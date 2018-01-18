Senate Push To Save Net Neutrality Needs Just... >>
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Jan 18th 2018 3:23am


Filed Under:
9th circuit, cfaa, copyright, data, scraping

Companies:
oracle, rimini street



Appeals Court Says Accessing Data In A Way The Host Doesn't Like Doesn't Violate Computer Crime Laws

from the if-access-is-still-permitted,-the-access-process-is-irrelevant dept

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled [PDF] that accessing publicly-accessible info in a way the hosting entity has said isn't permissible isn't a violation of the law. In this case, it's a couple of laws, since Oracle's bid to shut down a competitor involves two different states and two different computer crime laws.

Oracle sued Rimini Street alleging a bunch of computer law-related violations after it continued to harvest data without Oracle's explicit permission. The EFF, which filed a brief in this case backing Rimini Street, breaks down the details of the alleged violation.

Oracle v. Rimini involves Oracle’s terms of use prohibition on the use of automated methods to download support materials from the company’s website. Rimini, which provides Oracle clients with software support that competes with Oracle’s own services, violated that provision by using automated scripts instead of downloading each file individually. Oracle sent Rimini a cease and desist letter demanding that it stop using automated scripts, but Oracle didn’t rescind Rimini’s authorization to access the files outright.

After ceasing/desisting for about a year, Rimini went back to automated downloading, allowing it to provide faster service for its customers. Oracle's decision to continue to grant access to Rimini Street is what ultimately undoes its case. It tried to use two different states' laws (Nevada and California) to force Rimini to go back to the old, slow, "permissible" downloading protocol. A jury found Rimini in violation of these laws, but the Appeals Court does not agree.

We hold that taking data using a method prohibited by the applicable terms of use, when the taking itself generally is permitted, does not violate the CDAFA. Because the same reasoning applies to the NCCL claim, we reverse the judgment as to both claims.

Oracle obviously disapproved of the method— automated downloading—by which Rimini took Oracle’s proprietary information. But the key to the state statutes is whether Rimini was authorized in the first instance to take and use the information that it downloaded.

That strikes down the violations alleged. It still leaves Oracle with a substantial award on its copyright infringement claims, but it will "only" end up with $22 million in damages instead of the $27 million awarded by the lower court.

This is a good decision that protects automated access of publicly-available information. Plenty of useful web/data tools rely on automation. Allowing companies to undercut competition and discourage innovation with bad applications of worse laws isn't the answer. With very little legislative movement towards rewriting bad laws like the CFAA, it's up to the courts to sort out these conflicts. In the meantime, companies like Oracle will continue to try to thwart competitors with lawsuits and criminal charges, rather than with better products and service.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Yes, I know I'm commenting anonymously, 18 Jan 2018 @ 3:53am

    What was Aaron Swartz hounded to death for, again?
    Her is a court basically saying his prosecution was illegal.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2018 @ 4:17am

      Re: Aaron Swartz

      His case was slightly different because the data he downloaded was not available for the general public for free.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Ninja (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 4:43am

        Re: Re: Aaron Swartz

        I suspect if he didn't kill himself the verdict would be similar. Not a CFAA violation.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2018 @ 4:51am

        Re: Re: Aaron Swartz

        It wasn't available for free, but he was authorized to access it at the time, just not using the method he chose. Nice strawman you were trying to build there.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        stine, 18 Jan 2018 @ 4:53am

        Re: Re: Aaron Swartz

        But he wasn't a member of 'the general public' when he was using automation to download the files.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Yes, I know I'm commenting anonymously, 18 Jan 2018 @ 9:21am

          Re: Re: Re: Aaron Swartz

          Mr. Swartz did have legal access, just as Rimini had.
          The ruling specifically concerns itself with content you have access to but downloading in a different way than proscribed.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2018 @ 5:42am

    How does that change anything?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 5:50am

    On The Other Hand...

    Consider cell phone location tracking. You share that data for emergency services, mapping apps, "find my phone" and whatnot.

    Companies may declare that "accessing that data in a way the host (user) doesn't like doesn't violate computer crime laws."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2018 @ 6:39am

    How about covering how Susan Wojcicki and the rest of the codswallop at google/youtube just financially sodomized thousands of the smaller channels yesterday? Or are you gonna whitewash that one TOO? In before "it's google/youtube's site, and they're legally entitled to be ingrates of unprecedented scale", etc., etc., etc.,etc..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Richard (profile), 18 Jan 2018 @ 7:19am

    The free market and private enterprise

    Despite their public protestations to the contrary, private sector companies don't actually like the free market. They spend a large proportion of their energies trying to create or maintain a monopoly for themselves.

    The evidence for this is precisely given by this type of case. Oracle don't want to compete and they are prepared to spend quite a lot of money and effort on avoiding the need to.

    Of course young start up companies behave differently - but I would contend that this is only because they have no choice. The moment they reach a size or a degree of market dominance that allows it they go straight into full monopolist mode. Often they do this whilst still talking about "the right to innovate". The latter often means (in practice) the right to introduce innovations that actually prevent anyone else from innovating. cf Microsoft in the late 80's and early 90's.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Darkhog, 18 Jan 2018 @ 7:47am

    The plaintiff seems to suffer from the lack of foresight

    Which is especially interesting, considering the name of the plaintiff is Oracle.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Large Marge, 18 Jan 2018 @ 9:13am

    Not quite right...

    "The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled [PDF] that accessing publicly-accessible info in a way the hosting entity has said isn't permissible isn't a violation of the law"

    That is not what the decision says. It says a method of taking data, which is prohibited by terms of service, to which a defendant otherwise has the right to take, is not a violation of the CFAA. There is nothing in the decision that says a website can't prohibit or place other restrictions on the taking of data, and the decision makes no reference to "publicly-accessible" data at all and there is no indication the downloads in the case were publicly-accessible at all.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


