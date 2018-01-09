 
Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Tue, Jan 9th 2018 3:30pm


Filed Under:
copyright, copyright term, copyright term extension, lobbying

Companies:
authors guild, mpaa, riaa



Copyright Maximalists Throw In The Towel On Term Extension; Admit That Maybe Copyright Is Too Long

from the about-fucking-time dept

Last week, in writing about how this should be the last year (for forty straight years) that no old works have moved into the public domain in the US due to repeated copyright term extensions, I noted that there did not appear to be much appetite among the usual folks to push for term extension. Part of this is because the RIAAs and MPAAs of the world know that the fight they'd face this time would be significantly more difficult than when they pushed through the Sonny Bono Copyright Term Extension Act 20 plus years ago. Not only do they know it would be more difficult, they know that they'd lose. Unlike last time, this time the public is paying attention and can mobilize on the internet.

Indeed, we were surprised a few years back when then Copyright Office boss, Maria Pallante -- who has long pushed for copyright maximalism in many different areas -- suggested one tiny aspect of potential copyright reform could be to make the last twenty years (the life plus 50 to life plus 70 years) sort of optional. Even this very, very minor step back from the idea of automatic life plus 70 years (or more!) was fairly astounding for what it represented. Copyright interests have never been willing to budge -- even an inch, and here was a tiny inch that they indicated they were willing to give up.

Tim Lee, over at Ars Technica, has now (incredibly) got three of the biggest copyright maximalist organizations on the record to say that they will not lobby for copyright term extension, and (even more incredibly) got the Authors Guild (the perpetually pushing for crazy new expansions of copyright law freaking Authors Guild!) to even say that they think maybe we should scale back to life plus 50 again:

The Author's Guild, for example, "does not support extending the copyright term, especially since many of our members benefit from having access to a thriving and substantial public domain of older works," a Guild spokeswoman told Ars in an email. "If anything, we would likely support a rollback to a term of life-plus-50 if it were politically feasible."

The RIAA and MPAA were slightly more muted, basically saying they "are not aware" of any efforts or proposals and it's not something they're pushing:

"We are not aware of any such efforts, and it's not something we are pursuing," an RIAA spokesman told us when we asked about legislation to retroactively extend copyright terms.

"While copyright term has been a longstanding topic of conversation in policy circles, we are not aware of any legislative proposals to address the issue," the MPAA told us.

Of course, those statements are kind of funny, because they both know damn well that the only way such proposals would even be a topic for discussion is if they were pushing for them. That won't mean some nutty copyright holder won't push for an extension, but the RIAA and MPAA's recognition that they would lose (and lose spectacularly and embarrassingly) means that no such proposal is going to go anywhere.

Now, let's see what it will take to get them on board with the Authors Guild plan to start to move copyright terms in the other direction.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    timlash (profile), 9 Jan 2018 @ 1:48pm

    Wow!

    Perhaps Disney is too busy counting all their Star Wars receipts.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 9 Jan 2018 @ 3:26pm

    Nothing but empty words

    Until I see something(a lot of somethings in fact) enter the public domain and stay there, I don't for so much as a second believe that they wouldn't back yet another retroactive extension, even if they aren't directly the ones pushing for it.

    Yes trying to sneak yet another retroactive extension would likely face some hefty backlash, but we're not talking about groups that have shown even the slightest bit of restraint in the past when it came to screwing over members of the public, so until I see something more than empty words, I'll assume that they have not in fact had a miraculous change of heart.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 9 Jan 2018 @ 3:37pm

      Re: Nothing but empty words

      Yes trying to sneak yet another retroactive extension would likely face some hefty backlash, but we're not talking about groups that have shown even the slightest bit of restraint in the past when it came to screwing over members of the public, so until I see something more than empty words, I'll assume that they have not in fact had a miraculous change of heart.

      But it would take 60 votes in a dysfunctional Senate, on an issue that might generate the same kind of pushback as SOPA did. You're right to stay vigilant on this; we all should. But it's going to be a lot harder for Disney to pull a fast one now than it was 20 years ago.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 9 Jan 2018 @ 4:18pm

    Fire and Fury doesn't even cover the current administration's entire first year. Now what incentive will Wolff have to write sequels?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Mr Big Content, 9 Jan 2018 @ 4:19pm

    This Is What Happens When You Let Teh Pirates Make Copywright Laws

    It should be a Law that anybody who has ever copied ANYTHING should be probihibited from having any say in Coppyright Laws. Then we will SEE FAIRNESS PREVAIL for teh TRUE INTELECTUAL PROPETRY OWNERS. YOU KNOW ITS MORALLLY RIGHT!!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2018 @ 5:25pm

      Re: This Is What Happens When You Let Teh Pirates Make Copywright Laws

      So.. you mean everyone that Riaa, MPAA, Author's Guild, etc represent?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    OldGeezer (profile), 9 Jan 2018 @ 4:25pm

    Like I eally care what happens after I'm dead!

    Isn't it amazing that the RIAA MPAA are fighting to protect many works from reaching public domain until long after they are fucking dead? My house, everything in it, my savings will go to my son. 70 years after I have gone in quest of the "is there a God" final answer, do you think I will give a shit what he does with his inheritance? It's beyond insane that my grandchildren will be in their 50's before much of the music I listened to as a teenager will be public domain. I'm 65, so if I live another 12 years, Buddy Holly MAY be public domain. That's because I was 5 when his plane went down.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2018 @ 4:36pm

    Unpublished works

    You have to remember that unpublished works were bundled in with copyrighted works, and may have had some influence of the policy.

    Unpublished works, freed from state common law copyright and going from perpetual copyright to 70 years after death, was a major revolution and accounts for a lot of works being on the internet such as letters and diaries.

    This went into effect Jan. 1, 2003, 15 years ago, and the sky hasn't fallen yet. It will be more than 15 years, though, for archives and historical societies to catch on.

    Copyfraud is rampant and increasing, with gate-keepers popping up all over.
    ...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ryunosuke (profile), 9 Jan 2018 @ 6:02pm

    sounds like their copyright maximalism expired.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


