Apple Pulls Plug On Phone-Cracking Tech Vendors, Will Prevent Data Transfer From Locked Phones
from the law-enforcement's-access-hole-is-everyone-else's-security-problem dept
The FBI lost control of the "going dark" narrative. Part of it unraveled thanks to outside vendors. Two vendors -- Cellebrite and Grayshift -- announced they could crack any iPhone made. This shot holes in the FBI's theory that locked phones stayed locked forever and thereafter were only useful for hammering legislators over the head with until they cranked out an anti-encryption law.
The second unraveling was the FBI's own unforced error. Supposedly it couldn't count phones without software and the software it had couldn't count phones. What the FBI and others claimed was 8,000 uncrackable threats to the safety of the American public was actually a little over 1,000 phones. As for the latent threat posed by these locked devices, that's still pure speculation until the FBI starts handing over some info on what criminal acts these phones are tied to.
The FBI will probably be looking to restart its "going dark" campaign, thanks to Apple's latest effort, which will render Cellebrite and Grayshift's phone cracking boxes obsolete.
Apple is closing the technological loophole that let authorities hack into iPhones, angering police and other officials and reigniting a debate over whether the government has a right to get into the personal devices that are at the center of modern life.
Apple said it was planning an iPhone software update that would effectively disable the phone’s charging and data port — the opening where users plug in headphones, power cables and adapters — an hour after the phone is locked. While a phone can still be charged, a person would first need to enter the phone’s password to transfer data to or from the device using the port.
Law enforcement may be angered by this but private companies are not obligated to make law enforcement's job easier. Apple's official statement on the software update is probably meant to be placating, but is unlikely to change the mind of any law enforcement official who sees this reaction to phone cracking devices as another extended middle finger from tech companies. According to Apple spokesman Fred Sainz, this fix is being issued to fix a security hole, not "frustrate" law enforcement efforts.
But law enforcement efforts will be frustrated. The same goes for criminal efforts. Any device that can crack any iPhone exploits a flaw in the software or hardware. There's no such thing as a security hole that can only be exploited for good. Grayshift's GrayBox could end up in the hands of criminals and it may well be that both vendors have already sold tech to law enforcement agencies in countries where civil liberties aren't as valued as they are in the United States.
The article quotes several law enforcement officials complaining about being locked out of iPhones again. And while the frustration is understandable, the fact is plenty of data and communications are stored in the cloud, untouched by device encryption. Generally speaking, companies like Apple and Google have been cooperative when approached directly by law enforcement, as long as the request doesn't involve breaking device encryption.
This isn't the end of the discussion. Nor should it touch off another skirmish in the Encryption War 2.0. This setback should be viewed as temporary. Holes with be found and exploits deployed and these will be met with patches and firmware upgrades by the tech companies affected. This all can be traced back to the earlier days when it was only criminals looking for ways to defeat personal security measures. Law enforcement was late to the game, but its arrival shouldn't mean companies forgo protecting their customers to avoid inconveniencing the government.
Off topic:
I challenge you to name a country where its people do not value civil liberties as much as any other. To say the US government values civil liberties is disingenuous.
On topic:
This is a little politically charged as the real purpose is to block a vulnerability that let bad actors get into locked phones. That it also stymies law enforcement is nothing more than a side effect. I'm glad for it either way.
Re:
"the real purpose is to block a vulnerability that let bad actors get into locked phones."
Thats what he said. :)
Re:
in countries where civil liberties aren't as valued as they are in the United States
I was going to say that the only difference between those countries and the US is that those other countries don't try to hide the fact that they trample civil liberties..
Re: Re:
It's the emperors new cloths every time. Every person advancing a new law by default attempts to gaslight its opposition. Pretty much the same way TD and crowd does to all of it's critics.
It's fairly standard practice... there is no need to hide anything, just a need to turn everyone pointing out the obvious into a pariah.
Re: Re: Re:
The US professes to respect civil liberties when speaking abstractly and sometimes invents elaborate explanations for how some action is not technically a violation, even when a common understanding of the law says it clearly is a violation. This persists no matter how often the courts fail to follow through when presented with specific instances of civil liberty violations that could be addressed by the court.
The derided countries do not even pretend to respect civil liberties. The US has processes to accept and discard complaints about abuse by officials. The other countries simply don't accept the report in the first place.
Re:
2. Libya
2. Syria
4. Venezuela
5. Eritrea
6. Cuba
7. Turkmenistan
8. Equatorial Guinea
9. Central African Republic
10. Iran
Here are 10 countries where people have a lot of other things to worry about. Human attention is a zero sum game. When you're worried about starvation and barrel bombs from the sky, your concern for civil liberties tends to wane somewhat.
Re:
Refunds?
They have no idea how many demon phones they have.
They have no list of investigations.
They have no list of bad guys walking away for lack of phone data.
They have no white knight story where they saved a kidnapped puppy solely because data on a demon phone.
They have no list of terrorist plots stopped b/c they got a phone open.
They have bullshit & conjecture that really bad things(tm) are happening because these phones are locked.
They trot out the number of terror attacks they've stopped without cracking phones, but really don't want to own up to having created those plots to exploit the mentally challenged to get more funding.
They have managed to miss several 'terrorist' attacks b/c the actors weren't wearing the right hat & brown skin as called for in the movie rules.
Society is losing billions of actual dollars in ID theft, but it is much less important than stopping imaginary terror plots, b/c fscking soundbites control the budget & we only fund boogeymen hunting.
Stupid companies leak out data left & right and hey billions in fake income tax returns get filed... and they chase the person who was ripped off not the bad actors.
Price fixing is rampant in several categories, yet there is no time to enforce those rules.
Society has spent stupid amounts of money to get into some of the demon phones, don't we deserve to know the benefit gains by spending millions to unlock the phone of someone busted for having a joint?
Re:
Yes we do, Terrorist investigations!
Terrorists are everywhere just waiting to kill you!
--They have no list of bad guys walking away for lack of phone data.
Yes we do, all those terrorists hiding in the shadows waiting to kill your granny with a bomb!
--They have no white knight story where they saved a kidnapped puppy solely because data on a demon phone.
Exactly, because we can't get into the dang phones!
Imagine all the people we could have saved if we could!
--They have no list of terrorist plots stopped b/c they got a phone open.
Again, thats true because we cannot get the phones opened!
--They have bullshit & conjecture that really bad things(tm) are happening because these phones are locked.
Look at all those terrorist attacks of the past.
If we could get into the phones we could catch em all!
Re:
Throwing the villiage under the bus.
What about that first hour?
This is a suspicious statement. Why should simply having the port enabled cause a security problem? If it does, why not fix that instead? And why not disallow it right away, instead of leaving a gaping hole open for a full hour (or forever if someone forgot to lock it)?
So... the current design is that anyone can transfer data to and from a phone without any kind of authentication? That's a bad design. It's not like it would be hard to require the phone and the remote device to be paired, or require a password to be entered, before allowing it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What about that first hour?
Re: Re: What about that first hour?
Clear enough but I'd call that a workaround. If there's a port that allows full access without any authentication, disable the thing! And right away, not only after being locked for an hour! But then go fix it for real by requiring authentication.
Simply being enabled should not mean it's vulnerable. That's like the "firewall culture" that caused so much trouble on the internet. "Sure, WinNuke will crash Windows 95, but why not just add a firewall to block the SMB port?!"
Re: Re: Re: What about that first hour?
Note that even when unlocked, or shortly after locking, people are going to connect to public charging stations etc. A good design would prevent these from accessing the phone's data (without people having to use data-condoms).
Real security hole.
Well duh...
Now all we need is a "jerk-off" app or iOS option. When your phone experiences sudden acceleration - such as when it is ripped out of your hand by someone running past - that "jerk" motion should trigger an "off" command so the phone locks instantly. (Or at least a demand to re-enter the security code).
Security is not always about the police. They should get over themselves.
Re: Well duh...
Apple already patented that. I imagine they'll give it a much more boring name.
Wrong word, wrong tense
There's no such thing as a security hole that can only be exploited for good. Grayshift's GrayBox could end up in the hands of criminals and it may well be that both vendors have already sold tech to law enforcement agencies in countries where civil liberties aren't as valued as they are in the United States.
Not 'could', 'has'. For something that valuable, able to break into even secured iDevices, you can be absolutely sure that any number of criminal groups spent significant resources getting a copy for use.
The question at this point isn't 'Do they have it?', but 'How many of them have it?', because I can all but guarantee that that number is higher than zero.
