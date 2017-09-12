Virginia (Again) Dumps Electronic Voting Devices Over Concerns About Election Interference
It seems Virginia can't catch a break when it comes to voting. Trusting vendors to provide secure electronic voting devices just isn't paying off. Two years ago, Virginia pulled a bunch of voting machines after it was discovered they were leaky, insecure devices masquerading as something American voters could trust.
The security wasn't just bad in the way many machines are -- frailties that can only be sussed out by security researchers and talented criminals. No, they were bad in the way your grandparents' Google Box is: "secured" with passwords like "abcde" or "admin," along with accessible DOS prompts and multiple open ports.
Time moves on but the electronic portion of Virginia's electoral system does not.
Virginia’s election supervisors on Friday directed counties to ditch touchscreen voting machines before November’s elections, saying the devices posed unacceptable digital risks.
The decision forces Virginia counties to swiftly replace any touchscreen devices with machines that produce a paper trail, ensuring the state can audit its closely watched gubernatorial race this November between Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie.
With possible interference in last year's presidential election not even in the rearview mirror yet, Virginia's government is moving up the date of its planned obsolescence. As Politico notes, there's already a law on the books in Virginia phasing out use of touchscreen voting devices by 2020. This just moves that date forward three years, just in time for this year's elections.
It's not that electronic voting devices are inherently bad. It's just that they appear to be inherently flawed. Report after report shows multiple vulnerabilities in voting machines and yet, year after year, there appears to be little forward motion on the security side. This is baffling, considering learning from mistakes is one of those things even lab rats can do -- but it often seems to be almost impossible for voting device vendors. The flaws generally aren't the result of meticulously-targeted exploits by criminals, but rather the sorts of things that shouldn't go overlooked when vetting machines for use in the public sector.
The paperless office may be on the threshold but the (secure) paperless vote is continually several years away.
Reader Comments
What is so hard about this...
It would seem this market would be ripe for someone to disrupt it with the use of a 'modern' OS *gasp*, security audits, and a paper backup that the voter can validate and be kept for a manual audit.
However... because it is our government we are talking about, these systems aren't chosen on merit, but by who has donated the most money to a congress critter in the area... 'MERICA!
Re: What is so hard about this...
They really need a law (or better yet a constitutional amendment) against this practice. Even if there's nothing illegal being done, it looks shady as hell to plenty of people.
Just look back at 2004, there were plenty of people afterwards saying that Diebald rigged the election for Bush because of the generous donations their CEO made to his campaign.
Diebald didn't help themselves either with their constant threats under intellectual property laws to sue anyone who dared even suggest that they might look around at their voting machines to verify it's accuracy & security (including threats to some college professors who were clearly well qualified to be impartial judges on something like this).
The mere threat of lawsuits speaks volumes about how Diebald thinks their software would actually do if it were checked for accuracy and/or security. Especially threats against college professors, since what better endorsement could there be for your product than security experts independently verifying your voting machines accuracy and security?
What is so hard
... Congress did that with "Help America Vote Act of 2002" (HAVA)
HAVA was a complex mandate to states on election procedures reform -- forcing many to adopt "modern" voting equipment like touchscreen DRE.
The combination of brilliant U.S. Congress members and even more brilliant state election bureaucrats... really improved American election procedures.
If you want top notch vision and expertise on applied technology -- always put government politicians in charge of things.
Voting machines will improve when the purchase contract improves
In this instance, it's not even clear that Virginia is getting any compensation from the vendor as a result of this early retirement, so from the vendor's perspective, this is (in the short term) pure profit. With the machines retired, they won't need to provide any support for them, and they get to keep all the money from the original purchase.
If the government's purchase contract outlined specific measurable security requirements for the machines, and provided generous penalties for failure to meet those requirements (at minimum, all devices subject to return (with full refund, including shipping and handling) at vendor's expense, and vendor is responsible for the costs incurred discovering the weakness, but preferably also some sort of bonus penalty (e.g. on top of the refund, vendor owes x% of original contract), the vendor would be motivated to sell something secure. Until then, why spend the effort securing it when they can keep selling the insecure version?
Easy recounts! Nostalgia for all those Scantron tests as a kid!
And you can vote naked, in the comfort of your own home.
Re:
Seriously tho, vote by mail is the best.
Re: Re:
What's Wrong With Scan Ballots?
That was a joke. The VA Legislature is mostly white and Republican, they will not do anything that makes it easier for non white folks to vote.
