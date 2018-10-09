Techdirt Podcast Episode 186: Free Speech & Content Moderation (Panel Discussion)
For this week's episode of the podcast, we're featuring a recent panel discussion from Mozilla's Speaker Series. Mike Masnick sat down with Guillaume Chaslot from Algo Transparency, hosted by Mozilla Fellow in Residence Renée DiResta, to talk about the challenges of online content moderation and its implications for freedom of expression. Enjoy!
Does anyone ever actually listen to these? Never a comment if so!
Or I can only conclude that no one does.
THE GOOD CENSOR: Tech Companies Should `Police Tone',
Give Users `Positive Guidelines'
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/10/09/google-police-tone-not-content-good-censor/
Gee, turns out Google's internal policy is ALMOST EXACTLY what I've argued for HERE. ALMOST EXACTLY.
HOWEVER, don't overlook the likelihood that "leak" is yet more propaganda from Evil Online, intended to be followed in reverse.
Oh, and you cloons who auto-deride because of the link site: YOU CAN GET THE FULL GOOGLE INTERNAL DOCUMENT. What you're saying there is you don't believe even Google if comes by way of Breitbart!
Re: THE GOOD CENSOR: Tech Companies Should `Police Tone',
Here's ANOTHER of my EXACT VIEWS direct from GOOGLE:
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/10/09/the-good-censor-publisher-section-230/
This one will long provide HOOTS by directly refuting Masnick and supporting ME. Enjoy.
Re: Re: THE GOOD CENSOR: Tech Companies Should `Police Tone',
Okay, have now read ALL, every word, grokked every nuance -- after briefly allowing javascript and then running into a new bizarreness of Techdirt wanting to set a cookie and asking me to okay tracking all over the Internet and beyond -- anyhoo, it's the old tactic of "okay, we've stated the obvious so can look like answering it impartially, now we're looking for ways to dodge responsibilty, but it's the 'right wing' especially Trump who stole the 2016 election who are actually responsible for everything, not us, we just need more money and power, not a bit of regulation".
The admitting does state that Section 230 immunizes what's still forbidden to print publisher, which some still gainsay here.
By the way, I've long thought that Techdirt does have more influence than I suspect, likely (given Msnick's influence and connections he brags about above) that Googlers read, so I've a direct hot-fiber to Google, part of why I'm still here. You kids are still NPCs, though, incoherent drunken monkeys: it's your comments which are skipped over.
Seriously?
Perhaps you should put up your own blog and just tell it like it is?
Re: Seriously?
