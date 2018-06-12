High School Student's Speech About Campus Sexual Assault Gets Widespread Attention After School Cuts Her Mic
It's that time of year when kids are graduating from high school, and the age old tradition of the valedictorian speech is happening all around the country. While exciting for the kids, families and other students, these kinds of speeches are generally pretty quickly forgotten and certainly tend not to make the national news. However, in nearby Petaluma, California, something different is happening, all because a bunch of spineless school administration officials freaked out that the valedictorian, Lulabel Seitz, wanted to discuss sexual assault. During her speech, the school cut her mic when she started talking about that issue (right after talking about how the whole community had worked together and fought through lots of adversity, including the local fires that ravaged the area a few months back). Seitz has since posted the video of both her mic being cut off and then with her being filmed giving the entire speech directly to a camera.
And, of course, now that speech -- and the spineless jackasses who cut the mic -- are getting national news coverage. The story of her speech and the mic being cut has been on NPR, CBS, ABC, CNN, Time, the NY Post, the Washington Post and many, many more.
In the ABC story, she explains that they told her she wasn't allowed to "go off script" (even pulling out of a final exam to tell her they heard rumors she was going to go off speech and that she wasn't allowed to say anything negative about the school) and that's why the mic was cut, even as the school didn't know what she was going to say. She also notes -- correctly -- that it was a pretty scary thing for her to continue to go through with the speech she wanted to give, despite being warned (for what it's worth, decades ago, when I was in high school, I ended up in two slightly similar situations, with the administration demanding I edit things I was presenting -- in one case I caved and in one I didn't -- and to this day I regret caving). Indeed, she deserves incredible kudos for still agreeing to give her speech, and it's great to see the Streisand Effect make so many more people aware of (1) her speech and (2) what a bunch of awful people the administrators at her school are for shutting her speech down.
As for the various administrators, their defense of this action is ridiculous. They're quoted in a few places, but let's take the one from the Washington Post:
“In Lulabel’s case, her approved speech didn’t include any reference to an assault,” [Principal David Stirrat] said. “We certainly would have considered such an addition, provided no individuals were named or defamed.”
As Seitz notes, she never intended to name names, and the school had told her so many times not to talk about these things it was obvious to her that she wouldn't have been able to give that speech if she had submitted the full version. In the ABC interview she explained that rather than just letting the valedictorian speak as normal, the school had actually told her she had to "apply" to speak.
Dave Rose, an assistant superintendent, told the Press Democrat that he could remember only one other time that administrators had disconnected a microphone during a student’s graduation speech in the past seven years, but said he believed it was legal.
“If the school is providing the forum, then the school has the ability to have some control over the message,” Rose said.
Actually, that's not how the First Amendment works. Schools can limit some things, but not if it's based on the content of the message, which appears to be the case here. Of course, I doubt that Seitz is going to go to court over this as it's not worth it, but thanks to the Streisand Effect, she doesn't need to. The world has learned about her speech... and about how ridiculous the administrators are in her school district.
Reader Comments
Power goes to the head, and destroys it
Re: Power goes to the head, and destroys it
First, huh? "out of the tube"? Is that yet another dig at OOTB? Or just lousy phrase picked out of the blue?
Anyhoo, your apparent notion is that ONE person has the right to HIJACK the attention of several hundred persons at an arranged venue for specific purpose. THEREFORE I expect your future support for my little bits of text HERE. Thanks!
Re: Re: Power goes to the head, and destroys it
Also, a person chosen to give a speech giving a speech is not "hijacking" anything.
Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
To which Manick snipes:
REALLY? After going on in other pieces that corporations have a "First Amendment Right" to control the speech and outlets of "natural" persons, regardless of The Public's First Amendments rights -- and that "platforms" are now Public Forums in the Sandvig decision -- REALLY, you can just blithely REVERSE and say person has absolute right to just HIJACK a large venue for pet topic?
Re: Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
First, NO, this isn't "government": it's A PUBLIC GATHERING FOR SPECIFIC PURPOSE. Lots of people showed up, and it's THEIR time.
The person was warned ahead of time and had stated agreed to terms, then tried to hijack the whole event. -- BY the way, this kind of hijacking started at Academy Awards, WAY back.
OKAY. So next time I'M accused of hijacking topic here, Manick now supports me... Oh, right. Back to an alleged public / private distinction (despite the Sandvig decision that I mention above).
I'm somehow always on the wrong end! -- Either that or it's Manick who reverses whenever suits him!
Re: Re: Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
And you're only wrong because you can't seem to spot a difference between platforms and representation, not because of some conspiracy to say 'NO U' no matter what. And considering in another comment thread you demonstrated that you don't even understand what a common turn of phrase 'squeezing something out of the tube' means, I personally doubt your ability to think and understand what is being presented to you.
Re: Re: Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
Re: Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
The fact that it is not a governing BODY does not separate it from being a government ENTITY. Any activity run by it constitutes a public forum in the legal sense and therefore the first amendment absolutely applies.
Re: Your notion of Public Forums is not consistent except with YOU!
REALLY? After going on in other pieces that corporations have a "First Amendment Right" to control the speech and outlets of "natural" persons, regardless of The Public's First Amendments rights -- and that "platforms" are now Public Forums in the Sandvig decision -- REALLY, you can just blithely REVERSE and say person has absolute right to just HIJACK a large venue for pet topic?
This is a government institution (public school) which means that different rules apply.
She was giving a speech, not hijacking a venue.
Seriously?
She KNEW she was REQUIRED to give the speech she submitted for vetting, was warned multiple times to NOT do what she did anyway, and you want us to feel sorry for her? Or vindictive against the school administration for doing EXACTLY WHAT THEY SAID THEY WOULD DO?
This is NO different than a Judge citing someone for Contempt.
It's EXACTLY the same. Although a Judge usually only gives ONE warning, unlike this case where she was warned multiple times.
Re: Seriously?
Which has more impact? A comment that the school needs to do more about sexual assault, or censoring an attempt to say that during the current #metoo social atmosphere and hiding behind "BUT THE RULES SAID..." when it blows up in your face?
Re: Seriously?
HOW DARE B BE UPSET.
lawsuits can be educational
It happened at my high school when clubs were given the opportunity to paint a mural in a hall. The Junior Statesman/Model-UN club decided to paint an image of the constitution visible through the holes in a burning flag. They had to go to court (with pro-bono attorneys) to get the school to allow it. Shortly thereafter, all murals were painted over and no one was allowed to do that again. In Lulabel's case, I can imagine the school no longer allowing valedictorian speeches.
While the legal victory seemed short lived for us. It made a lasting impression on me and was one of the most educational experiences I got out of high school. I know it may sound weird, but to this day, no other image stirs patriotic feelings in me more than a burning flag and the freedom of speech it represents.
