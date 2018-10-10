As Everyone Knows, In The Age Of The Internet... >>
<< Daily Deal: The Complete Learn to Code...
 tdicon 

Free Speech

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Oct 10th 2018 10:42am


Filed Under:
first amendment, free speech, gop, marion stanford, police, political signs, sid miller, texas



Texas Cops Seize Anti-GOP Sign From Homeowner's Lawn

from the whole-lot-of-stupid-everywhere-you-look dept

Stupid unconstitutional stuff is happening in Texas. "Again?" I hear you ask, irritated but not surprised. "Yes," I repeat. "In Texas, and involving local politicians and law enforcement." "Again?" I hear you say (again) and the circle of commentary life continues uninterrupted.

A resident of Hamilton, Texas, posted a political sign in her front yard composed of a white label board remix of political cartoonist Ann Telnaes' remix of the GOP logo.

Here's the original:

And here's the sign that was, until recently, in homeowner Marion Stanford's yard:

As one does in this age of social media telegraphy, outraged parties brought this to the attention of a local politician with a sizable following -- Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller -- who dumped his own petrol on the partisan bonfire by posting it to Facebook and calling it an example of "Democrat sleaze." He also claimed the picture was supposed to be "Judge Kavanaugh's young daughter" -- a claim made without supporting evidence but with the amplification of 738,000 Facebook followers.

Shortly thereafter, Marion Stanford began receiving threats. Unfortunately, this is the predictable part of the backlash. Stanford also received a visit from local law enforcement, which was a bit less predictable. But they weren't there about the threats. They were there about the sign, as the Dallas Morning News reports.

Tuesday evening, she said, police came to her house and said they had received complaints.

“Police told me to remove the sign or they would take it and would arrest me,” Stanford said. “So I let them take the sign.”

This claim has been denied by the city, which issued this statement via the city manager.

The city manager of Hamilton, which is about 100 miles southwest of Fort Worth, denied that police mentioned arrest or forcibly took the sign.

“It’s political season, and a citizen here placed a yard sign that featured a political animal taking an inappropriate position with a young child,” Pete Kampfer said. “A police member visited the owner’s home, and the owner asked the officer to take the sign.”

This denial is more than a little weird. First off, even if officers did not mention arrest, they said something that caused her to hand over the sign to them. The police had no business being there in the first place, so their presence is completely inexplicable… or is at least something the city manager isn't willing to explain.

Second, the whole sentence starting with "it's political season" makes zero sense. "Political season" or no, the sign was protected expression the government had no business interfering with. The addition of "taking an inappropriate position with a young child" suggests the city -- and possibly the police -- are no smarter than the idiot commenters on Sid Miller's page who claim the picture is pretty much child porn. It isn't and only someone hoping to see someone punished by the government for protected speech would make this claim. That group apparently includes the city manager.

This is lawsuit bait. Even if the police did not threaten arrest, officers did visit a citizen to discuss protected expression -- protected expression that ended up being removed by police officers and taken to the station. Whatever the chain of events, it makes everyone involved at the government level look bad. There was no reason to visit, much less take the sign. Even if the homeowner offered to give it up, officers shouldn't have been there to ask the question, much less take her up on her offer.

78 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Gary (profile), 10 Oct 2018 @ 9:34am

    Makes sense

    Because the people who shout "Snowflake" the loudest are the most easily offended.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:13am

      Re: Makes sense

      don't forget cheering liberal tears while their own supreme court pick cries and throws a tantrum on international television in congress.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:28am

        Re: Re: Makes sense

        Yea, the whole crying bit was a turn off, but if Kavanaugh was a Female facing the same accusations all the roles would be reversed though.

        The only thing Kavaugh's hearing proved was that once again... partisan politics and party come's before law and order and due process.

        But I am marking this down in my book the same as Trump. While I personally am not a fan of them, I sure does fill me with glee to see all the wailing and gnashing of teeth on the left.

        I keep telling both parties that the more you allow your own corrupt and evil side to do this shit the more the other side is going to try to one up you on it next time.

        I look forward to the next round of bullshit that will be arriving just as George Washington predicted in his farewell address.

        Democrats and Republicans so deserve each other... the parties should get married just so they can go through a nasty divorce, wash, rinse, and repeat!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:32am

          Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

          I thought Kavanaugh was being hysterical.

          He lied to congress and they are not going to do anything about it, color me not surprised.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Padpaw (profile), 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:36am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

            what did he lie about and when?

            I keep seeing people making this accusation, but they are never able to back it up when asked how he lied.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:02pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

              https://www.gq.com/story/all-of-brett-kavanaughs-lies

              This really isn't difficult.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:25pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

                okay many of those are more opinions... and the are not lies even if they are wrong. Lying requires the person to knowingly offer a false statement. While I myself do not think that Kavanaugh is being honest, the test has to be is Kavanaugh knowingly lying or does he have the same psychosis that pretty much most people have about history... and that would be revisionist. People can and definitely do lie to themselves and some do it so well they coach themselves into it so much that all they actually do remember is the lie, which is sadly now the truth for them.

                But I do agree that I would suspect that his descriptions of "Boofing" and "Devils Triangle" for example to be lies, not sure how those would change meaning because those kinds of definitions are set by majority opinion of peoples understandings of them.

                I did not read the whole list, but a lot of those look more like opinions about lies, they should have kept it more concise to the really obvious ones that are most likely to be lies.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 1:50pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

                  Ok .. let us compare to past situations where the president lied. When Bill Clinton said he did not have sex with that woman, was he lying? Can you prove it? Is this the same level of scrutiny in each case? Are the same criteria being used?

                  Inquiring minds want to know.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:45pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

              Breaking news at 11!

              Confronted with a link and a comprehensive list, will Padpaw scream "fake news" and just ignore, or will he have a sense of honor and admit he was wrong?

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 1:05pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

                But I have a list,
                a list, I tell you.
                Please believe my list.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 1:10pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

                  lol, yea that list was hardly comprehensive... mostly fluff, but it does make some good points in a few places.

                  I for one suspect Kavanaugh intentionally lied, the problem is proving it though. That said, I get more of a kick out of seeing him make it to SCOTUS as people kick and scream.

                  They should have been way out in front with the Sexual Assault charges but they tried to use them in bad faith and it blew up in their face. If Kavanaugh is guilty and can be proven then the bullshit fucking antics of the Democrats HELPED get this guy a seat on the court rather than prevent it!

                  When you come to me in the hour of your peril I suspect you are up to foul play!

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                  • identicon
                    Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 1:53pm

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

                    As if it were simply a chess game being played between two accomplished players with no outside influence and or interruption.

                    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Baron von Robber, 10 Oct 2018 @ 1:07pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

              How do you play Devil's Triangle. Asking for a friend.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:40am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

            I don't know if I would call that hysterical, but like art that is up for interpretation. He certainly did not do himself any favors by acting that way, and like you, I am not surprised either.

            Congress gets lied too all the time, and they do nothing about it most of the time and usually because it serves some end.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 1:56pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

              I say he was hysterical with tongue in check for obvious reasons.

              I have seen congress critterz get their panties in a twist just at the implication that someone they do not like lied to them ... and then - they just ignore plain nd outrageous violations when it is their dude messin up.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            stderric (profile), 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:15pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

            I thought Kavanaugh was being hysterical.

            As John Oliver observed, "I hate to say it, but I’m starting to think that men might be too emotional for the supreme court."

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:27pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

              I loved that statement!

              I don't agree with most of John Oliver's politics but he is hilarious and usually makes good points. Though I bet if he was a female the story would be different.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 10 Oct 2018 @ 1:45pm

          if Kavanaugh was a Female

          Hi there, Mr. Incel! You may want to know that “female” is generally an adjective, not a noun, and using “female” as a stand-in for “woman” or “girl”—especially if you do not use “male” as a stand-in for “man” or “boy”—makes you sound creepy as fuck. This has been your helpful lesson of the day! 👋

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Padpaw (profile), 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:44am

        Re: Re: Makes sense

        I thought it was a much more convincing display than the fake crying Ford did.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:10pm

          Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

          She didn’t. You might want to get your eyeglass prescription and hearing aid batteries checked.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Christenson, 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:28pm

          Kavanaugh's Convincing Display...

          I was convinced by Kavanaugh's display:
          a) He was an underage drunk in high school. That's not necessarily a disqualifier; most of my high school friends drank undereage, and so did I.
          b) He was lying about it in the face of the evidence of his yearbook. Renate alumnus? Beach week Ralph club???

          I've talked to some others that think he was showing all the signs of being hung over, too...so I speculate that he still has an active drinking problem which will lead to an interruption of his time on the bench fairly soon.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:28pm

        Re: Re: Makes sense

        Just because rapelicans are the biggest snowflakes, and hypocrites..

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:52pm

        Re: Re: Makes sense

        Liberals are right to be angered over the GOP STEALING a SCOTUS seat from Obama.

        The American people did not choose to make Trump choose SCOTUS nominees, we voted for Hillary Clinton.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 1:05pm

          Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

          The GOP did not steal anything, they just won the politics.

          And we are NOT a democracy so Hillary needed to win the Electoral College instead of the popular vote.

          And yes, all of this IS the will of the American people. The government we have is the government we "collectively" ask for. You want to change that? go for it, it is a free country but you will fare much better if you first learn how it works vs running around with ignorant statements like that.

          Obama wasted his load on Obamacare and it cost him. Then he managed to piss off enough people (along with Democrats abuse of Bernie) to make America swing in Trumps direction. And SCOTUS nominees was one of the issues during the election so ahem... yea... we did choose to make Trump the person nominating judges to SCOTUS.

          Democrats could have likely beat Trump if they had any fucking sense but they don't, instead they ran a total loser cunt... Hillary!

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Baron von Robber, 10 Oct 2018 @ 1:10pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

            Looks like it worked better than Drumpf and Putin thought.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 1:16pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

              When America is full of a bunch of indoctrinate morons like you... you fucking bet it worked well.

              Idiot lefties get to blame every position a righty takes as Russian propaganda never realizing that such claims equally mislead you as well.

              Everyone share ideas and concepts that the best and worst of humanity has had.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 1:19pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

            Not this crap AGAIN. The USA very much a democracy, not matter how many times you idiots whine that we are not.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Stephen T. Stone (profile), 10 Oct 2018 @ 1:52pm

            The GOP did not steal anything

            Barack Obama did not refuse to give Merrick Garland a single hearing; the Senate did. Neil Gorsuch did not jump in line ahead of Merrick Garland; the Senate made sure the seat was open for him after the 2016 election (and after the scary Black man was no longer POTUS). Donald Trump did not, as far as I know, order the GOP to withhold the Garland nomination for nearly a year just so Trump could fill Antonin Scalia’s vacant seat on the bench; the GOP did that to make sure they could eventually seat a pro-life conservative on SCOTUS.

            The GOP stole a SCOTUS nomination from Barack Obama because he dared to nominate someone in the last year of his presidency—and, by Mitch McConnell’s own admission, because the Republicans held control of the Senate. If Mitch McConnell is willing to go on live TV and say the GOP held up the Garland nomination for the sake of partisan politics, what makes it so wrong to call what they did “stealing the Supreme Court”?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 2:04pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes sense

            Did not steal, ok definitions are good.

            They are huge hypocrites.
            No one likes a hypocrite.

            ... or a liar
            ... or a pussy grabber
            ... or a rapist
            ... or a sexual predator

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Nobody Interesting, 10 Oct 2018 @ 10:48am

    What?

    No, no, no. Art depicting sexual acts with children is illegal in all 50 states, dude. It's a felony. Doesn't matter if it's political speech or not.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bamboo Harvester (profile), 10 Oct 2018 @ 10:54am

      Re: What?

      Yup.

      And it sounds like the cops handled it well. My local cops would probably have done something similar - "If you leave that up, someone who has had a child molested will likely vandalize your house. Or file a lawsuit. Or force us to arrest you."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Gary (profile), 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:24am

        Re: Re: What?

        And it sounds like the cops handled it well. My local cops would probably have done something similar - "If you leave that up, someone who has had a child molested will likely vandalize your house. Or file a lawsuit. Or force us to arrest you."

        You understand that is the Exact Opposite of the job the police are supposed to perform, right?

        They should be there to say, "We'll keep an eye on your house because some people are grumbling." Not, "Well it'd be a damn shame if your house gets vandalized."

        That sign was not any sort of illegal graphical content - otherwise the police department would have said so clearly, instead they denied any sort of legal force.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:33am

          Re: Re: Re: What?

          "You understand that is the Exact Opposite of the job the police are supposed to perform, right?"

          Not entirely correct according to history.

          Keeping the peace is also a function of the police, which means you can totally be arrested for doing something totally legal but happens to still breach the peace. Or have you not been watching any news for the past several years?

          You can be arrested for pretty much anything, including for your own protection, yes I agree that is a bullshit reason, but unfortunately that is also seen as a valid excuse for some police departments and judges.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Bamboo Harvester (profile), 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:36am

          Re: Re: Re: What?

          It isn't? "Clearly"?

          She GAVE them the sign. They didn't seize it.

          My suspicion is that the cops warned her of the trouble it'd cause *to her and her family* if she left it up.

          Says right in the article that she told them to take it. Which kinda kills the headline of them "seizing" it.

          Maybe YOU don't think it falls under child porn (Graphic depiction of a sexual act on a child). Maybe a court would agree. After costing the woman everything she owns in legal fees fighting it.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:55am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: What?

            "Says right in the article"
            Yes, the city manager (who wasn't there) said that. The owner of the sign says otherwise. What's your point?

            Also in that article that you clearly read, it says that an actual law professor and other unnamed legal experts says that it's protected speech. I'll take their opinion over yours.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:02pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What?

              You apparently did not comprehend what he posted, lets repeat it.

              "Maybe YOU don't think it falls under child porn (Graphic depiction of a sexual act on a child). Maybe a court would agree. After costing the woman everything she owns in legal fees fighting it."

              He offered no opinion of his own.

              "Also in that article that you clearly read, it says that an actual law professor and other unnamed legal experts says that it's protected speech. I'll take their opinion over yours."

              I know right? There is no such thing as two professionals with the same credentials that "disagree" on anything. I mean... why do we even have courts anyways? This shit should be easy.

              Do us a favor, go an post the same sign in you front yard and let us know how it all works out. I assure you we would all be very interested in the results.


              After costing YOU the legal fees fighting it!

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:03am

      Re: What?

      I know a forty something where that would be a reasonable cartoon representation of, never mind young adults of college age, so why did you jump to the conclusion it is a child being depicted.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Will B., 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:10am

      Re: What?

      Cite statute, please, bearing in mind that this cartoon was A) A cartoon, not an image of a real child, B) in no way explicit, and C) clearly protected political speech.

      "Art depicting sexual acts with children" when defined broadly can include classics like Lolita, which to the best of my knowledge isn't banned anywhere in the US. Explicit pornography involving real children is banned. (And of course, having sex with a real child is illegal - supposedly. Unless the person having sex with real children is a Republican politician. But no, this sign is clearly what's wrong with America...)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      stderric (profile), 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:11am

      Re: What?

      I have to assume the arrest of Ann Telnaes and the editors of the Washington Post will be announced soon.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:34am

      Re: What?

      I am wondering why some folk are so offended by the poster
      ... does it ring a bit too close to home?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Padpaw (profile), 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:39am

      Re: What?

      That's what I thought.

      Having a sign implying the republican party supports molesting children seems like it would be breaking at least a few laws.

      Doesn't seem like a free speech issue when you are accusing someone of being a child predator.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 10 Oct 2018 @ 10:52am

    So there were 6 zeros on the settlement check.... then the city manager spoke... I think we're up to 9 now...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Valkor, 10 Oct 2018 @ 10:53am

    Facts not in evidence

    Everyone knows that "Judge Kavanaugh's young daughter" is a girl without arms. Using her as a political tool is really beyond the pale...

    I hate grandstanding politicians.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Yudi Zerva-Sheesh, 10 Oct 2018 @ 10:53am

    Anti-police Techdirt: police should NEVER de-fuse a situation.

    "protected expression" overlooks the sheer fact that enraging people isn't wise.

    Peace officers -- under common law -- are supposed to find some way to stop imminent violence. It's too bad that even if the accusation leveled in your headline is true, though you soon back off it, but the obvious way is to remove the sign.

    The First Amendment -- which foreigners don't even have written down anywhere -- still isn't absolute.

    I advise you test your notions in the UK where you apparently live, if call that living: just wear the wrong color jersey into a pub where ardent fans of the local football club hang out. And DO NOT then call the police to protect you, but keep insisting in your right. Enjoy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:20am

      Re: Anti-police Techdirt: police should NEVER de-fuse a situation.

      objection: without outrage there will be no change

      This is essentially MLK Jr. and his issue with the white moderate. "Calm down and wait your turn". The system as it currently stands does not redress abuse or tyranny.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:37am

      Re: Anti-police Techdirt: police should NEVER de-fuse a situation.

      You seem to be twisting about just to maintain your pov in a world that disagrees.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      John Roddy (profile), 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:40am

      I have so many problems with this ridiculous post that I would like to carefully address all of them.

      "protected expression" overlooks the sheer fact that enraging people isn't wise.

      And? Pissing people off isn't a good idea, true. That doesn't mean you're not allowed to ever say anything ever.

      Peace officers -- under common law -- are supposed to find some way to stop imminent violence.

      Back up a moment. Let's take a look at the "imminent violence" claim that didn't exist until you came along. Were there armed thugs on the property ready to shed blood if the cops didn't immediately step in and take action? No? Because established law--in fact, it literally IS common law--makes it pretty clear that anything short of a situation like that is not grounds for police intervention. Or any level of government intervention. (foreshadowing)

      It's too bad that even if the accusation leveled in your headline is true, though you soon back off it, but the obvious way is to remove the sign.

      The obvious way to...what? To prevent people being offended? To stop hypothetical violence that nobody has any reason to believe is imminent? Well, I've got news for you.

      The First Amendment -- which foreigners don't even have written down anywhere -- still isn't absolute.

      That middle part seems to be a total non-sequitur, but I'll agree with you on the rest of it. Yes, the First Amendment is still open to interpretation. We learn more about its reach with every major court decision. For example, this decision from last year, which affirms that Texas governor Greg Abbott did indeed violate the first amendment by removing a state-approved "nativity scene" parody. Note how it goes to great lengths to cite Matal v Tam, a supreme court decision that's barely a year old now. In fact, if it had been on the books just a little bit earlier, there would be no ambiguity about Abbott's personal liability in this situation (the court found he is liable regardless, but he's still appealing that decision because of course he is).

      Anyway, that is a practical example of exactly what happens when the government steps in to try controlling "offensive" speech. Quite a bit different from the picture you seem to be painting.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Valkor, 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:46am

      Re: Anti-police Techdirt: police should NEVER de-fuse a situation.

      I might limit my expression because I am wise enough to not want soccer hooligans to pound me into jelly.

      I do not accept the assertion that I should limit myself because a police officer might do the same for something similarly legal.

      Back to this story, if cops had shown up, said that there were complaints and they were concerned for her safety, and would she mind doing something different with the sign, there wouldn't even BE a story. The fact that the police left with the sign in their possession doesn't support that scenario.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:14pm

      Re:member last week when you promised to leave

      Why do you hate the constitution?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 10 Oct 2018 @ 2:07pm

      "protected expression" overlooks the sheer fact that enraging people isn't wise.

      And yet, you keep coming back here every day.

      Peace officers -- under common law -- are supposed to find some way to stop imminent violence.

      Two things.

      1. Please define “common law” as you understand it, so everyone is on the same page.

      2. Police officers do have the right to stop imminent violence, but they must still act within the restraints of the law—which means silencing perfectly legal speech because someone might incidentally get angry enough to throw a punch at the speaker is a First Amendment lawsuit waiting to be filed.

      even if the accusation leveled in your headline is true, though you soon back off it, but the obvious way is to remove the sign

      Again: The sign is protected speech. What makes the person who put it up responsible for the reactions of others? The reactionaries are the ones who cannot control their tempers long enough to just keep walking by; if the reactionary throws a punch at the speaker, the speaker should not be punished for getting hit in the face. Doing so is little-to-no better than blaming a female rape victim for her own rape by saying she dressed like she wanted sex.

      The First Amendment -- which foreigners don't even have written down anywhere -- still isn't absolute.

      Another two things.

      1. What the flying orange-and-blue blur do “foreigners” have to do with any of this?

      2. Yes, thank you for telling us something we already know.

      just wear the wrong color jersey into a pub where ardent fans of the local football club hang out. And DO NOT then call the police to protect you, but keep insisting in your right.

      It is absolutely a person’s right to wear, say, a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey in the middle of a bar full of Carolina Panthers fans. If the Jaguars fan gets beaten up over their shirt, they should not be blamed for getting beaten up; it would be no better than blaming a woman for being raped because she was wearing a skimpy dress.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    3 ways, 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:12am

    Either cops came and took it and officials lied about it. She did something with it lied about it being taken or someone who does not like the message impersonated one and took it and they actually have no idea and are telling the truth.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:19am

      Re:

      everyone lies, the trick if finding out which one is telling the least amount of lies or the least damaging lies.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Padpaw (profile), 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:48am

        Re: Re:

        I find when it comes to people happen that hate trump for whatever reason make the claim they are a victim. The "victim" teds to be found out as lying to gain sympathy or to smear their accusers.

        I am not talking about Ford and kavanaugh. There are plenty of examples I saw in the media after Trump got elected where people claimed they were victims of racism. Where it turned out they made the whole thing up to try and make republicans looks bad. Every single one of them got charged with filing false police reports, that's why it made the news.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:00pm

          "false police reports"

          Channeling Alex Jones: OR... it is actually a false flag operation by Republican intriguers to discredit Democrats/neutrals with legitimate issues regarding racism/class-ism.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:07pm

            Re: "false police reports"

            Well, not that I have any love for Republicans, but it's not hard to discredit Democrats.

            Most charges of racism are well beyond over cooked. And sure classism exists... the problem is you are practicing it right now.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Will B., 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:24pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          There are plenty of examples I saw in the media after Trump got elected where people claimed they were victims of racism. Where it turned out they made the whole thing up to try and make republicans looks bad.

          Cite them. Shouod be easy if they're as pervasive as you claim. (Also, isn't Trump the one saying the media are enemies of America? If so, why would you see these stories in "the media"?)

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Lizz V, 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:54am

      Re:

      The city manager admitted the cops took the sign, so that's not up for argument, what is is dispute is if the sign owner was threatened with arrest or otherwise pressured to give it to them. It's a blatent 1A violation either way.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:18am

    Not so fast

    "It isn't and only someone hoping to see someone punished by the government for protected speech would make this claim."

    I agree with you that this picture is not CP, but that does not mean a judge will agree with you.

    According the the "definition" of CP "depictions" even if they are cartoons is still no bueno and clearly leaves it "open to interpretation". Considering the landscape around "guilty until proven innocent" today I would not be willing to test your theory legally even though I agree with it.

    The reactions during Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing is more than enough proof that things are coming off the hinges.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Padpaw (profile), 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:49am

      Re: Not so fast

      people were throwing temper tantrums non stop ever since Hillary lost. This is nothing new on the political scene.

      I think for some groups they have been holding a 2 year long temper tantrum at this point over Trump being president.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:57am

        Re: Re: Not so fast

        what I like is that the same group that wants to crucify Kavanaugh would support Hillary who supported her husband and Bill has far more evidence of predatory male behavior than Kavanaugh.

        It just goes to my party before everything else accusation.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:15pm

        Re: Re: Not so fast

        Yes while the president and his supporters do act like children on a daily basis. What does that have to do with the topic at hand?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Will B., 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:28pm

        Re: Re: Not so fast

        Oh hey, a reverse ButHillary.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Christenson, 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:17pm

      Re: Not so fast -- blurred lines

      Especially not in Hamilton, Texas, where the first amendment seems not to have reached, I would not want to test whether that sign is CP.

      But it is an excellent illustration of both a slippery slope and how dirty-minded we all are.

      An elephant is juxtaposed next to a nonspecific painting female child saying "help!". It is clearly the satiric bite that bothers us, neither piece of the image is in any way questionable. Pretty obviously, no harm to children is involved -- unless it is the very indirect harm of conveying that this kind of thing is actually acceptable with real people.

      Pretty obviously, one can make the image more and more realistic in any of a number of ways without actually harming any real children.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:42pm

        Re: Re: Not so fast -- blurred lines

        I agree that this is obviously a protected political speech, but we both know there is a judge that thinks otherwise and the "sensibilities" of many different people are easily offended to the degree that the 1st Amendment is now mostly trash and only available to those with the time, energy, and money to fight for it or part of a group ensuring their right to it but not others.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Get off my cyber-lawn! (profile), 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:33am

    Everything is bigger in Texas...

    including the F*&@ UPS.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:57pm

      Re: Everything is bigger in Texas...

      Well, we did sent Bush to the Presidency and created a bunch of spying and tyrannical laws that Obama took a lot of advantage of himself and supported.

      It's almost like Texas fucks it all up and the rest of you follow suit!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 10 Oct 2018 @ 11:39am

    Porn

    If the police thought that a cartoon of an armless woman could be called "Child Porn" they wouldn't be stating that the police did not threaten to charge the homeowner. They would be proudly stating that they were told to take it down or face child porn charges. (Or seriously, if cops think CP charges are real, they would just arrest them without an option to remove sign.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Oct 2018 @ 12:39pm

    and there is nothing wrong with what's happening in the USA? who are you trying to kid? it's creating the same situations that happened in a country that was fought against 70 years ago! police state is definitely an understatement!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
As Everyone Knows, In The Age Of The Internet... >>
<< Daily Deal: The Complete Learn to Code...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:37 New Laws Will Force Transparency On California Law Enforcement Agencies Starting Next Year (0)
12:00 As Everyone Knows, In The Age Of The Internet, Privacy Is Dead -- Which Is Awkward If You Are A Russian Spy (14)
10:42 Texas Cops Seize Anti-GOP Sign From Homeowner's Lawn (78)
10:35 Daily Deal: The Complete Learn to Code Masterclass Bundle (0)
09:30 Facebook, Whose Support Made FOSTA Law, Now Sued For Facilitating Sex Trafficking Under FOSTA (37)
06:24 New Verizon Ad Hopes To Make You Forget It Throttled Firefighters For No Reason (24)
03:26 Government Moves To Seize All Backpage Assets Prior To Securing Convictions (40)

Tuesday

19:42 NHL Team Institutes 'No Video Game' Policy For Players Due To Fortnite 'Addiction' (35)
15:35 Nobel Econ Award Goes To Two Economists Who Have Greatly Shaped My Thinking On Economics Of Innovation (13)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 186: Free Speech & Content Moderation (Panel Discussion) (6)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.