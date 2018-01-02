Hopefully For The Last Time: The US Has Zero New Works Enter The Public Domain On January 1st
from the one-more-year... dept
For many years now, during the first week of January, we write a post about Public Domain Day. That's the day -- January 1st -- where works that have reached the statutory limit reach the public domain. The Public Domain Review has an excellent collection of the Class of 2018 -- showing what works entered the public domain this week in the "life plus 50" copyright countries (Canada, New Zealand, and many countries in Asia and Africa) and the "life plus 70" copyright countries (most of the EU, Brazil, Israel, Russia, Turkey, Nigeria). For life plus 70 countries, the works of Aleister Crowley and Winston Churchill are now in the public domain. For the life plus 50 countries, Rene Magritte's paintings, the song compositions of Woody Guthrie and Otis Redding, and the writings of Jean Toomer are now in the public domain -- among many others.
Except, as we note each and every year, there is no such "graduating class" in the US. Because, thanks to Disney's heavy lobbying, copyright keeps getting extended and extended and extended. If you're interested, the Center for the Study of the Public Domain at Duke University has also put together its depressing annual "What Could Have Entered the Public Domain..." list for the US, if the law had remained as it was prior to 1978, when the maximum length of copyright was 56 years. Under that setup, Josepher Heller's Catch-22, Salinger's Franny & Zooey and Robert Heinlein's Stranger in a Strange Land all would have entered the public domain. Grok that. Movies including Breakfast at Tiffany's, West Side Story, and The Guns of Navarone all would have entered the public domain as well. And, of course, a ton of music:
What 1961 music could you have used without fear of a lawsuit? If you wanted to find guitar tabs or sheet music and freely use some of the influential music from 1961, January 1 2018 would have been a rocking day for you under earlier copyright laws. Patsy Cline’s classic Crazy (Willie Nelson) would be available. So would Stand By Me (Ben E. King, Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller), Runaway (Del Shannon, Max Crook), and Let’s Twist Again (Kal Mann, Dave Appell). You could publicly perform or set short films to Surfin' (Brian Wilson, Mike Love) or Crying (Roy Orbison, Joe Melson), all without permission or fee. Today these musical works remain copyrighted until 2057
There's much more as well. As the Center notes in a companion post, this should be seen as highly problematic. Locking up our culture like this does no one any good -- except for a very, very, very, very small number of copyright holders on the few works that are still economically viable. Even worse, because things are locked up for so long, so much of our culture becomes orphan works -- which tend to disappear entirely, as no one can even figure out who holds the copyright in question, should they even want to make use of it. And, without the public domain, we lose access to potentially wonderful aspects of culture:
What happens when works enter the public domain? Sometimes, wonderful things. The 1947 film It’s A Wonderful Life entered the public domain in 1975 because its copyright was not properly renewed after the first 28-year term. The film had been a flop on release, but thanks to its public domain status, it became a holiday classic. Why? Because TV networks were free to show it over and over again during the holidays, making the film immensely popular. But then copyright law reentered the picture…. In 1993, the film’s original copyright holder, capitalizing on a recent Supreme Court case, reasserted copyright based on its ownership of the film’s musical score and the short story on which the film was based (the film itself is still in the public domain). Ironically, a film that only became a success because of its public domain status was pulled back into copyright.
The one bit of good news, hopefully on the horizon is that this should be the last year that nothing enters the public domain on Public Domain Day. While Disney and other big copyright holders have been able to continually push out the eventual entrance of new works into the public domain in the US, if nothing changes, next January we will finally have works published in 1923 enter the public domain in the US. There had been rumblings about another attempt at copyright term extension in the US a few years back, but it's been much quieter in the past few years, as I think even the lobbying powerhouses in the music and movie industries have realized this isn't a fight they could win, or one really worth having. That doesn't mean someone won't try to extend the term again, but I hope most people now recognize what a bad idea it would be.
Of course, it's still ridiculous that it's only now that those works from the 1920s are entering the public domain -- while other countries are at least getting works from the 1940s or 1960s. Rather than worrying about copyright term extension, it seems we should really be exploring ways to bring copyright term back down to a much more reasonable time frame.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Oh if only...
While it would be nice for the public's half of the deal that is copyright to finally get something, I suspect that the looming threat of such happening will spur a frenzy of activity to make sure that it won't occur.
Whether it be an open push to 'Protect The Creators!(and their children. And their children's children...)' by passing yet another retroactive expansion, or it will be slipped through quietly in an unrelated bill, while it would be nice to finally see something added to the public domain in the US, history shows that there are plenty of well funded groups who will fight tooth and nail to ensure it won't happen.
The question is not 'Will they try to screw the public yet again?', but 'How and when?', and while I'd love to be proven wrong, I don't expect to be.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'd also like a definitive answer on whether I could get in legal trouble for hosting that collection on a public web server here in Canada. (With nothing to stop Americans from accessing it.)
We really need versions of the EFF and Center for the Study of the Public Domain in one of the "life plus 50" countries. The lack of definitive answers is probably the only thing keeping "life plus 50" folks from openly sharing, and making "life plus 70" and America's "everything after 1923, forever" terms irrelevant.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How does this matter when you kids believe even NEW works are yours for the taking?
Besides, you are overlooking advantage of what you so often tout: teh internets, with nearly everything available. (Except for a certain old movie that I want to see again: il ne existe pas!)
You have my support to grab content older than 28 years -- it's an illegal ex post facto change to extend copyright -- that's an example where you can use common: to resist The Rich and their corporatism.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How does this matter when you kids believe even NEW works are yours for the taking?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How does this matter when you kids believe even NEW works are yours for the taking?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How does this matter when you kids believe even NEW works are yours for the taking?
Which you'll never see thanks to the laws you support. Nice going.
> it's an illegal ex post facto change to extend copyright
But you'll support those changes because you can't stop coming back to a website you hate so much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How does this matter when you kids believe even NEW works are yours for the taking?
but I find another question more pressing.
What old movie do you want to see again you can't find?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: How does this matter when you kids believe even NEW works are yours for the taking?
This means books, poems, songs, photographs, TV broadcasts, magazines, and many other things that the creators never anticipated being under copyright long past their deaths, and no effort is being made to preserve them, archive them, or make them available to the public in any way - either because it's just not economically viable, or the owner just doesn't care. This is assuming, of course, the owner of the work is known. If not, the work sits unused because you can't even ask permission or pay someone to use it.
For the sake of the movie business, all the rest of culture suffers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: How does this matter when you kids believe even NEW works are yours for the taking?
I'd highly disagree with that, but it really does depend on which titles you're searching for. Sure, if you want something that was a box office hit in its day or it later found a sizeable audience on VHS, you're usually OK to get it.
With more obscure/independent titles, you're very much in the position where the works are orphaned and/or simply not made available by the studios responsible for them. There's a *lot* of titles that are not available legally, and many more in desperate need of remastering or other work that can't be done due to copyright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: How does this matter when you kids believe even NEW works are yours for the taking?
Based on the laws he advocates like three strikes, knowing where to get them constitutes tertiary liability, even if he doesn't actually download it. Remember, under copyright plaintiff law the plaintiff only needs to convince the judge that you have an inclination to access culture you're not otherwise capable of accessing or permitted to do so, even if there's absolutely no proof that an offense has occurred.
Or we could go for the likelier answer in that he's lying and just can't resist posting as a moral superior regardless of how stupid it makes him looks. Like the time where he insisted that the RIAA could not be held responsible for the piracy occurring via their IP addresses.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How does this matter when you kids believe even NEW works are yours for the taking?
That is an interesting development indeed - and one that undermines a considerable number of your positions regarding copyright and piracy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How does this matter when you kids believe even NEW works are yours for the taking?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How does this matter when you kids believe even NEW works are yours for the taking?
Maybe it's the huge, blatant hypocrisy of it.
Public: Many of your movies have been based on public domain works, why is that?
Disney: The public domain is an invaluable resource of ideas and stories.
Public: When is Disney going to contribute something to the public domain?
Disney: ARE YOU INSANE??? NOTHING WE MAKE WILL EVER BE PUBLIC DOMAIN!!! IT ALL BELONGS TO US FOREVER!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I find 14 years, optionally renewable once to be perfectly reasonable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We need to extend copyright
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: We need to extend copyright
Time travelers have a way to optimize that. They create something at any time, then travel to the future to die on the very last day of humanity. (Or even 50 years before that.)
That's how you get eternal copyright when you can time-travel.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: We need to extend copyright
What's to stop a popular author's estate from cryogenically freezing the author before they die, so there is no death certificate and the countdown clock never stops ticking?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: We need to extend copyright
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
For the synaptically challenged
Getting old content for free isn't the problem. The problem is that said content and often anything with even a passing resemblance to it, is basically forever forbidden as inspiration for new creations for fear of being sued. But then I suspect the "person" who claimed that is well aware.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
thirteen@neetriht.com
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm writing...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm writing...
(It's like "but on a computer / network / the internet" patents.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
To which I ask: What copyright?
There never was a legitimate copyright on Steamboat Willie, because the copyright notice was botched. This is similar to the Night of the Living Dead situation, but unlike Romero, no one's ever gone after Disney in court.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Copyright vs. public domain
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Copyright vs. trademarks
It seems that the concept of a copyright is to guarantee the creator of the IP to own his/her/their creation during the lifetime of the copyright owner. My opinion is that a copyright should only be viable during the life time of the original owner as it is an intellectual property... after the intellect has left our "realm,"... ?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Copyright vs. trademarks
The "creator of the IP" is the government, or, if you like, what we have allowed government a corporations to do under our social contract. The IP is the copyright itself. (Or the patent, or trademark.)
But yes, it makes sense to allow the creator(s) a limited monopoly during their own lifetime, and the IP itself is non-transferrable, but licensable non-exclusively.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
17 U.S. Code § 1201 - Circumvention of copyright protection systems
Even if the act of cracking public domain encrypted works were indeed legal (which logic would dictate) unfortunately both the creation and distribution of any such cracking tool would be illegal under the DMCA -- because such a tool could ostensibly be used to unlawfully crack copyrighted media.
Perhaps Techdirt has previously discussed this legal paradox. Granted that along with fair-use exceptions to the DMCA's draconian criminal penalties, it's a (mostly) intellectual argument since encryption-busting software like AnyDVD has been readily available on the internet for many years.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
HR-Disney
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cultural participation will happen regardless of how restrictive rightsholders become. People are simply not going to wait 100 plus years to finally be able to enjoy and draw inspiration from existing popular works and build upon it
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment