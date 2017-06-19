Supreme Court Won't Hear Dancing Baby... >>
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Mon, Jun 19th 2017 3:46pm


Filed Under:
asset forfeiture, chuck wright, civil asset forfeiture, rolling thunder, south carolina, spartanburg county



South Carolina Sheriffs Less Interested In Enforcing Laws Than Taking Stuff

from the my-own-private-Nottingham dept

It's not like we need any more evidence showing asset forfeiture has almost nothing to do with enforcing laws or breaking up criminal organizations. But law enforcement agencies just keep generating damning data.

The Charleston Post and Courier's article on the subject runs under an innocuous title that seems to put the blame on the federal government for the asset forfeiture sins of local police, but the article tells a completely different story. The officers and officials quoted in the story make noises about taking down criminals, but the greedy devil is in the details.

Every year in Spartanburg County, the Sheriff's Office organizes a week-long crackdown on Interstates 26 and 85 involving multiple local and federal agencies. They call it "Rolling Thunder."

Cool name. About as cool as the "interdiction teams" Rolling Thunder contains, which makes it sound as though officers are seriously engaged in disrupting drug trafficking. And the numbers here show the week-long effort did indeed result in a whole lot of searches.

During the March operation, deputies and their colleagues pulled over 1,110 motorists — the majority of whom were black or Hispanic — mostly for infractions such as making improper lane changes or following too closely. Police searched 158 vehicles, including large tour buses. Drug-detecting dogs sniffed around 105 vehicles, and the tour bus luggage…

But did it result in a whole lot of drug traffickers being shown the (jail) door? Of course not.

Just eight felony arrests were made, but police found and seized 233 pounds of marijuana, nearly 8 kilos of cocaine, 164 ounces of heroin, more than 4,800 prescription drug items, 65 grams of methamphetamine, $139,320 in cash and counterfeit consumer products.

Why even make the slightest effort to prosecute when civil asset forfeiture allows you to make nearly no effort at all? Here's Rolling Thunder "participant" trophy-winner Sheriff Chuck Wright making claims about the wondrous works of interdiction teams.

“You’re not going to do this here and get a free pass,” Wright said. “People in Spartanburg County elected me to enforce all laws, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

“The proof is in the pudding. Look around. Do you want this in your street?” Wright said.

But a free pass is exactly what most people got. Eight felony arrests arising from 158 vehicle searches which turned up a whole bunch of drugs and cash. Not sure how a search-and-release program isn't a "free pass" or does anything to prevent more drugs from ending up on the street. Drug producers can always produce more drugs. And as long as their mules aren't sitting in jail, they should have little trouble moving product from point A to B.

The most damning fact is this: South Carolina law enforcement agencies simply stopped enforcing laws when told they weren't allowed to enrich themselves through asset forfeiture. When the federal government briefly shut down its equitable sharing program -- which allowed agencies to route around state forfeiture restrictions to stake a larger claim of seized property -- local agencies shut down their drug interdiction efforts.

"The tip of the spear has just been blunted — it’s got no point now," Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon said at the time.

Hampton County suspended drug interdiction patrols until the payment program resumed.

This is the ugly reality of asset forfeiture. It's not about laws. Or drugs. Or taking down drug cartels. It's about taking stuff from people with a minimum of legal fuss. When the going gets tough, the tough shut down. What began as a well-intentioned notion has become a mockery of property rights and due process.

  • identicon
    Daydream, 19 Jun 2017 @ 4:04pm

    Hampton County suspended drug interdiction patrols until the payment program resumed.

    I thought it was the drug interdiction patrols who were committing robbery? Also known as asset forfeiture?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 4:04pm

    “The proof is in the pudding. Look around. Do you want this in your street?” Wright said.


    Well, I can shoot a thug for trying to steal my shit. It's a different story when it is the police stealing my shit.
    So yea... maybe I would rather see them instead of you in the street.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 19 Jun 2017 @ 4:04pm

    "If I'm not getting a bonus for it why should I care?"

    "The tip of the spear has just been blunted — it’s got no point now," Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon said at the time.

    Hampton County suspended drug interdiction patrols until the payment program resumed.

    And in one single move they demonstrate that they only care about drugs so long as they can profit from them. It's not about 'protecting the public' or 'putting those criminals away', the only thing they care about was 'How much money can I get from this?' As soon as it stopped being profitable they stopped caring, making it clear that they were only interested so long as it worked as an easy way to pad the budget and/or their wallets.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 5:36pm

      Re: "If I'm not getting a bonus for it why should I care?"

      "The tip of the spear" is made of cash and if they aren't allowed to use forfeiture then to paraphrase "there's no point" in enforcement.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Rapnel (profile), 19 Jun 2017 @ 4:19pm

    .. meanwhile, Jake beats the shit out of the mother of his children and she's bruised and scared in public. Chuck just got another DWI, that makes 11, and a close-call just two days before Rolling Thunder kicked off. Three people got the shit kicked out of them simply for being off-white, probably and Officer Smith has seventeen complaints for excessive force and two for manipulating evidence. He just got off of vacation so I guess it's in the past.

    The war on drugs was tailor made for thugs. Of course it's easy pickings on the freeway, free people sometimes act funny. Why not take some money?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 4:21pm

    Might sound like I'm playing devil's advocate here, that's not my intention but I do have questions. Where does the money from siezed assets go? Into the pockets of the local cops or into local or station funds? Which could be funding the annual office party or paying for new equipment, I'm not assuming, does anyone know? Are they doing this because they are under-funded? Is this the case?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 7:59pm

      Re:

      In my experience, Police Departments are always underfunded. They have such broad and diverse responsibilities, from educating the public, visiting schools, training with other departments, practicing their emergency procedures, dealing with the press, and of course, protecting citizens from harm (in many forms) they are always underfunded, without exception. There is always more good they could do with more money.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 19 Jun 2017 @ 4:47pm

    Live and learn

    Seems like the only thing the 'bad' guys need to do is avoid Interstates 26 and 85. It might take a little longer, but so what? It appears they don't 'investigate' anywhere else.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 8:08pm

      Re: Live and learn

      The whole article is a stretch, don't you think? What would you do better than the Police if it were your job? There is a real need to honest citizens to be protected from criminals, whether they be drug dealers, ISIS terrorists, domestic terrorists, stick-up artists, child pornographers, gang members or others in the host of threats to the public. Are you really going to single out a single practice by a single Police force and try to infer there is something wrong with the law or with society? It seems like a HUGE stretch to me, but then again, I'm not a radicalized leftist. I'm a normal American citizen. To me, the whole article sounds weird from the get-go.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 5:33pm

    and connection to tech is... ?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 5:51pm

      Re:

      "It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt." It's too late for you, but perhaps, you can do some good as a lesson to others.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 19 Jun 2017 @ 7:29pm

      "What shenanigans are you trying to pull calling yourself 'Fox News', I don't see a single fox anywhere!"

      Because it nicely demonstrates the mind-controlling coding buried in some TD articles that forces you to come here and read articles that you have no interest in.

      Don't know about you but that strikes me at least as some pretty impressive tech.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    stderric (profile), 19 Jun 2017 @ 5:54pm

    "You’re not going to do this here and get a free pass,” Wright said.

    "This" being "drive through the county on the interstate at 65mph, probably without even stopping for gas."

    People in Spartanburg County elected me to enforce all laws, and that’s what I’m going to do.

    On a non-forfeiture note, how long since anyone's heard a LEO talk about 'upholding the law' or 'keeping the peace'? They really seem fixated on the connotations of domination and control that comes with 'enforce'... which is more in line with a blitzkrieg than with 'protecting and serving.'

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 6:14pm

      Re:

      What the hell is a LEO, and what's with the Nazi references? Are you a radicalized leftist?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 6:33pm

        Re: Re:

        Are you ignorant?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 7:38pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Well, yes, I am, actually. I really don't know what a LEO is. And I don't understand the reference to "domination and control" and "blitzkrieg", this sounds Nazi to me, is the poster a Nazi? Are you a Nazi? Do you often use phrases like this about our proud American Police? Are you a Black Lives Matter "Pigs In A Blanket - Fry 'Em Up" kinda person? Maybe an AntiFa? You know, the fascists that destroy property and injure people to prevent "fascists" from speaking? Is this their language?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            stderric (profile), 19 Jun 2017 @ 8:19pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Your first couple of comments had me going for a minute, but you've overdone it... gotta hand it to you for the excellent grammar and punctuation, regardless.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


