact on competition, as there is an actual penalty/incentive system in place, where zero rated content has a significant boost because it doesn't count against your cap, making you more likely to use it.
'Zero-rating' when it comes to google apps though... not so much, as I imagine it's not that difficult to simply go find and install a replacement, with no real penalty/incentive system beyond some minor work involved.
Re: How is that different from zero rating?
Perhaps an understanding of what zero rating is and how, not if, it will be abused.
.. which provides profit increases that will be passed out as bonus and dividend - ftfy
It's a good thing
Misleading article
A better take on the same news would be to discuss the value of end user's privacy. Google thinks it's about $40 for the life of a device. I might be tempted to pay that to get more privacy if it was an option.
Re: Misleading article
You're new here. ALL Techdirt articles are misleading, particularly about GOOGLE.
Here's why (this is Masnick's "Copia" site which is linked on every Techdirt page):
https://copia.is/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/sponsors.png
And since concerned about privacy, I advise you not stick around for rest of his corporatist pro-surveillance capitalism propaganda.
Re: Re: Misleading article
for example your comment claims of
"corporatist pro-surveillance capitalism propaganda."
"I advise you not stick around "
And then threats - nice touch there Biff.
Re: Re: Misleading Troll
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_law
Google strong-armed to force bundle now retaliates
to punish consumers without any actual need to, and so Masnick blames the EU.
The cause of both problems is clear to me, but in order to evade the obvious a person "sponsored" by Google declares himself not just blind but actively stupid.
Re: Google strong-armed to force bundle now retaliates
- Well, thank god for that. Phew - I was getting a bit worried there.
"in order to evade the obvious"
- Something you seem to be good at.
"not just blind but actively stupid"
- What? ...... So, you think that being blind makes one stupid - that is simply wrong and you know it.
Re: Re: Google strong-armed to force bundle now retaliates
Cui Bono? The powers to be in Brussels and them alone...
Once again, we get to see that folks in Silicon Valley are not "Too Big Too Fail" as some have publicly thought.
Re: Cui Bono? The powers to be in Brussels and them alone...
Why are they doing this you might ask and the answer is simple: jealousy. The EU and the so called European "IT industry" is jealous of the success of non EU tech companies, particularly US companies. So what they do is they try to make the EU a place as hostile as possible for non EU IT companies in the vain hope that this would make European IT companies competitive and somehow magically create worthy competitors for US services.
Here is the reality check, there is no relevant European IT industry. The IT products made here are years too late and a few generations of features too short. The products are typical paint by number designed by committee "me too" products that already have better alternatives for cheaper on the market for years. Depriving the EU of access to the better alternatives will not make the European garbage more competitive it will merely highlight how far behind they actually are. It doesn't help either that any legislation passed to fend off non EU companies will have the same detrimental effect on any theoretical EU alternatives.
The biggest Irony is that all these destructive actions being taken at the same time as most EU politicians are waxing poetically about the importance of modern technology, while their own actions are dooming the EU to another dark age.
Praise the heavens for VPN. for now....
The smell of regulation
It allows other alternatives to grow
If the builders and operators have to pay for google store, the existent alternatives with cheaper prices may grow. Aptoide store, one of the biggest store alternatives may finally be included in lower end devices to save costs... with more people using it, they get more sells and can grow. Sellers that do not know it may finally start to upload their content to those stores. This is the chicken and egg all over again and the simply fact that google store is not free may trigger this...
Of course many may still not care and push the cost to the end user, but in a saturated market , removing 40€ on cheap phones may be a good way to increase sales
Correct me if I'm missing something, but if the EU can tell Google that it is illegally anti-competitive to require manufacturers to install Google apps as a condition of using Android, then wouldn't the EU also be able to tell Google that it is illegally anti-competitive to require manufacturers to install Google apps as a condition of using Android for free?
