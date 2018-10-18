 
by Tim Cushing

Thu, Oct 18th 2018 3:29pm


civil asset forfeiture, mississippi, police



Mississippi Law Enforcement Performed $200,000 Worth Of Illegal Forfeitures Because It 'Didn't Realize' Law Had Changed

from the ignorance-of-the-law-is-the-best-excuse dept

Ignorance of the law is no excuse, us lowly peons of the American justice system are told. The same does not apply to law enforcement, whose business it is to enforce laws. I mean, it's right there in the name. And yet…

Mississippi police agencies have been seizing cash, guns and vehicles without legal authority for months after a state law changed and police didn't notice.

An Associated Press review of a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics database shows more than 60 civil asset forfeitures with nearly $200,000 in property taken by state and local agencies under a law that lapsed on June 30.

"Didn't notice." Try using that excuse the next time you, I don't know, hand someone a straw or... um... offer underweight ice cream to consumers. That's the AP's phrasing of the official excuse for law enforcement's inexplicable inability to stay abreast of laws affecting their work.

Here's what officials actually said, which uses more words, but doesn't sound any better.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy said he didn't know the law had expired until September, when a Rankin County prosecutor notified him.

"Honestly, we were unaware of the sunset provision," he said. "We thought that had been fixed in the legislative session."

Now, this could be a legitimate excuse. But not for a narcotics director who probably had plenty to say about the impending demise of the most profitable part of the state's asset forfeiture program. He could not have been completely "unaware." After all, here he is announcing the roll out of a website listing state forfeiture actions as mandated by the same law Dowdy now claims he didn't know much about.

It might be a legitimate excuse for a federal official who may not know the legislature included a sunset provision that gave legislators a chance to kill the passed law before it went into effect. Some efforts were mounted to roll back the reforms, but they both died without moving forward.

Because law enforcement can't follow the law, lots of people will be getting their stuff back. The Tampa Bay Times article says the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is offering to return $42,000 worth of property it illegally seized -- a phrase that makes its effort sound far more magnanimous than the reality: relinquishing stolen property.

But this screw up isn't going to keep it from seizing what it can, no matter how petty the amount. The thirty-day window on seizures under $20,000 is still open on a few cases, so law enforcement is still moving ahead with a few small-ball forfeitures.

Dowdy said agencies that seized property could still sue, seeking a judicially-sanctioned forfeiture, if less than 30 days elapsed. In Harrison County, for example, officials filed suit to seize $939 from Danielle Laquay Smith on Sept. 26, exactly 30 days after seizure.

The new law requires all forfeitures to be handled in court. The old law only required that on seizures above $20,000. There's more than $200,000 in illegal seizures on the books, and the potential return of $42,000-worth still leaves a lot unaccounted for. And much of that appears to be held by another person who can't keep track of legislative developments despite his position as a government official.

In northern Mississippi, District Attorney John Champion said, "I wasn't aware of that," when asked about the change. Police agencies in his five-county district, particularly in DeSoto County, have the majority of questionable seizures listed statewide.

Officers are Johnny-on-the-spot when it comes to perceived violations by citizens, but blissfully unaware of legal changes directly affecting their daily work. This is absurd. And it is the status quo. Prosecutors -- who directly benefit from forfeitures -- aren't aware either, most likely because knowing the law would adversely affect a valuable revenue stream. This is inexcusable, but it's also likely to go unpunished. The law is clear on the matter: negative effects of legislation shall be borne by the general public.

10 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Killercool (profile), 18 Oct 2018 @ 3:36pm

    Said it before, I'll say it again...

    If they don't need to know the laws they are enforcing, and can break the law as long as they do it in a new and innovative fashion, they shouldn't be able to call themselves "law enforcement."

    They should have to tell people they "work in arresting, also evidence collection and creation."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Oct 2018 @ 3:49pm

      Re: Said it before, I'll say it again...

      Is the same crap as the Police lying to you to get you to do or say what they want. Then use your own words against you.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Oct 2018 @ 3:59pm

      Re: Said it before, I'll say it again...

      No: they work in "legalized armed robbery."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 18 Oct 2018 @ 4:36pm

      Re: Said it before, I'll say it again...

      If they don't need to know the laws they are enforcing, and can break the law as long as they do it in a new and innovative fashion, they shouldn't be able to call themselves "law enforcement."

      It's called "qualified immunity."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Killercool (profile), 18 Oct 2018 @ 4:56pm

        Re: Re: Said it before, I'll say it again...

        Oh, I know. It just seems strange that they can claim to be "law enforcement" when they are "enforcing" laws that either:

        a) got removed from the books, or b) only ever existed in their heads.

        And somehow they are getting to keep 75% of the literally illegal forfeitures. Not just "that should be against the law," actually against the law. And they've only had to give back some of it - maybe. They might not have to give back any of it!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bamboo Harvester (profile), 18 Oct 2018 @ 3:54pm

    At least...

    ...they're giving the stuff back.

    I fully expected to read further down in the article that some Court upheld the seizures based on the "good faith" idiocy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 18 Oct 2018 @ 4:39pm

    If only they faced half the justice we end up facing at their hands.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Oct 2018 @ 5:40pm

    Ladies and gentlemen, presenting... the heroes of out_of_the_blue!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    norahc, 18 Oct 2018 @ 6:09pm

    Not really surprised at this one. After all, if cops can get away with ignorance of the Constitution, state laws don't stand a chance.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


