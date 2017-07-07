 
Copyright

by Timothy Geigner

Fri, Jul 7th 2017 9:25am


Filed Under:
ai, copyright, incentives, machine learning



There Is An Easy Answer To Whether Machines Should Get Copyright Rights And It Comes Down To Copyright's Purpose

from the promote-the-progress dept

As the march of progress of robotics and artificial intelligence continues on, it seems that questions of the effects of this progress will only increase in number and intensity. Some of these questions are very good. What effect will AI have on employment? What safeguards should be put in place to neuter AI and robotics and keep humankind the masters in this relationship? These are questions soon to break through the topsoil of science fiction and into the sunlight of reality and we should all be prepared with answers to them.

Other questions are less useful and, honestly, far easier to answer. One that continues to pop up every now and again is whether machines and AI that manage some simulacrum of creativity should be afforded copyright rights. It's a question we've answered before, but which keeps being asked aloud with far too much sincerity.

This isn't just an academic question. AI is already being used to generate works in music, journalism and gaming, and these works could in theory be deemed free of copyright because they are not created by a human author. This would mean they could be freely used and reused by anyone and that would be bad news for the companies selling them. Imagine you invest millions in a system that generates music for video games, only to find that music isn't protected by law and can be used without payment by anyone in the world.

Unlike with earlier computer-generated works of art, machine learning software generates truly creative works without human input or intervention. AI is not just a tool. While humans program the algorithms, the decision making – the creative spark – comes almost entirely from the machine.

Let's get the easy part out of the way: the culminating sentence in the quote above is not true. The creative spark is not the artistic output. Rather, the creative spark has always been known as the need to create in the first place. This isn't a trivial quibble, either, as it factors into the simple but important reasoning for why AI and machines should certainly not receive copyright rights on their output.

That reasoning is the purpose of copyright law itself. Far too many see copyright as a reward system for those that create art rather than what it actually was meant to be: a boon to an artist to compensate for that artist to create more art for the benefit of the public as a whole. Artificial intelligence, however far progressed, desires only what it is programmed to desire. In whatever hierarchy of needs an AI might have, profit via copyright would factor either laughably low or not at all into its future actions. Future actions of the artist, conversely, are the only item on the agenda for copyright's purpose. If receiving a copyright wouldn't spur AI to create more art beneficial to the public, then copyright ought not to be granted.

To be fair to the Phys.org link above, it ultimately reaches the same conclusion.

The most sensible move seems to follow those countries that grant copyright to the person who made the AI's operation possible, with the UK's model looking like the most efficient. This will ensure companies keep investing in the technology, safe in the knowledge they will reap the benefits. What happens when we start seriously debating whether computers should be given the status and rights of people is a whole other story.

Except for two things. First, seriously debating the rights of computers compared with people is exactly what the post is doing by giving oxygen to the question of whether computers ought to get one of those rights in copyright benefits. Second, the EU's method isn't without flaw, either. Again, we're talking about the purpose being the ultimate benefit to the public in the form of more artistic output, but the EU's way of doing things divorces artistic creation from copyright. Instead, it awards copyright to the creator of the creator, which might spur more output of more AI creators, but how diverse of an artistic output is the public going to receive from an army of AI? We might be able to have a legitimate argument here, but there is a far simpler solution.

Machines don't get copyright, nor do their creators. Art made by enslaved AI is art to be enjoyed by all.

  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 7 Jul 2017 @ 8:14am

    What happens when...

    I've always liked reductio ad absurdum. A person creates an I to churn out 'poems' of a small length and copyrights these 'poems'. Given a sizeable amount of computing, this person may be able to encompass the entirety of all logical sentences of a given language. More people see what is occurring and jump on the same 'create it all' bandwagon, which would throw more computing power and thus create more of these 'poems', essentially copyrighting an entire language.

    Would this open up a new form of trolling where the creators of these pacts could sue any author of any creative work for 'plagiarism' given that these 'poems' are just sentences that have already been written and are owned by a few of these AI-Language Squatters?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 7 Jul 2017 @ 8:34am

      Re: What happens when...

      You hit on what I was thinking. It seems to me that the first thing and AI intended to create copyrightable works would need to know what is already copyrighted to prevent plagiarism, sampling, or use of already copyrighted visuals*. Then, teaching that system how to differentiate between those things that are copyrighted and those things that have or are moving into the public domain**. Then, from those things in the public domain, not making a copy of some famous (or even not famous) piece and trying to copyright it again as a new creation***.

      * It's not like the owners of copyright have an absolute methodology of recognizing those things they own a copyright on, or even a comprehensive list of all copyrighted things.

      ** Which assumes that there will ever be a public domain again.

      *** What will prevent the machine from creating a 22nd century Mona Lisa or a Last Supper, or one of Beethoven's symphonies, or a 'newly created' The Count of Monte Cristo?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2017 @ 9:56am

        Re: Re: What happens when...

        It seems to me that the first thing and AI intended to create copyrightable works would need to know what is already copyrighted to prevent plagiarism, sampling, or use of already copyrighted visuals

        They could do that. Or they could go down the opposite route and specifically prevent the AI from gaining any information about already existing works, such that the AI could then use independent creation as a defense against claims of copyright infringement brought against it.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 7 Jul 2017 @ 10:10am

          Re: Re: Re: What happens when...

          I seem to remember some instances of simultaneous creation being argued. Those devolved into the first to file (stake the claim) arguments, though those might have been patent issues.

          There is also the concept that not knowing a law is no excuse (except in the case of law enforcement officials, it seems) then it might be that because there is a claim of no knowledge it is OK, but that has been argued in some cases of sampling and it was difficult to prove that no knowledge existed. How does one prove a negative? Will the owners of the proprietary AI software open the source code up for inspection in order to prove the lack of knowledge? I doubt it.

          It would be better to leave copyright to human creativity, as in the case of that stupid monkey that PETA is trying to 'represent', or more accurately use for their own benefit.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2017 @ 9:33am

    Better be careful, Tim Geitner. An AI might just take offense to you offending them and Skynet might take up arms and come after you. :rotfl:

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2017 @ 9:46am

    Just a thought, but if the AI is awarded the copyright, the work cannot be copied by others until the AI can also understand and sign either a work for hire contract, or a copyright transfer contract.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    JoeCool (profile), 7 Jul 2017 @ 9:54am

    Purpose of copyright

    That's the big issue today - most see it as making money, and the work is merely the means to that end. They do NOT see it as enriching the public - they only care about the public as far as getting their money. If the public doesn't have any money, they don't care.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2017 @ 10:03am

    Artificial intelligence, however far progressed, desires only what it is programmed to desire.

    Regardless of how complex the code, machines don't desire anything. They evaluate variables based on defined criteria and run more code based on the results of that evaluation. The key part of "artificial intelligence" isn't "intelligence", it's "artificial."

    I honestly don't understand human kind's incessant need to anthropomorphize absolutely everything. Only humans have human desires and needs. Stop attributing those wants and needs to inorganic objects.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      stderric (profile), 7 Jul 2017 @ 10:18am

      Re:

      I always felt that one of the (long term, less pragmatic) goals of AI research was to find the point at which a set of rules and instructions hits the complexity at which it does have something that's crossed the line into actual desires and self-awareness. I.e., to find the limits of what we can call a machine (such as our own meat-machines).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    stine, 7 Jul 2017 @ 10:06am

    computers

    look at it from the other direction. when i turn my computer off at night, it's dead. that means that the 'life+70 years' start counting the '+70' part the first time its turned off (or rebooted)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2017 @ 10:19am

    Imagine you invest millions in a system that generates music for video games, only to find that music isn't protected by law and can be used without payment by anyone in the world.

    If you didn't research the law before investing millions, you're a fool. And if the copyright goes to the AI, how does that help those who invested in the system?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


