New Gear: The NSA Collection
from the approved-for-release dept
Recently, the folks at Government Attic filed a FOIA request that garnered a very cool response: a collection of posters made by the NSA in the 1950s and 60s to remind its employees about security. It wasn't long before we got some requests to put them on t-shirts in the Techdirt Gear store and so... that's exactly what we've done!
You can now get 24 of the NSA's posters (with more coming soon) on premium t-shirts, hoodies and mugs from Teespring. Check out our store for the full NSA collection, or click the images below to go directly to the ones you like most.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I'm still waiting for him to put the money where his mouth is...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not just t-shirts
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
another request
A T-shirt printed with one of those WWII "Slap a Jap" government propaganda posters would make a great conversation piece (if for its shock value alone).
http://madefrom.com/history/world-war-two/racist-usa-propaganda/
Since Techdirt is taking requests for fundraising ideas, how's that for a request -- 100% public domain and a guaranteed conversation piece. Not to mention suitable for wearing to your next tiki torch rally!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment