Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is That One Guy in response to the police actually admitting fault in a SWAT raid on the wrong address, for once:

This? Do this more often. Do this ALL the time Well now, if police acted like this all the time I and many others would be much more likely to cut them some slack on a regular basis when they screw up other times. They screwed up and they owned it. No attempt to shift the blame, no attempt to drag the innocent person through the mud and/or try to shift the narrative from 'SWAT team raids wrong house' to 'vile (probable) criminal shoots two cops for what are surely heinous reasons.' While it's unfortunate, as noted in the article, that this isn't the default, and it is therefore a pleasant surprise when police actually show some personal responsibility like this, it is still a pleasant surprise nonetheless. Now if it can start happening with such regularity that it stops being a surprise, and is instead treated as what it should have been, 'just how it works', that'd be great.

In second place, we've got ryuugami responding to another situation in which the FBI put US citizens on the no fly list for refusing to become informants:

Land of the Free, Home of the Brave. You'd think the people charged with protecting a country and everything it stands for wouldn't keep undermining that country and everything it stands for with their every breath, but here we are. Again. *sigh*

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with a response from Gary to Twitter's ongoing moderation woes:

Silly But But this is what happens when they are put under pressure to "Do Something" about fake news.

"Something" was done.

Next, we've got a comment from crade about the infuriating and essentially meaningless "left/right" political dynamic of the content moderation debate:

So basically as soon as left leaning people start making companies suddenly the right thinks capitalism doesn't work and the govn't should be controlling how big companies operate because they aren't being "fair" enough to everyone. This is modern conservative thinking? Am I the only one who finds all the whining about being treated unfair by the big internet companies and how we need to "do something about it" extremely... left?

Over on the funny side, our first place winner comes after an occasional Techdirt formatting bug struck last week's comment post, resulting in the right hand side of the text being obscured behind the page sidebar. Justok made an excellent joke:

Censorship of the RIGHT.

In second place, we've got DannyB responding to the should-be-obvious finding that yes, giving cops the finger is protected speech:

Some cops need to have their patrol duty restricted to patrolling only safe spaces where they won't be offended.

For editor's choice on the funny side, first we've got Baron von Robber with a take on Alex Jones's social media bans:

Alex Jones is a crisis actor pretending he got banned. He's really hiding in a pizza parlor basement with some martian kids.

And finally, we've got an anonymous response to the invocation of a Kim Dotcom quote in support of the argument for why Google, Twitter, Facebook et al need to be controlled:

I too studied under noted US constitutional law professor and justice Kim Dotcom.

That's all for this week, folks!