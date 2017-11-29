 
<< Government Exposes Documents Detailing...
 tdicon 
 
<< Competition Dodges A Bullet As T-Mobile...
 

Too Much Free Time

by Timothy Geigner

Wed, Nov 29th 2017 3:32pm


Filed Under:
chicago, fines, texting, texting and walking



Chicago Considers Another Dumb 'Texting And Walking' Law To Raise Revenue

from the distracted-legislating dept

Since the advent of the smartphone, it seems that every few years or so, one government enttity or another suddenly has the brilliant idea that its constituency ought to have fines levied on them for "distracted walking." This catchall term has a much more specific meaning with in the laws in question: walking and using a phone at the same time. While this nonsense began mostly in foreign countries, there a few states in America that have some flavor of this kind of law on the books.

And now my beloved hometown of Chicago is looking to join the nanny government ranks in the most Chicago way possible: by charging enormous fines for "distracted walking" in a fairly naked attempt to generate revenue for the government.

Aldermen Ed Burke (Ward 14) and Anthony Beale (Ward 9) introduced an ordinance Wednesday aimed at changing pedestrians' bad behavior by fining them if they text or use a mobile device while walking through intersections in Chicago.

The measure proposed by Burke and Beale would fine pedestrians between $90 and $500 for each incident of using a mobile device while crossing a street or highway. The full City Council would have to pass the measure.

There are a myriad of reasons why these laws are silly. Given that we're talking about pedestrians here, it seems clear that these laws are being pitched as an attempt to protect the safety of the very citizens it would fine. That kind of parental hue of government is generally pretty silly, but not nearly as silly as expecting that a $500 fine will get someone to not blindly walk across a highway while texting, but the very likely result of being splattered across the windshield of an SUV wouldn't. In other words, were this crisis as dangerous as the good Aldermen suggest, the roads would be paved with blood, making for a perfectly suitable warning to distracted walkers. Notably, these deaths simply aren't happening.

Which is entirely besides the point, because if a fine that can be up to $500 for something as subjective as distracted walking is anything other than a cash-grab by a municipal government whose efforts to balance its budget are comedic at Mel Brooks levels, then I can't imagine what that other thing would be.

17 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Jordan Chandler, 29 Nov 2017 @ 3:48pm

    Question

    What is the solution when I am riding my bicycle and a pedestrian is walking with their head down, headphones on, through an intersection when I have the right of way?

    Strong words?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 4:15pm

      Re: Question

      Yes, by all means, we should stop everyone from bothering me while I am doing stuff because I am important and everyone else is not - therefore I have priority over all other things going on an they must submit to my priorities or else!

      Strong words? ... nah, just narcissistic

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Jordan Chandler, 29 Nov 2017 @ 4:20pm

        Re: Re: Question

        Actually it's always been a bit of a legal conundrum for me...let's say you're a pedestrian, and I am in a car, and we are both legally doing our thing.

        If the pedestrian decides to close their eyes and run into the street randomly, they are effectively "transferring" their liability to the car drivers. Assuming the car driver has enough time, it is their legal duty to stop and not run over the pedestrian, despite the pedestrian "transferring" the liability for their life to the driver without asking them first. In our society, the laws favor those in a physically precarious situation, even if they put themselves in that situation.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 4:56pm

          Re: Re: Re: Question

          Pedestrians always have the right of way.

          Now it appears someone wants to legislate what a pedestrian is allowed to do in public.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mark Murphy (profile), 29 Nov 2017 @ 4:17pm

      Re: Question

      Presumably, that is already a crime.

      For example, suppose that you are riding your bicycle and a pedestrian is walking with their head up and no headphones through an intersection when you have the right of way. If you have the right of way, the pedestrian is committing whatever the pedestrian equivalent is of a moving violation.

      The fact that, in your scenario, the pedestrian is "heads down, headphones on" would not change that. So, whatever laws are against walking without the right of way would cover walking without the right of way with headphones on.

      If there is no law against walking without the right of way, fix that, and it will neatly cover both the with-headphones and sans-headphones scenarios.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Jordan Chandler, 29 Nov 2017 @ 4:24pm

        Re: Re: Question

        You're right, but my main addition is that whereas before, by "staying the course", you are in fact not breaking the law, whereby a ped starts walking in front of your car, by "staying the course", suddenly you are committing a crime of vehicular homicide or battery should you NOT act in the pedestrian's interest. Assuming they literally throw themselves in front of your car, you're fine, but if you did have time and just don't bother, the pedestrian has more of a case against you than you do against them.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 6:23pm

          Re: Re: Re: Question

          While I do understand your point, this is functionally how all motor vehicle laws work. There's nothing special about pedestrians, nor about distracted pedestrians here. If someone runs a red light in front of you and you "stay the course," you are looking at vehicular homicide if you don't act in that driver's best interests. We, as a society, have generally decided that everyone has a responsibility to attempt to prevent accidents on roadways regardless of who is at fault, and that moving violations should not be punishable by death at the hands of whoever has the most momentum and decides that killing the other guy is worth getting to work 20 seconds earlier.

          As for who has a better case, that's a judge and jury problem, not a legislative one. Pedestrians are likely to have a better case because, in general, judges and juries are always more sympathetic to the party with more injuries to show. If you ran a red light and were hit by a Semi, you'd probably have the stronger case. Humans are like that and no amount of distracted walking laws are going to change that.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 4:58pm

        Re: Re: Question

        I repeat ... the pedestrian always has the right of way.

        Did you not pay attention in drivers ed?
        Or maybe you have never had proper driving instruction?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 5:30pm

          Re: Re: Re: Question

          No, not always. Legally, pedestrians have the right-of-way at controlled intersections and in marked crosswalks; but the law also states that "no pedestrian shall unnecessarily stop or delay traffic while in a marked or unmarked crosswalk."

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 4:35pm

      Re: Question

      Bike couriers solved this years ago, I believe it is called a Ulock

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      You talkin' to me?, 29 Nov 2017 @ 5:56pm

      Re: Question

      Steer around said person.

      If you are going to fast, then YOU are a problem to everyone.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 3:58pm

    Ouch. That smarts!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 5:45pm

    It is times like this where proposed ordinance language would be nice to read. If the article is taken literally, walking while talking would be problematic.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Nick-B, 29 Nov 2017 @ 5:45pm

    Eyes on the road at all times.

    I assume, then, that phone manufacturers are going to follow the vehicle industry and ensure you are not using a mobile device and walking. They will use the phone's external camera to verify that you are in motion (or use GPS), and disable all features until you come to a complete stop with your shoes off.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 5:56pm

    u let all hang out mr geigier and we laugh is so small

    remind when i am live in chiba prefect (atside tokyo this joke went by me:

    two girls cross street one each side in rain
    they ar umbrellad up bump into other and fall down
    up they rise for yelling (much long funny in japanse
    until a bus haas to stop and tootle horn
    they turn and go back same side
    (bus passes

    (explain we r having old say like: a bus flattens two argument as once


    i should explain joke last night; whenmouse ran up her leg, she had old fashin pants (loose

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 6:49pm

    Why is this restricted to road intersections? Make it apply anywhere: footpaths, shopping centres, public transport. Anyone on a phone that is causing an obstruction or is likely to hit something should be fined. Confiscate their phone too.

    Maybe then we'll finally have free flow of foot traffic.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Hugo S Cunningham (profile), 29 Nov 2017 @ 7:22pm

    Would they ban talking on the phone?

    Maybe I could go along with a texting ban (though not the "excessive fine"), but would talking on the phone also be banned? That would be nonsensical, unless they also want to ban two or more pedestrians from talking to each other.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Government Exposes Documents Detailing...
 tdicon 
 
<< Competition Dodges A Bullet As T-Mobile...
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

15:32 Chicago Considers Another Dumb 'Texting And Walking' Law To Raise Revenue (17)
13:35 Government Exposes Documents Detailing Sensitive NSA Software, Surveillance Programs (5)
12:00 Everything That's Wrong With Social Media And Big Internet Companies: Part 1 (31)
10:44 Mark Cuban Still Has Absolutely No Idea How Net Neutrality Works (41)
10:38 Daily Deal: The Complete Machine Learning Bundle (0)
09:33 Maine Government Agency Tries To Charge Public Records Requester $750 For Opening A PDF (11)
06:45 The FCC's Attack On Net Neutrality Is Based Entirely On Debunked Lobbyist Garbage Data (68)
03:44 Oklahoma Looks To Clamp Down On Uninsured Driving With Traffic Cams And Perverse Incentives (52)

Tuesday

19:45 Activision Considering An Opposition To Trademark For Dog-Curbing Company 'Call Of Doodee' (9)
15:46 Court Says Cop's Theft Of Evidence Shouldn't Have Any Effect On Man's 15-Year Drug Sentence (58)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.