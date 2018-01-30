Minnesota Supreme Court Says Unlocking A Phone... >>
Free Speech

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Jan 30th 2018 1:30pm


Filed Under:
fake news, first amendment, free speech, nabiha syed, podcast



Techdirt Podcast Episode 152: Free Speech & The Marketplace Of Ideas

from the more-on-that dept

Last week, Mike sparked lots of conversation with his post about rethinking the marketplace of ideas without losing sight of the importance of the fundamental principles of free speech. Naturally, there's plenty more to discuss on that topic, so this week we're joined by Buzzfeed general counsel Nabiha Syed — whose recent article in the Yale Law Journal, Real Talk About Fake News, offered a thorough and insightful look at free speech online — to try to cut through all the simplistic takes on free speech and talk about where things are going.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

