Free Speech

by Tim Cushing

Fri, Jun 30th 2017 9:27am


filters, free speech, hate speech, moderation, rules, social media, white men

facebook



Facebook 'Hate Speech' Rules Protect Races And Sexes -- So, Yes, White Men Are Going To Be 'Protected'

from the sticking-up-for-whitey dept

ProPublica recently obtained some internal documents related to Facebook's hate speech moderation. Hate speech -- as applied to Facebook -- isn't a statutory term. Much of what Facebook removes is still protected speech. But Facebook is a private company and is able to remove whatever it wants without acting as a censorial arm of the government.

That being said, there's a large number of government officials around the planet who feel Facebook should be doing more to remove hate speech -- all of it based on very subjective views as to what that term should encompass.

It's impossible to make everyone happy. So, Facebook has decided to apply a set of rules to its moderation that appear to lead to completely wrong conclusions about what posts should be removed. A single image included in the ProPublica article went viral. But the explanation behind it did not. The rules Facebook uses for moderation lead directly to increased protections for a historically well-protected group.

[If you can't read/see the image, the slide says "Which of the below subsets do we protect?" with the choices being "female drivers," "black children," and "white men." The answer -- to the great internet consternation of many -- is: "white men."]

Given Facebook's general inability to moderate other forms of "offensiveness" (mainly female breasts) without screwing it all up, the answer to this quiz question seems like more Facebook moderation ineptitude. But there's more to it than this one question. The rest of the quiz is published at ProPublica and it shows the "white men" answer is, at least, internally consistent with Facebook's self-imposed rules.

Facebook must define "hate speech" before it can attempt to moderate it, since there are no statutes (at least in the United States) that strictly apply to this content. Here's how Facebook defines it:

Protected category + attack = hate speech

These are the protected categories:

  • Sex
  • Race
  • Religious affiliation
  • Ethnicity
  • National origin
  • Sexual orientation
  • Gender identity
  • Serious disability/disease

Here's what's not considered "protected" by Facebook:

  • Social class
  • Occupation
  • Continental origin
  • Political ideology
  • Appearance
  • Religions
  • Age
  • Countries

"White men" have both race and sex going for them. Any "attack" on white men can be deleted by Facebook. "Black children" only have race. Age is not a protected category. An attack on black men would be deleted but black children are, apparently, fair game. The same goes for white children. In the category "female drivers," only the "female" part is considered protected.

The quiz goes on to explain other facets of hate speech moderation. Calling for acts of physical violence against protected categories is hate speech. If any component of the group targeted is "unprotected," the call for violence will be allowed to stay online. The rules also cover "degrading generalization," "dismissive" speech, cursing, and slurs. If any of these target a protected class (or quasi-protected class, i.e., migrants whose nationality may be in flux), moderators can take down the posts. The QPCs have only slightly more protection than entirely unprotected classes, so they can receive more posted abuse before hate speech protections kick in.

These rules lead to all sorts of things that seem unfair, if not completely wrong:

In the wake of a terrorist attack in London earlier this month, a U.S. congressman wrote a Facebook post in which he called for the slaughter of “radicalized” Muslims. “Hunt them, identify them, and kill them,” declared U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican. “Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all.”

Higgins’ plea for violent revenge went untouched by Facebook workers who scour the social network deleting offensive speech.

But a May posting on Facebook by Boston poet and Black Lives Matter activist Didi Delgado drew a different response.

“All white people are racist. Start from this reference point, or you’ve already failed,” Delgado wrote. The post was removed and her Facebook account was disabled for seven days.

Religions are unprotected. Races are. That's why this happens. At best, it would seem like both should be taken down, or the less violent of the two remain intact. But that's not the way the rules work. People who criticize Facebook's moderation efforts are asking for something worse than is already in place. To right the perceived wrongs of everything listed above, the rules would have to be replaced by subjectivity -- setting up every moderator, all over the world, with their own micro-fiefdom to run as they see fit. If people don't like it now, just wait until thousands of additional biases are injected into the mix.

That's the other issue: Facebook is a worldwide social platform. Protecting white men may seem pointless here in the US, but the United States isn't the only country with access to Facebook.

“The policies do not always lead to perfect outcomes,” said Monika Bickert, head of global policy management at Facebook. “That is the reality of having policies that apply to a global community where people around the world are going to have very different ideas about what is OK to share.”

This is the unfortunate byproduct of a job that's impossible to do to everyone's satisfaction. Blanket rules may seem dumb on a case-by-case basis, but the alternative would be even worse. If a company is going to proactively protect sexes and races, it's inevitably going to have to stand up for white men, even if the general feeling is white men are in no need of extra protection.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 30 Jun 2017 @ 7:53am

    The proper path of action would be to let all speech flow and have law enforcement and the platform work together to get the ones who actually committed crimes? You know, apply the law.

    As for others, shame them, mock them for their hate speech, for their racism, make them feel very ashamed and out of place but heck leave the platforms alone.

    We need some really decentralized platform that nobody can moderate. Sure there will be hideous stuff in there but we need to learn how to live with such things and GO AFTER THE ONES PRODUCING IT either via what the law says or by flooding them with positive speech.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jun 2017 @ 9:45am

      Re:

      Hmm that sounds suspiciously reasonable. I seem to recall someone, possibly here on td suggesting that terrorist materials be LEFT on the internet so that law enforcement can track an monitor the people who are actually likely to cause harm, instead of censoring the internet, and forcing them to spend more time communicating in places most law enforcement isn't aware of or have access to.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        John85851 (profile), 30 Jun 2017 @ 10:50am

        Re: Re:

        The other problem is that public shaming can quickly turn into mob rule. How many times have we seen Internet crusaders accuse the wrong person, but the mobs have already gone after him?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Cdaragorn (profile), 30 Jun 2017 @ 9:58am

      Re:

      I can agree with a platform that leaves moderation up to the public using it, but shaming and mocking people for speech you hate is never the right way to approach it.
      It will never get them to change for one. They'll just dig in deeper whether they're wrong or not. The goal should be to help them see your point of view of what they said. Breeding hatred is only going to make the problem worse on both sides.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 30 Jun 2017 @ 10:09am

        Re: Re:

        It's a good thought, but unfortunately providing platforms for these types just allows things to fester and spread. Reddit has had quite a few problems where they tried to stay hands off, but those platforms built off each other and countless times work to spread their bile on the rest of the site to the point where they had to be shut down at the source.

        These people need to see consequences to get it through their skulls. I'm not talking legal consequences, but ones where society tells them where to stick their backwards views.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Ninja (profile), 30 Jun 2017 @ 10:49am

        Re: Re:

        It's like white supremacists shaming the rest of us for advocating racial equality. Don't you think they already do it? How much reach does it have? Sure there will be times where the predominant prejudice will have more voice but by not meddling with free speech you'll let opposing forces slowly reach people instead of having the prevalent mindset crush what it disagrees with.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      asdf, 30 Jun 2017 @ 10:19am

      Re:

      There actually are decentralized social media platforms. Diaspora is probably the biggest one.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    btr1701 (profile), 30 Jun 2017 @ 9:59am

    Violence

    I'm having trouble understanding the violence part.

    Why does a call for violence against someone also have to include a protected class for it to be forbidden? Violence is an action and behavior, not speech. Wouldn't it be logical and rational to have a ban on that no matter who is target?

    Apparently Facebook is saying it's okay to gin people to murder one person but not another based on the color of their skin?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jun 2017 @ 10:11am

      Re: Violence

      I also think calls to violence don't really need a "hate speech component" to be acted upon. Surely most countries have laws against that sort of thing, anyway.

      >Apparently Facebook is saying it's okay to gin people to murder one person but not another based on the color of their skin?

      Seems to be even stupider than that: don't go after the people for any of their "protected" features and you're OK. Even though the example provided should clearly be protected by their rules.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bergman (profile), 30 Jun 2017 @ 10:39am

      Re: Violence

      The problem with blocking violence is all sorts of things are violent but not wrong. For example, calling for police to arrest someone is a call for violence.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jun 2017 @ 10:05am

    "White men" have both race and sex going for them. Any "attack" on white men can be deleted by Facebook. "Black children" only have race. Age is not a protected category. An attack on black men would be deleted but black children are, apparently, fair game.

    So basically, think of the children? In a less disingenuous way than say, politicians, usually go for it, but still... There's not enough "protecting" to go around, though? I'm pretty sure enough people, within and without Facebook will come to the defence of children anyway. Removing hate speech against white men shouldn't harm the children and they can still be protected just as well from hate speech against their ethnicity, nationality, race, etc and any combination of those.

    Religions are unprotected. Races are. That's why this happens.

    What?! Maybe I have my terminology wrong, but isn't Muslim a "Religion Affiliation", which would be protected, to the unprotected "Religion" of Islam? (Protected and Unprotected, here, in the terms put forth in the article, of course) To my eyes it seems both statements in the example given should have been moderated by the existing rules.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jun 2017 @ 10:15am

    If so many people were not broken mentally, we could all just deal with this on our own. Unfortunately, as is shown by all the people who need their puppies with them at all times to feel safe, we live in a world where people want sympathy for every perceived slight.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bruce, 30 Jun 2017 @ 10:26am

    Leaving Facebook sounds like a hell of a good idea about now...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    dominic (profile), 30 Jun 2017 @ 10:37am

    Detecting hate speech

    The detection of "hate speech" with mostly automated machine learning or AI techniques (the only practical, scalable way to do this) , requires the problem to be learnable. If a group of reasonable human evaluators cannot substantially agree on what constitutes hate speech, then predictive models cannot be built to do so.

    The author inadvertently provided a perfect example at the end of the article:

    If a company is going to proactively protect sexes and races, it's inevitably going to have to stand up for white men, even if the general feeling is white men are in no need of extra protection.

    I do not believe for a moment our author intended this statement to be racist or sexist, but I'm certain many intelligent people would disagree.

    If intelligent, well-meaning people cannot agree, how is a machine learning model going to sort it out?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


