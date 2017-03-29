 
Failures

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Mar 29th 2017 3:25am


garland, texas



FBI's Presence At The Garland, Texas Shooting Appears To Show It Prefers Easier Terrorism Arrests

from the FBI-takes-a-pass dept

Given the FBI's skill at cultivating terrorists to arrest and indict, you'd think it would have done a better job handling the planned terrorist attack in Garland, Texas. The two shooters were killed by local police before they could kill any attendees at a "Draw Mohammed" event thrown by anti-Muslim activist (and bumbling litigant) Pam Geller.

The FBI appears to prefer "hunting" terrorists who are about 90% talk and 10% insolvent. The list of FBI terrorism busts includes senior citizens, people with cognitive disabilities, and wannabe ISIS militants so terrifying they can't even talk their mom into giving them their passport back so they can go fight for ISIS.

When faced with suspects with coherent plans and firepower, the FBI simply motors away from ground zero. Literally. A 60 Minutes investigation into the Garland shooting reveals the FBI was on top of the suspects for several years, but failed to prevent the attack from being carried out. Elton Simpson, one of the shooters, was in constant contact with an FBI informant, and had been tracked on and off by the feds since 2006.

Dabla Deng spent three years pretending to be Simpson’s friend, and was paid $132,000 by the FBI. He taped more than 1,500 hours of their conversations and finally recorded him talking about traveling overseas to wage jihad. Simpson lied to the FBI about it and got three years probation.

The time and money spent were ultimately useless. The FBI closed its file on Simpson in 2014, but reopened it after Simpson began talking up terrorism in social media posts. Less than three weeks before the 2015 Garland attack, the FBI was back undercover, in contact with Simpson. These details were uncovered by a lawyer for Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem. Kareem was a friend of Simpson's and was convicted on material support and conspiracy charges. Multiple pages of declassified text messages not only showed the FBI was in contact with Simpson in the weeks leading up to the attack, but was actually present at the event that drew the attack.

[T]his past November, [attorney Dan] Maynard was given another batch of documents by the government, revealing the biggest surprise of all. The undercover FBI agent was in a car directly behind Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi when they started shooting.

Faced with an actual terrorist attack, the FBI agent took off, leaving local police to fend off the well-armed attackers. The undercover agent was arrested at gunpoint by cops a short distance away.

Now, there may be legitimate reasons for an undercover not to get involved in a shootout. He may not have had the proper training or the weapons on hand to make a difference. But it's definitely not a good look to arrive on scene of an attack featuring suspects you're intimately familiar with and drive away when the bullets start flying. Especially not when the agent has stopped long enough to see the suspects exit their vehicle with weapons and, for some reason, to take a cell phone photo of the two people who would be shot at first: a school security guard and a local police officer.

The FBI won't explain what happened or why it happened. It refuses to discuss the closed investigation and claims no one at the agency had any advance knowledge of the planned attack -- which presumably includes the special agent working undercover and present at the scene.

This would be the same agent whose text messages have been turned over to attorney Dan Maynard. Those appear to show the FBI had some advance knowledge of the planned shooting. The only obvious explanation for the FBI's claim that there was no foreknowledge (other than the agency is just lying) is that it saw the communications but wasn't convinced they were serious enough to act on.

There's a lot of gray area between talking big and being willing to carry out a terrorist attack. The FBI is never going to be able to make the correct judgment call in every situation. The problem is the FBI definitely appears to prefer pushing trash talkers into making terrorist attack supply runs at the local Wal-Mart or plane tickets to Turkey and busting them as soon as it ticks enough boxes for a successful prosecution. In doing so, its anti-terrorism skills aren't improving. Real threats will slip through while people who would find it difficult to hold down a job, much less plan and carry out a terrorist attack, are being indicted, convicted, and served up as testaments to the FBI's anti-terrorism skills.

But in Garland, Texas -- where real terrorists with a sizable supply of weapons and a coherent attack plan opened fire -- the FBI was not only on the scene, but left as soon as it became obvious there was an attack taking place. No matter the reason, this isn't a good look for an agency whose counterterrorism reputation is built on dozens of super-safe busts.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    David, 29 Mar 2017 @ 3:38am

    You don't see the forest for the trees.

    The FBI busts those "terrorists" who are too stupid for carrying out a successful attack. A successful attack is needed occasionally in order to keep the funding. The job of the recruiter was done once an attack was in progress, so he was no longer needed on site and there was no point in needlessly risking friendly fire.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 3:39am

    FBI undercover agent at the same scene with the suspects when the shooting happened. Maybe FBI is trying to hide something ? An operation gone wrong ? After the targets were baited by FBI for 10 years, they went off script, and resulted in this botched operation ?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 3:49am

    False Flags

    The FBI seems to be the primary driver of false flag attacks. Since this agent was on scene and failed to report anything about it prior to the attack, they are directly responsible. Over and over they lead morons through the basics of planning attacks and then pounce on them at the last minute. They have proven over and over that they are not following the rules anymore and the anger at those who point it out exacerbates the problem.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 4:06am

    It's happening all over the world. A bunch of otherwise peaceful protests in the last 5 years or so were at risk because of undercover LEOs whose purpose was to try and incite violence.

    Don't get me wrong terrorism is still a very real and dangerous problem but stuff like this is just standard procedure.

    Reminds me of a quote from "Jay and Silent Bob":
    "if you were a sheep, would you f%^& a sheep"
    "Yo, this m*@)$%#%&!er ain't one of us. He said he'd f%^& a sheep!"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 29 Mar 2017 @ 4:14am

    Attacks have to take place to justify increased security budget and surveillance powers. It's that simple.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Capt ICE Enforcer, 29 Mar 2017 @ 4:34am

      Response to: Ninja on Mar 29th, 2017 @ 4:14am

      Not with this administration. Anything involving gas, oil, coal, or bullets get special treatment. No questions asked.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 4:40am

    It's easier when you write the script yourself...

    But when you have to actually try and discover the real threats, the FBI finds it's more lacking in investigative prowess than it would care to admit.

    The FBI, overconfident by their success at solving terror-plots they wrote themselves, are discovering that in the real world, solving a case is not as easy as it is in the movies...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


