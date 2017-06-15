 
Decade-Old GTA4 Modding Tool Suddenly Taken Down After Take-Two Interactive's Threat

Video game makers and publishers have wildly different stances on modding communities, as is well known. Some embrace the communities and see them correctly as a free boon to the popularity of their games, while others would rather maintain strict control of the gaming experience by resorting to legal muscle with modders. But there is something strange in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, with Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive often taking confusing positions on what communities can do with their games. What would seem undeniable is that the modding community has extended the lifespan of finely-aged games, such as Grand Theft Auto IV, by giving gamers new ways to play them.

And, yet, Take-Two appears to have recently sent a threat letter to a wildly popular tool to mod GTA4, angering of a large swath of its own fans. OpenIV is the name of the tool and it had a wide array of uses, including making videos of gameplay from angles impossible in Rockstar's editor, to adding new vehicles to the game and delving into the game code to find secret areas. Some content created using the tool has even been featured on Rockstar's website, with the company going to lengths to praise the modding community's creations. Earlier this month, however, the creators of OpenIV got a cease and desist letter from Take-Two.

According to a post on the official OpenIV website, the alleged cease and desist came on June 5th 2017. The supposed problem, OpenIV’s creators say, is that the program allows “third parties to defeat security features of its software and modify that software in violation Take-Two’s rights.” After discussing their options, the team behind the tool says they decided it was not worth their time to fight back.

“Yes, we can go to court and yet again prove that modding is fair use and our actions are legal,” creator GooD-NTS wrote. “Yes, we could. But we decided not to. Going to court will take at least few months of our time and huge amount of efforts, and, at best, we’ll get absolutely nothing. Spending time just to restore status quo is really unproductive, and all the money in the world can’t compensate the loss of time. So, we decided to agree with their claims and we’re stopping distribution of OpenIV.”

The reaction from the gaming community was as swift as it was one-sided in its near universal condemnation of the takedown. Reactions ranged from confusion about why this action was taken after nearly ten years of OpenIV being in use and distribution to promises to never buy a Take-Two game again. Here is a sample of the reaction from Kotaku's post.


Now, we could have a perfectly reasonable discussion about why modding of this kind ought to be considered Fair Use. Or we could discuss how petulant legal threats of this kind are a detriment to creation and the operations of running a creative endeavor. That, after all, is something we know quite a bit about.

But my chief question is much more basic: How in the world did Take-Two think that this was a good business decision? Given the extreme backlash, whatever harm was caused to gamers themselves by the modding tool must be minimal at worst. Given how long Take-Two put up with this tool existing without threatening it for so long seems to indicate that any harm to the company was minimal at worst. Meanwhile, it's quite clear that this is a tool that fans of GTA4 very much want to be able to use and its use only happens if they have a copy of the game. It makes the game more useful and attractive, in other words, which means more sold copies. What in the world was the company trying to accomplish here, other than merely resorting to protectionism?

Reader Comments

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 6:21pm

    "An alternative choice? Can't have that now can we?"

    What in the world was the company trying to accomplish here, other than merely resorting to protectionism?

    It's possible that it's another stupid, short-sighted case of 'No-one but us is allowed to do anything with our stuff', but Jim Sterling did a video on the issue and some of the comments propose a different, perhaps even worse possibility:

    Preemptively getting rid of the competition.

    Bethesda is apparently getting back into the 'paid mods' scene, and this has resulted in some speculation that Take Two among other publishers might follow suit, in which case a source of high quality free mods could be a problem with their future profits. Why pay for mods when you've got people already putting forth quality ones completely for free after all, unless the paid ones are even more impressive and worth the cost?

    At the moment it's pure speculation either way, but given the alternative is gross stupidity and/or an indication of lawyers let off the leash it doesn't seem there are any 'good' possible explanations for their action here.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ryunosuke (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 7:13pm

      Re: "An alternative choice? Can't have that now can we?"

      this year's E3 seems to be even LESS about the players, and games, and more about Board directors and bottom lines.

      • Bethesda - Lets get back to Paid mods and see how well that works THIS time!

      • Take 2 - Hey look at what Bethesda is doing, we should do that too!

      • Hasbro/WotC - Oh hi guys, we are going to shut down Magic Duels in the middle of a set so we can work on our next platform, sucks to be you guys, good luck! Link (Incidently, Magic Duels seen a mass exodus even WORSE than SWG/Smedly fuckup)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2017 @ 6:45pm

    Why ask us? Email Take 2. I come here for firm opinions and rock-solid legal advice, not questions.

    This is another where They just don't take your advice. All I can figure is that They know better than you, having run a fairly sizeable production for some years, instead of just re-writing. Go figure. It's a funny world. Why you aren't celebrated -- no, made Philosopher-King, is beyond me.

    I'm being sarcastic, as I'm sure you can't tell.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Killercool (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 7:02pm

      Re: Why ask us? Email Take 2. I come here for firm opinions and rock-solid legal advice, not questions.

      You are really, truly rock-simple, aren't you?

      Responses, if ever given, will take a long time, while some stories deserve attention immediately.

      It's almost like it is actually you, and not the guys at techdirt, who doesn't understand how reporting works.

      As for rock-solid legal advice, you're a fool for seeking it from anyone you aren't paying to be your lawyer.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    John Snape, 15 Jun 2017 @ 7:22pm

    Simple...

    Right hand, take a look at what the left hand is doing...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Spyder, 15 Jun 2017 @ 7:37pm

    By tomorrow, Take 2s response : was sent in error, really value the community, very sorry, processes in place so it won't happen again. You know, the typical "oh shit, we really screwed up " formula apology

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 15 Jun 2017 @ 7:40pm

    But but but what I learned in MBA school says this should make us more beloved & way more money.
    Why won't these customers behave like the real ones in the example questions?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2017 @ 10:16pm

    How in the world did Take-Two think that this was a good business decision?

    Billable hours?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonmylous, 15 Jun 2017 @ 10:43pm

    Much simpler reasoning

    You're overthinking things.
    GTA 4 - 2008
    GTA 5 - 2013
    GTA 6 - 2018?

    "How can we get them to buy the latest and greatest with Day One DLC, built-in microtransactions that are required to complete the game, and a brand new horrible DRM scheme that'll brick their computers and consoles, if they can just choose to keep playing the old games? Kill the moth-err, modders!"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jun 2017 @ 12:01am

    Red Dead Redemption 2 .....
    You could a been a game I played
    Too bad ya killed it mod wise before it even left the gate

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 16 Jun 2017 @ 12:05am

    "What would seem undeniable is that the modding community has extended the lifespan of finely-aged games, such as Grand Theft Auto IV, by giving gamers new ways to play them."

    Well, you could certainly argue that this is the problem - by giving players ways to play GTA4 indefinitely, that may mean they're less likely to be playing GTA5 (and paying for micro transactions), less likely to buy RDR2 when that's released, and so on.

    I'm going to guess that with this company, its history and the age of the mod, this is more likely to be "lawyers decided to shoot anything that breathes without thought of PR repercussions" than "Rockstar suddenly decides it needs control over everything players do".

    But, for general situations, its not hard to see why an industry that has become dependant on reselling sequels and similar games year after year would want to stop extending the lifespan of last year's model, let alone last decade's.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Chat
Close

