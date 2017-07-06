Why Protecting The Free Press Requires Protecting Trump's Tweets
from the protecting-the-speech-you-disagree-with dept
Sunday morning I made the mistake of checking Twitter first thing upon waking up. As if just a quick check of Twitter would ever be possible during this administration... It definitely wasn't this past weekend, because waiting for me in my Twitter stream was Trump's tweet of the meme he found on Reddit showing him physically beating the crap out of a personified CNN.
But that's not what waylaid me. What gave me pause were all the people demanding it be reported to Twitter for violating its terms of service. The fact that so many people thought that was a good idea worries me, because the expectation that when bad speech happens someone will make it go away is not a healthy one. My concern inspired a tweet storm, which has now been turned into this post.
I don't write any of this to defend the tweet: it was odious, unpresidential, and betrays an animus towards the press that is terrifying to see in any government official – and especially the Chief Executive of the United States of America. But inappropriate, disgraceful, and disturbing though it is, it was still just speech, and calls to suppress speech are always alarming regardless of who is asking for it to be suppressed or why.
Some have tried to defend these calls by arguing that suppressing speech is ok when it is not the government doing the suppressing. But the reason official censorship is problematic is because it drives away the dissenting voices democracy depends on hearing. Which is not to say that all ideas are worth hearing or critical to self-government; the point is that protecting opposing voices in general is what allows the meritorious ones to be able to speak out against the powerful. There is no way to split the baby so that only some minority expression gets protected: either all of it must be, or none of it will be. If only some of it is, then the person who has the power to decide which will be protected and which will not has the power to decide badly.
Consider how Trump himself would use that power. Given, as we see in his tweet, how much he wants to marginalize voices that speak against him, we need to make sure this protection remains as strong as possible, even if it means that he, too, gets the benefit of it. There simply is no way to punish one man's speech, no matter how troubling it may be, without opening the door to better speech similarly being suppressed.
Naturally as a private platform Twitter may, of course, choose to delete this or any other Trump tweet (or any tweet or Twitter account at all) for any reason. We've argued before that private platforms have the right to police their services however they choose. But we have also seen how when speech is eliminated from a forum, the forum is often much poorer for it. Deciding to suppress speech is not something we should be too quick to encourage, or demand. Not even when the speech is provocative and threatening, because so much important, valid, and necessary speech can so easily be labeled that way. As Justice Holmes noted, "Every idea is an incitement." In other words, it's easy to justify suppressing all sorts of speech, including valid and important speech, if any viewpoint aggressively at odds with any other can be eliminated because of the challenge it presents. Courts have therefore found that speech, even speech promoting the use of force or lawlessness, may only be censored when "such advocacy is directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action." Given that even a KKK rally was found not to meet this description, these requirements for likely imminence of harm are steep hurdles that Trump's tweet are unlikely to clear.
The truth may well be, as many fear, that Trump would actually like people to beat up journalists. It may also be true that he has some bad actors among his followers who are eager to do so. But even if people do assault journalists, it won't be because of this tweet. It will be because Trump, as president, supports the idea. He'll support it whether or not this tweet is deleted. After all, it's not as though deleting the tweet will make him change his view. And it's that view that's the real problem to focus on here.
Because Trump has far more powerful means at his disposal to act upon his antipathy towards the media than his Twitter account affords. In fact, better that he should tweet his drivel rather than act on this malevolence in a way that actually does do direct violence to our free press. Especially because, in an administration so lacking in transparency, his tweets at least help let us know that this animus lurks within. Armed with this knowledge we can now be better positioned to defend those critical interests his presidency so threatens. Painful though it is to see his awful tweets, ignorance on this point would in no way have been bliss.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
Actually, your notion of "unpresidential" and CNN's over-reaction is the big story here. "You people", by which I mean elites, just do not understand how CNN is regarded by non-elites. It's known as totally biased organ of globalists, not as a fount of truth. And so when CNN has proved that recently, to go crazy about a very minor bit of humor, you and CNN thereby prove my point.
And I guess you're okay with the quite ominous "CNN reserves the right" to OUT this person, as not mentioned. Yeah, I know they backed away from it. That backing away is also vastly more important than your alarm over "unpresidential". -- See, when you LEAD off with that bias up front, you prove yourself CLUELESS.
Reading over... In fact, while pretending to defend speech, you simply rail against Trump's / president's. Do you ACTUALLY think this little bit of humor is sign of coming crack-down on dissidents? You just went off the rails.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
I don't think you realize it, but that statement is easily a two-way street.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
That's ending a paragraph comprising one thought, snowflake. I define and then refer to "that" bias, meaning phrase an alleged "defense" like: "even Hitler, I mean Trump, should be allowed to make insane and dangerous comments".
This person was moved to write and ended up attacking Trump more than defending his right to the "bully pulpit". That inherent contradiction and not being objective enough to mention CNN's manifest malevolence and stupidity is simply BIASED AND CLUELESS.
You illustrate another kind of clueless with one line of vague gain-saying. It's not adequate, just shows you know can't argue substance. Thanks for a back-handed compliment.
So far only support for the writer is vague too.
How about some TD fanboy be brave and state that the animation was anything CNN should have bothered to notice? ... But it's a few seconds of totally routine mocking at most. TD rails about similar over-reaction every day! Different when CNN, eh?
CNN flew off the handle, found out (perhaps illegally) who made the GIF, though missed that it was added to, got a phone number somehow, tried to call, eventually confronted by email, then threatened to dox. -- SO IF defend CNN, that's the load you take on.
Oh, and I forgot to object that: no, Twitter, a business, does NOT have any "right" to control speech on its platform: that violates DMCA and removes protections. This is nowhere near out of bounds by common law, so Twitter had better NOT take it down. That's actionable in court, and Trump is in position to act more directly too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
He is pointing out a specific type of hypocrisy that tends to abound here at TD. Heck, I have to admit that I have also committed the same offense against others here as well.
A lot of people have been fighting and arguing so much that it's like the hatfields and mccoys up in here. Fighting for so long they really do not even know what they fight for. All they need is the idea that the person in question is somehow not on their team and must be eliminated or ridiculed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
You don't say...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
I don't take a stance on CNN as such. I just don't want to poison the well or go down the path of assuming since it will make an ass out of u and poor ming.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
Maybe he's Dothraki.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
Defending CNN: Lol who did that?
The people here i see rail on and on the most about "sides" and "teams" generally seem to be the ones with some team agenda, and y'all think you know exactly which "team" we all are on. Have fun with that.
You don't know how the DMCA works, do you? Not that I agree whatsoever that goofball's tweets should be deleted. But Twitter can delete his account just because they are having a bad day, or the price of tea in China went up or down. Ask millions of banned account holders / deleted post writers just how actionable it is. And if he uses his position to force something for personal reasons, he may just find out how actionable _that_ is. (As if he hasn't used office as a personal toy already.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
""You people", by which I mean elites, just do not understand how CNN is regarded by non-elites."
Genuinely curious as to what you think an 'elite' actually is. Coz according to the dictionary you have a very high and flattering opinion of us all. So thanks, I think...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
But really i think "elite" is a dog whistle, and one of those words which means one thing in one sentence, and another thing in a different sentence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
> how CNN is regarded by non-elites.
Doesn't mean the non-elites are right in their views! I'm still waiting for anyone to come up with a shred of evidence that CNN lied in their coverage of Trump.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
1) That people honestly think it was meant as a threat or to incite violence. And I don't mean random twitter idiots or the radical ignorant fringes of any group but full on columnists who would otherwise avoid traditional trending idiocy.
2) That people who don't honestly think it was meant as a threat are picking up and running with it as a story. For years in order to get a real national news story on this level you'd either have to be a member of Congress or someone with an audience of millions to get attention for when they say stupid shit. And I'm specifically referring to the idea that this is a means to incite violence, not the actual tweet itself. I've got no idea where this started but it doesn't appear to because anyone notable said it, it seems to have grown just on the strength of news stories pushing it along.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Henry II muttered something about someone ridding him of a meddling archbishop, and a saint was created.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
A simple, "How inappropriate, thank you. I can't believe the presidency has come to this, even" would probably suffice.
Eventually they will all suffer manufactured (or otherwise) outrage fatigue, and then it will all be accepted as the new normal. I can only hope the press and the electorate improves as a result of all this, but i wouldn't hold my breath.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I understand you're, on the surface at least, defending his right to tweet this joke. Yet by not even acknowledging the problems CNN has with integrity, you lose some integrity yourself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If Americans are seriously looking for a President who would choose to spend any part of his time in office retweeting a video of him taking part in pro-fucking-wrestling, then fuck those Americans completely.
"Yet by not even acknowledging the problems CNN has with integrity, you lose some integrity yourself."
I'm so tired of this laughable line. There is no news organization out there that can't be susceptible to a holier-than-thou cretin holding out for the one true scotsman of a completely flawless news organization. CNN is not without flaw, nor are they particularly bad from a truth and facts standpoint. Their chief flaw is, as is the case with most news outlets these days, attempting to profit from creating debates out of false equivalencies. To do this, they get laughably partisan puppets to bicker with each other in a race to see who can fit the most talking points into each segment. They are neither the only nor the most egregious perpetrator of this nonsense....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Hey, go right ahead putting your politics and party before fellow Americans and the Nation.
I did not like Obama or Trump, but I will not be a fool and say that to my fellow citizens. Party of hate, right? It has been my experience that people that act like you do, are the real problems.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
The only people putting "politics and party" before the nation are the people propping up Donald Trump.
They usually do it with the same "both sides" tone policing nonsense you're trying. Or they try to claim that being intolerant of intolerant people is intolerance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You are incorrect.
"Or they try to claim that being intolerant of intolerant people is intolerance."
I am not certain you have a firm grasp on the English language. Intolerance of any kind even of the intolerant is by definition THE meaning of being intolerant, or are you telling everyone that words now need to mean what you want them to mean when it serves your purpose?
But as long as only you get to be hypocritical it's okay right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: @ "Dark Helmet": SHEESH! The video was one simple little bit of HUMOR!
How many times have YOU written to not be thin-skinned? You clearly have such strong anti-Trump bias that you abandon that routine advice. Why?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: @ "Dark Helmet": SHEESH! The video was one simple little bit of HUMOR!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: @ "Dark Helmet": SHEESH! The video was one simple little bit of HUMOR!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: @ "Dark Helmet": SHEESH! The video was one simple little bit of HUMOR!
He is pointing out "Dark Helmets" hypocrisy NOT about any standards that the president should be held to by himself or others.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: @
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: @
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: @ "Dark Helmet": SHEESH! The video was one simple little bit of HUMOR!
Anti-idiot bias? Yes.
Anti-bullshit bias? Yes.
Anti-corruption bias? Yes.
Anti-misogyny bias? Yes.
Anti-racism bias? Yes.
Anti-nepotism bias? Yes.
Anti-bully bias? Yes.
I'm a victim of my terrible biases.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: @ "Dark Helmet": SHEESH! The video was one simple little bit of HUMOR!
The problem is the idea that an anti-Trump bias meaningfully translates into proof of your other "claimed" biases.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: @ "Dark Helmet": SHEESH! The video was one simple little bit of HUMOR!
How many times have YOU written to not be thin-skinned? You clearly have such strong anti-Trump bias that you abandon that routine advice. Why?"
You're misunderstanding me. I actually thought the video was modestly funny. I certainly don't think it was a call for violence against anyone at all.
If you simply read what I said, I said that any American who WANTS his or her President to spend time on Twitter retweeting that stuff is an idiot. I'm not entirely clear how that's even arguable...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: @ "Dark Helmet": SHEESH! The video was one simple little bit of HUMOR!
you posted...
"If Americans are seriously looking for a President who would choose to spend any part of his time in office retweeting a video of him taking part in pro-fucking-wrestling, then fuck those Americans completely."
then said...
"If you simply read what I said, I said that any American who WANTS his or her President to spend time on Twitter retweeting that stuff is an idiot. I'm not entirely clear how that's even arguable..."
I think the simple reading was accurate. You pretty much trash mouthed fellow Americans with vigorous emphasis.
I agree that Trump's tweets are out of hand, but I also agree that Trump has got you all by your goats. You need to ignore the idiot. Trump is an attention whore and you guys are giving him a LOT of attention, a WHOLE LOT of Attention. But I constantly try to tell many of you that you often wind up working against yourselves... not that you are going to listen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: @ "Dark Helmet": SHEESH! The video was one simple little bit of HUMOR!
Uh huh. And?
You keep telling us... lol. You are making it about Trump. This was about defending free speech. Don't defend free speech if it gives person x attention?
I don't even.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The fact that you don't realize how poor mainstream media, and most especially leftist media, is not surprising. You are part of that media and don't even know it. When the Democratic leaders call for the left to bleat like sheep, they do so in unison. They don't even know why they do it, just because they were told to do so.
Oh, and your excusing of CNN is pathetic. Just Google for the video of Sad Panda Face CNN to see the panel of 4 "journalists" react poorly to John Ossoff's loss in the GA run-off election. CNN is a partisan puppet from top to bottom. The others aren't far behind.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cnn+site%3Atechdirt.com
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well said
You could make a decent argument that he has skirted quite close to inciting violence at some of his rallies, but that's a different story.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Well said
February 2016, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
"So if you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them, would you? Seriously. Just knock the hell .... I promise you, I will pay for the legal fees. I promise. I promise."
February 2016, Las Vegas, Nevada
"The guards are very gentle with him. He’s walking out with big high-fives, smiling, laughing. I’d like to punch him in the face, I’ll tell you,"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Well said
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Well said
Lets break this down.
"So if you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them, would you?"
This is clearly stating that "they must first start an offensive action" before you take any action.
The general rule is, if you begin the process of assaulting someone, then you generally have forfeited your right to not being assaulted either. Additionally, considering that people could potentially hide lethal weapons in benign appearing objects, it is generally a good idea to no present yourself as an assailant.
"But when taken with his other rhetoric at his rallies it really does show a potential darker side of the video."
That needs seriously clarification. Are you implying that Trump is the "potential dark side" of his rallies or the hostile people becoming violent?
It seems to me there is a whole long of "those I agree with" are not in the wrong here" while "those I don't agree with are getting dark about this" accusations.
Both sides are equally to blame here because they have been showing quite a bit of contempt in multiple areas of politics.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
If you are not, then... wow, you are just too ignorant to discuss this with. Citizens are quite legally allowed to restrain or make citizens arrest as it were, even by violence if necessary, if they witness a person in the act of breaking the law.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Citizen%27s_arrest
They do vary around the world but do tend to serve as a "general rule". It does however make me sad to see a person of your considerable ignorance pedaling that ignorance around.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
"So if you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them, would you? Seriously. Just knock the hell .... I promise you, I will pay for the legal fees. I promise. I promise."
By all means, show where in that statement he was saying to arrest them, 'even by violence if necessary', because, and this might just be my eyesight acting up, all I'm seeing is him saying that if someone might be 'getting ready to throw a tomato' those that see them not only have his blessing to 'knock the crap out of them' but his promise that he'll pay the legal fees they'll face for doing it.
If you're going to just make stuff up and try to come up with after the fact rationalizations it helps if people can't simply scroll up slightly to check what was said.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
The general rule is, if you begin the process of assaulting someone, then you generally have forfeited your right to not being assaulted either.
Throwing a tomato is now 'assault'? I could understand if it were a banana, but a freakin' tomato is grounds for beating the crap out of someone?
That's watering the term down to use it for justification for actual assault to the point that you might as well classify 'saying mean things at someone' as assault because it might 'hurt their feelings.'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
You folks sure do need a lot of education today.
"Generally, the essential elements of assault consist of an act intended to cause an apprehension of harmful or offensive contact that causes apprehension of such contact in the victim."
http://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/assault
Yes, it may seem laughable that one might consider a mere tomato a threatening weapon, but the object being used to make "offensive contact" with is not the ONLY basis for what classifies as assault.
I bet you would very readily classify a 30 year old body builder throwing a tomato at a 5 year old girls face as definitely being assault. Or would you ask the 5 year old girl to "shake it off"? Assault is assault regardless of how effective the assault in question was.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
Ah the classic 'you don't agree with me, therefor you must be a troll', because that's never not glaringly obvious.
If that definition extends to the point where 'they threw a tomato at me' is enough to qualify then it would seem to be just as laughable as your version of it.
However, that's besides the point, and missing out on the false equivalency you seem to be making here in an attempt to justify what was said. Hitting someone with a tomato is significantly different than hitting someone with your fists.
One of these is likely to cause a dirty suit and maybe a stinging eye if some juice gets in there. The other is likely to require a hospital visit. Can you guess which is which and why the two are not comparable in practice, even if they might be considered similar under the law?
A 30 year old bodybuilder against a 5 year old girl? Come on, if you're going for the emotional plea go full bore. Try a baseball hall-of-fame pitcher against a 1 year old from five feet away. Really amp up the 'if you would consider this assault because it would likely cause serious harm then clearly this wholly different situation where the harm is mostly to the clothing and/or ego of the one hit should be treated the same'.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
And you're going full-tilt stupid.
Once over a threshhold, it's assault. Even with a tomato. Just go TRY it, smartass. SHEESH. You dig in on this bit of well-known common law? -- MAJOR HOOTS!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
So you ignore the rest of the comment pointing out that the two actions aren't comparable in order to go with 'but assault!' and more insults. Yeah, can't say I'm surprised here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
The situation I presented was done so that you could understand that a seemingly innocuous object, a tomato in this case, can certainly turn out to be more dangerous that it would otherwise appear.
You are presenting the mind of a juvenile by overtly focusing on the fact that a tomato is involved here when it is merely being used as an example for emphasis.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
Once again, whether it's legally assault or not does not mean that the two actions are at all similar in practice. I could agree that legally the actions might fall under the same category of 'assault' and still not think that the two are even remotely similar in the harm they result in, or that one justifies the other.
That someone might stick something else in a tomato to make it more dangerous is irrelevant because that qualifier wasn't used, it was simply 'a tomato', and if 'someone might have modified an item to make it extra dangerous' is enough justification to treat it as though they had then throwing gorram confetti at someone would be enough to respond with a beating by that argument.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
Negative, that was the you must be a troll for posting something ignorant and easily provably false, unlike most of you I am okay with people having different opinions, I just call out the hypocritical, inconsistent, or just flat out incorrect. Your claims of it being a false equivalency is bankrupt and very revealing of your own cognitive dissonance in the subject matter.
It does not matter what the tool of an assault is, be it a piece of paper, spitting, tomato, or just a bucket of water. The classification for what constitutes assault is pretty clear. Your attempts to derail the conversation to hide your shame is fairly obvious. The attempt (success for failure) to make any form of a physically threatening move against another is defined legally as assault. Even if it is just to harm, a single hair on their head.
Because if you are not trolling, then you should have instead followed the advice of... better to be thought a fool, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
In the game of Troll Bingo, "You're just calling me a troll because I don't agree with you!" is the free square.
Let's see...I've got calling everybody else a troll on my card too. Sweet. C'mon, just three more...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
If he wants to hold a position that contradicts facts then we are not discussing opinions here are we?
You only make yourself look stupid to continue to falsely advance the premise that I called him a troll over a difference of opinions. I called him a troll for just being more the grossly ignorant of the facts. He allowed his own feelings about a tomato not being a serious threat to imply that it could not be considered assault. The law is quite clear about this.
If you guys really hate me that much, go ahead and throw a tomato at a police officer or just someone else in front of one and see what charges you get. When you get out of jail please come back and regale me with "how wrong" I am and that I was such a meanie for calling someone a troll over it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
Gee, where have we seen people trying to redefine mean words as violence...? Hint: It ain't the trump crowd.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said -- @ Throwing a tomato is now 'assault'?
Your overweening ignorance, while believing yourself to know-it-all, is part of why I read Techdirt. Major hoots.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
"The general rule is, if you begin the process of assaulting someone, then you generally have forfeited your right to not being assaulted either."
That may be the rule in your head, or even in your lifestyle, but not so much in law. Even Trump knew that, that's why he said he'd pay the legal fees.
Note the instruction was also to a large crowd. So in your eyes an appropriate response to the heinous act of throwing a tomato (aren't you a little snowflake...) is multiple people delivering a severe beating, under circumstances that could easily get completely out of control. You are a pretty shit person, you know that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
_"Both sides are equally to blame here because they have been showing quite a bit of contempt in multiple areas of politics."_
Which, apparently exactly and only two, sides are these?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Well said
So no, he didn't incite violence, he told people they were ok to defend themselves against violence. But you knew that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Well said
Yep sure, those leftists. All ten of them, if any of that actually happened. And absolutely anyone remotely left of center totes agrees with that shit. Just like everyone on the right looooves Trump. And no one left-leaning does. Not at all. Lol.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
One guy goes into a pizza place and fires a shot because he believes right-wing conspiracy theories = how dare you say that other right wingers would even consider such a thing!
Anyone who treats politics as a team game is an idiot, but it's generally visible that one side of political spectrum is more prone to violence than the other. And it's not the left.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
As for the right being more violent then please explain how the leftist ideology is the one that put 100 million people in the ground in the last 100 years? The left always leads to violence. It cannot be defended with speech so requires fear, intimidation and ultimately death to defend it.
Go to YouTube and pull up videos of the leftists protests and marches. Listen to their speeches. Then pull up videos of conservative gatherings and listen to their speeches. One is full of hate and anger, the other is full of peace and hope.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Well said
"Go to YouTube and pull up videos of the leftists protests and marches. Listen to their speeches. Then pull up videos of conservative gatherings and listen to their speeches. One is full of hate and anger, the other is full of peace and hope."
Yep, I can pull up lots of peaceful "leftist" protests and bring up lots of right-wing protests full of racial hatred and attacks on people for who they choose to marry. But, somehow I don't think that's what your blinkered little mind was thinking of.
You're right, being a simple-minded moron is fun, but I prefer real life, it's much more fulfilling.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/03/exclusive-all-american-indian-launches-senat e-campaign-against-elizabeth-warren/
The "inventor" of email is going to run for office. I knew he was a scam-artist, but going into politics is a new low, even for him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Is is the people not understanding how our government works, that is broken. The several states are not even required to let you vote for president if they do not wish! The American system of Government is quite genius, but unfortunately people never take the time to find out how and why. Instead they prefer to trash talk something they literally do not understand. A TD community specialty to be sure!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, well. My prior TOR browser session, as usual, lasted for TWO comments, then was poisoned.
Happens so often that I usually ignore, but this time I'm again making effort to inform the public that Techdirt censors out of sight.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Keep tilting at those windmills Don
Never gets old how you make a claim and then immediately undermine it yourself. Using a browser that will get your comments caught by the spam filter and then whining when to the surprise of no-one but you it's caught by the spam filter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Keep tilting at those windmills Don
Oh, and for anyone new to this cesspit that claims it's SO for "free speech" that wants Facebook to host video of murders: my home IP address is blocked, that's why I must use TOR. THAT didn't happen automatically, smarty-pants, I EARNED it by telling TRUTH. And hooting. The kids can't stand either.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Keep tilting at those windmills Don
I was a bit too frugal with words: that browser session was PAST the alleged "spam filter" and I'd made two comments, THEN it was poisoned. Comprende-vous, maintenant? Tell me how that happens, then. -- No, don't bother, as you clearly know nothing about how TD actually works coming from TOR.
Let's see, one possibility has a member of TD staff dedicated to reading every comment, who has such a raging hate-boner for you that they specifically target you out for 'censorship', and using Tor had nothing to do with why your comment was caught by the spam filter.
On the other hand you admit to using a browser that will get your comments caught by the spam filter, and two comments made it through before the others were caught, meaning it could be as simple as 'you posted too many comments too fast' or 'the two that made it through were a fluke'.
Out of the two, I wonder which is more likely...
THAT didn't happen automatically, smarty-pants, I EARNED it by telling TRUTH. And hooting. The kids can't stand either.
That you continue to think(or at least claim) that your comments are reported not because you hand out insults with regular frequency, but rather because people can't stand your 'truth' is likewise all sorts of funny, in large part because I imagine you're the only one who believes you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Keep tilting at those windmills Don
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Keep tilting at those windmills Don
Yet, instead of considering why that is, you keep playing childish games and then whine when those fail.
If only you were self-aware enough to understand what you were doing.
"I EARNED it by telling TRUTH"
Can you link to when you did that? I must have missed it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Well, well. My prior TOR browser session, as usual, lasted for TWO comments, then was poisoned.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Well, well. My prior TOR browser session, as usual, lasted for TWO comments, then was poisoned.
No, I haven't. In any case, using TOR to get around arbitrary blocking for the content of my speech is of course perfectly cromulent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Well, well. My prior TOR browser session, as usual, lasted for TWO comments, then was poisoned.
...
...which one is it, genius?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Well, well. My prior TOR browser session, as usual, lasted for TWO comments, then was poisoned.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Well, well. My prior TOR browser session, as usual, lasted for TWO comments, then was poisoned.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That all government policy seems to vr defined in 140 characters reveals how shallow the thought process is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No, they most certainly do not. They're protected opinion and rhetorical hyperbole. Schoolyard insults are not defamation, especially not when they're leveled at public figures.
There are a lot of things Trump's done that are probably illegal. But name-calling isn't one of them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"More significantly its something no president should do."
You can't argue with that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
Actually, your notion of "unpresidential" and CNN's over-reaction is the big story here. "You people", by which I mean elites, just do not understand how CNN is regarded by non-elites. It's known as totally biased organ of globalists, not as a fount of truth. And so when CNN has proved that recently, to go crazy about a very minor bit of humor, you and CNN thereby prove my point.
And I guess you're okay with the quite ominous "CNN reserves the right" to OUT this person, as not mentioned. Yeah, I know they backed away from it. That backing away is also vastly more important than your alarm over "unpresidential". -- See, when you LEAD off with that bias up front, you prove yourself CLUELESS.
Reading over... In fact, while pretending to defend speech, you simply rail against Trump's / president's. Do you ACTUALLY think this little bit of humor is sign of coming crack-down on dissidents? You just went off the rails.
-------
Just to show I can. This technique, which I seldom do out of decency that TD lacks, really drives the kids crazy. My point is that "the Community" is phony in first place, it's administrator approved, is never applied to fanboys no matter how vile, TD does not visibly state reserves the right to edit, and in any case, it's NOT a "free speech" site if dissent is disadvantaged. If TD would just admit that it has a biased view and no intent to be fair, I'd quit mentioning.
By the way, where's this writer defending MY right to comment right here on this "free speech" piece? HMM? Anyone?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
Actually, your notion of "unpresidential" and CNN's over-reaction is the big story here. "You people", by which I mean elites, just do not understand how CNN is regarded by non-elites. It's known as totally biased organ of globalists, not as a fount of truth. And so when CNN has proved that recently, to go crazy about a very minor bit of humor, you and CNN thereby prove my point.
And I guess you're okay with the quite ominous "CNN reserves the right" to OUT this person, as not mentioned. Yeah, I know they backed away from it. That backing away is also vastly more important than your alarm over "unpresidential". -- See, when you LEAD off with that bias up front, you prove yourself CLUELESS.
Reading over... In fact, while pretending to defend speech, you simply rail against Trump's / president's. Do you ACTUALLY think this little bit of humor is sign of coming crack-down on dissidents? You just went off the rails.
-------
Just to show I can. This technique, which I seldom do out of decency that TD lacks, really drives the kids crazy. My point is that "the Community" is phony in first place, it's administrator approved, is never applied to fanboys no matter how vile, TD does not visibly state reserves the right to edit, and in any case, it's NOT a "free speech" site if dissent is disadvantaged. If TD would just admit that it has a biased view and no intent to be fair, I'd quit mentioning.
By the way, where's anyone defending my right to comment here? -- Also to not have it censored, I mean "hidden"? HMM? -- Anyone want to defend how silly this writer looks when the daily actuality of Techdirt is that my little innocuous bits of text are blocked and then "hidden"?
Do you ever notice, Techdirt -- business that must fairly accommodate the public, not a person with rights to deny service: that notion was shot down with lunch counter sit-ins -- that I go back and be more explicit when blocked? And since usually get them in eventually, why not just do as you advertise: FREE SPEECH. (Within common law, I add, though Techdirt never does.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
Jesus Christ, dude, shut the fuck up already. Start a blog or something.
You think anybody read that? Nobody read that. Everybody saw a wall-of-text subject followed by a wall-of-text body and clicked the little flag icon.
Post it more times? People will click the little flag icon more times. Ain't nobody gonna read that shit, son. Posting it more times actually decreases the likelihood that anybody is going to read it.
You have no audience here except yourself. If you want people to read your shit, put it somewhere where people might read it. This is not that place. This will never be that place. We do not like you.
And if you don't want people to read your shit, then my God, what are you doing spending so much time writing it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
If you seriously think that this is what hate looks like, then congratulations, you delicate snowflake, you've lived such a charmed life that you can't even tell the difference between hate and moderate annoyance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
http://www.politifact.com/punditfact/statements/2015/jan/25/cokie-roberts/have-democrats-lost-900-se ats-state-legislatures-o/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
But please, do go on about the violent left.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
You could turn the channel and see violence from your tribe too, sometime (often) much more of it.
If you think you have a "team" that's 100% peaceful and "the other" are the ones causing all the violence, you're being lied to.
"This is why leftists governments always turn violent"
Yes, look at all the violence in the Portuguese government now, for example, and the Swedes live in fear. /s
What a total moron you are. Don't leave your sheltered cave, you must be so scared of reality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
It is the left that live in fear.
Au contraire, you simple-minded little twit.
Fear is not passing a health care replacement bill despite having 7 years to prep, and 6 months to draft one.
Fear is the specter of an ongoing Russia investigation.
Fear is a tiny handed orange man-child acting like a PMS-ing teenager with a new phone on Twitter.
Fear is not putting any wall funding into the budget because you know it has no chance of going anywhere.
Keep telling yourself it's every one else - it's certainly more agreeable than admitting that despite all your winning, you haven't really done anything.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
Even if you're dumb enough to think there's only 2 "teams" involved here, you have to stretch a long way to think that the "left" are ones peddling fear.
"fear of CO2"
Ah, I see. You've confused "knowledge" with "fear". You see, the "left" aren't scared of CO2. They simply understand physics and chemistry, and understand that dumping tons of the stuff into the atmosphere has predictable negative consequences. Which can be avoided, if we just change the way in which we do things, now that we have the technology to not need fossil fuels. Something that's perfectly possible, with the civilised world outside of the US working toward major investment in renewables. Which already employ more people than coal, even in the US. That nothing to do with fear, it's pragmatic action in the face of reality.
What's scary is that there's enough drooling idiots on this planet who think that basic science is a team sport, and are willing to jeopardise the human race to score points. As the saying goes, you can't reason somebody out of a position they did not reason themselves into to begin with, and such idiotic and dangerous dogma is indeed scary.
Perhaps you should educate yourself as to the way things actually - or, is education scary to you too? I know that the world is more complex than your simple fictions, and that can be scary, but believe when I say you can stop being afraid if only you dare to learn.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
As for the CO2 fear, that has been pedaled for decades now with no results to speak of. We should be frozen by now. Or boiled by now. Or under water by now. But nope, nothing. Nada. Zip. Zilch. Zero. But yea, the sky is falling.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
Me: here's some pragmatic evidence-based reality, and some examples of things that right-0wingers have been shitting themselves over.
You: See! You're terrified!
Does it hurt to live that far away from objective reality?
"As for the CO2 fear, that has been pedaled for decades now with no results to speak of"
You mean apart from the increase in global temperature and the proven measured effect it has already caused?
"We should be frozen by now. Or boiled by now. Or under water by now. But nope, nothing"
Oh, I see, you've been getting your scientific knowledge from the fiction aisle. Try reading some actual science, not what Fox tells you they're saying. Again, reality isn't that scary you do have to address it at some point.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
Thanks for proving my point.
Thanks for speaking for all the little brains out there. Retards need and deserve to be heard.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: RE-POST: No, Trump's "tweet" was minorly amusing. But I'll give you "unpresidential" because you're comparing to Clinton, Bush, and Obama: UNlike those in ANY way is better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Enough rope
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let it be free
Let him communicate directly with the people. Let them take out their anger on the weasels that let it happen.
For myself, I intend to sit back and snipe at the little bird every time it opens it's beak.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Some sense
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment