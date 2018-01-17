22 State Attorneys General File Suit Against... >>
Journalism

by Mike Masnick

Wed, Jan 17th 2018 3:23am


Filed Under:
aadhaar, data breach, free press, india, journalism, rachna kaira, shooting the messenger



Shooting The Messenger: Reporter Who Exposed Massive Indian Data Breach Targeted By Law Enforcement

from the wrong-target dept

For many years now, we've been among those raising concerns about India's giant identity database known as Aadhaar. A few weeks ago, we wrote that there appeared to be a fairly massive breach of data from that database, and that the information was now available on the dark web for cheap.

This is obviously quite concerning and you'd hope that various Indian government agencies would launch an appropriate investigation. And... it appears at least one investigation has been launched. But, not into the leak. Instead, it's allegedly into the reporter who exposed the leak:

A branch of the Indian government filed a police complaint last week launching an investigation into journalist Rachna Kaira and the Tribune of India, after the publication released a report describing what looks to be a massive vulnerability in a government database that is being exploited by an unknown group to sell highly sensitive and private data about Indian citizens.

The details on the "police complaint" remain sparse, so perhaps it's not a huge deal -- but any attempt to investigate and/or intimidate (and those can be one and the same in some cases) a reporter for merely exposing a fairly big possible data breach that could effect over a billion people at least suggests an interest in covering up the breach, rather than in understanding the breach and preventing further damage.

7 Comments

Reader Comments

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 17 Jan 2018 @ 1:41am

    It's hard to acknowledge you screwed up. Easiest way out is to yell "LOOK OVER THERE" in hopes everybody ignore they are behind Papier-mâché security that's putting over a billion people at risk of fraud. Future damages be damned.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 3:43am

    Aadhaar credentials are for sale - cheap

    One of the "darknet" forums I monitor now features multiple sellers, and there appears to be at least a little bit of price competition going on between them. It looks like for about 10 USD I could buy my own set - and yes, this appears to be legitimately illegitimate, as these offers include downloadable sample data. It's completely clear at this point that the entire database is/will be available to anyone who wants to spend some money and time, and that it's not only insecure, it can't be secured. The best move would be to shut it down and fire everyone responsible for this debacle.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Rayashi (profile), 17 Jan 2018 @ 3:48am

    As per a statement from UIDAI, they FIR is against persons 'unknown'. The reporter was added as a person of interest to assist with the investigation.

    Link:
    https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/aadhaar-police-complaint-against-unknown-people-s ays-law-minister-1797326

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 7:47am

      Re:

      Thank you for pointing to that article.

      I note, though, that the "Editor's Guild of India" claims that the reporter was booked by police, which is rather stronger than "asking for assistance" would imply.

      If you tell someone you're going to throw them in jail unless they cooperate with you, that's still the "chilling effect" everyone is warning about.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    indian black person, 17 Jan 2018 @ 3:49am

    black indian liar

    yes it was breached. Are we under the impression it was ever secure at all. I mean, you know the minute it touches the web all your passwords are in clear text. Oh i say, you didnt know that, well, sorry kiddies , its all clear text from point to point. It might be https during transit, but not at the points, no not at all my little prettys.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 4:37am

      Re: black indian liar

      Pretty racist and rude without any actual input. Have a report.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2018 @ 10:42am

      Re: black indian liar

      Wow you managed not only to be racist but wrong about your racism. Congratulations you’re dumb enough to be a GOP politician.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


