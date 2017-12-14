Florida Public Officials Face Criminal Charges For Dodging Public Records Laws
Some surprising news out of Florida: actual public officials being held accountable for public records law violations. We're used to hearing about officials finding new and creative ways to dodge public records requests. We're also used to hearing about officials using tried-and-true methods to avoid turning over records, like demanding astronomical fees or abusing exemptions.
In this case, several years of blowing off requests for emails has ended in indictments for two Florida officials.
In a move that should send a chill down the spines of thousands of elected officials in Florida, former Martin County Commissioner Anne Scott, a retired judge originally from Chicago, and current Commissioner Ed Fielding were booked Tuesday night into the county jail after being indicted in a public records scandal that already cost taxpayers upward of $25 million.
The charges aren't much -- a misdemeanor count worth up to a year in jail -- but they're a start. (Another involved government employee -- sitting commissioner Amber Heard -- faces a civil charge and a fine of $500.) Unfortunately, the charges look minuscule compared to the amount taxpayers will have to come up with to settle lawsuits stemming from the actions of these politicians.
Scott, Fielding and Heard, who is in her fourth term on the County Commission, are accused of failing to surrender emails to developers investigating why the commission suddenly started voting against them.
The emails were requested by Lake Point, a mining company on the banks of Lake Okeechobee. The company was out to prove that commissioners were illegally communicating and discussing public business in private and conspiring with members of the public against the company’s interests.
It took several years for the trio to produce their emails. When she was asked to show emails from her private Yahoo account, Heard claimed it had been hacked. In a civil lawsuit, several witnesses testified Heard was lying.
So far, the county has lost one civil lawsuit over the public records and was ordered to pay $500,000 of Lake Point’s legal bill.
That's only the start of the taxpayer pain. Several years of legal costs have already been footed by residents as these government officials argued on behalf of themselves and against the public's interest. The Miami Herald reports a massive payout may be on the horizon. A second lawsuit filed by the mining company alleging breach of contract is about to be settled, with the estimated payout being $25 million.
In the end, it's not a win for the public in terms of dollar amount, but it is at least a sign the government will do something about its own misbehaving employees… provided the collateral damage becomes too big to ignore. It would be nice to see something more proactive but given the number of things governments routinely let slide, we'll chalk this up as a small-w win.
Reader Comments
Re: Hillary Clinton
"Too late, we just deleted all those emails yesterday and wiped the hard drives, so go fuck yourselves!"
So the obvious lesson here is when it comes to refusing a email subpoena and instead destroying the evidence, some politicians go to jail while others get off scott free.
Re: Re: Hillary Clinton
Re: Re: Hillary Clinton
mining industry
While many of us may be glad to see corrupt government officials going to jail, the unfortunate reality is that such things generally only happen after someone gets on the wrong side of the power structure and therefore needs to be given a public spanking.
Re: mining industry
Re: mining industry
Conspiring with members of the public is probably the new term for unpaid lobbying, aka, bringing the concerns of the electorate to public officials, but that doesn't change the fact that said officials shouldn't be playing games with public records.
Of course, let's see the documents (lol) that show why things went in favor of Lake Point for so long in the first place.
Let's see if anyone but a corporate power ever gets results on this or anything else for that matter.
microscopic win
...more like a microscopic win.
These politicians were merely indicted not convicted and are unlikely to be even modestly punished. Plus, justice delayed is justice denied.
Other crooked politicians can easily see that the odds of suffering ANY serious consequences for their misdeeds is extremely low. Cops figured this out long ago.
Re: microscopic win
