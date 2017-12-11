Daily Deal: Six Sigma Green & Black Belt... >>
Timothy Geigner

Mon, Dec 11th 2017 9:33am


copyright, free speech, innovation, intermediary liability, safe harbors

facebook, google, mpaa



MPAA Wins: Australia To Carve Google And Facebook Out Of Its Expanded Safe Harbor Provisions

from the rights-for-only-some dept

Back in November, we discussed some reforms Australia was looking to make to its copyright laws. Chiefly at issue was how safe harbors were incorporated into the law, with those provisions applying only to primary service providers like ISPs due entirely to what appears to be a simple poor choice of words in the law. Under strict reading of the law as written, websites, libraries, and schools that allow internet users to create their own content and engage online would not be subject to safe harbor provisions, unlike the country's American counterpart. The government initially signaled that it wanted to harmonize its law with EU and American law, before the lobbying dollars of the entertainment industry sprung into action, causing the government to walk this back a bit.

And, now, it seems that all it took was some meager conversation between government officials and industry representatives for safe harbors to be yanked away from the usual MPAA targets.

Shortly after the government embarked on a detailed consultation with entertainment industry groups. They accuse platforms like YouTube of exploiting safe harbor provisions in the US and Europe, which forces copyright holders into an expensive battle to have infringing content taken down. They do not want that in Australia and at least for now, they appear to have achieved their aims.

According to a report from AFR, the Australian government is set to introduce new legislation Wednesday which will expand safe harbors for some organizations but will exclude companies such as Google, Facebook, and similar platforms.

What should be immediately obvious is the complete lack of logic for this type of move. Either safe harbor provisions should filter down from the primary ISPs or they shouldn't. Carving out exceptions to these important provisions, which serve primarily to increase expression and foster activity on the internet, strictly to some of the most popular platforms on that internet at the behest of movie-makers is the sort of thing that one struggles to describe as something other than purely the sale of national law to commercial interests. Oddly, the government has confirmed that safe harbor would apply to the afore-mentioned library, culture and archive spaces, just not to Google and Facebook, which arguably do as much as any other sites for culture and to archive information.

This action is also a useful data point for anyone to keep in mind when the entertainment industry discusses American and EU safe harbor provisions. It's clear by this involvement with the laws of a sovereign nation that those groups hate safe harbor laws and would like nothing more than to do away with them entirely. Let's all just keep that in mind whenever some mewing spokesperson for the entertainment industry wants to comment on our own safe harbor laws domestically.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Dec 2017 @ 9:36am

    Rights are for those who create, NOT leeches or "platforms".

    Let alone for pirates.

    You didn't read the handwriting on the wall, so all these billboards with 20-foot high letters come as a surprise.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Dec 2017 @ 9:41am

      Re: Rights are for those who create, NOT leeches or "platforms".

      Funny how those "creators" steal much of what they "create".
      But, do not let that interfere with your self righteous ranting

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Dec 2017 @ 9:43am

      Re: Rights are for those who create, NOT leeches or "platforms".

      Well, that excludes the MPAA and RIAA members, and other publishers who make their money by getting creators to assign them the copyrights.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      An Onymous Coward (profile), 11 Dec 2017 @ 10:09am

      Re: Rights are for those who create, NOT leeches or "platforms".

      Rights are for distributors, silly creator.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Dec 2017 @ 10:43am

      Re: Rights are for those who create, NOT leeches or "platforms".

      What did the MPAA create?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 11 Dec 2017 @ 9:45am

    The government initially signaled that it wanted to harmonize its law with EU and American law, before the lobbying dollars of the entertainment industry sprung into action, causing the government to walk this back a bit.

    They'll look back on this and realize that they succeeded.

    Because EU and American lobbyists - and their owned and operated politicians - will harmonize with Australia. They'll quickly declare that excluding Google, Facebook and similar platforms from safe harbor provisions is the international standard.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Dec 2017 @ 9:45am

    In the future, people are likely to look on copyright as having become the greatest destroyer of culture ever invented by mankind; assuming of course that the Internet or other means of letting creators self publish survive the assault of the legacy publishers.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 11 Dec 2017 @ 10:20am

    Ya know, I dont for the life of me know why when this kind of shit gets pulled why Google and FB dont cut their services off from these countries for a day. Oops we had a malfunction that only affected Australia... wink wink.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 11 Dec 2017 @ 10:37am

    Pull trigger, shoot foot

    When anyone in Australia suddenly gets the message, "Google/Facebook is unavailable in your region due to copyright", we'll see if this lasts.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 11 Dec 2017 @ 10:44am

    Landmines..

    Landmines in an open arena..
    MORE money for Lawyers..

    THE RIGHTS of the corporation to DIG into a site, HARDER, BY LAW...and have more Rights then our own Government..

    Old trick on HOW to kill a business..
    Take them to Court, Back and forth, EVEN if you dont win, for EVERY LITTLE THING..
    All those books Google has copied for EVERYONE..is NOW compromised.
    NOW google and FB WILL BE REQUIRED to monitor every post BEFORE ITS PUBLISHED...

    Fight back?? MORE MONEY,, lost..
    Said above..
    REMOVE ALL GOOGLE SERVICES(that is allot)
    REMOVE FB..

    1,000,0000 people will get the EAR OF THE POLITICIANS...QUICKLY..

    My question:
    WHY is the MPAA/RIAA running around the world to gather EVERY BIT of Audio/Video??
    So that they can SUE you for having ANY...ANY audio video they can prove belongs TO THEM..
    Since the copyright wasnt created IN THE PAST..it was RECENT, even tho the music/video was created A LONG TIME AGO..

    these folks are as BAD as the academic Journals...That take the RIGHTS away from creators, JUST TO PUBLISH...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.