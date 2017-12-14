 
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Dec 14th 2017 1:24pm


florida, foia, public officials, public records, transparency



Florida Public Officials Face Criminal Charges For Dodging Public Records Laws

from the harbinger-or-one-off? dept

Some surprising news out of Florida: actual public officials being held accountable for public records law violations. We're used to hearing about officials finding new and creative ways to dodge public records requests. We're also used to hearing about officials using tried-and-true methods to avoid turning over records, like demanding astronomical fees or abusing exemptions.

In this case, several years of blowing off requests for emails has ended in indictments for two Florida officials.

In a move that should send a chill down the spines of thousands of elected officials in Florida, former Martin County Commissioner Anne Scott, a retired judge originally from Chicago, and current Commissioner Ed Fielding were booked Tuesday night into the county jail after being indicted in a public records scandal that already cost taxpayers upward of $25 million.

The charges aren't much -- a misdemeanor count worth up to a year in jail -- but they're a start. (Another involved government employee -- sitting commissioner Amber Heard -- faces a civil charge and a fine of $500.) Unfortunately, the charges look minuscule compared to the amount taxpayers will have to come up with to settle lawsuits stemming from the actions of these politicians.

Scott, Fielding and Heard, who is in her fourth term on the County Commission, are accused of failing to surrender emails to developers investigating why the commission suddenly started voting against them.

The emails were requested by Lake Point, a mining company on the banks of Lake Okeechobee. The company was out to prove that commissioners were illegally communicating and discussing public business in private and conspiring with members of the public against the company’s interests.

It took several years for the trio to produce their emails. When she was asked to show emails from her private Yahoo account, Heard claimed it had been hacked. In a civil lawsuit, several witnesses testified Heard was lying.

So far, the county has lost one civil lawsuit over the public records and was ordered to pay $500,000 of Lake Point’s legal bill.

That's only the start of the taxpayer pain. Several years of legal costs have already been footed by residents as these government officials argued on behalf of themselves and against the public's interest. The Miami Herald reports a massive payout may be on the horizon. A second lawsuit filed by the mining company alleging breach of contract is about to be settled, with the estimated payout being $25 million.

In the end, it's not a win for the public in terms of dollar amount, but it is at least a sign the government will do something about its own misbehaving employees… provided the collateral damage becomes too big to ignore. It would be nice to see something more proactive but given the number of things governments routinely let slide, we'll chalk this up as a small-w win.

9 Comments

Reader Comments

  • icon
    ralph_the_bus_driver (profile), 14 Dec 2017 @ 1:51pm

    Like the arrest of Micheal Flynn, its a start.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Dec 2017 @ 2:16pm

      Re: Hillary Clinton

      A much more fitting example would be Hillary Clinton, who upon receiving a subpoena for her emails, responded with a similar "fuck you" that went something like this:

      "Too late, we just deleted all those emails yesterday and wiped the hard drives, so go fuck yourselves!"

      So the obvious lesson here is when it comes to refusing a email subpoena and instead destroying the evidence, some politicians go to jail while others get off scott free.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Dec 2017 @ 1:59pm

    mining industry

    One lesson to be learned here is that local government officials need to be very careful when opposing the interests of the mining industry -- a force that's well known for playing political hardball.

    While many of us may be glad to see corrupt government officials going to jail, the unfortunate reality is that such things generally only happen after someone gets on the wrong side of the power structure and therefore needs to be given a public spanking.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      An Onymous Coward (profile), 14 Dec 2017 @ 2:09pm

      Re: mining industry

      The first case, for example, cost the plaintiff $500k to litigate. Effectively only large corps have that kind of money. In other words, don't send in a bunch of FOIA requests hoping for a big court payout later on.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      orbitalinsertion (profile), 14 Dec 2017 @ 2:24pm

      Re: mining industry

      Yeah, you are supposed to conspire with industry, particularly with major-cost-externalizing, heavy polluting industry, not members of the public.

      Conspiring with members of the public is probably the new term for unpaid lobbying, aka, bringing the concerns of the electorate to public officials, but that doesn't change the fact that said officials shouldn't be playing games with public records.

      Of course, let's see the documents (lol) that show why things went in favor of Lake Point for so long in the first place.

      Let's see if anyone but a corporate power ever gets results on this or anything else for that matter.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Dec 2017 @ 2:12pm

    microscopic win

    "we'll chalk this up as a small-w win."


    ...more like a microscopic win.

    These politicians were merely indicted not convicted and are unlikely to be even modestly punished. Plus, justice delayed is justice denied.

    Other crooked politicians can easily see that the odds of suffering ANY serious consequences for their misdeeds is extremely low. Cops figured this out long ago.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ralph_the_bus_driver (profile), 14 Dec 2017 @ 2:32pm

      Re: microscopic win

      I would assume that if a court finds them personally guilty they could be banned from holding office. I don't know Florida law, but most States do allow that when a politician has been found guilty of corrupt practices.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


