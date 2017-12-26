FBI Celebrates Taking Down A 'Terrorist' Who Told Undercover Agents He Couldn't Go Through With An Attack
from the wherein-'thwart'-means-'standing-by-idly-while-events-take-their-cou dept
The FBI has proudly announced its kicking of another goal into the unguarded War on Terrorism net. And the press rejoices:
The enthusiastic republishing of the FBI's narrative does little more than rewrite the DOJ's press release. Very few have dug into the charging documents. If they had, they might not have depicted a terrorist attack that was never going to happen as somehow being "thwarted" by the arrest of a 26-year-old man reeling from the recent loss of his children in a custody battle.
According to the criminal complaint [PDF], Everitt Jameson was planning to detonate explosives at Pier 39 in San Francisco, a popular destination for tourists. The lead-up to Jameson's arrest (and supposed "thwarting") was filled with FBI informants and undercover agents, but not a single actual member of a terrorist group.
The investigation began with a paid informant passing on Jameson's Facebook activity to the FBI.
On September 19, 2017, a credible FBI Confidential Human Source (CHS) who has accurately reported to the FBI on national security matters in the past, reported a suspicious Facebook account. The Facebook persona was Everitt Aaron Jameson, vanity everittj. The Facebook id # was hidden. The CHS reported Jameson was "Liking" and "Loving" posts that were pro-ISIS and pro-terrorism. To provide an example of the types of posts Jameson was "Liking" and "Loving" during this time period, the CHS reported to the FBI that Jameson "loved" a post on November 29, 2017 that is an image of Santa Claus standing in New York with a box of dynamite. The text of the post reads, "ISIS post image of Santa with dynamite threatening attack on New York." The Propaganda poster shows Santa Claus standing on a roof next to a box of dynamite looking out over a crowd of shoppers with the words "We meet at Christmas in New York… soon." Under this post, Jameson selected the "Like" option and then selected the "Heart" option to signify that he "Loved" the post.
As we've noted before, "liking" social media posts is not the same thing as endorsing the content. Jameson may have liked the sentiments expressed, but it doesn't immediately follow he would be willing to engage in violent acts of terrorism. That's not what the FBI thought, though. Rather than monitor the account and open a preliminary investigation, the FBI decided to get involved. Undercover agents began communicating with Jameson pretending to be ISIS members. Over the next couple of months, agents frequently exchanged messages and met with Jameson, nudging him towards committing an act of terrorism.
Jameson pledged his limited utility to the cause, fulfilling the expected "material support" charges by offering use of his tow truck and his (very brief) background as a US Marine. (Jameson was discharged shortly after basic training for failing to disclose his asthma.) He also said he could kick in about $400 a month.
Jameson did state he was considering something along the lines of the San Bernardino shootings or the New York attack in which a vehicle was driven into a crowd. But the FBI was more interested in getting Jameson to build bombs. Jameson was compliant, but seemingly unable to actually acquire the supplies to build them.
UCE2 asked Jameson what assistance the UCE2 could provide. Jameson stated that he needed ammunition, powder, tubing, and nails. When asked what kind of a weapon he would need, Jameson noted that he would prefer an assault rifle. He also explained that he was trained in both the M-16 and an AK-47 rifle. Jameson also stated that he needed timers and remote detonators (presumably for the explosive charges Jameson previously described to the UCE2). Jameson said that he could get the PVC pipe, nails, and powder (presumably, black powder used for commercial explosives and ammunition).
That conversation happened on December 16th. On December 18th, no further preparation for the attack had been done by Jameson. The undercover agent tried to arrange another meeting about the attack plans, but was rebuffed by Jameson.
Later during the evening, the UCE2 contacted Jameson to discuss arranging a follow-up meeting. Jameson responded by indicating that he had been "very busy tonight." Moreover, Jameson told the UCE2, "I also don't think I can do this after all. I've reconsidered." The UCE2 stated, "We only can do Allahs will," and Jameson replied "In Sha Allah one day I can. But I can't."
Rather than keep tabs on the little terrorist that couldn't, the FBI decided to call in its markers. It acquired a search warrant for Jameson's residence one day later. The search uncovered some handguns, a rifle, 13 rounds of ammunition, and four fireworks. The feds also found his handwritten note pledging allegiance to ISIS and Jameson's will, signed and executed on November 11th.
As far as the complaint states, Jameson was never in contact with any suspected ISIS members. All discussions about a terrorist attack involved at least one FBI undercover agent. Jameson himself took himself out of play by stating he couldn't go through with the planned attack. This statement was made before supplies were gathered or a storage area obtained to assemble and store the bombs. The "terrorist" who "thwarted" his own attack sounds very much like a person looking for some sort of direction in his life after a traumatic divorce and chose exactly the wrong sort of people to identify with. That his closest contacts during this period were FBI agents interested in securing a terrorism bust does little to further the narrative of ticking terrorist time bomb disarmed at the last minute by heroic G-men.
One wonders how many discussions about attacking America Jameson would have engaged in if simply left alone. Or if he would have come up with plans to blow up part of San Francisco if he hadn't found supposedly like-minded ISIS supporters to talk to. It's impossible to say Jameson never would have engaged in violence, but the criminal complaint shows Jameson did nothing more than click Facebook buttons before the FBI got involved. And for that, he's probably going to go to prison for a long time. It seems Jameson would have benefited from a few more positive role models. But steering confused and depressed people away from sympathizing with ISIS doesn't make headlines. And it certainly doesn't help keep the lights on at the FBI.
But you won't consider for a second that FBI fabricated "Trump-Russia collusion"?
Here, up today and easily found, is far more important and vastly more credible allegations that Techdirt actively ignores:
"How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin' James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife's campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation? - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017"
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-26/trump-slams-crooked-hillary-pile-garbage-funded-bogus- dossier
Re: But you won't consider for a second that FBI fabricated "Trump-Russia collusion"?
Just because Trump says something does not mean it is true. Or credible. Or worth caring about.
Re: But you won't consider for a second that FBI fabricated "Trump-Russia collusion"?
Re: But you won't consider for a second that FBI fabricated "Trump-Russia collusion"?
Re: But you won't consider for a second that FBI fabricated "Trump-Russia collusion"?
It's about ruling OUT collusion. (Or rather ruling out harm by collusion.)
If I recall correctly, there is incriminating evidence of collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia. It's nailed. If Trump were one of us lowly prole shlubs, Trump and his minions go to court. There'd be about a 90% chance of conviction each and some of them would get to go to minimum security for a few years.
(Much like Clinton regarding classified State data on a personal server -- she committed the same crimes that many whistleblowers of the Obama administration did, and if tried under the CFAA or Espionage acts would get more years time than murder. Clinton remains an example of inequality under law.)
But the FBI special prosecution is serving to rule out wrongdoing by the Trump campaign by showing, as with Clinton, that no harm was done.
Otherwise, it's a shoe-in conviction: An awful lot of people in the Trump campaign had an awful lot of contact with Russian aristocrats who all personally know Putin. And then they told an awful lot of lies denying such contacts that were revealed only after they were in new offices.
And then there's the matter of electoral influence by the Russian government, both by their hacker army and by their professional trolls.
Now, I agree with you, Anonymous Coward that the FBI has shown a lack of competence as a law-enforcement agency for at least a decade. I'd prefer if the collusion investigation was conducted by an agent that was more adept and determining guilt from innocence. And the FBI is not a neutral entity, tending to lean towards conservative, status-quo-serving positions.
I'd prefer to defer to an inquisitional investigation by an international tribunal. But that's not my choice to make.
Besides which, there are tons of crimes against humanity done by the United States that would become fair play to such an international tribunal. And a European-based tribunal would be all over our torture, mercenary use and targeted killings like sharks on chum.
if so, i guess the FBI's new term for hiding from/burying open access records for IMSI catcher / interception devices is either
"Confidential Inhuman Source"
"Confidential Silicon Source"
"Confidential Electronic Source"
or... something similar?
Re:
(As that would seem to imply, non-human sources which are not confidential also exist; examples would include things like phone taps, wiretaps, and so forth, though that latter can cover a multitude of sins. It might also include the more controversial areas of algorithmic surveillance, in which case the entity serving as the source of the report could indeed be not-human.)
Re:
Technically, that is what we all do every day.
Re:
Re: Re:
Yes, conspiracy is a crime. See, for example 18 U.S.C. sec. 371. Under that section, if
Then all are guilty of conspiracy, whether or not the contemplated crime is ever committed.
There are other, more specific conspiracy statutes, and state laws also provide for nearly-identical offenses.
Re: Re: Re:
hmmm, I should rephrase that.
Where is this "love" reaction in facebook referred to in the post?
Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
Not sure when they started doing that, but apparently it is indeed a thing they do.
At this point I distrust any news that the FBI thwarted an alleged terror plot.
Since soon or later it turns out that they thwarted a terror plot except not really or ...that the FBI invented from whole cloth as an entrapment / sting operation.
Really, it makes the Feds look desperate for collars because there aren't enough real criminals in this world. And mentally disabled immigrants are an easy mark.
They like to play with fake bombs and things, but what happens when the asset decides to go dark & complete the mission on his own?
Think the FBI will admit they put it into motion?
We honestly need to look at why they are so focused on this & ignoring actual problems citizens face. I have a feeling its Congress wanting headlines to cash in on that directly affects the budget process.
We need to stop feeding into the ZOMG narrative & demand we face reality. We have millions of people hit by ID theft, but our resources are devoted to creating terrorists. Fake crimes are more important that real crimes harming real people.
operation: anti-troll
