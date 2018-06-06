 
Techdirt

by Leigh Beadon

Wed, Jun 6th 2018 7:46am


New Gear: The NSA Collection

from the approved-for-release dept

Recently, the folks at Government Attic filed a FOIA request that garnered a very cool response: a collection of posters made by the NSA in the 1950s and 60s to remind its employees about security. It wasn't long before we got some requests to put them on t-shirts in the Techdirt Gear store and so... that's exactly what we've done!

You can now get 24 of the NSA's posters (with more coming soon) on premium t-shirts, hoodies and mugs from Teespring. Check out our store for the full NSA collection, or click the images below to go directly to the ones you like most.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Jun 2018 @ 8:10am

    Remember when Whatever/MyNameHere insisted that Techdirt was marketing scarcity like the routinely-criticized record labels, and he'd show Techdirt by mass manufacturing Techdirt T-shirts on the cheap, cutting off funding for the Shiva Ayyadurai lawsuit?

    I'm still waiting for him to put the money where his mouth is...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    hij (profile), 6 Jun 2018 @ 8:15am

    Not just t-shirts

    I have too many t-shirts... These would make great posters, though.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Jun 2018 @ 9:26am

    another request

    A T-shirt printed with one of those WWII "Slap a Jap" government propaganda posters would make a great conversation piece (if for its shock value alone).

    http://madefrom.com/history/world-war-two/racist-usa-propaganda/

    Since Techdirt is taking requests for fundraising ideas, how's that for a request -- 100% public domain and a guaranteed conversation piece. Not to mention suitable for wearing to your next tiki torch rally!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


