California's Quest For Tough Net Neutrality Not Dead Yet
from the try-and-try-again dept
Last week, AT&T won another major victory for itself by scuttling California's attempt to pass tough new net neutrality rules. The proposed law, pushed by State Senator Scott Wiener, was heralded by the EFF as a good state-level proposal that eliminated a lot of the loopholes in the FCC's now-discarded 2015 rules. But AT&T and Comcast lobbyists convinced California Assemblyman Miguel Santiago to introduce a series of last-minute secretive Tuesday night amendments gutting numerous, essential components of the bill. Those amendments were then quickly rushed through a vote without any debate.
Wiener initially pulled his bill, arguing it no longer protected consumers. But he has since indicated that he plans to spend this week working with Santiago to see if they can resolve their differences:
"We've agreed to make a good faith effort to make amendments to the bill in order to pass strong net neutrality," he said in an interview. "But as I've made clear in the past, there are some protections that must be in the bill. Without them, this would not be real net neutrality."
Needless to say, Santiago, a consistent recipient of AT&T campaign cash, has since been widely vilified by net neutrality activists. And for good reason; not only did Santiago help circulate misleading, AT&T-backed studies ahead of the vote (one tried to claim that AT&T's anti-competitive abuse of usage caps would somehow aid minority communities), he tried to railroad the bill changes through without any meaningful dialogue, while hiding from numerous reporters trying to shine some light on his proposed changes the evening before the vote.
After taking a press beating for much of last week, Santiago issued a statement that tried to spin what happened, claiming he was just following procedure in a quest for a "serious policy conversation":
"I laud the Senator's passion, his drive, and the integrity of his work. As Chair of the Committee, I wanted to engage in a serious policy conversation and deliver a bill that could withstand legal challenges from the telecommunications industry – an industry that sued to block implementation of the 2015 FCC Order implemented under President Obama; most definitely an industry that will sue to block implementation of landmark net neutrality protections in California."
So one, the bill in question was already resilient to ISP lawsuit, that was the whole reason the EFF backed this version and not a weaker, earlier incarnation. And again, by "serious policy conversation" Santiago means rushing through numerous terrible amendments (amendments only the ISP industry had been asking for) without any conversation whatsoever. For his part, Santiago then spent some time complaining that he and his family received death threats from net neutrality advocates angry at his attempt to neuter the bill without any substantive dialogue:
"All through this time, the flash messaging on this measure has been easy. It’s sensational, and anger-inducing. “He gutted the bill!” “SB 822 was eviscerated!” “Santiago killed net neutrality!” But none of those things are true. That level of rhetoric has created a firestorm. I have received threats and my wife has been harassed. My personal family pictures have been stolen from my social media platforms and used to create memes. Really? Using pictures of my kids? This is a new low. Progressives don’t behave that way. We expect this type of disrespect, fake news, and insults from Trump -- not those who support dignity and progressive values."
So one, it should go without saying that threatening a lawmaker or his family for tech policy is just stupid. It's something we also saw with Ajit Pai, and it's not helping anyone. In fact, it simply makes the problem worse by shifting the conversation away from policy, cronyism, regulatory capture and corruption, and toward the idea that these lawmakers are the unfair victims of entirely-unreasonable hordes of mean activists.
That said, those lobbing these kinds of threats are in the vast, vast minority. And lawmakers bear some responsibility for the backlash by engaging in the tech policy equivalent of a giant middle finger aimed squarely at already-angry consumers. Survey after survey shows massive, overwhelming bipartisan support for net neutrality, yet time and time again lawmakers tasked with representing the people keep siding with some of the most-hated, least-competitive companies in America on issues that will shape the internet for decades. Downplaying that anger only adds insult to injury.
For what it's worth, Wiener seems hopeful that his bill isn't dead, and debate should be occurring as of this writing. That said, Wiener's also well aware that if he can't get the bill past Santiago with important restrictions on things like zero rating and interconnection intact, he'll likely have to try again post midterms:
"...if a deal still can't be hammered out, Wiener said net neutrality will have to wait until next year. But he said Californians need those protections now, especially since the FCC's rules have officially come off the books and AT&T has completed its megamerger with Time Warner.
"We are in the danger zone," he said. "If I am forced to pull the bill and try again next year I will. But we don't have time. We need to pass a strong net neutrality bill this year."
Since net neutrality violations are just a symptom of limited competition (a problem most in government refuse to acknowledge even exists, much less want to fix) this isn't a fight that's going to end anytime soon. In fact, by the railroading of federal rules and consumer opinion, ISPs have only really galvanized the opposition, ensuring a tougher fight ahead and a backlash that's going to reverberate in tech policy circles for the better part of the next decade. Should voters dramatically reshape the political field in the midterm and thereafter, AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and Charter aren't going to enjoy the end result.
Reader Comments
The First Word
Death threats
Is anyone else getting sick of public figures playing the "I've received death threats" sympathy card to deflect attention away from their actions? While I in no way condone such threats, I also have very little patience for people making vague, unverifiable claims to try to play on the audience's emotions and distract them from substantive matters.
Here's an idea: if you don't want to receive death threats, don't do things that will harm enough people that some of them are likely to feel justified in taking action against you in self-defense! And if you are going to do such things, you should be aware that this is a possibility. So whining about it should garner exactly as much sympathy as whining about burning your hand after grabbing something you knew was very hot.
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
'And if you believe that, I've got a bridge for sale!'
"We've agreed to make a good faith effort to make amendments to the bill in order to pass strong net neutrality,"
Yeah, after his actions and pathetic defense of them I don't believe for so much as a second that Santiago has any intention or interest in 'good faith efforts' at actual network neutrality rules, rather than hole-filled useless ones that his owners will abuse. He made crystal clear who he's interested in serving, and it's not the public.
Santiago has demonstrated himself a liar and a sell-out, and while it's nice that Wiener is trying again any bill he has to get past Santiago would require more holes than substance, such that it probably will take replacing Santiago with someone actually interested in solving the problem, rather than dancing to AT&T's tune.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'And if you believe that, I've got a bridge for sale!'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'And if you believe that, I've got a bridge for sale!'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hope he resigns
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sucks when one of your own talks at you folks the way you talk at others... he just wanted a "serious policy conversation".
Here is to hoping the D's clean up some house for a change... it would be most welcome! Let's see what happens!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
One party wants to throw you in a vat of acid.
The other party wants to throw you in fire pit.
Are they different? Sure they are different... to an idiot. A wise person soon figures out that all those differences are only superficial... when the end goal of both is your subjugation, only an idiot thinks there is a difference!
Welcome to being an idiot! I doubt I am the first to tell you this!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And how is that again? Do you mean a "serious conversation" just like how Comey and the FBI want a "serious conversation" about encryption? Or, more related, how Pai wanted a "serious conversation" on net neutrality, then proceeded with a facts optional agenda and ignored everyone who actually tried to engage him? Please do go on, explain to me how that is exactly the same as everyone here, and elsewhere who supports NN, trying to engage these people with actual facts and hard data.
May I interest you in a class on the difference between honesty and lies?
If he was really interested in a "serious policy conversation", he wouldn't have rammed the changes through WITH NO DEBATE. Contrast that to Wiener's original bill that's been debated for the last how many months now? Sucks when your own point comes back to bite you in the butt, doesn't it?
Newsflash for you, this isn't R's vs D's, this is corporate interests and their sellouts vs the American public. It doesn't matter who is an R or a D (except for the weird fact that more D than R politicians support NN, since their constituents are bipartisan in their support of NN). Wiener and Santiago could have both been R's and it wouldn't have changed a damn thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You are mistaken to think that I agree with Comey or Pai either.
"May I interest you in a class on the difference between honesty and lies?"
May I interest you in a calls on deductive reasoning? Just because I do not serve on your team, does not mean I automatically serve for the team directly opposite to you.
"Newsflash for you, this isn't R's vs D's,"
Oh no... that is where you are wrong. It is R's vs D's, but you are correct about the "this is corporate interests and their sellouts vs the American public." It's just that the R's vs D's is the foil by which that corporate interests keep you occupied. You have proven my case for me already.
"It doesn't matter who is an R or a D (except for the weird fact that more D than R politicians support NN, since their constituents are bipartisan in their support of NN)."
It does not matter until you need it to mater right? I understand... hypocrisy is a nasty business after all.
"Wiener and Santiago could have both been R's and it wouldn't have changed a damn thing."
You don't say...
I think the "whataboutists" and handwringers that think the parties are actually different could learn a lesson from you.
You have good potential to at least figure out that their political party really would have made zero difference. Someone many others fail to understand around here!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Death threats
Is anyone else getting sick of public figures playing the "I've received death threats" sympathy card to deflect attention away from their actions? While I in no way condone such threats, I also have very little patience for people making vague, unverifiable claims to try to play on the audience's emotions and distract them from substantive matters.
Here's an idea: if you don't want to receive death threats, don't do things that will harm enough people that some of them are likely to feel justified in taking action against you in self-defense! And if you are going to do such things, you should be aware that this is a possibility. So whining about it should garner exactly as much sympathy as whining about burning your hand after grabbing something you knew was very hot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When the townsfolk show up with torches and pitchforks, maybe it's time to reflect on your own actions rather than cry about it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
As to "stealing" pictures from his Facebook page and using them in mean MEMEs, I am sorry they were used against you, but that is politics and the internet. If a crime was committed, again please notify the authorities. I wonder though, are were the pictures marked private?
You sir, are a pubic figure and the public can be mean and unfeeling. That is one of the prices of your position and your power. Sometimes the public, your supposed bosses, get upset. When they vent, some are not very nice.
My apologies to the general public for even having to say any of this to a long time public figure. My sympathies to Mr. Santiago's family for the harassment by a few thoughtless bullies. One of the prices we all pay for our liberties and right of free speech.
More to the subject, please do the right thing by your constituents and restore Mr. Scott Wiener's bill to its former strength. You are obviously the driving force on your committee and I hope you have the integrity to fix what you broke.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Irony
Anyone get the irony that lawmakers aren't doing what the voters have asked of them and that voters will put even tougher policy in place (in place of lobbyist guidance).
Forget about which party, if politicians continue to listen to lobbyists and not the voters, politicians will be shown the door and a swift kick in the arse will follow.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Irony
Do tell, how exactly are the "voters" going to pass any laws of any kind?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Irony
It's already too late to challenge these anti-NN people in primaries, though some of them (like Santiago) are facing a member of their own party in the general election under California's jungle primary rules.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment