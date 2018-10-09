Nobel Econ Award Goes To Two Economists Who... >>
<< California's War On 'Bots' Could...
 tdicon 
 
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 185: Building New...
 

Free Speech

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Oct 9th 2018 1:30pm


Filed Under:
content moderation, free speech, podcast, social media



Techdirt Podcast Episode 186: Free Speech & Content Moderation (Panel Discussion)

from the long-term-impact dept

For this week's episode of the podcast, we're featuring a recent panel discussion from Mozilla's Speaker Series. Mike Masnick sat down with Guillaume Chaslot from Algo Transparency, hosted by Mozilla Fellow in Residence Renée DiResta, to talk about the challenges of online content moderation and its implications for freedom of expression. Enjoy!

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

6 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    N E Wun, 9 Oct 2018 @ 4:59pm

    Does anyone ever actually listen to these? Never a comment if so!

    C'mon, one of you 'fess up listen to Ma snick drone on in his little NPR voice.

    Or I can only conclude that no one does.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    N E Wun, 9 Oct 2018 @ 6:13pm

    THE GOOD CENSOR: Tech Companies Should `Police Tone',

    Give Users `Positive Guidelines'

    A 85-page briefing entitled "The Good Censor," exclusively leaked to Breitbart News from within Google, advises tech companies to "police tone rather than content" and to not "take sides" when censoring users.

    https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/10/09/google-police-tone-not-content-good-censor/

    Gee, turns out Google's internal policy is ALMOST EXACTLY what I've argued for HERE. ALMOST EXACTLY.

    HOWEVER, don't overlook the likelihood that "leak" is yet more propaganda from Evil Online, intended to be followed in reverse.

    Oh, and you cloons who auto-deride because of the link site: YOU CAN GET THE FULL GOOGLE INTERNAL DOCUMENT. What you're saying there is you don't believe even Google if comes by way of Breitbart!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      N E Wun, 9 Oct 2018 @ 6:48pm

      Re: THE GOOD CENSOR: Tech Companies Should `Police Tone',

      Here's ANOTHER of my EXACT VIEWS direct from GOOGLE:

      In “The Good Censor,” an 85-page briefing leaked to Breitbart News from inside Google, the company admits that the role of censor is associated with the role of publisher – a categorization that arguably should open tech platforms up to immense legal risk.

      https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/10/09/the-good-censor-publisher-section-230/

      This one will long provide HOOTS by directly refuting Masnick and supporting ME. Enjoy.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        N E Wun, 9 Oct 2018 @ 7:32pm

        Re: Re: THE GOOD CENSOR: Tech Companies Should `Police Tone',

        Okay, have now read ALL, every word, grokked every nuance -- after briefly allowing javascript and then running into a new bizarreness of Techdirt wanting to set a cookie and asking me to okay tracking all over the Internet and beyond -- anyhoo, it's the old tactic of "okay, we've stated the obvious so can look like answering it impartially, now we're looking for ways to dodge responsibilty, but it's the 'right wing' especially Trump who stole the 2016 election who are actually responsible for everything, not us, we just need more money and power, not a bit of regulation".

        The admitting does state that Section 230 immunizes what's still forbidden to print publisher, which some still gainsay here.

        By the way, I've long thought that Techdirt does have more influence than I suspect, likely (given Msnick's influence and connections he brags about above) that Googlers read, so I've a direct hot-fiber to Google, part of why I'm still here. You kids are still NPCs, though, incoherent drunken monkeys: it's your comments which are skipped over.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 9 Oct 2018 @ 7:49pm

    Seriously?

    So Blue has to post four comments in a row to get his point across? We get it - You fear the jews.
    Perhaps you should put up your own blog and just tell it like it is?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Nobel Econ Award Goes To Two Economists Who... >>
<< California's War On 'Bots' Could...
 tdicon 
 
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 185: Building New...
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 186: Free Speech & Content Moderation (Panel Discussion) (6)
13:32 Techdirt Podcast Episode 185: Building New Senses (Plus The Possible End Of The World) (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.