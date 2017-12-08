 
Broadband

by Karl Bode

Fri, Dec 8th 2017 6:20am


Filed Under:
broadband, india, net neutrality



India Embraces Full Net Neutrality As The U.S. Turns Its Back On The Concept

from the what-listening-to-the-public-looks-like dept

While the United States is busy giving the world a crash course on what telecom regulatory capture looks like, India is taking a decidedly different tack with net neutrality. Last year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) began laying the groundwork for some real, tough net neutrality rules aimed at protecting their internet markets and consumers from anti-competitive ISP behavior. Here in the States, our soon-to-be-discarded rules left some fairly gaping loopholes governing "zero rating," which allows ISPs to impose often arbitrary and unnecessary usage caps, then exempt their own content while hindering competitors.

But when the TRAI released its net neutrality guidelines (pdf) late last month, they made it clear that the rules would not only protect against throttling, blocking, or other ham-fisted anti-competitive behavior, but would also be putting the kibosh on zero rating. In previous statements, TRAI had made it abundantly clear that ISPs consistently use artificial scarcity and usage caps to engage in anti-competitive shenanigans via this practice (a realization the FCC in the United States only made after it was too late):

"...differential tariffs result in classification of subscribers based on the content they want to access (those who want to access non-participating content will be charged at a higher rate than those who want to access participating content). This may potentially go against the principle of non-discriminatory tariff. Secondly, differential tariffs arguably disadvantage small content providers who may not be able to participate in such schemes. This may thus, create entry barriers and non-level playing field for these players stifling innovation. In addition, ISPs may start promoting their own websites/apps/service platforms by giving lower rates for accessing them."

Indian consumers received a crash course on the downside of zero rating thanks to Facebook and its "Free Basics" program. Under the initial version of Free Basics, users obtained free access to a walled garden version of the internet, filled with Facebook-curated content. And while Facebook repeatedly tried to claim it was simply really concerned about helping poor Indian farmers, critics began to notice that Facebook was really just trying to corner the ad market. They also began to realize that letting the social media giant determine winners and losers online wasn't a particularly smart idea.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg responded indignantly to these charges, arguing that those that didn't like Facebook's plan to AOL-ify the internet in India were simply enemies of the poor. But critics like the EFF persisted, noting that Facebook's approval process not only banned sites that used encryption, but was even opposed by many content partners. Outfits like Mozilla, meanwhile, argued that if Facebook was so concerned with connecting the poor, why not pay to connect them to the actual internet and avoid any controversy?

Despite some pretty sleazy lobbying efforts by Facebook (including trying to trick users into opposing real net neutrality), Indian regulators proceeded last month to ban this and all other anti-competitive shenanigans, crafting what are now some of the toughest net neutrality rules anywhere. Not only is zero rating banned, but so are the more traditional ways ISPs try to abuse a lack of competition (throttling, outright blocking, unfair paid prioritization). Needless to say, net neutrality activists in India are thrilled that their regulators actually listened to consumers and innovators:

"The debate ... that this ruling was about was essentially the same one that’s taking place in the US, about whether certain sites should be available at faster speeds,” said Nikhil Pahwa, a digital rights activist who's been a leader in India's fight for net neutrality. “And the Indian regulators essentially ruled that there needs to be non-discriminating practices by [internet service providers], where they don’t give preferential treatment to one side or the other."

Pahwa has been a vocal advocate for net neutrality in India and was a key player in getting India to stop differential pricing for data services last year.

“Net neutrality ensures that there’s free and fair competition on the internet, instead of a situation without net neutrality where the [internet service providers] pick winners,” Pahwa said, adding that “India’s been at the forefront of this battle."

This is all of course the polar opposite of what's now occurring in the States, where FCC boss Ajit Pai is preparing to obliterate what were already quite modest protections by international (Japan, Canada, India, The Netherlands) standards. And, much like the record 20+ million consumers that oppose Pai's plan, Indian Americans are equally flummoxed by FCC boss Ajit Pai's grotesque handout to what's potentially the least-popular industry in America.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 8 Dec 2017 @ 6:09am

    Interestingly the rules only determine that things remain the same as before the ISPs started engaging in anti-competitive NN-killing behavior in India as well but I would expect India to follow the path the US is going down and not the opposite. Admitedly this is just preconceptions at work but it is surprising nonetheless.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    limbodog (profile), 8 Dec 2017 @ 7:00am

    As The U.S. Turns Its Back On The Concept

    Ugh. I hate that the "US" is being lumped together as turning its back on NN. We all know it isn't the population of the US doing it, but corrupt saboteurs doing it. At the very least, it should say "US Government"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ShadowNinja (profile), 8 Dec 2017 @ 7:28am

      Re: As The U.S. Turns Its Back On The Concept

      I was thinking more "Corrupt as hell politicians and rich as hell jerks who bought the politicians". Much more fitting then "US", or "US Government".

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Dec 2017 @ 8:42am

        Re: Re: As The U.S. Turns Its Back On The Concept

        This data point supports the theory that intelligence is inversely proportional to money.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 8 Dec 2017 @ 8:13am

      Re: As The U.S. Turns Its Back On The Concept

      Believe me, as a UK citizen who voted firmly against the idiocy of Brexit, nothing annoys me more than when people pretend that the entire country is behind any move since. Anything related to that mistake that starts "the UK wants to..." makes my skin crawl, a huge number of us want nothing of the sort. It wasn't even a legally binding referendum, let alone a real consultation on what should be done, yet lots of people seem to think it's a mandate.

      But, the sad thing is, the US government are your representatives. You may not personally have elected them and they may be doing things that are completely against what you want. You might not even personally recognise that they won the election. But, they are your representatives on the world stage, and so it's correct phrasing as it's assumed they speak on behalf of the US.

      The best thing to take from this kind of phrasing is to be more understanding of how politics around the world gets reported. Next time someone reports "country X wants to...", bear in mind that there's going to be plenty of people in that country who are still strongly opposed - and their government may not be giving them the same freedom to speak up about their real opinion as you are currently enjoying.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Dec 2017 @ 7:11am

    I know this is maybe being a bit nit-picky but does this statement: "And, much like the record 20+ million consumers that oppose Pai's plan" refer to the ~22 million comments that were submitted to the FCC for the repeal order?

    If so that's a little misleading as many of those comments (on both sides) were faked and not all were in support of NN (though the majority were and especially unique comments).

    If that is what it is it should probably be changed to be a more accurate statement or if not then a source linked. No need to give the trolls on here any more fodder for pushing their anti-NN trolling.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Dec 2017 @ 7:58am

      Re:

      there have been lies and bullshit on both sides.

      We are now just watching a bunch of liars pushing their agenda's.

      With or Without NN we are not going to see much change. There are multiple ways for ISP's to bilk you for money.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 8 Dec 2017 @ 8:21am

        Re: Re:

        "With or Without NN we are not going to see much change."

        Tell yourself that if it makes you feel better. It's a lie, but if the "both sides are bad" rubbish is what you need to feed on in order to sleep at night, have at it.

        "There are multiple ways for ISP's to bilk you for money"

        Without NN, that list grows exponentially, as the resources you have available to stop them shrinks. But, yeah, regulations don't protect you from every danger, so might as well hand everything to those ISPs freely, right?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Dec 2017 @ 8:44am

        Re: Re:

        Most people quit AOL in the late 90's, ever wonder why?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Dec 2017 @ 7:22am

    fat chance

    This won't last long. The government of India has historically operated in an environment of endemic corruption, where practically nothing ever gets done unless money changes hands.

    The Indian ISPs have been caught sleeping. Now that they're awake, they're not going to let regulators control them, because that's not how the system works.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Narayan, 8 Dec 2017 @ 7:48am

      Re: India corruption

      India is a Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic. It has heavy regulation and nationalization of many industries.

      Internet censorship in India is a common practice by both federal and state governments via DNS filtering. 'Freedom House's "Freedom on the Net 2016 " report gives India only a "Partly Free" status with a rating of 41 (scale from 0 to 100, lower is better).

      Thus India is poor model for the United States, but does show that giving government broad regulatory control over the internet results in serious content restrictions and censorship. American FCC has a long history of radio and TV censorship.

      Be careful what you wish for.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Dec 2017 @ 8:45am

    "India is a backwards country that still uses the caste system and allows schools to photocopy textbooks in violation of copyright," tutted MyNameHere. "How disgraceful! But as long as it's Bollywood film producers getting courts to block sites then none of that corruption matters."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


