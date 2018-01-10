Daily Deal: Stone River eLearning >>
<< AT&T, Huawei Phone Partnership Killed At...
 tdicon 

Privacy

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Jan 10th 2018 9:27am


Filed Under:
border, cbp, customs, device searches, dhs



CBP Warrantless Device Searches Continue To Increase And New DHS Guidance Isn't Going To Bring That Number Down

from the visit-a-country-with-zero-rights-without-even-leaving-the-country! dept

The DHS made two significant announcements late last week, both dealing with the CBP's warrantless searches of electronic devices at the border. The first was a bit of info, showing the exponential increase in device searches in 2016 (jumping from 5,000 in 2015 to 20,000 in 2016) is part of a trend, rather than an anomaly. Searches increased another 59% in 2017, rising to 30,200 total.

The DHS and CBP also released statements justifying the ongoing increase in warrantless searches.

"In this digital age, border searches of electronic devices are essential to enforcing the law at the US border and to protecting the American people," John Wagner, a deputy executive assistant commissioner at Customs and Border Patrol, said in a statement.

[...]

CBP's authority for the border search of electronic devices is and will continue to be exercised judiciously, responsibly, and consistent with the public trust," he added.

These statements are empty and useless. We had just as much of a "digital age" in 2015 and yet searches occurred far less frequently. There seemed to be no less law enforcement happening and no less "secure" as a nation than we are now. In fact, we may have been more secure with fewer searches as we hadn't yet shifted towards a more antagonistic relationship with the rest of the world, starting with our southern bordering neighbor.

It's also difficult to square claims of "judicious, responsible" use of device search authority with the exponential leap in number of devices searched and the DHS's open admission it lacks legal authority for some of the searches its agencies perform.

Accompanying the release of 2017's search numbers, the DHS released updated guidelines on border device searches. The guidelines roughly align with answers delivered by the DHS to Sen. Ron Wyden in response to questions about its warrantless device searches.

The CBP still has carte blanche access to devices of foreigners entering or leaving the country. Its ability to access devices carried by Americans is only slightly more limited. Anything residing on a device can be accessed by CBP officials without a warrant or even reasonable suspicion. From the CBP's search guidelines [PDF]:

Border searches of electronic devices may include searches of the information stored on the device when it is presented for inspection or during its detention by CBP for an inbound or outbound border inspection. The border search will include an examination of only the information that is resident upon the device and accessible through the device's operating system or through other software, tools, or applications. Officers may not intentionally use the device to access information that is solely stored remotely. To avoid retrieving or accessing information stored remotely and not otherwise present on the device, Officers will either request that the traveler disable connectivity to any network by placing the device in airplane mode), or, where warranted by national security, law enforcement, officer safety, or other operational considerations, Officers will themselves disable network connectivity. Officers should also take care to ensure, throughout the course of a border search, that they do not take actions that would make any changes to the contents of the device.

CBP officers can also perform "advanced searches." These involve imaging device contents and possible access of remote storage. Again, the CBP claims it needs no warrant to perform these searches, only reasonable suspicion. The guidance makes no mention of the Supreme Court's Riley decision, likely interpreting the decision to apply only to searches incident to arrest, rather than border inspections of "containers" and their "contents" under multiple court-granted warrant exceptions.

Yes, the CBP still equates phones and laptops to suitcases and personal effects. One of the statutes listed in its defense of warrantless access to electronic device contents refers to the CBP's right to search "persons, baggage, and merchandise" entering or leaving the country.

On top of that, the CBP continues to insist all travelers must unlock or decrypt devices/accounts so contents can be inspected. The CBP says it can use external hardware to crack devices and/or detain locked devices indefinitely if travelers aren't compliant. None of this requires a warrant. Nor does it even require reasonable suspicion. All the CBP needs to justify these seizures and searches is a traveler's refusal to hand over passwords or PINs.

Unbelievably, this new guidance is an improvement. Prior to this, the DHS and CBP weren't even limiting their searches to the low bar of reasonable suspicion. So, while the new guidance is earning limited praise from privacy and rights activists, it's also gathering plenty of criticism. Ron Wyden, who was instrumental in getting the DHS to concede its social media account searches had no legal basis, offered up a golf clap for the DHS's new guidance, along with a warning he would continue seeking a legislative end to the "Constitution-free" zone in which the CBP does all of its intrusive work.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Americans’ Constitutional rights shouldn’t disappear at the border. By requiring ‘reasonable suspicion’ before conducting forensic searches of Americans’ devices at the border, Customs and Border Protection is beginning to recognize what the Supreme Court has already clearly stated that ‘digital is different.’ It is my view that Americans will be safer when time and resources are spent on searching people with an actual cause...”

“However, there’s more work to do here. Manually examining an individual’s private photos, messages and browsing history is still extremely invasive, and should require a warrant. I continue to believe Americans are entitled to their full Constitutional rights, no matter where they are in the United States. That’s why Senator Paul and I last year introduced the Protecting Data at the Border Act, which would end the legal Bermuda Triangle at the border and require warrants for law enforcement officials to search Americans’ phones and laptops at the border.”

23 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 9:03am

    "Ron Wyden, who was instrumental in getting the DHS to concede its social media account searches had no legal basis..."

    We need more Wydens in politics.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jordan Chandler, 10 Jan 2018 @ 9:33am

    What happens if I just say no regarding unlocking my phone? Can they keep me in jail indefinitely?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That Anonymous Coward (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 9:34am

      Re:

      Why not ask the gentlemen still in jail for refusing to unlock their laptops they suspect there is CP on...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Jordan Chandler, 10 Jan 2018 @ 9:46am

        Re: Re:

        That's entirely different, but to be honest I have issues with that too.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Uriel-238 (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 6:44pm

          Refusing to unlock your device.

          I suspect CBP and any other US law enforcement agency have ways of making your stay super-uncomfortable if you don't comply with an open request.

          Their methods are very likely to be unconstitutional and inhumane, potentially violating international law regarding the treatment of prisoners, but they'll totally get away with it anyway. Even if they kill you in the process.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jan 2018 @ 11:37am

      Re:

      You don't even get to go to jail, where your presence would be logged. You can be kept "in custody" by CBP, where most of the regular detention safeguards enshrined in law are totally sidestepped.

      Essentially, if you refuse to cooperate, you can be disappeared by CBP until you agree to cooperate.

      But what really gets me about this is that other countries, especially Europe, have laws that get contravened by allowing a third party unfettered access to a device storing corporate material. So if I'm carrying a company phone and CBP orders me to unlock it so they can search/image the contents, if I refuse, they can hold me in custody. If I don't refuse, on return to the EU I can be arrested/sued/fired for revealing third party information.

      I'm actually in a situation now where it's safer to take my personal phone containing business apps secured with business passwords (MS's suite for example), than it is to take a dedicated business phone/laptop to the US.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 12:34pm

        Re: Re:

        Essentially, if you refuse to cooperate, you can be disappeared by CBP until you agree to cooperate.

        And as a foreigner, you have no right to a lawyer.

        Even if you fully cooperate, if you didn't tell them what they want to hear they can ship you to a third country to be tortured until you "confess." At least that's what the old INS could (and did) do before the CBP inherited their duties.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        David, 10 Jan 2018 @ 1:35pm

        Re: Re:

        Solution is simple. You don't go to the U.S. Getting disappeared and tortured is a personal risk nobody can ask of you. If the Americans want to do business with the rest of the world, they can go there instead. They already have a trade deficit they cannot really allow to grow any larger.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bergman (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 12:44pm

      Re:

      What happens? They take your phone and you never see it again.

      It's not robbery, despite them having guns, you not being given a choice, and the law being clear that they can't steal your property, because reasons.

      Of course, if you do agree to give them access, you've violated the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by violating the terms of service of various apps that say you can't share passwords, and the CBP has you on camera committing that felony.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 10 Jan 2018 @ 9:38am

    "Empty and useless"?

    "In this digital age, border searches of electronic devices are essential to enforcing the law at the US border and to protecting the American people,"

    That is not an empty and useless statement. It is false. The correct statement would be

    "In this digital age, border searches of electronic devices are essential to breaking the law at the US border and to violating the rights of the American people,"

    There are absolutely no laws enforced by searching people's devices. It doesn't even significantly contribute to the CBP doing its job of protecting the borders since of course criminals would not be storing useful information on searchable devices.

    There are a number of laws violated by the search and/or detention of personal assets without reasonable suspicion or warrant.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 9:45am

    Q: What in the actual hell do they think they are going to find?

    Do they think there is an image that can be used to overthrow the entire country?

    Do they think terrorists are as stupid as the NSA and will leave their tools exposed where they can be found?

    Do they think they will discover texts outlining exactly how they will kill all the white devils?

    A: They expect to find very little.
    They want to gather more haystacks & remind everyone that they are protecting us from all of them evil foriegn people.
    It makes people consider if the trip here is worth the effort, which means some events will move well outside of the US.
    This is big brother watching you & everyone you know, hoping to match a name to a terrorism watch list... despite the fact they are so stupid they terror review & deny boarding to children under 5, because their name is on the list. Unless 5 yr olds are way more advanced, there is no reason to subject a baby & parents to the CBP/TSA fondling & invasive questioning because the CHILD has the same name as a terrorist.
    Terrorists don't have unique names & lets not point out that for a not terribly huge amount of money you can get passports from various nations who will put whatever name you want on them.

    This is stupid.
    This is invasive & there is no evidence its stopped anything. They tell us they can't tell us because the terrorists might figure out how to bypass it... You mean like back it up into the cloud with a password & then wipe the machine & restore it once they get past the feds?

    This is more of the, well we poured 100 million into this program already, rather than admit it doesn't work as we thought, lets dump another 100 million into it & see what happens. Sometimes admitting it was a bad idea & taking a new direction isn't a bad thing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      An Onymous Coward (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 10:08am

      Re:

      Politicians back these programs because they think it looks good when trying to get reelected. If they voted to kill these programs they would be lambasted in attack ads during the election cycle for being "soft on terrorism".

      Despite their utter uselessness these programs have to do something to "justify" their existence as an organization. The more they can appear in the news the better for them, good or bad. All this security theater is little more than "Look! We're working hard to keep you safe!" Nevermind that you've sacrificed liberty for that.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Who? Me?, 10 Jan 2018 @ 10:56am

        Re: Re: Politicians back these types of laws because of re-election aspirations

        Another reason to limit all elected politicians to one term, with no exceptions.

        Also, require a means test to run, and to comprehend laws and ramifications thereof.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 10:09am

      Re:

      Do they think terrorists are as stupid as the NSA and will leave their tools exposed where they can be found?

      Careful there. There have been recent terrorist incidents where US politicians tried to paint encryption as a terrorist tool. It's later shown that the terrorists didn't have anything of value on their phones, or were coordinating using ordinary unencrypted SMS messages.

      Plus it seems likely that American intelligence agencies have a different goal: Rather than just a database of everyone's identities, they want a database of who knows and communicates with who. By vacuuming up everyone's email and social media contact lists, they can build a database of connections.

      After a terrorist incident or anti-corporate protest, they can check for connections between the those responsible and anyone else. And put everyone one, two or three steps out on the no-fly list.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jan 2018 @ 10:31am

      Re:

      "They want to gather more haystacks & remind everyone that they are protecting us from all of them evil foriegn people."

      'If Tyranny and Oppression come to this land, it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy.'

      ~James Madison

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Jan 2018 @ 11:41am

        Re: Re:

        I'll refine this to "they want to gather more haystacks and remind everyone that they are protecting us all from those evil needles."

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 10 Jan 2018 @ 9:54am

    Its ability to access devices carried by Americans is only slightly more limited.

    Introduce hard limits, and what happens next is predictable:

    The US has agreements with other countries so that when an American shows his passport to enter a third country, the US is notified. That way an American can't visit Cuba via Canada without the US knowing.

    If the US can't image Americans' cell phones when they re-enter the country, they'll demand that other countries image them - and send the contents to American authorities - when Americans arrive.

    Americans will be the foreigners, so they won't have any more right to refuse than foreigners showing up at American borders.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jan 2018 @ 10:43am

    "Officers may not intentionally use the device to access information that is solely stored remotely."

    ... and then later ...

    "officers can also perform "advanced searches." These involve imaging device contents and possible access of remote storage."

    Which contradicts the former statement.
    So - all searches will be considered advanced searches. Their double speak does nothing but make them look bad.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jordan Chandler, 10 Jan 2018 @ 10:58am

    What happens when people learn to dual boot their phones to a clean OS?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jan 2018 @ 12:18pm

    I'm starting to think this is being primarily used to deter citizens from leaving the country be it for family or business. Slurping up everyone's data is just a bonus.

    Police State anyone?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jan 2018 @ 5:28pm

    Why not just store to the cloud and wipe the phone before crossing the border?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Daily Deal: Stone River eLearning >>
<< AT&T, Huawei Phone Partnership Killed At...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

15:31 Appeals Court Drives Another Stake Into The Heart Of Idaho's 'Ag-Gag' Law (13)
13:33 Chuck Johnson Sues Twitter, Copying Dennis Prager's Lawsuit Against YouTube (21)
11:42 Psychiatrist Sues A Bunch Of Redditors For Criticizing His Therapy Services (17)
10:30 Trump's New Rural Broadband Executive Order Doesn't Actually Do Much Of Anything (21)
10:29 Daily Deal: Stone River eLearning (0)
09:27 CBP Warrantless Device Searches Continue To Increase And New DHS Guidance Isn't Going To Bring That Number Down (23)
06:27 AT&T, Huawei Phone Partnership Killed At Last Second By More Unproven Accusations Of Huawei Spying (20)
03:22 Jury Awards Couple No Damages For Bungled Marijuana Raid Predicated On Wet Tea Leaves (54)

Tuesday

19:31 The Other Side: Phoenix Comicon Proactively Changes Names To Avoid San Diego Comic-Con Bully (12)
15:30 Copyright Maximalists Throw In The Towel On Term Extension; Admit That Maybe Copyright Is Too Long (70)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.