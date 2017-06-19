Man To Spend 180 Days In Jail For Turning Over Non-Working Password
The protections of the Fifth Amendment are running up against technology and often coming out on the losing end. Court rulings have been anything but consistent to this point. So far it appears password protection beats fingerprints, but not by much.
It all comes down to the individual court. Some view passwords as possibly testimonial in and of themselves, and side with defendants. Others view passwords as something standing in the way of compelled evidence production and punish holdouts with contempt of court charges.
That's what's happening to a Florida man suspected of child abuse. He claims he's given law enforcement his phone's password already, but prosecutors claim the password failed to unlock his phone. They believe his phone holds evidence of the physical abuse alleged -- a claim that seems a bit less believable than those made about child porn viewers and drug dealers.
The court, however, has sided with prosecutors.
A Hollywood man must serve 180 days in jail for refusing to give up his iPhone password to police, a Broward judge ruled Tuesday — the latest salvo in intensifying legal battles over law-enforcement access to smart phones.
Christopher Wheeler, 41, was taken into custody in a Broward Circuit Court, insisting he had already provided the pass code to police investigating him for child abuse, although the number did not work.
All that can be said for certain is prosecutors still don't have an unlocked phone. As prosecutors and this judge see it, the only explanation is that Wheeler lied. That earns him six months of jail time. Maybe Wheeler should have said he couldn't remember.
As Wheeler was jailed Tuesday, the same issue was unfolding in Miami-Dade for a man accused of extorting a social-media celebrity over stolen sex videos.
That man, Wesley Victor, and his girlfriend had been ordered by a judge to produce a pass code to phones suspected of containing text messages showing their collusion in the extortion plot.
Victor claimed he didn't remember the number. He prevailed.
This would be the same judge who determined turning over a password had no Fifth Amendment implications. However, the court found it plausible the defendant might not be able to remember the password to a phone he'd last used over ten months ago. But the ruling doesn't necessarily say the defendant is telling the truth. It only goes so far as saying it's almost impossible to prove he's lying. Given the gap between the phone's seizure and the demand for a password, it's a plausible claim.
His co-defendant made no such claim. Like Wheeler above, Victor's girlfriend handed over a password but it didn't work. The court has asked her to explain why. Given the judge's earlier Fifth Amendment determination, it's safe to assume Hencha Voigt will be facing jail time if the explanation isn't to the judge's liking.
Reader Comments
Re:
Assuming the judge doesn't just threaten to send him right back into a cell once the 180 days are over and they demand the password again anyway.
As far as I know there's nothing stopping the judge from tossing the accused back into a cell for months at a time until they 'remember' via contempt of court charges.
Re: Re:
Aren't "change your password after 3 months" polices great?
Re:
I would not put it past them to find 180 days in this case extremely lenient.
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
I would not put it past them to find 180 days in this case extremely lenient.
Not our puny Earth days; 180 Florida days.
Conspiracy theory
Are you sure, given the extremes to which US prosecutors will go to to put a person in prison. Is that failed to unlock the phone, or failed to reveal incriminating evidence.
Re: Conspiracy theory
I doubt they'd do this just because they didn't find any incriminating evidence... if they did find exculpatory evidence, however...
Hypothetical question:
You have the suspect's phone, but the passcode he gave you to unlock it does not work.
You have other evidence that creates a very strong case against the suspect.
Do you:
a) Continue to prosecute the case using the evidence you already have, without unlocking the phone?
or b) Attempt to prosecute the suspect for failing to provide a working passcode?
And, what would be your answer if your current evidence is weak, circumstantial, and otherwise insufficient to build a case?
Re: Hypothetical question:
You are a prosecutor investigating an accusation of child abuse.
You have the suspect, but simply questioning him does not work.
You have other evidence that creates a very strong case against the suspect.
Do you:
a) Continue to prosecute the case using the evidence you already have, without getting the suspect to confess?
or b) Attempt to prosecute the suspect for failing to testify against themselves?
Re: Re: Hypothetical question:
Re: Hypothetical question:
If all I am looking for is incriminating evidence for the sake of the ongoing investigation, I fail to see how the suspect should be unable to invoke the Fifth unless I am willing to stipulate that I have executive privilege of suspending the Constitution's provisions. And if I do think so, maybe I have the wrong job.
Re: Hypothetical question:
Re: Re: Hypothetical question:
Re: Hypothetical question:
Perhaps I am cynical, but this is how I see it:
You are a prosecutor investigating an accusation of child abuse. You have the suspect's phone, and the passcode he gave you works, but there is no evidence.
Do you: a) Continue to prosecute a case that you will likely lose?
or b) Keep (obviously guilty despite no evidence) dirtbag locked up for supposedly failing to provide a working passcode.
Re: Re: Hypothetical question:
Re:
"The protections of the Fifth Amendment are running up against technology and often coming out on the losing end."
What did you guys expect? Everyone here supports the Destruction of the Constitution for their own political purposes. It's only natural that the government sees that you do not care and use that to it own ends.
Re: Re:
Bullshit. Care to back your assertion?
Re: Re: Re:
That's wither lazy law enforcement or a police state in action. Not that I have any sympathy for the guy if they have enough evidence to prove the guy is some molester or whatever.
Re:
I's highly unlikely there's anything on the phone having to do with this case. People have all kinds of things on there phone. It's almost a second mind of a person. People don't want others digging though it all.
The fact is, law enforcement has really become LAZY. You wonder what they did before the age of the Smart Phone.
Re:
That's one of the tricks they like to use - make a big stink publicly when they have someone they feel will be unsympathetic with the public, then use the resulting precedent on everyone else.
Re:
Re:
you can beat the charge but you can't beat the ride
Re: Contempt of Court
For example, contempt does require Due Process.
Wrong premise
Obvious Question
I mean, the 180 days wasn't pursuant to any new charge, as far as I can tell. It also isn't 6 months for contempt of court, because (at least in Alabama) contempt of court carries a maximum penalty of 3 days, after which the person must be brought back to the courtroom for a re-hearing before they can be jailed for another 3 days, etc.
So, if it's not a new charge (and if it is, they clearly didn't give this guy a full and fair trial on said new charge), and if it's not contempt of court, then whatever procedure they're using to jail this guy for 6 months is either A) very obscure or B) very illegal.
Assuming the later, and assuming he gets acquitted, how exactly do the DA and the Judge think this ends for them? I mean, the civil rights violation case is an attorney's wet dream here, and given that they appear to have followed no existing procedure for how to detain someone, I'm pretty sure the judge MIGHT be personally liable here.
Re: Obvious Question
There have been federal prosecutions where a reluctant witness (not even the accused) is jailed essentially indefinitely for contempt until he/she chooses to testify.
And contempt's a separate offense from the main charge. If you're arrested for a crime you didn't commit, and you mouth off to the judge, your penalty for disrupting the courtroom doesn't get refunded because you shouldn't have been in court in the first place.
Re: Obvious Question
It also isn't 6 months for contempt of court, because (at least in Alabama) contempt of court carries a maximum penalty of 3 days
In Florida, criminal contempt allows for penalties of up to 1 year, and I believe that civil contempt allows up to 6 months.
Pie-in-the-sky bye-and-bye
… and Broward County Circuit Judge Michael Rothschild is damned to eternal hell.
