Chicago Considers Another Dumb 'Texting And Walking' Law To Raise Revenue
Since the advent of the smartphone, it seems that every few years or so, one government enttity or another suddenly has the brilliant idea that its constituency ought to have fines levied on them for "distracted walking." This catchall term has a much more specific meaning with in the laws in question: walking and using a phone at the same time. While this nonsense began mostly in foreign countries, there a few states in America that have some flavor of this kind of law on the books.
And now my beloved hometown of Chicago is looking to join the nanny government ranks in the most Chicago way possible: by charging enormous fines for "distracted walking" in a fairly naked attempt to generate revenue for the government.
Aldermen Ed Burke (Ward 14) and Anthony Beale (Ward 9) introduced an ordinance Wednesday aimed at changing pedestrians' bad behavior by fining them if they text or use a mobile device while walking through intersections in Chicago.
The measure proposed by Burke and Beale would fine pedestrians between $90 and $500 for each incident of using a mobile device while crossing a street or highway. The full City Council would have to pass the measure.
There are a myriad of reasons why these laws are silly. Given that we're talking about pedestrians here, it seems clear that these laws are being pitched as an attempt to protect the safety of the very citizens it would fine. That kind of parental hue of government is generally pretty silly, but not nearly as silly as expecting that a $500 fine will get someone to not blindly walk across a highway while texting, but the very likely result of being splattered across the windshield of an SUV wouldn't. In other words, were this crisis as dangerous as the good Aldermen suggest, the roads would be paved with blood, making for a perfectly suitable warning to distracted walkers. Notably, these deaths simply aren't happening.
Which is entirely besides the point, because if a fine that can be up to $500 for something as subjective as distracted walking is anything other than a cash-grab by a municipal government whose efforts to balance its budget are comedic at Mel Brooks levels, then I can't imagine what that other thing would be.
Reader Comments
Question
Strong words?
Re: Question
Strong words? ... nah, just narcissistic
Re: Re: Question
If the pedestrian decides to close their eyes and run into the street randomly, they are effectively "transferring" their liability to the car drivers. Assuming the car driver has enough time, it is their legal duty to stop and not run over the pedestrian, despite the pedestrian "transferring" the liability for their life to the driver without asking them first. In our society, the laws favor those in a physically precarious situation, even if they put themselves in that situation.
Re: Re: Re: Question
Now it appears someone wants to legislate what a pedestrian is allowed to do in public.
Re: Question
Presumably, that is already a crime.
For example, suppose that you are riding your bicycle and a pedestrian is walking with their head up and no headphones through an intersection when you have the right of way. If you have the right of way, the pedestrian is committing whatever the pedestrian equivalent is of a moving violation.
The fact that, in your scenario, the pedestrian is "heads down, headphones on" would not change that. So, whatever laws are against walking without the right of way would cover walking without the right of way with headphones on.
If there is no law against walking without the right of way, fix that, and it will neatly cover both the with-headphones and sans-headphones scenarios.
Re: Re: Question
Re: Re: Re: Question
As for who has a better case, that's a judge and jury problem, not a legislative one. Pedestrians are likely to have a better case because, in general, judges and juries are always more sympathetic to the party with more injuries to show. If you ran a red light and were hit by a Semi, you'd probably have the stronger case. Humans are like that and no amount of distracted walking laws are going to change that.
Re: Re: Question
Did you not pay attention in drivers ed?
Or maybe you have never had proper driving instruction?
Re: Re: Re: Question
Re: Question
Re: Question
If you are going to fast, then YOU are a problem to everyone.
Eyes on the road at all times.
Maybe then we'll finally have free flow of foot traffic.
Would they ban talking on the phone?
