Likely Trademark Tourism By In-N-Out In South Korea Has The Press Falling For The Trick
EU And Elon Battle Over The New Internet Regulations That Elon Himself Endorsed Last Year

Warner Bros Discovery Poised To Sell Off Music, Movie Catalogs Because Megamergers Are Stupid And Pointless

Failures

from the growth-for-growth's-sake dept

Fri, Jun 30th 2023 05:25am -

We just got done noting how the AT&T—>Time Warner—>Warner Bros Discovery mergers just keep on demonstrating the absolutely pointlessness of most media mergers.

The combined companies spent hundreds of billions of dollars on elaborate, costly acquisitions that never got close to delivering the kind of “synergies” dealmakers promised. Instead, the string of mergers resulted in tens of thousands of layoffs, the death of numerous popular brands, lots of underpaid and pissed off creatives, and an end product, “Max,” that’s notably shittier than when it all began.

(And that’s before we even touch on the circus that has been CNN’s recent history).

Last week we noted how the brain trust behind the Warner Bros Discovery deal had now begun cannibalizing the company’s future by licensing “HBO” content to streaming competitors like Netflix to make an extra buck. Now there are rumblings that Warner Discovery CEO David Zaslav is looking to offload much of the movie and music licensing rights the company spent all that money to acquire:

The windfall from such a sale — coming at the top of a still-booming market for music catalogs — would help the company to pay down a $49.5 billion debt.

Gosh, where did that debt originate?

It remains absolutely comical that when media reporters cover this idiot parade they fail repeatedly to acknowledge that the problems are 100% the fault of incompetent executives and mindless consolidation. Instead, the resulting chaos is either framed as causation free, or the fault of some kind of ambiguous externalities.

Again, the purported purpose of the entire merger, starting with AT&T’s costly, also disastrous $200 billion acquisition of DirecTV and Time Warner, was to create a modern streaming video and advertising juggernaut. Instead, we got a giant piece of shit, a ton of layoffs, a mountain of debt, endless animosity, the death of the iconic HBO brand, a writer’s strike, and “FBoy island.”

Guys like Zaslav grab some tax breaks, massive executive comp, and unearned credibility as a “savvy dealmaker” thanks to a press that oddly can’t acknowledge the pointlessness and harm of this kind of mindless consolidation. The “growth for growth’s sake” and “acquisitions for acquisitions sake” mindset pleases short term Wall Streeters, but the end result is uniformly harmful for everyone in the chain.

Nothing seems keen on demonstrating this more than the AT&T, Time Warner, and Discovery idiot supernova. The question now is: will anybody in America actually learn anything from the experience?

Filed Under: , , , , , , , ,
Companies: time warner, warner brothers discovery

6 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Warner Bros Discovery Poised To Sell Off Music, Movie Catalogs Because Megamergers Are Stupid And Pointless”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
6 Comments
Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

If corporate America didn’t learn from GE’s fate

What are you referencing? GE is still around, still paying their CEO a shitload of money, and still constantly involved in mergers, acquisitions, and spinoffs. Corporate American did learn from GE, and in particular from Jack Welch (who, while often criticized by the public, is still revered by many businesspeople).

Thad (profile) says:

the death of the iconic HBO brand

I don’t get this one.

HBO went back to what it’s been for most of its history: a premium cable channel. As opposed to a much-less-iconic catch-all for every Warner property.

“Max” is a stupid name, but I don’t really accept that putting Batman, Scooby-Doo, and Bugs Bunny under the HBO umbrella was consistent with the iconic brand either.

Anonymous Coward says:

Guys like Zaslav grab some tax breaks, massive executive comp, and unearned credibility as a “savvy dealmaker” thanks to a press that oddly can’t acknowledge the pointlessness and harm of this kind of mindless consolidation.

This looks like a self-contradictory statement to me. You keep saying these mergers are “pointless”, but isn’t “Guys like Zaslav grab[bing] some tax breaks, massive executive comp, and unearned credibility” precisely the point?

Sure, they’re harmful for everyone who isn’t “like Zaslav”, but those people aren’t in charge, are they? And while the people in charge will always claim the merger has some point other than self-enrichment, we should know they’re full of shit; it was not a history of brutally honest public relations that got these people where they are.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Likely Trademark Tourism By In-N-Out In South Korea Has The Press Falling For The Trick
EU And Elon Battle Over The New Internet Regulations That Elon Himself Endorsed Last Year
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...