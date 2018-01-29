Dutch Approach To Asset Forfeiture Will Literally Take The Clothes Off Pedestrians' Backs
We've long complained about civil asset forfeiture in the United States. Law enforcement agencies, thanks to a series of perverse incentives, have grown to love taking people's property (usually cash) without charging them for crimes. The excuse is that lifting a few thousand dollars from some random person somehow chips away at drug cartels located overseas.
It would seem to be more crippling if criminal charges were pursued and suspects interrogated, jailed, and flipped. But law enforcement has no time for that, not when a pile of cash is only a few pieces of paperwork away from changing ownership.
They're taking asset forfeiture to a whole new level over in the Netherlands. Dutch cops will now be taking the clothes off people's back if they "suspect" the clothing might be out of the spending range of the person wearing it. (h/t Charles C.W. Cooke)
Police in the Dutch city of Rotterdam have launched a new pilot programme which will see them confiscating expensive clothing and jewellery from young people if they look too poor to own them.
Officers say the scheme will see them target younger men in designer clothes they seem unlikely to be able to afford legally – if it is not clear how the person paid for it, it will be confiscated.
The idea is to deter criminality by sending a signal that the men will not be able to hang onto their ill-gotten gains.
The police say they'll be able to make quick determinations about the legality of… um… clothing by accosting well-dressed youngsters. Presumably, no one will be carrying receipts. The police have used the term "undress" but swear they'll be focused on items that won't leave their former owners in a state of undress (watches are mentioned). Then again, the police also say they'll be packing clothes to hand out to people they've disrobed for dressing too richly, so it's obvious it won't just be watches being watched.
What's propelling this new spin on asset forfeiture? Apparently, it's some form of disrespect Dutch police want to shut down.
Police Chief said the young men targeted often have no income and are already in debt from fines for previous convictions but wearing expensive clothing.
This “undermines the rule of law” which sends “a completely false signal to local residents”, he explained.
The law already gives Dutch police permission to forfeit items procured with criminal funds. Over the last decade, the police have expanded these programs to go far beyond perceived kingpins to reach street hassle levels. Dutch law enforcement have been performing "Rolex checks" on young people for three years now, but the recent expansion into Rotterdam (it originated in Amsterdam), coupled with inflammatory "undress them on the street" comments from the Rotterdam police chief, has resulted in a new wave of backlash.
The police refuse to say how they'll determine rightful ownership of clothing/watches/jewelry they wish to seize. Obviously, the specifics would let "criminals" know what receipts to carry, but also suggests they're not entirely sure how they're going to carry this out either. Of course, the method matters less to the police. They don't have to prove anything. All they have to find is a lack of proof of legitimate ownership. The burden is completely upon those walking around wearing items cops subjectively feel they can't afford. Given the way this deck is stacked, citizens may as well just hand over "expensive" items the moment an officer approaches them. Why go through all the extra hassle if it's not going to change anything?
The police chief has responded to the backlash by blaming the media and the citizens for "rushing ahead" without knowing all the facts. This is a typical response, one that should be greeted with the obvious point that most of the facts came directly from from the police chief, i.e., the threat to "undress" people in public to rebuild "respect" for the "rule of law." Those facts are ugly and indisputable. And they're all attributable to Rotterdam Police Chief Frank Depauuw. He can't blame an extremely awful forfeiture program on all the people who won't be actively participating in it. The facts will continue to develop, but they're never going to reach the point where this program looks like anything but a gross misuse of power.
Here's Some Facts
Shops selling expensive clothes will fold.
Stores that sell knock offs of expensive clothes will file for bankruptcy.
Many will become unemployed, and the tax base will consequently drop from a loss of both sales taxes and income taxes.
The first department that should then be targeted should be the one that started Domino Effect, the police.
Re: Here's Some Facts
Actually, the clear suspicion is that the clothes are stolen, therefore it'd be likely that sales would increase.
However, if you'll read an apparently credible Dutch native's comment below, you'll find this is likely mistaken translation, not so bad as claimed.
Now, don't you feel like a fool? -- Because I do, for reading Techdirt and not doubting every claim.
Papers Please
Or just wander the streets naked.
Re: Papers Please
Re: Papers Please
That would be really suspicous, wouldn't it, if the cops found someone carrying a receipt for years-old clothing? Probably reason enough to arrest.
Discrimination on sex and age might raise problems with courts—they even admit it's their plan: "Officers say the scheme will see them target younger men".
Re:
Laws
Re: Laws
I don't know about the Dutch, but I can tell you from the US that constitutions don't mean what they used to.
Re: Laws
Re: Laws
Holland is a much more socialist country; I believe the police are nationalized, or at least at the state level.
So on the one hand, this means that the local beat cop has less incentive to confiscate stuff, as he won't get to see the proceeds. However...
Where I'm from, that describes a lot of the rich kids with foreign millionaire/billionaire parents. It also describes a bunch of poor folks who buy knockoffs from China.
So how are the police supposed to tell if something's stolen, bought with ill-gotten gains, bought with Daddy's money, bought BY Daddy, or a cheap fake?
From their perspective, it appears they want this so they can take the stuff from punks they already know, who are racketeering etc. and displaying their gains with bling. But there's not much of a step between going after these guys and going after someone who just rubs you the wrong way, and NO controls in place to separate these two groups.
Re: Laws
However, luckily things are not as this article describes it and the issue in fact appears entirely unrelated to asset forfeiture. The following comes from my understanding of Dutch law regarding confiscation.
Legally, the state has no right to confiscated items. Of course one can confiscate items for the purposes of an investigation, but in criminal proceedings the state can only secure the right to these assets if they can be proven to have been used criminally, or if they're illegal or against public interest to own. Expensive jackets are not illegal, and it'd take charging the owner with a crime involving the jacket to meet the other option.
Civilly, this can only be done to pay debt or as ordered by a judge. Since the police do not carry a judge in their pocket to order the items to be seized, they can legally only hold them temporarily until the investigation concludes, unless they want to go through a lengthy civil procedure (which without due cause they would lose). If the person is charged and the item was involved in the crime, it can then be legally seized permanently.
Re:
I am going to start by making the lock-screen background on my phone a picture of the receipt for the phone itself. Then, I will at least be able to retain my evidence.
Re: Re:
good luck keeping the phone, it obviously holds evidence, screen locked showing proof of phone or not.
Random profiling or reasonable parole enforcement?
It was not clear whether police would *only* stop individuals already under parole supervision, or whether they would stop random individuals and find out about their parole status only after the stop (an invitation to profiling).
If this is targeted *only* at parolees with unpaid fines, it might be better than the American approach of keeping such people locked up.
Re: Random profiling or reasonable parole enforcement?
Not random—they have to be young, poor-looking men (a trifecta of illegal discrimination).
Re: Re: Random profiling or reasonable parole enforcement?
Re: Re: Re: Random profiling or reasonable parole enforcement?
Contradictions like that are working fine for the TSA:
(Well, not working, but it lets them harass people.)
Re: Re: Re: Random profiling or reasonable parole enforcement?
All very creepy and "Orwellian," but it might be better than sitting in an American jail.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Random profiling or reasonable parole enforcement?
And not hypothetical or new: some people are already forced to wear trackers on their ankles.
Corrupt thug Frank Depauuw should come to Baltimore
They're dutch
The rule of law
Re: The rule of law
Re:
This is going to end badly. The Dutch police are already well known for beating non-white suspects in custody and denying them basic human rights such as access to toilets and lawyers, but now they can just steal their stuff with no oversight or comeback whatsoever.
Response to: Darkies and Thugs on Jan 29th, 2018 @ 10:27am
Re: Response to: Darkies and Thugs on Jan 29th, 2018 @ 10:27am
Moreover, if you still have a knee-jerk reaction to our culture, recently there are variants on this sidekick that do not wear black facepaint, and are fully white, showing that white people can also be sidekicks, or something ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Re: Re: Response to: Darkies and Thugs on Jan 29th, 2018 @ 10:27am
"Sinterklaas or Sint-Nicolaas is a legendary figure based on Saint Nicholas, patron saint of children... The feast of Sinterklaas celebrates the name day of Saint Nicholas on 6 December... Sinterklaas is the primary source of the popular Christmas icon of Santa Claus... Sinterklaas is assisted by many mischievous helpers with black faces and colourful Moorish dresses."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sinterklaas
So there's the character Sinterklaas, more or less equivalent to Santa Claus, and the holiday of the same name.
Re: Re: Re: Response to: Darkies and Thugs on Jan 29th, 2018 @ 10:27am
I would like a source on this please. I've looked it up and I can't find any of this anywhere. The only thing I can find is a single report five years ago where all of 3 people have spoken out against a very small subset of police.
With the lack of google results when I search things like "Dutch police beating blacks" I can confidently assert that the Dutch police is not in the slightest well-known for this, or, slightly less confidently, at all known to do this. I'd be particularly interested in sources about denying people in custody basic human rights.
Unless you can provide credible sources (including the idea that this policy is primarily targeted towards black people), your entire comment is a big falsehood. That's actually pretty impressive, but not in a good way.
> now they can just steal their stuff with no oversight or comeback whatsoever.
This article mistakenly asserts that this policy is similar to asset forfeiture, which it's not. The police can only temporarily seize assets unless the asset can be proven to be involved in criminal activity, or one other circumstance which doesn't apply to this policy to begin with.
A Big Mistake
I can see this dying a death about oh, 7 minutes after they mistakenly confiscate Princess Catharina-Amalia's Calvin Klein undies...
This reminds me of the Barneys case.
Young black New Yorker Trevon Christian saved his pennies to buy a sweet $350 Ferragamo belt buckle. He was an engineering student working his way through college, but the counter clerks at Barneys on Madison Avenue thought he must his belt-buckle money was ill-gotten gains.
They called the NYPD who stopped him a block away and detained him down at the station, because it's apparently too suspicious in New York for a young black man to wear a Ferragamo buckle.
I believe he was able to sue Barneys and the NYPD and reach a settlement. I don't know the specifics. But he doesn't wear Ferragamo buckles or shop at Barney's anymore.
But yeah. If you look like you should be poor, apparently wearing nice clothes will get you harassed here in the states too.
14th amendment
Amendment XIV
Section 1.
All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.
A high school student could identify the unconstitutionality of CAF. I read the case Bennis v. Michigan (1996) which opened the floodgates for this rampant abuse of legalized theft. Considering how bad it is now, I don't understand Why it has not reached the SCOTUS again with so many publicized cases of this highly unconstitutional act.
Re: 14th amendment
"We're the court, we say it's totes okeydokey, where's our cut of the loot?"
Sort of slows the "due process" part away, doesn't it?
I'm Dutch, and I believe there has been a translation mixup.
Doing otherwise would fly in the face of Dutch law, as there are only three ways of asset Confiscatie through criminal proceedings, and this is none of the three. Two require a conviction, and one requires the confiscated item to be unlawful or its possession against public interest.
Civil Inbeslagneming is even more complicated and involves lengthy proceedings, so you can't just walk up to someone and make them forfeit their clothes. Inbeslagneming can eventually lead to forfeiture, but this involves court proceedings and mostly involves debts.
I should say that I am not myself a lawyer, but this information is quite easily accessible. Stop freaking out and turn your eye back to your own problems. U.S. Asset Forfeiture is an order of magnitude worse.
Re: I'm Dutch, and I believe there has been a translation mixup.
Re: I'm Dutch, and I believe there has been a translation mixup.
Just because the US has worse problems doesn't mean we should ignore problems elsewhere. Besides which, when it becomes a trend (like Mussolini's fascism) that implies a larger paradigm.
Still, it looks like one of those things where you can't beat the ride even if you beat the rap. And it's telling that the Dutch police are now being issued changes of clothes for when they have to disrobe someone. That sounds like clothing confiscation is commonplace.
Re: Re: I'm Dutch, and I believe there has been a translation mixup.
But doesn't help anyone anywhere when get the problem WRONG as this apparently Dutch person believes.
This is just another TYPICAL Techdirt click-baity re-write from flawed source, topped off by this time another country.
Re: Re: Re: I'm Dutch, and I believe there has been a translation mixup.
Re: I'm Dutch, and I believe there has been a translation mixup.
Unless they can prove that you illegally aquired it, it's going to be returned to you.
To which the next question is: 'How quickly?'.
While it's better that they need to demonstrate guilt rather than the accused demonstrate innocence if you're correct, the fact that they can take it in the first place and only keep it with a showing of illegal acquisition originally isn't that much better.
Two require a conviction, and one requires the confiscated item to be unlawful or its possession against public interest.
His explanation seems to cover that last one if a court cares to agree with him.
'This “undermines the rule of law” which sends “a completely false signal to local residents”, he explained.'
It's justified, and therefor legal, because it 'undermines the rule of law', and as such combating the practice of people wearing clothes they 'shouldn't have' is in the public interest.
Re: Re: I'm Dutch, and I believe there has been a translation mixup.
The argument here is that it undermines the rule of law because it's been illegally obtained, and yet the police can do nothing to prevent this sort of thing.
You cannot make the argument that because it undermines the rule of law, it's against public interest; Only if it undermines the rule of law can it be shown to be against public interest, in other words, if the person is a criminal. The whole argument falls flat on its face if the person hasn't done anything wrong and any court will recognise that.
Onus
I mean, without any evidence, they should have no right to discovery or investigate. "Prove us you own it"...so, you f'ing prove something illegal happened.
Pathetic. Any office who follows this is a piece of crap.
What's the definition of "too poor"?
mONKEYS WATCHING MONKEYS??
Double charging and humiliating PEOPLE who cant Pay the state for FINES???
Re: mONKEYS WATCHING MONKEYS??
I should mention by the way that this article is embellished, either because of a faulty translation or journalistic incompetence. The state has no right to the items they've confiscated and by law they must be returned, unless the police can prove that the items were used criminally. This is an issue entirely unrelated to asset forfeiture in that regard.
Got His Name Wrong
The police can take the items, but they have no right to them, and must either return the items or prove that they were used criminally in a court of law. Dutch law does not allow the state to seize items like this.
Criminally, the state may only seize items that have been used in a crime or are unlawful or against public interest to posses (which this is not).
Civilly, the state may only seize items to pay a person's debt, and with prior notice. If the person can pay in cash, the item cannot be seized. The only exception to this is that an asset can be seized if a judge orders it. (Which this is also not).
Therefore the state cannot actually take the items permanently, only hold on to them temporarily.
Fashion Police
I wonder if citizens can reverse this, take expensive clothes & jewelry from young male police officers, police no can afford clothes & jewelry with police pay; young male police must use illegal methods.
Not that I agree with this policy, but I can certainly agree that a debtor or homeless person walking around in a jacket that could pay them three months of rent is suspicious.
