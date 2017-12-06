Google And Amazon Are Harming Consumers And Behaving Like Obnoxious Toddlers
You might recall that a few years ago, Amazon began banning competing streaming hardware like Apple TV and Google's Chromecast from the Amazon store because these products competed with Amazon's own streaming hardware. At the time, you might also recall that Amazon offered up the historically stupid claim that this was done simply to avoid "customer confusion":
"Over the last three years, Prime Video has become an important part of Prime," Amazon said in the e-mail. "It’s important that the streaming media players we sell interact well with Prime Video in order to avoid customer confusion."
That decision has only resulted in an ever-escalating game of tit for tat that has started to bubble over in recent months. Around three months ago, YouTube decided to block YouTube from working on Amazon's Echo Show hardware, pushing the bogus claim it was due to a "broken user experience." In response, Amazon expanded its blacklist of Google products by refusing to sell Google Nest hardware as well. This was already bad enough, but the escalating game of "who can be the most obnoxious to paying customers" was taken to yet another level this week.
For a while, Amazon managed to create a workaround that directed Echo Show users to the web version of YouTube, but Google/YouTube managed to find a way to block that too as of today. YouTube is also now informing owners of Amazon's Fire TV products that YouTube will no longer work on that hardware either, starting January 1. Needless to say, this is creating a broken experience on both hardware platforms, and customers are clearly annoyed:
So Google's feud with Amazon just reached my living room. Got this screen when I launched YouTube on my Amazon Fire TV. pic.twitter.com/vtmcuBTtE9
— Cornell Ngare (@cngare_) December 5, 2017
THIS IS INSANITY pic.twitter.com/dYbi5w7pdD
— dan seifert of the house verge, first of his name (@dcseifert) November 21, 2017
In a statement, Google all but admits that the two companies are engaged in a giant game of jackass patty cake:
"We’ve been trying to reach agreement with Amazon to give consumers access to each other's products and services. But Amazon doesn't carry Google products like Chromecast and Google Home, doesn't make Prime Video available for Google Cast users, and last month stopped selling some of Nest's latest products. Given this lack of reciprocity, we are no longer supporting YouTube on Echo Show and FireTV. We hope we can reach an agreement to resolve these issues soon."
There are numerous problems here. One being that none of this is really necessary, and that instead of settling their grievances like professionals, the two companies thought it would be a good idea instead to engage in an epic attempt at pettiness which harms openness, innovation, consumer trust, and the consumer experience. But this is also another example of how in the modern era, you don't really own the products you think you're buying, with companies more than happy to eliminate integral functionality at a moment's notice -- without much concern for the end user.
The dispute is so idiotic, it even prompted US Telecom, an AT&T-funded ISP lobbying organization, the opportunity to take a few pot shots at Google in a statement it circulated to the media yesterday:
"Broadband ISPs are committed to providing an open internet for their customers, including protections like no content blocking or throttling. Seems like some of the biggest internet companies can’t say the same. Ironic, isn’t it?"
When you're being trash-talked by what's currently the most-hated industry in America, you know you have a problem. Granted, US Telecom is engaged in some major conflations here. One, Google hasn't really clearly supported net neutrality since around 2010 or so, making this obnoxious, but not necessarily hypocrisy. Two, Amazon customers at least have the option to use other hardware, something you can't say about broadband subscribers, who usually only have access to one ISP at the FCC's 25 Mbps broadband definition threshold. This isn't a net neutrality violation, it's just stupid.
There really is no winner here. Google and Amazon could simply settle their differences like countless businesses do every hour of every day. Instead, they've decided that the best course of action was a downward spiral that punishes millions of consumers simply because the two companies' executives are unwilling behave like functional adults.
Reader Comments
The First Word
From the Bullet-Meet-Foot deptI had been planning to replace my aging gen1 Chromecast. All of this is coming out at an opportune time for me, as it demonstrates who I should and should not make my purchase from.
In case you're wondering, I said screw both of these jackass companies and sprung for a Roku. Hats off to both Google and Amazon for helping me narrow my choices significantly.
Race to the bottom
I really think once we get this net neutrality thing solved 'once and for all'... which is probably never with the oscillating political theater we call our government... I'm sure there will be a Platform Neutrality law in the wings that works similar to FRAND patents... You can't just block someone's device just because you don't want them to use it... it's either open or closed... not open for some, blocked for some...
Our oscillating government
This actually is a really big issue (enough that it quickly gets off topic). One of the problems the US is having now with its extreme partisanship is that DNC heavy governments are disinclined to honor agreements and deals made by prior GOP governments and vice versa, hence no-one can trust the US government not to change its mind.
Net Neutrality may, like Obamacare and LGBT rights, vacillate for a while until we find a mechanism to lock them down permanently.
Heck, even Social Security and MediCare, both of which have been long established, are in jeopardy thanks to the instability of our government.
Re: Race to the bottom
That might be the first time cable companies do something beneficial for the world, albeit unintentionally.
And so the customers suffer.
It's incredible to me that neither of these companies can get enough neurons together to compute that their customers, not the competitors are the ones they need to serve.
If Google allows Amazon products to show YouTube, the end users are happier and are watching more YouTube.
If Amazon presents a good YouTube experience on their hardware, the end users will trust Amazon hardware more and continue to use Amazon. If they make a superior YouTube experience, they may use Amazon specifically for YouTube.
For me, I'm inclined to avoid both Amazon and Google products in favor of parties that aren't visible targets in this fight.
When companies make it too difficult to get to their content or fail to provide quality content without distasteful contingencies, it makes it so much more tempting to Hoist the Colors.
Re: And so the customers suffer.
I think you misspelled "shareholders".
Faulty Premise
You assume you have two companies that are reasonable and actually want to work things out. If you have one company that is unreasonable or doesn't want to work things out, then there is no way to avoid this kind of thing.
Amazon is the Jackass : If this is the case, then Amazon is selling their brand of equipment on their platform, and utilizing Youtube to boost their brand name and the desirability of their products without either selling competing components from Google or paying Google any benefits for the market benefit their getting for the Youtube content. They have no incentive to 'play nice' as they are getting everything their way, so they will not act reasonable or even try to work anything out until there is some negative consequence to doing so.
Google is the Jackass : If this is the case, then Google is using their online streaming muscles to force their way into other markets. Since they have no products on Amazon's site, they have no incentive to 'play nice' or try to work things out, and so will just throw their weight around and make demands on Amazon until Amazon can find some leverage.
Both of them are Jackasses to some degree : If this is the case, then both of the above are true to some extent, and which one is the bigger jackass really depends on so many variables we can't list them all here.
No matter which it is, the idea that they should be able to fix this without the sort of thing is still faulty, because it assumes that both should be reasonable and willing to work with the other.
And so Google, Amazon and the CIA can hear everything I say at home, but McDonalds can't hear me say "No pickles" at the drive-through speaker.
"no longer supporting"
Karl, you should've called them out on this lie too. Google is not "no longer supporting" YouTube on Amazon hardware, they're actively blocking it. It's not clear Amazon needed any support from Google, they were figuring this out on their own until they got blocked.
Re: "no longer supporting"
The entire story does just that.
Everyone wants to blame Google...
A few months ago Amazon went out of their way to make SURE you couldn't use Google products to view Amazon Prime Video. They even figured out how to block Prime video being cast to Chromecast using device SCREEN Casting (curiously enough, Amazon doesn't block commercials - just the "real" video).
The "we’ve been trying to reach agreement with Amazon" part sounds about right... Google has tried but Amazon isn't willing to negotiate, but people want to make Google into the bad guy here because they don't want to continue being screwed by Amazon.
If Amazon Prime requires that I use Amazon hardware to access it...
...why would I want to purchase anything on Amazon Prime?
Microsoft learned this the hard way with Zune. And if Amazon is going to play the same game, I'll have to soon create a link to an explanation for Prime as well.
Sony refused to allow porn on Betamax. As a result, Beta died and VHS became the standard. We've seen this story play out dozens of times.
Hmmmm....
The post-Net-Neutrality snarl
Six months later, the colors will be hoisted as far as the eye can see.
I wonder what it would take to create a pirate internet server here in the middle of a Comcast monopoly region, provide free last-mile access to my apartment complex.
On another note...
Fortunately for me, I'm an old fogey, so all of my media goes through the computer. Apart from avoiding stray bullets in battles like this one (at least until Microsoft gets involved in one), it also saves having to monitor extra devices like smart TVs, phones and stuff for security updates - or more likely replacing them because a security flaw doesn't get patched.
