Say That Again

by Karl Bode

Tue, Dec 19th 2017 11:54am


net neutrality

naacp



NAACP Fought Net Neutrality Until Last Week, Now Suddenly Supports The Idea

from the shifting-winds dept

For years now we've pointed out how one of the telecom industry's sleazier lobbying tricks involves paying minority groups to parrot awful tech policy positions. That's why you'll often see groups like the "Hispanic Technology & Telecommunications Partnership" support competition-killing mergers or oppose consumer-centric policies like more cable box competition or increased wireless competition. This quid pro quo is never put into writing, so when these groups are asked why they're supporting policies that undermine their constituents, they can deny it with a wave of breathless indignation.

But this tactic remains very real, and very harmful all the same. It played a huge role in ginning up bogus support for the attack on net neutrality. AT&T and Comcast have co-opted countless minority groups in this fashion, with a lot of it coordinated through a telecom-funded organization dubbed the Multicultural Media, Telecom & Internet Council (MMTC). In short: if you want to keep the funding flowing, it's expected that you'll parrot telecom industry policies, even if they harm your constituents. This has been a problem for years that nobody much likes to talk about.

The NAACP has consistently been part of this problem, opposing real net neutrality protections after receiving funding from AT&T, Comcast and Verizon. The group signed off on letters opposing tough FCC rules both (pdf) times (pdf) they were proposed, often mirroring the incumbent ISP claim that tougher net neutrality rules would hamstring ISP efforts to expand broadband availability into poor communities (utterly false). In other FCC filings (pdf), both the MMTC and NAACP claimed that real neutrality would damage the "fragile state of minority engagement in the digital ecosystem."

But now that the FCC's attack on net neutrality is getting media attention due to a massive public backlash, the NAACP has issued a statement proclaiming that the group is "deeply disappointed" with the FCC's decision to repeal rules. Now that the battle is making headlines, the NAACP is claiming that the removal of rules it fought against strips away "critical safeguards for ensuring an accessible internet":

“The internet fuels economic opportunity, civic engagement, and social action. It allows us to communicate instantly and effectively, and, in recent years, it has facilitated innovative, impactful social justice action,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO. "Throughout our 108-year history, the NAACP has continually opposed discrimination and fought for justice and equal opportunity for all. We see the fight for net neutrality as an extension of that mission. The NAACP is staunchly opposed to any attempt to censor or manipulate information on the internet, especially if it creates a barrier to entry for people of color."

That's...not what you've been saying in FCC filings for the last several years. The NAACP apparently hoped that nobody would notice it had been fighting against real net neutrality -- right up until the subject began making headlines in the wake of the repeal. Those familiar with the NAACP's...inconsistency on this subject noticed anyway:

Again, this is all incredibly harmful to the individuals these organizations are supposed to be protecting. "Broadband redlining" has become a bigger problem than ever as the one-two punch of lax regulatory oversight and limited competition results in large ISPs ignoring low income and minority areas for next-gen broadband upgrades. It should go without saying by now that the net neutrality rules the NAACP didn't want protected everyone from uncompetitive market abuses and the stifling of independent and diversity-oriented media outlets by deep-pocketed incumbents.

It seems like at some point, NAACP constituents and donors not named AT&T, Verizon and Comcast would notice that the group has been selling them out for years on the subject of net neutrality.

Reader Comments

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    AnonCow, 19 Dec 2017 @ 12:11pm

    They'll change their mind when Worldstar is only available thru a premium paid fast lane.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Dec 2017 @ 12:38pm

    Are people surprised that the heads of NGOs as well as other influential "opinion leaders" can be bought off as easily as politicians?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Dec 2017 @ 12:54pm

    The checks from the ISPs stopped clearing after they got what they wanted.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Dec 2017 @ 1:26pm

    Money talks and bullshit walks!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    OldMugwump (profile), 19 Dec 2017 @ 1:28pm

    When was the last time the NAACP did anything useful?

    I'm no expert on the NAACP, but I haven't heard of them doing much since the civil rights era.

    All organizations ultimately are run for the benefit of those who run the organization.

    When an org is new, those who run it are often full of enthusiasm for the mission, and work hard to accomplish the stated goals.

    But over time, the easy goals get accomplished, the remaining ones are harder, and the initially enthusiastic leaders move on to other things, or retire. New people come in, who tend to be more concerned about their own salaries and perks, and wave the old flag to raise money and get resources. But the fire is cold.

    Repeat that for a couple of cycles, and you have the shell of an organization that exists mainly to support the officers who run the org. At that point they're easy to buy off - as happened here.

    Anybody remember the March of Dimes? They wanted to cure polio. Then the *worst possible thing* happened - a vaccine came along. The March of Dimes had to find a new disease, and quick. Wisely, they picked something they could be sure wouldn't be cured for a long, long time - birth defects. Jobs saved!

    (As Mel Brooks said in Blazing Saddles, "We've got to protect our phony-baloney jobs!")

    Nothing special about NAACP - this happens to all orgs, sooner or later. Just the nature of the beast.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      An Onymous Coward (profile), 19 Dec 2017 @ 2:04pm

      Re: When was the last time the NAACP did anything useful?

      But... jobs! Think about all the unemployed agricultural workers we'd end up with if all the past-their-prime 501C3s suddenly folded up.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Dec 2017 @ 1:30pm

    If they want to keep getting telcomm money they need to pivot to telcomm written weak legislation. Fully consistent.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 19 Dec 2017 @ 2:08pm

    We have the astroturf groups, who don't really exist, representing different minorities yet take positions that benefit companies harming those same groups.

    If they are willing to sell their support to the highest bidder, when the outcome hurts your supporters, perhaps its time for you to go.

    Perhaps we need to move away from letting "groups" be the be all end all.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


