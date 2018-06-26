 
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 172: Are Tech And...
 tdicon 

News

by Timothy Geigner

Tue, Jun 26th 2018 7:48pm


Filed Under:
beer, h2p, ipa, snark, trademark

Companies:
pitt, voodoo brewery



Voodoo Brewery Changes Beer Name By Dipping It In Snark In Response To Pitt Trademark C&D

from the mission-accomplished? dept

Snark is a wholly underrated tool for dealing with trademark bullies. While we've seen it employed in the past, the victim of trademark bullying turning the tables on the bully with humor is something that still is far too rare. One brewery recently showed exactly how this is done.

Voodoo Brewery has been selling its H2P IPA since 2014, with a can label that nods towards the University of Pittsburgh, where the brother of the brewery's founder went to school. It was only in late 2017 that the school sent out a cease and desist letter, claiming trademark infringement.

Voodoo started selling H2P in its original can in 2014. The beer grew in popularity and was twice featured on Pitt’s campus after its release. Then, in October, Pitt called Voodoo and asked it to cease and desist distributing the “H2P” IPAs with the school’s trademarked image, font and phrase. Voodoo released the newly designed cans a few weeks ago and they sold out in a couple of days.

Voodoo’s chief executive office, Matteo Rachocki, said that he and others at Voodoo were surprised at Pitt’s cease and desist request, since the beer was on the market for three years prior.

“We had been invited on campus to pour the beer twice, so we had just kind of assumed that we had their blessing,” Rachocki said.

That obviously wouldn't hold up as any kind of a legal argument, although one wonders what exactly explains the delay in Pitt's enforcement. The beer was not only known to the school, but had been displayed on campus, I assume specifically because of the tie in with the school. That sounds like it should have been an awesome example of a school understanding that the education and alcohol sectors are not common marketplaces, and working to support an alumnus. That possibility is now gone, with the school taking the strong arm route.

Well, it doesn't appear that Voodoo will be deprived of the last laugh, even as it complies with Pitt's C&D.

Rachocki met with Pitt officials Jan. 22 to work out a deal that would allow Voodoo to use Pitt trademarks. Rachocki said the new design for the can labels was on the conference room table when Pitt officials came to meet at the brewery. He said he presented the cans to make University officials aware of the brewery’s plan for the IPA if they couldn’t secure rights to Pitt’s trademarks. After an initially encouraging meeting in January, Rachocki said Pitt stopped responding to his emails.

The new cans still feature Pitt’s trademark blue and gold color scheme, but that’s where any allusions to Pitt end. The cans now read “NON-TRADEMARK INFRINGEMENT ALMA MATER IPA” with no other Pitt-related images.

The name refers both to the bullying Pitt did, as well as the fact that alumni work at Voodoo Brewery. Frankly, that's not a good look for Pitt in the public, but it's a wonderful example of how far a little snark can go in responding to trademark bullying.

10 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 172: Are Tech And...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

19:48 Voodoo Brewery Changes Beer Name By Dipping It In Snark In Response To Pitt Trademark C&D (10)
14:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 172: Are Tech And Journalism At Odds With Each Other? (0)
13:00 I Helped Design The Election Simulation 'Parlor Game' Rebekah Mercer Got, And It's Not What You Think (9)
10:44 China Censors John Oliver Because President Xi Looks A Bit Like Winnie The Pooh (19)
10:39 Daily Deal: Windscribe VPN (2)
09:46 Australian Parliament Sends Ethics Committee After A Citizen For Mocking Gov't Official On Twitter (22)
06:48 Judge In AT&T Merger Ruling Had Zero Understanding Of The Markets AT&T Now Dominates (52)
03:44 Another Police Accountability Miracle: Five Officers, Zero Body Cam Footage, One Dead Body (75)

Monday

16:04 Bahnhof Continues Its Crusade Against Copyright Trolls, Claims Swedish Copyright Law Divorced From Reality (23)
13:39 Wikipedia Makes The Case For Google & Facebook To Give Back To The Commons, Rather Than Just Take (30)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.