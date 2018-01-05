For Cops Handing Out Bogus Pedestrian Tickets, Ignorance Of The Law Is The Most Profitable Excuse
Ignorance of the law is no excuse… unless you're a police officer. Then it's a magical world of immunity and good faith exceptions! But it gets even better. In Florida, ignorance of the law is highly-profitable.
On its face, Florida’s pedestrian statute 316.130(11) seems straightforward enough: fail to cross a street in a crosswalk where required, and you are liable for a ticket ranging from $51 to $77. The authorities across the state issue hundreds of the tickets every year with the public claim that they were trying to cut down Florida’s outsize number of pedestrian deaths.
Good for them. Whatever the government can do to cut down on deaths is probably good, considering the average Floridian's propensity for harming themselves and others in extremely creative ways. The problem is it's unclear how much safer Florida residents are going to be when they're being busted for violations they didn't commit. ProPublica looked at the data and found that a vast majority of pedestrian tickets aren't backed by the law.
In Broward County, for instance, around 70 percent of the more than 3,300 crosswalk tickets issued in those years were given in error, according to the Times-Union/ProPublica examination. In Hillsborough County, where more than 500 crosswalk tickets were given, the percentage of bad tickets was around 80 percent; in Orange County, around 56 percent of the almost 650 tickets were given erroneously.
The letter of the law -- which we are reminded is what really counts when the government enforces it -- says no one is allowed to cross in the middle of street between two adjacent intersections with traffic lights. This is supposed to route people to intersections with crosswalks controlled by signals, rather than playing in traffic or taking their chances at less-controlled intersections. This isn't how the law is being enforced. Police are ticketing people crossing between unprotected intersections as well. That doesn't really make people that much safer.
[E]xamination shows that officers routinely write tickets for people crossing the street in places that are not in between intersections with traffic lights. In short, people are being punished for failing to avail themselves of safety features that aren’t readily accessible.
The official reaction to ProPublica's report has been worse than a shrug. It's been genuine indifference to the problems it causes people ticketed for non-violations of the law. Most law enforcement agencies said nothing more than recipients were welcome to challenge the bogus tickets in court. But people always could, so it's not like the agencies are making some sort of concession, much less offering apologies or promises to improve. The "fight it in court" proposal is a non-starter, since it's likely wages lost due to a day in court will far outweigh the face value of the ticket they never should have received. The potential savings of $55-77 just isn't worth it for most people, so the government will continue to collect on bogus tickets simply because it's hit a sweet spot in pricing.
Then there's the reaction of this agency, which openly admits pedestrian stops aren't about pedestrian safety or even actual violations of the law.
In Jacksonville, the sheriff’s office said it also used pedestrian tickets as a way to stop and question people suspected of criminal activity. The tickets, the officials said, gave officers probable cause to do so.
Except that an un-violated law isn't really "probable cause." Unfortunately, courts are often willing to grant officers the benefit of a doubt when it comes to the wording of the laws they enforce. They won't extend this courtesy to citizens, but officers stand a fair chance of keeping evidence in play even if the evidence was derived from a bullshit pedestrian stop. Given that reality, there's zero incentive for law enforcement agencies to improve officers' knowledge of the laws they're enforcing. In fact, the steady drip of $55-77 fees is the only incentive in play, and it's skewed completely towards issuing as many tickets as possible for perceived violations.
And that brings us to another troubling finding: it appears pedestrian tickets are just another way for police officers to (further) hassle certain citizens.
In Hillsborough, blacks make up 18 percent of the population, but received 43 percent of the bad tickets, according to our data analysis. In Orange County, where 23 percent of the population is black, blacks were issued 40 percent of the bad tickets. In Miami-Dade, black residents are 16 percent of the population, but received 29 percent of the flawed tickets. And in Broward, 61 percent of the bad tickets went to blacks, who make up just 30 percent of population.
Pressure is going to have to come from above if anything is going to change. None of the law enforcement agencies offering comments or statements made any pledge to actually start enforcing the law as written. One stated pedestrian tickets had almost nothing to do with pedestrian traffic violations. And one agency disagreed with the findings, but refused to state why it refused to believe ticket stats it had generated itself.
This is the attitude of law enforcement agencies when confronted with their ignorance of the law. They simply do not care. Keep that in mind the next time someone says something about most cops being good people, etc. Those at the top -- or at least those given the power to speak for law enforcement agencies -- are not good people. If they're leading by example, their departments are rotten to the core.
NAACP needs to sue the state
I quit reading at "Florida"
Is there not anything strange happening in Florida?
Re: I quit reading at "Florida"
Even things in The Upside Down look at Florida and think, damn.
who cares ?
basic problem is cops have been given judicial powers they absolutely should not have under basic U.S. (and Florida) law.
Cop issuing a jaywalking ticket is a formal "accusation" of wrongdoing AND a cop-command to appear in court (or maybe just skip any judicial due process and mail in the fine $$). But cops have zero legal authority to order anybody to appear in court -- that's strictly a judicial power exercised by judges/magistrates who supposedly KNOW the law well and can "judge" the cop-alleged facts of the case... before dragging citizens into court.
local traffic courts are mostly assembly lines designed to extract money from the public. Judges and DA's side with their cop team mates 99% of the time, rubber-stamping cop actions.
Lose the basics of judicial due process-- and you lose the citizen protections of the rule of law.
One-sided incentives and penalties
If a member of the public doesn't know the law, they are still held accountable to it and it can and will cost them.
If a cop doesn't know the law, they are not held accountable to it and it can and will cost the public.
Not knowing the law is expensive whether you have a badge or not, but the same party pays either way, and it is almost never the ones with badges. So long as ignorance of the law is profitable rather than penalized for those theoretically tasked with upholding it you'll continue to have stories like this.
Re: One-sided incentives and penalties
(Well, to be fair there is a point for introducing new laws. To put up a facade that you care, and to feed the psychopathic need.)
Re: One-sided incentives and penalties
"FUCK THE POLICE"
has become such a great catchphrase
Wrong analysis for disparate impact
Blacks may be ticketed at a higher rate than their representation in the population, but that doesn't necessarily mean the enforcement is racist. The cops are (presumably) ticketing pedestrians, not just people, so if blacks are more likely to be pedestrians than the average citizen, then they're more likely to be hit by these bogus tickets even if the tickets are administered in a race-blind way. The right test is not to look at the percentage of the population that is black, but to look at the percentage of the pedestrian population that is black.
It's also possible that blacks are disproportionately likely to be pedestrians in areas where these bogus tickets are easy to write. It may be that all pedestrians are equally likely to use traffic light crosswalks whenever such are available, but that blacks tend to be over-represented in areas where the no such crosswalks exist, which makes them more vulnerable to these bogus tickets.
Re: Wrong analysis for disparate impact
Re: Wrong analysis for disparate impact
If we accept the premise that policing is color-blind, I would have to ask why more Black people are pedestrians than any of the other four major American ethnic categories (White, Asian, Hispanic, and Indigenous). Your speculation would be better if it addressed the systemic issues such as generational poverty, difficulty in obtaining proper identification, and sub-par education that Black Americans face more often than not.
Oh, and one more thing: We cannot and should not pretend that policing is color-blind. Cops are not gods; they come from the same flawed mass of humanity as politicians, carpenters, and that one waitress who continually spits in your coffee because you looked at her funny that one time. Everyone carries their biases with them wherever they go, including their job. To say otherwise and mean it would be to believe in a giant load of bullshit.
And another bad statement:
Probable cause usually will not be in violation of a law because if we are talking about violation of a law, we already have a reason to arrest a person.
Suspicious circumstances making for probably cause do not as themselves be probable cause.
If someone bursts out of a shop and is running across the street in a panic, it doesn't really matter whether the next intersection has traffic lights or not that a police officer may ask the person to stop. If he is fleeing as a victim, the officer can provide protection, if as a perpetrator...
You get the gist. Of course assuming a hypothetical world where the basic function of policemen is to serve and protect. Haha. But it makes for a reasonable story.
